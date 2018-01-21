Stormy Daniels Embarks On "Make America Horny Again" National Tour

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/21/2018 - 15:31

A wide-ranging interview with former adult-film star and purported Trump mistress Stormy Daniels published in InTouch magazine - a supermarket tabloid - produced many notable soundbites - “Trump is afraid of sharks” “I could describe his junk in perfect detail” - was virtually ignored by the mainstream press on Friday, just like initial reports about a payoff involving a prominent Trump lawyer were buried by "shithole-gate" the week before.

 

Stormy

But that didn’t stop the New York Times from sending one of its White House reporters to Greenville South Carolina to cover the beginning of Daniels’s “Make America Horny Again” national strip club tour - the 38-year-old’s attempt to cash in on her newfound notoriety.

Daniels was stripping at the Trophy Club in Greenville Saturday; she had also made an appearance at the Women’s March in Greenville, accompanied by anti-Trump signage.

Trophy Club owner Jay Levy bragged to the Times about the event’s affordable cover charge: Only $20 - just double the price of regular, non-Stormy evenings.

“Pigs get fat. Hogs get slaughtered,” said Jay Levy, the Trophy Club’s owner, explaining the relative bargain for guests. “I’ve got to take care of my people. I’ll take advantage of the situation, but not my people."

Daniels appeared to have a good grasp of the relative value of her situation...

“Nobody wants to be seen with me right now,” the performer, known as Stormy Daniels, said in a brief interview, laughing softly behind an assemblage of nude pictures of herself. The line at her table belied the point.

The Trophy club is located close to the airport and, as the NYT pointed out, had finally claimed its piece of the Trump story.

And so it was - on the anniversary of the inauguration; with a government shutdown consuming the capital; with cities across the country, including this one, hosting women’s rallies condemning President Trump as an emblem of misogyny - that this national moment delivered a glut of customers, journalists and a notable adult film actress to a perhaps inevitable fate.

The music came on. The clothes came off. And an airport strip club claimed its piece of the American presidency.

The idea of a bunch of New York City-based reporters hanging out at a southern strip club is an amusing one, so, unsurprisingly, the NYT’s reporting yielded many hilarious tangential details like this one:

Dancers pawed playfully at their prey, flipping their hair at patrons like a fishing line.

"All right - one," a member of the news media relented eventually, disappearing for a few minutes as a dancer led him to a back room. She returned a short while later to flip her hair at the other scribes.

One attendee - a woman - wanted Daniels to sign her copy of “Fire and Fury” even though Daniels wasn’t referenced directly in the book.

 

Other requests were less typical of the place. Suzanne Coe, 52, a local pub owner, hoped Ms. Clifford might sign her copy of “Fire and Fury,” by Michael Wolff, the lacerating, if error-specked, insider account of the Trump administration.

 

The club played up the Trump angle, and Daniels embraced the opportunity for merchandising.

Above the bar, festooned with balloons of red, white and blue, one TV was tuned to a Trump-themed panel on CNN, as a government shutdown clock ticked in the bottom right corner. Beside the stage, the president’s face looked out from an old picture, mugging beside Ms. Clifford.

"HE SAW HER LIVE," an ad for the event read, using the same image. "YOU CAN TOO!"

Still, with the government shutdown halfway through its second day, this story will likely get lost in yet another tumultuous weekend news cycle as everybody waits to see if Congress and the White House will agree to a deal before markets open Monday morning.

 



IntercoursetheEU Unreconstructe… Jan 21, 2018 3:36 PM Permalink

So let's get this straight. A renowned germaphobe, gifted strategist, who had just married a supermodel, decides to make detailed arrangements to hook up with a porn star who offers no expectation of privacy? ....Riiiiight.... Sounds like something Bill Clinton, Weiner or any other Democrat would do. "There's your sign"

"Stormy" Daniels and New York Times, both hired whores. 

Son of Loki Ms. Erable Jan 21, 2018 3:46 PM Permalink

The Little Tots and Toddlers Foundation plan a "'Make Pedophilia Great Again' March Across America" tour in honor of pedoPodesta and "very very friendly with children" Joe Biden.

The Hollywood branch of NAARP (National Association for the Advancement of Rapists and Pedos) will feed the tots pizza along the way and Bill Clinton will furnish the buses,

 

Alter Boyz and Celebs are encouraged to join in!

Frito Handful of Dust Jan 21, 2018 4:54 PM Permalink

Mr. Pink: You said 'True Blue' was about a nice girl, a sensitive girl who meets a nice guy, and that 'Like a Virgin' was a metaphor for big dicks.

Mr. Brown: Lemme tell you what 'Like a Virgin' is about. It's all about this cooze who's a regular fuck machine, I'm talking morning, day, night, afternoon, dick, dick, dick, dick, dick, dick, dick, dick, dick.

Mr. Blue: How many dicks is that?

Mr. White: A lot.

Mr. Brown: Then one day she meets this John Holmes motherfucker and it's like, whoa baby, I mean this cat is like Charles Bronson in the 'Great Escape', he's digging tunnels. Now, she's gettin' the serious dick action and she's feeling something she ain't felt since forever. Pain. Pain.

Joe: Chew? Toby Chew?

Mr. Brown: It hurts her. It shouldn't hurt her, you know, her pussy should be Bubble Yum by now, but when this cat fucks her it hurts. It hurts just like it did the first time. You see the pain is reminding a fuck machine what it once was like to be a virgin. Hence, 'Like a Virgin'.

GUS100CORRINA zorba THE GREEK Jan 21, 2018 3:54 PM Permalink

Stormy Daniels Embarks On "Make America Horny Again" National Tour

When I read the headline, just one phrase came to mind:

Sodom and Gomorrah

The sin of Sodom was that "She and her daughters were arrogant, overfed and unconcerned; they did not help the poor and needy. They were haughty and did detestable things before me."

So, how did it end?

Sodom and Gomorrah Destroyed

Then the Lord rained down burning sulfur on Sodom and Gomorrah—from the Lord out of the heavens. Thus the Lord overthrew those cities and the entire plain, destroying all those living in the cities—and also the vegetation in the land.

Expendable Container IntercoursetheEU Jan 21, 2018 4:59 PM Permalink

Here's what we can all do for Trump/America. His 'minders' are censoring 95% of information from him. Robert Steele has a great idea but we must support him right here right now!

URGENT: For OUR benefit, Trump's benefit and for America's survival:

Tweet http://tinyurl.com/TrumpTriumph and ask POTUS to give Robert Steele 3 minutes to share ideas in creating the new communication platform "Trumpet" from where he can broadcast directly and exclusively. Let's rally behind @realDonaldTrump @POTUS with #TrumpTriumph and let him know we want to support him in having direct connection to #WeThePeople.

This is a numbers game - if you want to do something empowering for America's future, here's the time and place. Its quick. Do it NOW.

serotonindumptruck Baron von Bud Jan 21, 2018 4:02 PM Permalink

Live webcams are the biggest threat to the traditional porn industry.

Many grotesquely obese 35 year old men would prefer to spend $100 a month for unlimited access to a 19 year old super-hot college co-ed's bedroom webcam, with additional options for private masturbation sessions at a nominal fee.

Young attractive women can easily pay for their own college education and never have to fuck a random stranger in exchange.

ebear Larry Dallas Jan 21, 2018 5:04 PM Permalink

Many years ago I had the misfortune to see La Ciicciolina on her North American tour, following her career as an Italian MP.

For those who don't know:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ilona_Staller

At the time, Vancouver had a reputation as a major venue for exotic dancers (as opposed to mere strippers).

Poor Ilona.  I actually felt sorry for her.  Outclassed by the other much younger, more attractive girls, she had none of the grace and poise of a true exotic dancer, was well past it in terms of physical attraction, and she danced (and attempted to sing) to a pitiful selection of music which she brought with her on a scratchy cassette tape in a club with a sound system that only emphasized the poor quality.

Seriously, I'd rather have seen Ron Jeremy doing stand-up comedy than that sorry old cow.  Some people just don't know when to hang it up.

 

shovelhead Jan 21, 2018 3:39 PM Permalink

"HE SAW HER LIVE," an ad for the event read, using the same image. "YOU CAN TOO!"

 

Damn, The DNC could use some copywriters like that.

"Those tiny hands could grab a lot of Stormy pussy."

DavidFL Jan 21, 2018 3:56 PM Permalink

Ms. Lindsey Graham and her bf John McStain were observed loitering across the street at closing time! When asked for a statement, one was heard to comment; "If she is good enough for the Trumpster, well we thought she might be interested in a Menage a trois".

peippe Jan 21, 2018 4:01 PM Permalink

Let me get this straight, Trump porks her, 

she talks about it later, he pays her 130k to shut 

her yap in 2016 & she is anti-trump 2018?

I like the way she thought she was going out for 

a nice dinner in town with him too. 

Hilarious skank.

Dratpmurt Jan 21, 2018 4:24 PM Permalink

I surprised she can even hold food down after Trump chasing her around in his tighty whiteys, even after ten years some things make you sick and you stay that way.

Son of Captain Nemo Jan 21, 2018 4:26 PM Permalink

And why the hell not?...

When you are readying yourself to go the "longest" with insolvency and debt that has no equal in banking history... With the backdrop of your government being ready to commit open suicide of itself by starting the last war(s) of choice they will ever fight if they don't secure $trillion loans in hard assets by means of extortion from the ONLY money that has worth in Russia and China...

You're probably wise to "fuck yourself to death" along with great "drugs" and liquor!!!

Handful of Dust Jan 21, 2018 4:39 PM Permalink

Stormy Daniels’ topless show draws record crowd

Politics has shut down Washington D.C. — but quite the opposite is true in Greenville, South Carolina.

The owner of the strip club, where alleged Donald Trump mistress Stormy Daniels performed on Saturday night, tells Page Six that it was the most successful night in the juggle joint’s 23-year history.

Jay Levy wouldn’t reveal how many guests paid the $20 cover — doubled for the special event from the usual fee — but he said it was the most to ever visit his Trophy club on a single night.

https://pagesix.com/2018/01/21/stormy-daniels-topless-show-draws-record…

 

Drop out Jan 21, 2018 4:48 PM Permalink

I think Russia is cool. Good recovery by them. I hope they evolve into a better country - whatever that means. I don't pretend to know better than anyone else. I do think that the more people there are, the worse it gets. I'm one of those people too. 