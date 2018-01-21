Why A Hard Brexit Could Be Inevitable

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/22/2018 - 04:15

Earlier this week, Norway warned the European Union that any special Brexit deal could result in it going back on its own agreements with Brussels.

As Statista's Niell McCarthy notes, Norway accepts the free movement of people in return for access to the single market and it also pays more to the EU than the UK on a per capita basis.

Late last year, the EU produced a graphic which warned that the UK is heading for a hard Brexit.

The following infographic is based on that, and it shows how Theresa May's demands are incompatible with the current relationship Norway enjoys, along with Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Infographic: Why Hard Brexit Could Be Inevitable | Statista

You will find more statistics at Statista

The UK is demanding to be free of European courts, trade rules, migration, regulation and financial contributions.

That would also mean it couldn't possibly use Switzerland as a future template, along with Ukraine and Turkey.

That means it would be forced to seek a deal with the same type of relationship as that agreed upon with Canada and South Korea. If there is no deal, the UK will be forced to turn to the WTO.

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
kellys_eye philipat Jan 22, 2018 5:05 AM Permalink

This isn't now, nor was it ever, about the UK's t&c's after leaving.  The EU is fighting for its very existence - it will be difficult enough for the EU to continue without the UK's funding and, with the recent rise is 'popularism' across other EU countries the EU's only position is to force a separation decision to their advantage.

The UK Government should recognise this 'back foot' stance by the EU and take full advantage but, as we clearly see, UKgov is as wedded to the EU's survival as the EU themselves and the British electorate is being thrashed with demands they neither want nor can afford in order to keep the show on the road.

WTO is vastly more likeable than ANY so-called negotiated settlement with the EU - we know it, they know it, the public know it - and as it becomes clearer to that public that UKgov is on the side of the EU behemoth so then will the agitation become more apparent and the cries for a WTO exit more vociferous.

We are witnessing the last years of the EU - if Italy doesn't finish them off, Poland, Austria, Greece, Hungary and yet others will certainly do it.

And I'll happily laugh until I shit myself when it happens. 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
JDFX Jan 22, 2018 4:46 AM Permalink

Norway's - EU agreement terms are the law between THEM ! Naff all to do with UK - EU agreements. 

Get a better negotiator... 😁

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
TrumanShow Jan 22, 2018 4:47 AM Permalink

A hard brexit is what we voted for. In fact there was no such thing as hard or soft before the vote, this is a construct of the snakes in charge who don't want to leave, including May.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
MK ULTRA Alpha Jan 22, 2018 4:49 AM Permalink

Will the UK make it out alive?  The UK example is being contemplated by many EU member governments and people. In no time, more countries will demand their country back. Poland, Hungry, Italy, Greece and now we hear rumor of a French rebellion against the EU.

And anti-immigration forces, pumped with nationalism won in Austria.

The question should be, how long will the EU live? And which country will be the next to leave the EU?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Mrtenpercent Jan 22, 2018 4:50 AM Permalink

Yup.

We wanna sell stuff to them and we wanna buy stuff from them. 

Mans been doing this with fellow man for thousands of years. What is so difficult or complicated about it? 

Perhaps a hidden agenda where they dictate everything prior to assimilation?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
JailBanksters Jan 22, 2018 4:53 AM Permalink

Is there a Brexit theme song ?

Something for a sing-a-long when the Bar closes.

Maybe that will get the Politicians motivated when everybody is singin' the same tune.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BritBob Jan 22, 2018 5:09 AM Permalink
  • Emmanuel Macron said France would 'probably' have backed voting leave EU
  • French President said he did not want voters in France to be given referendum 
  • He said Paris wants to use Brexit to lure business away from the City of London  

Daily Mail 22.1.18

The EU is on borrowed time.

     