New Trump Ad For Wall: Democrats "Complicit" In All Murders By Illegal Immigrants

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/21/2018 - 23:30

Hours after the government shutdown that the White House blamed on "obstructionist losers" who are holding government funding "hostage...over an unrelated immigration debate," The Trump campaign posted an explosive new advertisement to the campaign website and YouTube channel on Saturday, featuring 37-year-old illegal immigrant Luis Bracamontes who killed two police deputies in 2014 after having been deported and returned to the U.S. multiple times.

Bracamontes showed no remorse in court proceedings which began in California last week - stating that his only regret was that he didn't kill more police officers. His wife also faces charges in the killings.

Along with the ad, the White House also issued a press release entitled:

DEMOCRATS “COMPLICIT” IN ALL MURDERS BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Both the video and press release can be viewed below (emphasis added): 

New York, NY – Hours after Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer led Democrats to shut down the federal government, holding lawful citizens hostage over their demands for amnesty for illegal immigrants, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. released a campaign ad calling out Democrats “who stand in our way” of progress and who are “complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants.”

The ad, titled “Complicit,” profiles an illegal immigrant on trial for the murder of two Sacramento police officers who stated his “only regret” is that he “just killed two” and that he wished he “killed more.” It contrasts Democrats, who stand by those who commit acts of “pure evil,” versus President Trump, who was elected to build a wall to stop illegal immigration and keep American families safe.

The Trump Campaign released the ad on the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s Inauguration as the 45th President of the United States. The powerful new ad reflects the stakes in the illegal immigration debate, and the reasons why the President will not allow the Schumer Shutdown to force his hand and grant amnesty for illegal immigrants.

Donald Trump was elected President to build the wall and keep American families safe from evil, illegal immigrants who commit violent crimes against lawful U.S. citizens,” said Michael S. Glassner, Executive Director of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “Yet, one year after President Trump’s Inauguration, Chuck Schumer and the Democrats continue to put the interests of illegal immigrants over those of Americans. Our new campaign ad draws attention to the stark contrast between ‘complicit’ Democrats and the President for his full commitment to build a wall and fix our border to protect Americans from drugs, murder and other atrocities,” he concluded.

 

Comments

halcyon natronic Jan 22, 2018 1:13 AM Permalink

Lol!

You actually watch brainwashing emotion-jerking crap like that in the USA?

And take them seriously?

I can tell you that the rest of the world is laughing really hard and just waiting for USA to not just close down, but close up and stay closed for, say, 1000 years.

That would be a start. Israel next after that.

 

ThuleNord Jan 21, 2018 11:34 PM Permalink

Have to give old man Trump credit.  He never lets the (((establishment))) break his back.  He just keeps on attacking.  Haven’t seen the (((msm/progs))) take flak like this in my entire life.

action jackson 911 Pernicious Gol… Jan 22, 2018 4:34 AM Permalink

My fellow dear americans, always remember that a good latino is a dead latino :)) Also for the stupid useful gullible spineless moron sheeps from Western Europeistan, there is a saying: A good muzzie and sand-nigger is a dead muzzie and sand-nigger :)) Now, talkin` about this shit very seriously, you will kill them, or they, the savages will kill you. Is simple as that. And don`t forget, dear president Trump is the biggest troll of all times :))

Endgame Napoleon Jan 21, 2018 11:35 PM Permalink

Hmmm, it is a good idea for Trump to use his TV production expertise on commercials. Keep them coming. Raise money from the Deplorables, unleashing a series of commercials, featuring all the different cases. Don’t forget Kate. The MSM hardly covered her case. 

CultiVader Oldwood Jan 22, 2018 2:04 AM Permalink

Hey, if a criminal alien didn't murder Kate someone else would surely have stepped up and provided the funds for it. In fact, we are proposing a new tax in CA in order to fund all the murders that can't be committed by legal citizens. We should be lifting up these alien criminals, so they can contribute to our combined murder rate. It's simply the compassionate thing to do.

helloimjohnnycat Oldwood Jan 22, 2018 3:40 AM Permalink

That Kate, herself, was an accident is true.  Wrong place, wrong time.

That another fine person(s) would have murdered by that illegal scum was inevitable.

Amnesty, has been given to too many. 

We don't owe any foreign invader a nickel. Neither do we owe anyone who's profiting off the invasion.

Profiteers being mostly stinking joos middle-manning food, clothing, & shelter.

Concentrate on what's been done to us by the joo-squid bankers.

We're stuck with the paying the bill & interest to them. The deficits will not go away until all bogus creditors are tossed and we take control of the national purse. Trump was given the mandate and there should be no vacillation or compromise on the illegal immigration battlefield.

Unfortunately, I expect Trump will cave to his joo fuckk-bloodies.

And when he does, it's over. The American people will have lost for the last time. And no messican anchor baby hatched here is an American. Ditto for chain migration.

Shut the door, party's over.

 

 

ebworthen Jan 21, 2018 11:38 PM Permalink

Telling it like it is...once again.

If all we get is The Wall and the end of the invasion a step forward.

The U.S.A. has gone down the shitter - this is the last Presidency to stop it.

J.F.K. tried and was assassinated, Reagan tried and was stymied by the M.I.C.

No doubt in my mind.  Fix it now or descend into Civil War.

ebworthen Juggernaut x2 Jan 22, 2018 12:09 AM Permalink

30 years ago he did, really? 

And since...no one could do anything about it? 

Hmmm...how odd...how many have come here illegally in 30 years? 

There's your answer Tinkerbell; Demicans and Republicrats opened the gates.

Build the fucking wall, kick the "Dreamers" (illegal immigrant wastrels of illegal law breakers) out!

SixIsNinE ebworthen Jan 22, 2018 1:41 AM Permalink

well, it's also getting obvious that the rootless shifty international bankster types are catching a clue that the Big World they could always escape to ain't so big anymore and the Home Bed they've been shitting on is starting to stink up...

rats and sinking ships and no honor amongst bankster thieves

but they have Mighty Talpiot!  and Laser Weapons!! and Thermite!

and no heart.  

 

BlackChicken Jan 21, 2018 11:41 PM Permalink

The democratic party simply hates anything that would be American.

fuck all of them, their crybaby nonsensical bullshit, and every plank of the communist bullshit they stand on.

#fuckschummer

#wheresthefuckingmemo

Meat Hammer BlackChicken Jan 22, 2018 12:57 AM Permalink

It’s not about them “hating America”. You let them off the hook by saying that it just boils down to their opinion of our country.

It’s actually about being so poisoned by their lust for power that they will do ANYTHING to keep it, up to and including importing the scum of the earth to get votes. 

They deserve to swing from the neck. All of them.

”Complicit”. Fucking genius.