Why A Hard Brexit Could Be Inevitable

Earlier this week, Norway warned the European Union that any special Brexit deal could result in it going back on its own agreements with Brussels.
As Statista's Niell McCarthy notes, Norway accepts the free movement of people in return for access to the single market and it also pays more to the EU than the UK on a per capita basis.
Late last year, the EU produced a graphic which warned that the UK is heading for a hard Brexit.
The following infographic is based on that, and it shows how Theresa May's demands are incompatible with the current relationship Norway enjoys, along with Iceland and Liechtenstein.
The UK is demanding to be free of European courts, trade rules, migration, regulation and financial contributions.
That would also mean it couldn't possibly use Switzerland as a future template, along with Ukraine and Turkey.
That means it would be forced to seek a deal with the same type of relationship as that agreed upon with Canada and South Korea. If there is no deal, the UK will be forced to turn to the WTO.
Flee the Slave System called the EU!
If they could sail their shitty Trojan horse island of fags elsewhere on the map that would be so much better as well for the whole Europe. They could keep their rain as well, it wouldn't hurt.
I would even be willing to lend them a paddle for that.
yay, the norman occupiers of britain should revoke the treaty of paris and reclaim northern france
For the UK, no deal is much better than a bad deal.
If WTO it is, so be it. The WTO terms are not that onerous and it would be preferable to getting blackmailed by the Brussels Cartel.
This isn't now, nor was it ever, about the UK's t&c's after leaving. The EU is fighting for its very existence - it will be difficult enough for the EU to continue without the UK's funding and, with the recent rise is 'popularism' across other EU countries the EU's only position is to force a separation decision to their advantage.
The UK Government should recognise this 'back foot' stance by the EU and take full advantage but, as we clearly see, UKgov is as wedded to the EU's survival as the EU themselves and the British electorate is being thrashed with demands they neither want nor can afford in order to keep the show on the road.
WTO is vastly more likeable than ANY so-called negotiated settlement with the EU - we know it, they know it, the public know it - and as it becomes clearer to that public that UKgov is on the side of the EU behemoth so then will the agitation become more apparent and the cries for a WTO exit more vociferous.
We are witnessing the last years of the EU - if Italy doesn't finish them off, Poland, Austria, Greece, Hungary and yet others will certainly do it.
And I'll happily laugh until I shit myself when it happens.
Norway's - EU agreement terms are the law between THEM ! Naff all to do with UK - EU agreements.
Get a better negotiator... 😁
A hard brexit is what we voted for. In fact there was no such thing as hard or soft before the vote, this is a construct of the snakes in charge who don't want to leave, including May.
Will the UK make it out alive? The UK example is being contemplated by many EU member governments and people. In no time, more countries will demand their country back. Poland, Hungry, Italy, Greece and now we hear rumor of a French rebellion against the EU.
And anti-immigration forces, pumped with nationalism won in Austria.
The question should be, how long will the EU live? And which country will be the next to leave the EU?
Yup.
We wanna sell stuff to them and we wanna buy stuff from them.
Mans been doing this with fellow man for thousands of years. What is so difficult or complicated about it?
Perhaps a hidden agenda where they dictate everything prior to assimilation?
Is there a Brexit theme song ?
Something for a sing-a-long when the Bar closes.
Maybe that will get the Politicians motivated when everybody is singin' the same tune.
How hard can it be ?
Daily Mail 22.1.18
The EU is on borrowed time.