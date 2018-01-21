New Trump Ad For Wall: Democrats "Complicit" In All Murders By Illegal Immigrants

Hours after the government shutdown that the White House blamed on "obstructionist losers" who are holding government funding "hostage...over an unrelated immigration debate," The Trump campaign posted an explosive new advertisement to the campaign website and YouTube channel on Saturday, featuring 37-year-old illegal immigrant Luis Bracamontes who killed two police deputies in 2014 after having been deported and returned to the U.S. multiple times.

Bracamontes showed no remorse in court proceedings which began in California last week - stating that his only regret was that he didn't kill more police officers. His wife also faces charges in the killings.

Along with the ad, the White House also issued a press release entitled:

DEMOCRATS “COMPLICIT” IN ALL MURDERS BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Both the video and press release can be viewed below (emphasis added):