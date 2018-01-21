Twitter Just Emailed 677,775 Users Who Interacted With "Russian Bots" During The Election

Twitter has taken it upon themselves to remind everyone that Russian influence is why Donald Trump won the election - and most certainly not the fact that the DNC ran a candidate who, along with her charity, continues to be under active investigation by the DOJ and the IRS.

To that end, if you're one of 677,775 Twitter users who followed, retweeted or liked content from one of 3,814 accounts allegedly run by a "Russian government-linked organization" known as the Internet Research Agency (IRA) during the election, you've likely received an email from Twitter like the one below:

Who else got an email from Twitter this morning for 'liking' a tweet posted by a "Russian"? 😆 😆 pic.twitter.com/SRIv6PU6Rk — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 20, 2018

During October, 2017 Congressional hearings, Twitter said that the IRA Russian "troll farm" accounts generated 175,993 posts between 2015 and 2017 - of which 8.4% were election-related.

Other Russian bot campaigns were directed at support for Black Lives Matter, Occupy, anti-fracking, and opposition to regime change in Syria.

In addition to the 3,814 accounts tied to the IRA, Twitter says a total of 50,258 accounts have been identified as "Russian-linked," - constituting 0.016% of total Twitter accounts.

Twitter also noted in a blog post regarding this week's mass emailing that the accounts in question were a "very small fraction" of the overall Twitter activity right before the 2016 election.

The results of this supplemental analysis are consistent with the results of our previous work: automated election-related content associated with Russian signals represented a very small fraction of the overall activity on Twitter in the ten-week period preceding the 2016 election.

The company gave several examples of content from said Russian bots:

Bizarrely, at least one of the 677,775 accounts who received Twitter's notification did not exist during the election:

Got accused by Twitter of linking to “Russian accounts” during the election. This account did not exist during the election. It was opened after the election. pic.twitter.com/L1uGPkSBMS — 🅻🅸🆀🆄🅸🅳 🅸🆀 (@IQLiquid) January 20, 2018

So - if these Kremlin-linked Twitter accounts were a "very small fraction" of tweets leading up to the election, and only 8.4% of them made election-related tweets, one has to wonder why Twitter is now going to the trouble of informing hundreds of thousands of people they've interacted with said bots?

Twitter's warning is meant to frighten users away from dissident political views that don't conform to the DC consensus—and to let users know their public opinions are being monitored & judged for signs of treason. pic.twitter.com/VCabFB1VEg — Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) January 20, 2018

Three years ago I wrote about western hacks flogging & recycling the Kremlin Troll Factory story. Never imagined it’d come to this. Congratulations, hacks! https://t.co/fq48vSnzML — Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) January 21, 2018

Twitter is now sending out these emails to users after we got #ReleaseTheMemo trending to #1 worldwide. Is this their excuse to why they allowed it to trend?



Will this be a reoccurring thing, to label hard working conservatives on Twitter as Russians? #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/r6TzpgTnyd — James Brower 🍦🍦 (@jbro_1776) January 20, 2018

Maybe this is why.