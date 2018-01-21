In Shocking Interview, Macron Admits France Would Vote To Leave EU If Referendum Held

When Marine Le Pen lost last year's French presidential election to Emmanuel Macron in what appeared to be a landslide, the establishment breathed a sigh of relief because not only was the notorious Eurosceptic populist defeated, but also the wind appeared to be turning, and after a tumultuous 2016, 2017 started off with a bang for the unelected Eurocrats in Brussels. After all, the people had spoken and they wanted more Europe (and Euro), not less.
Or maybe not.
The French president sent shockwaves across Europe after he conceded that French voters would quit the EU if France held an in/out referendum on continued membership in the Brussels-led bloc. Not surprisingly no other EU country has risked putting membership of the bloc to a public vote since Britain shocked member-states by voting to leave the bloc in 2016, despite polls which showed virtually no possibility of such an outcome.
Macron admitting that he would lose a French EU membership referendum.
In an interview with BBC's Andrew Marr, Emmanuel Macron admitted that he would lose a French referendum on EU membership. Asked about the Brexit vote, the candid president told Marr:
"I am not the one to judge or comment on the decision of your people." But, he added "my interpretation is that a lot of the losers of globalisation suddenly decided it was no more for them."
Marr then pushed the French president, regarded by many as the EU's new leader, on whether Britain's decision was a one-off. Quoted by Express, the BBC journalist asked: "If France had had the same referendum, it might have had the same result?"
Macron responded: "Yes, probably, probably. Yes. In a similar context. But we have a very different context in France" although he said he would not make it easy: "I wouldn’t take any bet though - I would have fought very hard to win.
"My understanding is that middle classes and working classes and the oldest decided that the recent decades were not in their favor, and the adjustments made by the EU were not in their favour."
"I think the organization of EU went too far with freedom without cohesion, free markets without rules."
The French leader hit out at David Cameron for holding a referendum with a simple yes / no response on membership, instead of asking how to improve the situation.
* * *
Predictably, Twitter lit up after the interview was aired, with many questioning if the French leader had just admitted that he "does not listen to his own people" since he has refused to hold a referendum on the EU. For the sake of Europe's unelected establishment, president Macron and the "European recovery", one hopes we don't find out any time soon...
Comments
perhaps they messed up the translation, French is such a difficult language. i hear there are over 65 different words for "surrender".
Any sane person would vote to get out of the fukin' useless EU!
In reply to perhaps they messed up the… by Automatic Choke
"So what, referendums don't mean a bloody thing" - Nigel Fagage
"I'll second that one" - Bernie Sanders
Keep people thinking their votes really matter. Nothing shocking in this well planned 'shock', zzzzz
In reply to Any sane person would vote… by wee-weed up
In reply to So what, referendums don't… by IntercoursetheEU
The globalist bastards are hitting a rough patch.
In reply to E A G L E S ! ! ! by Ralph Spoilsport
The globalist elite sold out their people in the name of a supposed longer term higher principle of a untied planet ruled by a world government. The cost: draining the wealth and solvency of the populous of the western nations and transferring it mostly to the east to create middle classes in other countries.
What the fuck other reaction should they expect when the debt Ponzi-scheme used to mollify the western populations during this flim-flam wealth transfer inevitably occurs, as it has? I wouldn't be one damn bit surprised if EVERY EU country wouldn't vote for exit from the EU.
In reply to The globalist bastards are… by A Sentinel
He is right.. If France had the same nationalist as UK and US that would lie about anything to get elected... Yes, then France would probably vote to leave!
In reply to The globalists elites sold… by Creative_Destruct
Wise move this young pup sounds somewhat sound.
In reply to The globalists elites sold… by Creative_Destruct
... perhaps he has actually read French history.
In reply to Wise move this young pup… by pawn
IMO he's a bankers' bitch cut from the same pattern of Clinton and Obama. A shill to loot the French people.
In reply to ... perhaps he has actually… by espirit
SUCH a tragic instant strategic mistake.
The fag hath spoken, and also proved that not only he is a fag, but also the idiotest of fags, with the weakest of characters.
Which politician in his own mind would acknowledge defeat before the fight had even occurred? -Only a pawn with poor judgement and without any strategy or vision. Gentlemen, meet mister Macron, the guy who never heard of a Chinese guy named Sun Tzu. Maybe he prefers some other aspect of the underground Greek culture...
Of there still was any doubt about the stoopidity of Macron, this one interview should dissipate it.
His handlers got to be pissed off by his unprofessional behavior now. Maybe they will sacrifice him. It was not too bright on their part to push such an inexperienced little sucker because the backfire will be enormous and the crowd is voracious.
Le Pen is probably going to be elected prezz next time just because of this unique blunder.
In reply to ... perhaps he has actually… by espirit
Especially when it’s run by Germans with serious case of holocaust shame. That’s why Merkel is now a muzzle migrant hugging whore so that they can claim back some their “compassion” before the eyes of the world. The rest of Europe has to suffer alongside Germany.
In reply to Any sane person would vote… by wee-weed up
100x this.
worst part of it all is that within the next decade or 2, when merkel is long gone, the germans will start looking for someone to blame for their decaying country.
Germans never take responsibility for their actions. So they will have trains riding to the east again, filled with syrians this time.
Germans didn't kill 6.000.000 jews, the nazis did! In the mind of the average german they were victims of the nazis alongside the jews!
In reply to Especially when it’s run by… by Mustahattu
France is the EU!
Why are all but 1 of the major institutions in french speaking areas? Why are nearly half of the middle management team heads then french nationals?
France speaks of Europe only when it benefits them. As a per capita comparable to Britain they actually pay in less than half of GB.
France wanted Le EURO, to curtail the power of the DMark but their "cunning plan" went horribly wrong. Germany just turned the screw around so now the French are whinging about their own choices.
In reply to Any sane person would vote… by wee-weed up
Yes, in many languages. Bonaparte noted each of them down after each of his victories.
In reply to perhaps they messed up the… by Automatic Choke
Macron is a very dangerous liar. There were, and are rules, WTO, EU, and many other rules. What happened is really simple, the rules were made to favor the west, the east and south, being of a different philosophical bent, played by those rules, understanding that they were in a marathon, and not a sprint.
They used the impulsiveness and myopia of the west against them, they took advantage of western delusions of grandeur to "steal" western lunch. They used western arrogance to provide the west their hang rope, basically, they took the west to the real school of life, known as the "true nature of reality". The western nations will, and must eat humility cake in gobs.
It's called KARMA 😎
In reply to perhaps they messed up the… by Automatic Choke
Sacré bleu. Although this "free markets without rules" surely must be a joke. There's more rules, legislation and directives than ever before in the history in mankind and it's a customs union, not a free market.
In reply to Sacré bleu. Although this … by Jultorsk
Hotel California!
In reply to E A G L E S !!! by Ralph Spoilsport
In reply to Hotel California! by TBT or not TBT
I knew him as joey
In reply to Drill down to Joe Walsh and… by Ralph Spoilsport
"I think the organization of EU went too far with freedom without cohesion, free markets without rules."
How far up his ass can Macron's head be if he thinks the EU is about "free markets without rules ??????!!!!!!"
Sounds like this little asshole is refining his bullshit rhetoric to pimp for MOAR central planning!!!
In reply to Sacré bleu. Although this … by Jultorsk
You are forbidden to use that phrase sacre bleu on account of it violating the anti-hate directive, the initiative against national identity and homolocation principle. Report to your EURO frog reprogramming station immediately.
In reply to Sacré bleu. Although this … by Jultorsk
That's a big if.
He's trying to blame something other than the truth for the People's dissatisfaction and non-support of Globalization, with his Orwellian Speak (freedom without cohesion and free markets without rules). These people can't understand that Globalization only helps the very wealthy and all those wealthy families that have been running the West for centuries.
They thought we could be lied to and brainwashed about open borders. Fuck all of them.
Macron is a master. I read what he say, but watch what he does. The guy is sharp.
The EU needs rules within the EU. Trying to bring different people into a group is hard. A nation needs economic, societal, and military rules. The EU needs those three things to be followed by all EU nations or the EU will fall apart.
Macron understands this ... ; thus, it doesn't look good for EU as a nation. If they can get it together, the EU can compete better against the USA and China.
Macron, macaron, macaroon, macaroni, Marconi, Mickey Rooney.
In reply to Macron is a master. I read… by JibjeResearch
My old sparring partner (who ignored me like I was a fly, which I was) Victor Orbán — has started something bigger than the idiot globalists thought.
In reply to Macron is a master. I read… by JibjeResearch
Really? Oh my, we are blessed today with pleasant company!
PM Orban is a real man and the single European leader I respect at the present time. God bless Hungary, the only european country to have a Christian Constitution. If Hungary does not stand firm against the Muslim hordes, all of Europe will be lost.
Stand firm, Hungary. You are all that protects the west from being lost in a new dark age.
In reply to My old sparring partner (who… by A Sentinel
The only thing Europe has done well, since the second or third holy war, was to fight among themselves. Without Christianity, Europe is useless.
In reply to Macron is a master. I read… by JibjeResearch
Indeed and well said.
In reply to The only thing Europe has… by A Sentinel
Even with them controling/owning all the media...
Fortunately, the government is there to prevent the people from getting what they want.
The wog begins at Calais.
"My understanding is that middle classes and working classes and the oldest decided that the recent decades were not in their favor, and the adjustments made by the EU were not in their favour."
The peasants are dissatisfied.
Oh, I see what you did here. You are calling for more EU, more rules, less freedom and less referendums.
His mom/wife should teach him basic english, how awfully this little fart is speaking.
Psychology 101. People don't vote for the status quo.
When I saw the wording of the Brexit referendum, it was obvious that the remain camp didn't stand a chance.
People aren't motivated to go to the polls just to affirm that nothing should change.
"..If we asked them, so we're not going to".
How someone who only got 24% of the first round of votes can be said to have won in a landslide is beyond me. in the same first round 26% handed in spoiled ballots, so most people would have rather had no-one than this pedo victim.
He's seeing the writing on the wall by going to the middle in case the whole thing crashes down (globalization) and all these elites would suffer the same fate as Marie Antoinette.
Macron is twice the man Justin Trudeau is.
Yeah, I know that's not saying much.
He is just teasing the French people by saying so.
Their chance to vote on Frexit disappeared with Marine Le Pen.
Why it is shocking??