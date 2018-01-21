Twitter Just Emailed 677,775 Users Who Interacted With "Russian Bots" During The Election

Twitter has taken it upon themselves to remind everyone that Russian influence is why Donald Trump won the election - and most certainly not the fact that the DNC ran a candidate who, along with her charity, continues to be under active investigation by the DOJ and the IRS.
To that end, if you're one of 677,775 Twitter users who followed, retweeted or liked content from one of 3,814 accounts allegedly run by a "Russian government-linked organization" known as the Internet Research Agency (IRA) during the election, you've likely received an email from Twitter like the one below:
Who else got an email from Twitter this morning for 'liking' a tweet posted by a "Russian"? 😆 😆 pic.twitter.com/SRIv6PU6Rk— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 20, 2018
During October, 2017 Congressional hearings, Twitter said that the IRA Russian "troll farm" accounts generated 175,993 posts between 2015 and 2017 - of which 8.4% were election-related.
Other Russian bot campaigns were directed at support for Black Lives Matter, Occupy, anti-fracking, and opposition to regime change in Syria.
In addition to the 3,814 accounts tied to the IRA, Twitter says a total of 50,258 accounts have been identified as "Russian-linked," - constituting 0.016% of total Twitter accounts.
Twitter also noted in a blog post regarding this week's mass emailing that the accounts in question were a "very small fraction" of the overall Twitter activity right before the 2016 election.
The results of this supplemental analysis are consistent with the results of our previous work: automated election-related content associated with Russian signals represented a very small fraction of the overall activity on Twitter in the ten-week period preceding the 2016 election.
The company gave several examples of content from said Russian bots:
Bizarrely, at least one of the 677,775 accounts who received Twitter's notification did not exist during the election:
Got accused by Twitter of linking to “Russian accounts” during the election. This account did not exist during the election. It was opened after the election. pic.twitter.com/L1uGPkSBMS— 🅻🅸🆀🆄🅸🅳 🅸🆀 (@IQLiquid) January 20, 2018
So - if these Kremlin-linked Twitter accounts were a "very small fraction" of tweets leading up to the election, and only 8.4% of them made election-related tweets, one has to wonder why Twitter is now going to the trouble of informing hundreds of thousands of people they've interacted with said bots?
Twitter's warning is meant to frighten users away from dissident political views that don't conform to the DC consensus—and to let users know their public opinions are being monitored & judged for signs of treason. pic.twitter.com/VCabFB1VEg— Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) January 20, 2018
Three years ago I wrote about western hacks flogging & recycling the Kremlin Troll Factory story. Never imagined it’d come to this. Congratulations, hacks! https://t.co/fq48vSnzML— Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) January 21, 2018
Twitter is now sending out these emails to users after we got #ReleaseTheMemo trending to #1 worldwide. Is this their excuse to why they allowed it to trend?— James Brower 🍦🍦 (@jbro_1776) January 20, 2018
Will this be a reoccurring thing, to label hard working conservatives on Twitter as Russians? #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/r6TzpgTnyd
Maybe this is why.
Democrat Talking Points:— thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) January 20, 2018
- What memo?
- Russian bots are scary.
- Treason is subjective.
- I trust Hillary Clinton.
- I didn't read the memo.
- Don't worry about FISA.
- We only spy when warranted.
- Memos are overrated.
- I didn't see any wires.#ReleaseTheMemo 🇺🇸 MAGA
Comments
Twitter is a complete fraud.
Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign cost a record $1.2B
Hillary Clinton and her supporters spent a record $1.2 billion for her losing presidential campaign — twice as much as the winner, Donald Trump, according to the latest records.
The president-elect, who confounded critics during the campaign by saying there was no need to raise or spend $1 billion or more, ended up making do with $600 million.
Clinton’s expensive machine tore through $131.8 million in just the final weeks, finishing with about $839,000 on hand as of Nov. 28.
https://nypost.com/2016/12/09/hillary-clintons-losing-campaign-cost-a-r…
In reply to Twitter is a complete fraud. by arby63
Mark Dice? SeriouslY?
In reply to Hillary Clinton’s losing… by Handful of Dust
I didn't get no email from Tweeter. I refuse to send or receive a single Twit! Tweeter can go to hell!
In reply to Mark Dice? SeriouslY? by stizazz
Thousands attended protest organized by Russians on Facebook
Thousands of Americans attended a march last November organized by a Russian group that used social media to interfere in the 2016 election.
The demonstration in New York City, which took place a few days after the election, appears to be the largest and most successful known effort to date pulled off by Russian-linked groups intent on using social media platforms to influence American politics.
Sixteen thousand Facebook users said that they planned to attend a Trump protest on Nov. 12, 2016, organized by the Facebook page for BlackMattersUS, a Russian-linked group that sought to capitalize on racial tensions between black and white Americans. The event was shared with 61,000 users.
As many as 5,000 to 10,000 protesters actually convened at Manhattan's Union Square. They then marched to Trump Tower, according to media reports at the time.
http://thehill.com/policy/technology/358025-thousands-attended-protest-…
In reply to I didn't get no email from… by IH8OBAMA
Great Work Billy
In reply to Thousands attended protest… by Billy the Poet
SAW OFF HIS TWEETER!
In reply to I didn't get no email from… by IH8OBAMA
“Russian bots” have about much influence as a robo caller or piece of junk mail. Besides if it was a tweet about crooked Hillary it was most likely true. Maybe the “free press” should get off their ass and do their fucking job and not leave a vacuum to fill.
In reply to I didn't get no email from… by IH8OBAMA
Just doing "their duty" to promote "Free Speech" (as long as said "Free Speech" meets their exacting criteria).
Seeing how very little these "Russian Bot Farms" spent on promoting "their candidate", I'm surprised they aren't in very high demand from advertisers Globally - their ROI was stellar!
In reply to Twitter is a complete fraud. by arby63
Strangely the memo didn't include the total funding sent to Russian Opposition Parties by the USA, nor Dollars paid for Western Propaganda over 75 plus years, nor dollars paid by USA to influence elections, bribe Russian Patriots or Whores, NOR to buy Assets to work for CIA, NOR to set up blackmail, coercion, or influence assets.... does it say how many Russians Died in the Cold war working for NATO or USA and got caught... there is a human side of the equation that is injury, disease, death... not to mention economic costs to those caught in the cold war helping Western Interests.
Funny Thing That.
Twatter, Google are one faced in the USA, but in China they show a different face.
In reply to Just doing "their duty" to… by Parrotile
True. URGENT: For OUR benefit, and Trump's benefit right here right now:
Tweet http://tinyurl.com/TrumpTriumph and ask POTUS to give Robert Steele 3 minutes to share ideas in creating the new communication platform "Trumpet" from where he can broadcast directly and exclusively. Let's rally behind @realDonaldTrump @POTUS with #TrumpTriumph and let him know we want to support him in having direct connection to #WeThePeople.
This is a numbers game - if you want to do something empowering for America's future, here's the time and place.
In reply to Twitter is a complete fraud. by arby63
Good reason for many to get off the Twit universe.
In reply to Twitter is a complete fraud. by arby63
Don't use Twitter. Never have.
Dear Twitter User...We got hacked by russian hackers. Accordingly stop believing anything you read on our platform.
So much for the global initiative - must be a twatter approved state. Russia has no dice, though they hack everything. So gay...
this is like GM monitoring where all the cars they sell are going to.
clue: it's none of their fucking business!
Google “ How to disable onstar”
it’s pretty simple.
For Silverado/gmc trucks:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=QXp759WXy-I
In general for cars:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LizP8mJYKRo
In reply to this is like GM monitoring… by hooligan2009
Truth has no nationality.
I would not mind being told if I were talking to a bot. Cut down on looking at a bunch of bullshit.
Dear Twitter ... FUCK YOU!
I got facefucked then I got twattered. I'm good, thank you, I'm done.
I don't twitter, about to drop facecrook also.
At this point, just execute anyone who supported Hillary. May be the quickest solution to many problems.
I almost voted for her to get to the end of the bullshit faster - I did not want to be responsible for it though. So, I voted for weed and some dude who had no chance. I wanted Rand Paul - as I believe his Repugnantcant allegiance is a farce.
In reply to At this point, just execute… by Collectivism Killz
The USA,Great Britain and Germany have all played the election interference card and social media has actively been involved in whatever this great wank and distraction is all about,we all now know whose interests these organisations work for the problem is for most their toys are as addictive as cigarettes,to me its now obvious they are as dangerous as cigarettes.
What's Facebook and Twitter?
I wonder what they told the Russian Twitters?
The check is in the mail?
In reply to I wonder what they told the… by Joebloinvestor
Amerikanski - kaputski.
In reply to I wonder what they told the… by Joebloinvestor
Given the military and intel agencies use bots on various forums to propagandize, you have to wonder just how many infest Twitter?
US Military Kicks Off Plan To Fill Social Networks With Fake Sock Puppet Accounts https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20110318/02153313534/us-military-kick…
I am not on twitter, but if they are determined to "sort" the users in categories they should also have warnings about twit originating from a liberal, sjw, feminist, lgbt, Clinton supporter and so on. Let's see who will blink first.
This shows how hard it is for the feral to let go of an idea once they go for it.
Will Soyboys handle the truth, or will they go in a mass leming induced suicide?
His name was Seth Rich.
Mother of God, what a shit storm's coming:
https://twitter.com/ChuckRossDC/status/955182024872034309
This whole Russian election meddling narrative will likely go down as one of the biggest irrelevant hysteria episodes in history. It had nothing to do with anything, but it sure does pave the way for much bigger defense budgets and an excuse for more censorship of relevant, accurate and alternative news sources. It will likely deserve a chapter comparable to the McCarthy hysteria.
BTW Twitter, do you not have any sense of relative perspective?
Obama calls me Clinger, Hillary Calls me Deplorable, Terrorist Call me Infidel, Trump Calls me US Worker or US Citizen or... maybe class that lost bread winner jobs due to end of Protectionism in 1944 & Nixon Shock & Connolly turning US Dollar into political suppression.
Or so it seems. Or so it seems.
short text of email:
you were in contact with russians? and you are a human?
twitter trying to understand something.
what a fucked up world on the horizon
Only Twitwits use twitter.
Are we allowed to use CIA/AI AL bots for batting practice or do bots get their little coding bruised anytime we call them Broke Back Butt Bots or taunt them with, "Your sissyifed programmer wears combat boots, pasties and pink lipstick after dark in the server closet!"
Live Hard, Where Is BritBob Or MDB When You Need Them? ..... I Want To See A Bot File A Libel Lawsuit! ......The Fucking Morons Are On Parade Today!, Die Free
~ DC v8.4