Turkey Slams 'Allies' For Sending "Planeloads Of Arms" To Terrorists Ahead Of Emergency UN Session

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has turned on Ankara’s allies, insinuating that the US in particular has been providing massive military support to Kurdish YPG in Syria.
In a speech to his ruling AK Party, RT reports that Erdogan said that ‘some allies’ of Turkey had provided the YPG Syrian Kurdish militia with 2,000 planeloads and 5,000 truckloads of weapons.
“Now, apart from 5,000 trucks, there are weapons and ammunition from around 2,000 planes.” the Turkish leader said.
He also accused Ankara’s allies of dishonesty when they say that they do not provide weapons for “terrorists,” referring to Kurdish-linked YPG forces.
It was not just Washington that Turkish officials were accusing, they specifically accused France of supporting terrorism ahead of an emergency UN session set for Monday...
"Anyone who opposes Turkey’s operation in northern Syria’s Afrin region is siding with terrorists and will be treated accordingly," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.
"We hope France will support Turkey's operation against terrorists in Syria," the minister added in reference to what Turkey has dubbed 'Operation Olive Branch'.
After the Turkish military invaded northwest Syria over the weekend in an operation that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described as cleaning out Kurdish "terror nests", France called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.
FM Çavuşoğlu's words were given in warning to French politicians who say they will take up the issue of Turkish aggression at the UN. France has urged Turkey to exercise restraint in its air and land assault targeting US-backed Kurdish forces in Afrin, near Turkey's border.
The Turkish incursion reportedly prompted outrage from French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who stated:
"France calls on Turkish authorities to act with restraint in a difficult context, with the humanitarian situation deteriorating in several regions of Syria as a consequence of the military actions of the Damascus regime and its allies."
The French FM also took to twitter to announce that an emergency UN Security Council session is set to meet Monday - though strangely (though not unexpectedly) his harshest condemnation was still reserved for the "Damascus regime and its allies" even as Turkey is now bombing civilian urban areas from the air. Ambassador Le Drian further issued a direct message by phone to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday.
#Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warns if #France or any other country takes #Afrin offensive to the UN, they will be siding with a terror group and be treated as such by Turkish gov't. pic.twitter.com/TE9jvueX32— Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) January 21, 2018
Syrian Kurdish media has accused Turkey of launching the campaign out of a desire to ethnically cleanse the Turkish border region of its historically Kurdish identity.
Indeed Erdoğan has vowed "to give Afrin back to its real owners" while claiming that "55% of Afrin is composed of Arabs with 35% of Kurds coming there later on".
This as invading Turkish-backed militias (FSA) have been filmed shouting chants related to the ethnic cleansing of Kurds, according to Middle East analyst Hassan Hassan.
Pres Erdogan: Yesterday air strikes, today ground operation began on Afrin. 55% of Afrin is Arabs, %35 of Kurds who came there later on.. The whole point it to give Afrin back to real owners. We are going to send Syrians in Turkey back to their country as soon as possible. #live pic.twitter.com/gPR5HFOEh6— Ahval (@ahval_en) January 21, 2018
Thus Turkey's president is openly voicing a goal of radical demographic shift in northwest Syria based on claimed ethnic statistics as his army invades foreign soil.
Though accurate numbers are difficult to come by, Kurdish media reports dozens of dead and wounded civilians - including children - from the over 100 airstrikes that pounded Afrin Canton over the weekend. Various international reports have cited numbers of civilians killed ranging from 7 to over 20, with many more wounded victims flooding hospitals in Afrin.
This weekend, Turkey began operation ‘Olive Branch’ against Kurdish forces in Afrin, deploying jets and land forces.
On Sunday Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed that tanks and military vehicles had begun to cross the Syrian border, according to Haberturk. They were said to advance roughly five kilometers into the Afrin region. Yildirim also said the Turkish military, NATO’s second-largest, would create a 30-km (19-mile) “safe zone” in the region.
All of this was precipitated by multiple warnings issued by top Turkish officials claiming that the US was complicit in creating a "terror safe haven" along Turkey's border as the Pentagon recently announced it would be creating a 30,000 strong predominantly SDF "border force" ostensibly to protect US friendly zones from terror attacks.
As a reminder, Turkey sees the YPG as being closely linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) – whom the government considers terrorists.
The United States is backing the YPG in Syria, seeing it as an effective partner in the fight against Islamic State.
However, the US stressed on Saturday that they are not supporting the PKK.
“We recognize Turkey’s security concerns about the PKK, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization,” Adrian Rankine-Galloway, the Pentagon’s spokesman said in a statement sent to the Anadolu Agency.
And then on Sunday, the State Department said it is "very concerned" about Turkish military action, but stopped short of outright condemnation, and even appeared justified the military operation as originating out of the "legitimate security concerns of Turkey". The statement reads in part:
As expressed by Secretary Tillerson in calls to his Turkish and Russian counterparts yesterday, the United States is very concerned about the situation in northwest Syria, especially the plight of innocent civilians who are now faced with an escalation in fighting.
We continue to be supportive of addressing the legitimate security concerns of Turkey as a NATO Ally and critical partner in the effort to defeat ISIS. However, we urge Turkey to exercise restraint and ensure that its military operations remain limited in scope and duration and scrupulous to avoid civilian casualties.
Meanwhile, Syria's President Assad slammed Turkey for violating Syrian sovereignty and supporting terrorism since the start of the conflict. He said in statements carried by state-run SANA:
"The brutal Turkish aggression on the Syrian town of Afrin cannot be separated from the Turkish regime’s policy from the first day of Syria’s crisis, which was essentially built on supporting terrorism and terrorist organizations, whatever their names."
Assad referenced the widely reported fact that NATO member Turkey has allowed jihadists - most of them linked to ISIS and al-Qaeda - to flow freely across its border with Syria for years in pursuance of regime change in Damascus.
It will be interesting to see the US articulate its position over the crisis during Monday's UN emergency session, especially as US ally and NATO member Turkey is attacking what is essentially a US partner force on the ground in northern Syria. But it appears that so far the US is willing to throw its Kurdish allies under the bus - at least as far as YPG in Afrin is concerned.
That crunching sound you hear is the Kurds being thrown under the bus.
And a well deserved throwing under the bus that will be. The Kurds are an aggressive opportunistic tribe. The borders of what they claim to be their homeland keep getting bigger and including oil fields in places Kurds never lived. Like another (((tribe))) who own all the media and give the Kurds good PR. The reasons these mountain based raiders have never had a country are twofold. First, they are exceptionally poor players at the Game of Thrones. Second, they don't want to build their own country, they would rather conquer their neighbors.
In reply to That crunching sound you… by Row Well Number 41
Sounds to me like a Schumer tactic.
In reply to And a well deserved throwing… by WernerHeisenberg
Large parts of what is called "the Kurds" came as "guests" across the Turkish boarder. Like the Zionists they have no qualms to ethnically cleanse land they suddenly feel is theirs. They probably overplayed their hand when they openly tried to annex a fourth of the entire Syrian area under the protection of the US (illegally operating in Syra)- after striking deals with ISIS and even incorporating them in their newly formed "border protection" units.
There is a - of course - SOROS-funded media machine trying to construct the picture of a diverse-democratic-grassroots "north Syrian democratic union" kind of thing. Don't fall for it.
In reply to Sounds to me like a Schumer… by espirit
looks like Macron is going to be very well shagged by the Turk guy judging from his glance on the photo.
In reply to Sounds to me like a Schumer… by espirit
I thought the Kurds originally occupied 1/3 of what became Iraq as designated by the Great Powers a century ago.
It would seem the Europeans guaranteed this mess by arbitrarily setting borders. It almost seems we are at the point where the 666 guy shows up and makes peace, who knows?
What is obvious though is that the PTB are still after Assad and Syria. I would hate to be a Syrian since now you may have to fight Turks while you are just beginning to rest up from fighting Daesh.
I wish TPTB would leave Syria alone, get the US the hell out and let these guys solve their own problems.
And, somebody needs to slap the spider in the web which is the Zionist Entity.
In reply to And a well deserved throwing… by WernerHeisenberg
Nicki Haley will shriek that Assad is bombing thousands of hospitals and must be stopped.
In reply to That crunching sound you… by Row Well Number 41
Is he talking about the tons of weapons he let pass through Turkey into Syria on the way to ISIS? Fuck Erdopig, fuckin Joominati cockroach on a leash.
In reply to Nicki Haley will shriek that… by Thoresen
TPTB are building her up to be a presidential candidate.
In reply to Nicki Haley will shriek that… by Thoresen
It's time to throw Turkey under the bus. The Turkish airbase used by NATO, Germany has left for good, and the Americans need to evacuate the base and take the nukes back home now.
It's time to abrogate all NATO treaty obligations with Turkey and cancel all military and civil aid to Turkey. Turkey's actions and hostile relationship with key NATO allies has caused a serious break with Europe.
America continues to get the back hand treatment from Turkey. It's time to abrogate Turkey's NATO membership.
In reply to That crunching sound you… by Row Well Number 41
Check out this uppity cockroach, Erdogan. No wonder Obama tried to assassinate him.
In reply to It's time to throw Turkey… by MK ULTRA Alpha
There have been some articles in the past on Voltaire where Erdogan wishes to build a new Turkish Caliphate. He himself may dump NATO and side up with Russia and Iran.
In reply to Check out this uppity… by Big Whoop
Wait, does that Woman next to Erdogan have her head wrapped?
Send in the French! They know how to deal with this!
In reply to That crunching sound you… by Row Well Number 41
The operation is appropriately named "olive branch". It means, "forgive us Syria, we fucked up", now, we'll make it up to you. So now, what's NATO gonna do? 😁
In reply to That crunching sound you… by Row Well Number 41
It sure will be interesting to see Haley articulate the absurd foreign policy and support for terror that the US undertakes.
Besides what does that fucking idiot Beaky Macron know? Have you seen a beak like that on any human before? He should be in the Guinness book of records.
re Have you seen a beak like that on any human before?
It's a quite common genetic trait in some quarters
In reply to Besides what does that… by haruspicio
Everything the US touches in the Middle East turns to shit
Can Kim young whatever form NK just bomb washington please
I hope the Zio-US empire understands they are cornered rats in Syria and Iraq.
Smoke them out.
Did Erdogan just wave his MIB "Forget Everything Stick" and think everyone forgot the oil he was buying from ISIS?
He also said-- ‘some allies’ of Turkey had provided the YPG Syrian Kurdish militia with 2,000 planeloads and 5,000 truckloads of weapons. Where is the airport this kind of operation could be completed? Turkey and Iraq (on the west side of Syria) are the only countries that border this area but Afrin is on the far east side of Syria so how in the hell could 5000 trucks go there.
In closing--liar liar pants on fire
Really very simple here, the Kurds are not Terrorists, except in the demented mind of Erdogan. And Erdogan himself is a terrorist, a tyrant, and a fool.
I agree. All fighting groups on ME should be called participants of the conflict.
In reply to Really very simple here, the… by mabuhay1
Don't know what took so long...
but what even a moderately intelligent 5-year-old could have told him is just beginning to dawn on Erdogan - and THAT is:
ZOG-USSA is, by far, the BIGGEST Instigator/Sponsor/Enabler/Promoter Of Terrorism on The Planet... BAR NONE!
Moonofalabama.org censored and removed the post below. Therefore MOONOFALABAMA is a FAKE alternative site (Zerohedge NEVER censored my comments even when I criticized them directly):
"If Putin and the Russians sincerely wish to resist the anglozionists and their proxies like the Kurds, then why are they propping up the anglozionist regime by backing the anglozionist DOLLAR with Russian oil and gas and Russian arms sales all of which are conducted and transacted in anglozionist dollars?
"It is disingenuous to claim that the Russians are doing all that they can under the circumstances. Putin can STOP the Israelis and the Americans without firing a single shot let alone an S-400 rocket simply by repudiating the DOLLAR. STOP selling valuable Russian oil and gas for anglozionist dollars. The Russians just sold Russian gas to the Americans CHEAPER than the Americans produce it for in America. The dollar is WORTHLESS and ILLEGAL according to the Constitution of the United States! All Putin and the Russians have to do is cite the US Constitution and pull the plug on the economic foundation of the the anglozionist MIC. No one is going to fire nukes in anger to Russia for the "crime" of respecting the US Constitution?
"Why does Putin keep supporting America and Israel if he's not a zionist? Why does the Russian government give away Russian natural resources and Russian arms essentially for free (against illegal thus worthless dollars) when it can turn off the economic spigot that feeds the anglozionist Beast?"
MOONOFALABAMA and the moderator "b" removed this comment. This shows that these people are not acting in good faith and most likely are influenced and directed by CIA/MOSSAD/FSB-related interests.