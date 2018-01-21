Hedge Fund CIO: "Investors Have Made One Gigantic Inflation Bet" With "Devastating" Consequences

It is well-known that over the past two years, in an attempt to justify the "recovery narrative", central bankers and policymakers have been doing everything in their power to push long-term interest rates higher in order to reprice all-important inflation expectations with one end goal: boost long-term rates while keeping the yield curve steep, and reflate away the record global debt load.
So far this strategy has failed to work - after all central banks only control the short-end - with yield curves flattening to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, and prompting growing concerns about an inverted yield curve, and thus economic recession.
There is another, bigger, if less discussed concern: what happens if they actually succeed?
The reason for that, as Eric Peters explains today in his latest weekend note, is that we now live in a world in which "nearly all financial assets are ultimately priced off the US 10yr yield." And, with treasuries priced at extraordinarily low yields because of negative term premia - the result of an extraordinary experiment in central bank policy "combined with complacency that inflation will remain permanently low - because it has" - the low rates are "distorting the valuation of all financial asset prices."
Stated in practical terms, this means that "investors have made one gigantic inflation bet." Specifically, that it's not coming back.
As a result, the problem is that "we’ve become so complacent about central bank policies that we’ve quietly tolerated a rise in financial asset prices to the point where even a little inflation would devastate portfolio returns."
Which is why central banks - whose only mandate in the past decade was to rebuild the "wealth effect" by raising asset prices, should be extremely concerned with what they are hoping to achieve: they just may get it.
* * *
Key excerpts from Peters' full note below.
What’s Old is New
"Last time we had negative term premia was the 1960s,” said the CIO. “Last time we had realized volatility in the bond market this low was also the 1960s,” she continued.
"These things correspond to periods of inflation complacency." US core CPI has bounced between 1.3% and 2.0% since 1994. "Very quietly, we’ve crept to extreme levels of economic data.” UK unemployment is at levels last seen in 1975 despite Brexit (perhaps because of it). “US unemployment has been lower only twice, and once was in the 1960s."
"When valuations move completely out of line with long-term norms, markets can really move” said the same CIO. “But this really requires a new narrative to justify such misalignments.” In the dotcom era, we convinced ourselves that earnings no longer mattered. And in 2007, we believed national housing prices could never decline.
"Today, we’ve become so complacent about central bank policies that we’ve quietly tolerated a rise in financial asset prices to the point where even a little inflation would devastate portfolio returns."
"Nearly all financial assets are ultimately priced off the US 10yr yield,” said the investor. "And treasuries are being priced at extraordinarily low yields because of negative term premia,” he continued.
"So implicitly, negative term premia are distorting the valuation of all financial asset prices.” And what has driven term premia lower is a combination of an extraordinary experiment in central bank policy combined with complacency that inflation will remain permanently low - because it has.
"So, in fact, investors have made one gigantic inflation bet."
Comments
"where even a little inflation would..."
A little inflation would? Has the author been shopping lately? Inflation is rampant. Prices go up steadily. That is if you eat food.
Or require a roof over your head.
In reply to "where even a little… by stizazz
Or healthcare.., or auto insurance, or home insurance, or tuition, or... (fill in the blanks)
In reply to Or require a roof over your… by 3LockBox
USPS Priority Mail postage just rose by approx a whopping 8%!
I expect prices will rise accordingly and there may be a slowdown unless trump's massive tax stimulus balances this whopping cost.
In reply to Or healthcare.., or auto… by gmrpeabody
This guy says everything six times..., must make it so.
In reply to "where even a little… by stizazz
He also says it very loudly which strengthens his argument. I know we can't hear him but believe me, he's screaming at the top of his lungs.
In reply to This guy says everything six… by gmrpeabody
What he means is that goods and services inflation will get so out of hand that it will creep into the mainstream narrative.
In reply to He also says it very loudly… by MANvsMACHINE
Or heat your house.
In reply to "where even a little… by stizazz
They have had a replacement strategy for 30 years:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-09/economist-get-ready-world-currency-2018
It can not be a coincidence that the whole system is more leveraged than at any other top in 100 years. Hyperinflation is the plan that will indeed cause the burning cash under the phoenix that should begin in earnest this year right on schedule. Naomi is right, this is complete collusion on the part of most central banks coming down from the BIS who is loaded with satanists hanging out between there and CERN.
The masses already have a physical mark in their retina or hand/finger prints. All that’s required to keep them from buying or selling is to phase out cash and replace it with a crypto currency riding on the back of block chain riding on the back of the internet. Then do away with passwords thus requiring them to burn their retina or hand/finger prints to access their iPhone to access the internet to do any future purchasing. It does not matter how decentralized the crypto currency is if the gate keepers of the internet refuse to allow them to access the internet with their iPhone if they do not comply with the beast:
Revelation 13:16-17 And he causeth all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free and the bond, that there be given them a mark on their right hand, or upon their forehead; (17) and that no man should be able to buy or to sell, save he that hath the mark, even the name of the beast or the number of his name.
Our Father proved His physical children “Israel” and now He is about to prove His spiritual children “Israel”:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/12/19/all-israel/
History(His~Story) always repeats:
Ecclesiastes 1:9-10 That which hath been is that which shall be; and that which hath been done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. (10) Is there a thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been long ago, in the ages which were before us.
Love in CHRIST! Rob
In reply to "where even a little… by stizazz
They leave out fuel, too! It is a travesty!
In reply to "where even a little… by stizazz
He doesn't need to check prices. He's part of the 0.01%. Our paychecks pay for his way and the rest is papered over by the fed. Why worry about your money, when you have more than you could ever spend.
In reply to "where even a little… by stizazz
And the results are going to be devastating. There is an inflationary tidal wave building up and when it hits, THEN we will see a 3.75% 10 yr yield and panic in the markets even as the DJIA crosses 27 to 28K. The economy will "seem" sound but in reality the rot of inflation will seep in and wipe out two decades of deflationary pressure in just a matter of months.
It's only inflation if you use fiat. PMs are the cure. (When CBs back off the manipulation AKA when financials start to fail, they will need the higher price to 'bail' themselves out.)
In reply to And the results are going to… by johngaltfla
The only place there isn't any inflation is in the government statistics :) Seriously, had to buy two car batteries this year because of the recent cold snap in the Northeast. Almost $200 for a car battery that probably won't last 3 years. LOL .. no inflation, my ass.
Nobody is at all interested in your personal problems, Mr.Curtain. "Prices" are not inflation in the sense this article is employing. Bitching and whining like an old geezer about how expensive everything is at the store has nothing to do with the subject under discussion, which is the yield curve and especially the benchmark 10 Year US Treasury rate.
In reply to The only place there isn't… by behind the curtain
The man's 'bitching & whining' has everything to with the topic under discussion, because it is directly related to an increase in the supply of money and credit, which is directly related to the price of money...
In reply to Nobody is at all interested… by GooseShtepping Moron
He's joking
In reply to … by Consuelo
Money is free but bitcoin is $12,000.
Kinda like Lucky Charms, no?
In reply to Money is free but bitcoin is… by Weirdly
Yes, but are they magically delicious...?
In reply to Kinda like Lucky Charms, no? by knukles
"central banks only control the short-end"
"central banks" control everything. They are not banks. They are a monopoly in each country and internationally they are a trust. The trust is to control everything.
true that...so when it all "goes to $hit", it's because they want it to...
In reply to "central banks only control… by Åristotle
A strong argument could be made that "it" is already at this destination to which you say it goes. This is the nature of the control.
In reply to true that...so when it all … by BullyBearish
Supermarket fire wood bundles here (N.E.) creeped up from $5.00 to $7.00
yoy... Just a lousy 50% increase. Listen to Larry Kudlow & Co. "no inflation".
40% ………… but who is counting.
In reply to Supermarket fire wood… by lulu34
I'm still stacking for the hyperinflation in gold price. It can't be much longer.
The inflation rate of assets is directly related to the amount of money in circulation. Markets have gone up in tandem, as money enters the system.
Stuff doesn't cost MORE ... your fiat is worth LESS.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/270702856_Effect_of_money_supp…
" ... even a little inflation would devastate portfolio returns... "
That's why there isn't going to be a little inflation. Instead, there's going to be HUGE inflation --- so much inflation that 1970's style inflation will look quaint by comparison. And if that doesn't work.... well, let's no go there.
The only good hedge is GOLD. This entire failed experiment is now in its final chapter.
One would think and yet....
In reply to The only good hedge is GOLD… by CoinBug21
Eric Peters thinks investors will return to Treasuries? The biggest Ponzi on the planet?
- after all central banks only control the short-end -
this is incorrect. check japan and the eu.
Devastate portfolio values... If the market is overpriced by say 30%, then a 30% correction only revalues to "reality." The real danger is higher interest rates wherein government debt is refinanced at high rates. We all know thisof course. My only point is portfolio values are not the crux of the issue. A complete breakdown of government budgets is the issue. Well that and pension funds going belly up. "And we'll have fun, fun, fun till reality takes the punch bowl away."
It is much more simple than many (most) make it out to be.
There are those who steal from you. They will continue to steal from you and they will steal more and more until you stop them.
The "until you stop them" is the key.
Do I need even more simple terms?
If someone steals a dollar from you they will come back and steal two dollars, and then $5 and then $10 and so. The stealing will continue and the amount stolen will grow until such time as you stop them.
You might ask yourself "who out there is not stealing from me?"
...we’ve quietly tolerated a rise in financial asset prices to the point where even a little inflation would devastate portfolio returns."
it would help if the author elaborated on his reasoning here. I can think of several ways he may be thinking, one is perverse, another is spurious, the third, laughable. it is hard to properly mock this statement because it is vague, open ended, and presumptuous.
TINA!
Now, STFU and CTRL+P
The big question is - when 10 years hit 4% - will investors reach for a falling knife? Or will they run away as fast as they can?
There are two pigs.
The index and the bond investors.
Get out of those two things.
In reply to The big question is - when… by NoWayJose
Trader Joe's January 2018 weekly basket of goods: $81.00
Trader Joe's 2015 identical weekly basket of goods: $55.00
Thus is your 'exhibit A' of the effects of inflation.
Yep, a 29% increase in 3 years. The only thing greater is probably health care costs, with housing costs probably also in the top 3. Compare all this against the fact that inflation adjusted wages have been stagnant for decades, and it is obvious the Middle Class is being systematically destroyed, with any middle class wealth being exchanged for debt so it can be redistributed to the elites. Welcome to the New Feudal World Order.
In reply to … by Consuelo
Labor is paid with "currency" that is largely hypothecated. Was your time, sweat, and perhaps blood expended on the job hypothetical to you? A hypothesis in which you got paid isn't real, nor does it have real value. This is the ultimate insult of the money masters. You sell your reality for their falsity.
Next....how they have taken the current out of currency. Warning...triple entendre alert.
In reply to Yep, a 29% increase in 3… by SDShack
Well no shit Sherlock. Really, investors are gonna get screwed?
Well no shit Sherlock. Really, investors are gonna get screwed?
All losses are tax deductions. Do it! Burn Brown and Cuomo and their cronies back to the stone age!
Upvote me if you think the Fed controls the whole curve. Downvote me if you think they only control the short end.
It's the boiling frog syndrome. I suspect inflation is why the savings rate is also very poor, money isn't worth much, and expensive to live.
Mr Hedge Fund CIO - It looks like your 'predictions' haven't been going so well... Get ready for another year of catastrophic losses... and consider yourselves lucky if your fund doesn't shut down and you don't lose your jobs...
i just love those federal reserve fuckers and banker friends!