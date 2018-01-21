Twitter Just Emailed 677,775 Users Who Interacted With "Russian Bots" During The Election

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/21/2018 - 16:31

Twitter has taken it upon themselves to remind everyone that Russian influence is why Donald Trump won the election - and most certainly not the fact that the DNC ran a candidate who, along with her charity, continues to be under active investigation by the DOJ and the IRS.

 

asd

To that end, if you're one of 677,775 Twitter users who followed, retweeted or liked content from one of 3,814 accounts allegedly run by a "Russian government-linked organization" known as the Internet Research Agency (IRA) during the election, you've likely received an email from Twitter like the one below:

During October, 2017 Congressional hearings, Twitter said that the IRA Russian "troll farm" accounts generated 175,993 posts between 2015 and 2017 - of which 8.4% were election-related

Other Russian bot campaigns were directed at support for Black Lives Matter, Occupy, anti-fracking, and opposition to regime change in Syria. 

In addition to the 3,814 accounts tied to the IRA, Twitter says a total of 50,258 accounts have been identified as "Russian-linked," - constituting 0.016% of total Twitter accounts. 

Twitter also noted in a blog post regarding this week's mass emailing that the accounts in question were a "very small fraction" of the overall Twitter activity right before the 2016 election.

The results of this supplemental analysis are consistent with the results of our previous work: automated election-related content associated with Russian signals represented a very small fraction of the overall activity on Twitter in the ten-week period preceding the 2016 election.

The company gave several examples of content from said Russian bots:

 

asd

 

asd

Bizarrely, at least one of the 677,775 accounts who received Twitter's notification did not exist during the election:

So - if these Kremlin-linked Twitter accounts were a "very small fraction" of tweets leading up to the election, and only 8.4% of them made election-related tweets, one has to wonder why Twitter is now going to the trouble of informing hundreds of thousands of people they've interacted with said bots?

Maybe this is why.

 

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Handful of Dust arby63 Jan 21, 2018 4:36 PM Permalink

Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign cost a record $1.2B

Hillary Clinton and her supporters spent a record $1.2 billion for her losing presidential campaign — twice as much as the winner, Donald Trump, according to the latest records.

The president-elect, who confounded critics during the campaign by saying there was no need to raise or spend $1 billion or more, ended up making do with $600 million.

Clinton’s expensive machine tore through $131.8 million in just the final weeks, finishing with about $839,000 on hand as of Nov. 28.

https://nypost.com/2016/12/09/hillary-clintons-losing-campaign-cost-a-r…

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Billy the Poet IH8OBAMA Jan 21, 2018 4:51 PM Permalink

Thousands attended protest organized by Russians on Facebook

Thousands of Americans attended a march last November organized by a Russian group that used social media to interfere in the 2016 election.

The demonstration in New York City, which took place a few days after the election, appears to be the largest and most successful known effort to date pulled off by Russian-linked groups intent on using social media platforms to influence American politics.

Sixteen thousand Facebook users said that they planned to attend a Trump protest on Nov. 12, 2016, organized by the Facebook page for BlackMattersUS, a Russian-linked group that sought to capitalize on racial tensions between black and white Americans. The event was shared with 61,000 users.

As many as 5,000 to 10,000 protesters actually convened at Manhattan's Union Square. They then marched to Trump Tower, according to media reports at the time.

http://thehill.com/policy/technology/358025-thousands-attended-protest-…

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Parrotile arby63 Jan 21, 2018 4:42 PM Permalink

Just doing "their duty" to promote "Free Speech" (as long as said "Free Speech" meets their exacting criteria).

Seeing how very little these "Russian Bot Farms" spent on promoting "their candidate", I'm surprised they aren't in very high demand from advertisers Globally - their ROI was stellar!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TeethVillage88s Parrotile Jan 21, 2018 4:53 PM Permalink

Strangely the memo didn't include the total funding sent to Russian Opposition Parties by the USA, nor Dollars paid for Western Propaganda over 75 plus years, nor dollars paid by USA to influence elections, bribe Russian Patriots or Whores, NOR to buy Assets to work for CIA, NOR to set up blackmail, coercion, or influence assets.... does it say how many Russians Died in the Cold war working for NATO or USA and got caught... there is a human side of the equation that is injury, disease, death... not to mention economic costs to those caught in the cold war helping Western Interests.

Funny Thing That.

Twatter, Google are one faced in the USA, but in China they show a different face.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Expendable Container arby63 Jan 21, 2018 4:44 PM Permalink

True. URGENT: For OUR benefit, and Trump's benefit right here right now:

Tweet http://tinyurl.com/TrumpTriumph and ask POTUS to give Robert Steele 3 minutes to share ideas in creating the new communication platform "Trumpet" from where he can broadcast directly and exclusively. Let's rally behind @realDonaldTrump @POTUS with #TrumpTriumph and let him know we want to support him in having direct connection to #WeThePeople.

This is a numbers game - if you want to do something empowering for America's future, here's the time and place.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
khnum Jan 21, 2018 4:45 PM Permalink

The USA,Great Britain and Germany have all played the election interference card and social media has actively been involved in whatever this great wank and distraction is all about,we all now know whose interests these organisations work for the problem is for most their toys are as addictive as cigarettes,to me its now obvious they are as dangerous as cigarettes.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Neochrome Jan 21, 2018 4:55 PM Permalink

I am not on twitter, but if they are determined to "sort" the users in categories they should also have warnings about twit originating from a liberal, sjw, feminist, lgbt, Clinton supporter and so on. Let's see who will blink first.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Roger Ramjet Jan 21, 2018 4:59 PM Permalink

This whole Russian election meddling narrative will likely go down as one of the biggest irrelevant hysteria episodes in history.  It had nothing to do with anything, but it sure does pave the way for much bigger defense budgets and an excuse for more censorship of relevant, accurate and alternative news sources.  It will likely deserve a chapter comparable to the McCarthy hysteria.

BTW Twitter, do you not have any sense of relative perspective?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TeethVillage88s Jan 21, 2018 5:03 PM Permalink

Obama calls me Clinger, Hillary Calls me Deplorable, Terrorist Call me Infidel, Trump Calls me US Worker or US Citizen or... maybe class that lost bread winner jobs due to end of Protectionism in 1944 & Nixon Shock & Connolly turning US Dollar into political suppression.

Or so it seems. Or so it seems.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DuneCreature Jan 21, 2018 5:05 PM Permalink

Only Twitwits use twitter.

Are we allowed to use CIA/AI AL bots for batting practice or do bots get their little coding bruised anytime we call them Broke Back Butt Bots or taunt them with, "Your sissyifed programmer wears combat boots, pasties and pink lipstick after dark in the server closet!"

Live Hard, Where Is BritBob Or MDB When You Need Them? ..... I Want To See A Bot File A Libel Lawsuit! ......The Fucking Morons Are On Parade Today!, Die Free

~ DC v8.4