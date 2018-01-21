How The Establishment Undermines American Democracy

Authored by Philip Giraldi via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
There is a growing consensus among many observers in Washington that the national security agencies have become completely politicized over the past seventeen years and are now pursuing selfish agendas that actually endanger what remains of American democracy.
Up until recently it has been habitual to refer to such activity as the Deep State, which is perhaps equivalent to the Establishment in that it includes financial services, the media, major foundations and constituencies, as well as lobbying groups, but we are now witnessing an evolutionary process in which the national security regime is exercising power independently.
In a devastating critique, former Central Intelligence Agency operations officer John Kiriakou has described how the Democratic Party, as part of its frenzied effort to bring down President Donald Trump, has embraced a whole group of former intelligence and law enforcement officers who appear to be on the same side in seeking a more responsible and accountable executive branch but who are in reality pursuing their own agenda.
Formerly intelligence and law enforcement agencies acted under the direction of the White House but without any political bias. Transitions from Democratic to Republican administrations were consequently seamless for the employees of CIA, FBI, DIA and the NSA, but this has changed. In the 2016 election a line-up of retired senior officers from those organizations openly supported the Clinton campaign and even went so far as to construct elaborate conspiracy theories regarding Trump and his associates, including the claim that Donald Trump is actually an agent of Russia.
The desire to discredit and ultimately delegitimize Trump even involved some active duty senior officers, including John Brennan, Director of CIA, who exploited Agency relationships with foreign intelligence services to develop information on Trump, and James Comey of the FBI who initiated an investigation of Trump’s associates. Both were involved in the later surfacing of the notorious Steele Dossier, a collection of fact mixed with fiction that sought to destroy the Trump presidency even before it began.
Kiriakou cites recent activity by Brennan as well as former NSA and CIA head Michael Hayden as well as former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, all of whom have been politically active. The three men appear frequently on television as self-described “senior statesmen,” but, as Kiriakou observes they are “…monsters who have ignored the Constitution…and international law. They have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.” They together with lesser figures like George Tenet, Jose Rodriguez, Michael Morell and John McLaughlin authorized technical spying on nearly everyone, torture, rendition of suspects so they could be tortured by others, random killing of “profiled” foreigners and targeted killing of American citizens. Brennan was in charge of a “kill list” for President Barack Obama.
Former Reagan Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts meanwhile asks why liberal international organizations like Amnesty International are fundraising to oppose Trump when the real threat to a better and safer world and country is coming from the largely unaccountable “security agencies, the police, the neoconservatives, the presstitute media and the Republican and Democratic Parties?”
Antiwar activist Justin Raimondo also picks up the gauntlet, describing how the national security agencies and the Democratic Party have joined forces to create a totally false narrative that could lead to nuclear war. They and the media appear to truly believe that “…the country has been taken over by Vladimir Putin and the Russian State…Trump is an instrument in their hands, and the independence of the United States has been fatally compromised: the president and his top aides are taking their orders from the Kremlin.”
He concludes that “Our intelligence agencies are at war with the executive branch of government…to reverse the [2016] election results.” Raimondo believes that Trump is being particularly targeted because his unpredictability and populism threaten the wealth and power of the elites and he notes “If you think they’ve ruled out assassination you’re being naïve.”
Raimondo believes that something like a civil war is coming, with the war party Establishment fighting to defend its privileged global order while many other Americans seek a return to normal nationhood with all that implies. If true, the next few years will see a major internal conflict that will determine what kind of country the United States will be.
Comments
If you talk with most of the residents of greater DC they think that the majority of people want the status quo to continue, because the majority of people they talk to are part of the existing sytem.
Establishment = DEEP STATE. Meet them https://goo.gl/bFYusM
In reply to If you talk with most of the… by Umh
When was the US ever a “democracy,” and why would anyone want that?
“I’ll take ‘Rule of Law’ for a thousand, Alex...”
In reply to DC = Nest of VIpers by stizazz
“If you think they’ve ruled out assassination you’re being naïve.”
If they think the country would survive an assassination they are being naive
In reply to When was the US a “democracy… by Lost in translation
Reminds me of the Anti-War song... now seems prophetic.
- Go ahead and cheat your neighbor, go ahead and turn-in a friend
- Do it in the name of heaven, you'll be justified in the end
One Tin Soldier Rides Away
In reply to “If you think they’ve ruled… by end times prophet
"...the national security agencies have become completely politicized over the past seventeen years..."
I think you mean over the 8 years of Obama.
In reply to Reminds me of the Anti-War… by TeethVillage88s
Trump needs to destroy the CIA before they murder him just like they did JFK.....
In reply to If you talk with most of the… by Umh
I dont think deep state really consider him a threat if your a threat like Ron Paul was the media just ignore you
In reply to Trump needs to destroy the… by Boeing Boy
Trump could release the secret files on JFKs murder tomorrow.....lol faith and confidence in the Deep State and institutions would collapse overnight and the American people would discover that every single president has been chosen by Bankers since JFK was assassinated and Trump elected. I would say Trump has some MASSIVE cards to play...unlike Ron Paul who was sidelined by a well oiled media machine...
In reply to I dont think deep state… by khnum
I guess we will see in due course Im not overly confident however that anything will change.
In reply to Trump could release the… by Boeing Boy
JF Kennedy: "I want to splinter the CIA in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds"
So do we John, so do we.
In reply to If you talk with most of the… by Umh
Inflation is the gift that keeps giving to the Establishment. How can any careerist with debt or financial goals consider being a whistleblower or opposing the "System"... voting against it goes against his debt slavery or inflation slavery.
"Old Man look at my life, I'm a lot like you were"
- Youth & Elderly & Diseased & those with poor background data/criminal past... might as well be British Serfs, stuck with cruel Patriarchy that keeps raising the cost of living
"Former Reagan Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts meanwhile asks why liberal international organizations like Amnesty International are fundraising to oppose Trump when the real threat to a better and safer world and country is coming from the largely unaccountable “security agencies, the police, the neoconservatives, the presstitute media and the Republican and Democratic Parties?”
- Well and there is more to point out
In reply to If you talk with most of the… by Umh
"pursuing selfish agendas"
Like warmongering for Israhell in the MidEast
Civil war has begun...
Dragging Deep state, Shadow state into the light....bringing US awareness of their existance and agenda is priority No 1.
Americans will learn over the next few weeks that they don't need Government and are better off without it
In Australia we were taught the USA is a republic,not a democracy in any event just like my country which is a constitutional monarchy we have reached critical morass in the western world we risk serfdom if we dont do anything soon
I love that term "constitutional monarchy" I don't know if its an anachronism or a paradox, but whoever invented it was a propaganda genius. Its like "constitutional dictatorship" - very little difference - if any, between them. How much land does the crown still own in Oz? - You need to sort that sh*t out, get your republic going - it won't last long by examples elsewhere, but you really need to kick those leeches out.
In reply to In Australia we were taught… by khnum
All land is ultimately owned by the crown all you have is the right to buy or sell the property you are on you don't really own it.
In reply to I love that term … by Crazy Or Not
These fucking sycophant govt officials, media, fbi, doj, CIA.. all need to start dying for their crimes. It's amazing lazy ass Americans haven't done anything about this.
CIA is run by and for the Anglo Oligarchs aka London Banksters. NSA is just another arm for the control freaks. It adds nothing to National Security, which has never been clearly defined but I digress.
These agencies are now nothing more than Nazi, Stasi and KGB. Their only existence in to prevent any real change in their system. They are the gate keepers, the overseers for the slave masters.
America needs a civil war to restart because it's doomed.
Tens of millions will die but that will be the price plus interest for neglect of it's former democracy.
those who don't want to fight will die, those who want to fight will kill.
If nothing happens... America will be nothing more then a 3rd world country for decades.
The current civil unrest will be forgotten when they lead you into the next patriotic war. USA!USA!USA! . What stooges. In the end you will have your head blown off and they will have made fat war profits. It is always the way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qXCIHOSyqc&t=0s
The Biggest Story of 2017 You Never Heard | Tao of SKWealthAcademy Podcast, Episode_005
Worthy of your time!
its more like the government vs the people. as long as the money is good thats what governments do.
You mean by stealing everything in sight?
Like this?...........
! ~~~~~)))*** We've Had A Big Fat Burglary, Folks! ***(((~~~~~ !
The crooks weren't wearing those raccoon masks like you see in the comic strips. ........ They were wearing Capital Hill security badges, Congressional Staff passes and those big goofy picture IDs you wear around your neck to get you into secure areas at dot gov facilities.
What did the robbers steal? .... Our uranium reserves.
Who are the prime suspects? .... The Killary Gang and maybe the McCain Gang and they had lots of insider help too.
The coppers say it was totally an inside job. ... Someone left the back door wide open for the burglars.
Who is suspected to be the insider who would do that?
Pretty much everyone on Capital Hill! ..... What? .. Everyone? .. Yep, all of our lawmakers are lawbreakers.
Does your head hurt yet? .. Need a drink? ... You better sit down a breathe into this paper bag. ....... There, there, we can call a doctor later and get you some nerve calming medications.
In the meantime, let George Webb Swaggart fill you in on the details.
(My new nickname for Mr. Webb is Swarthy George or Ms Creature likes to call him Supperman II. ... She says that kind of all breathy and low and slow and I'm starting to get irked.)
This 'Who Done Doed It?' is going to take a week to explain.
Let's start here:
Uranium For Dummies Like Me
And then
Uranium One Byproducts For (Swarthy) Smarties
Finally for today
Navy Intel Looks (When they are actually watching!) at Uranium as Strategic Reserves
Ok, that will get you started on this Big Uranium Burglary Saga. ... I'm going out for more popcorn, beer and ice. .. Maybe stop by the pharmacy for your nerve medications too. .... Keep an eye on Ms Creature for me in case she gets a case of the vapors watching Supperman work. ...... Just elevate her feet if she passes out and get some blood flowing back in her oxygen-starved brain for me.
I'll try and hurry back. .. You try and understand this complicated caper.
Live Hard, Some Stories You Just Have To Dig Deep Into Until You Understand How Bad You've Been Had,......Then It's Hard To Take Your Eyes Off Of The Kryptonite Train Wreck Long Enough To Take A Bathroom Break Or Go On A Vital Beer And Anti-Vapors Meds Run, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
Yea I noticed cops dont mind people stealin shit as long as they get a piece of the action.
Kinda filters all thru the government.
In reply to You mean stealing everything… by DuneCreature
No kidding, I've noticed that too.
But it gets worser............
And then they up their game with this shit; A plan to kill off all the of victims of the massive theft so we useless eaters don't bitch and complain and keep The Twisted Pirates up at night trying to climb the castle stronghold walls to stomp them into Killary Dip for pigs and feral swine.
Like this one:
The UN and Lord Rothschild Wants You Dead, You Little Maggots!
Live Hard, I Thought This Shit Only Happened In Sci-Fi Horror Novels Written By Lunatic Asylum Inmates, ..... But I Guess DAVOS Attendees Can Dream Big Too, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
In reply to Yea I noticed cops dont… by VWAndy
Dune did you get my chat request?
In reply to No kidding, I've noticed… by DuneCreature
Aah no, I haven't logged out and back in yet I guess.
Live Hard, I'll Warn You In Advance Not To Talk About 'Biz' On The Net, Not Even In Private Chat, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
In reply to Dune did you get my chat… by VWAndy
Yep I know all to well how nothing important should be exposed. We could find a way around that issue im sure.
In reply to Aah no, I haven't logged out… by DuneCreature
They seem to be having a hard time finding people willing to actually try. It takes real stones to go after a bunch of working stiffs in anything remotely like a fair fight.
In reply to No kidding, I've noticed… by DuneCreature
It is of more value to THEM to OWN the person caught doing something wrong than to prosecute.
Holder? Resigned
McCabe? Retiring...
Only because many of them did not want to know. Those that looked figured it out. The rest are still getting theirs.
In reply to The American Democracy has… by francis scott …
Peasantification, control media & education... let in more people who are full of "Momma Drama" to complain, scream, wail, nash teeth, rend clothes, pop a vein,
In reply to The American Democracy has… by francis scott …