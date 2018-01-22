40,000 Indians Flee As Fighting Erupts On Pakistan Border

Tue, 01/23/2018 - 02:45

Along the 786 km-long Line of Control (LoC) which divides the State of Jammu Kashmir between India and Pakistan, sporadic cross-border military gunfire between both countries is not that unusual.

However, this weekend, in the region of Noushera, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, more than 40,000 Indians have fled their homes and shops amid the fourth consecutive day of intense shelling from Pakistani military forces, the Economic Times reports.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_india.jpg

In the latest report from Indian 24 News, cross-border firing between both countries continues along the international border in the Kanachak and Pargwal sectors in Jammu, besides the LoC in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Sunday evening.

The number of people killed on the Indian side this month has risen to 13 including three armymen, three BSF personnel and seven civilians. The toll is almost as high as number of causalities on the Indian side in the entire of 2017, when nearly a dozen people including security personnel were killed on the entire border from Kathua to Poonch district. In most of the villages, almost entire populations have shifted to safer places fearing an escalation of firing along the border. Sources said that most of the people had shifted to their relatives’ homes.

Arnia, a border town in the Jammu district in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, India, with a population of 18,000, is now deserted as the intense shelling from Pakistan drove residents to safer grounds.

The Economic Times describes a first-hand account of the chaos in Arnia, as 80-year-old Yashpal and his family huddled in their house until two mortar shells damaged it.

“It had happened during the 1965 and the 1971 wars. Such large number of mortar bombs had not since fallen in Arnia,” Yashpal said.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), R S Pura, Surinder Choudhary stated, “Arnia town has been vacated. We have evacuated large number of people from Arnia and border hamlets…Most of hamlets are now vacated.”

Choudhary, who coordinated the evacuation of the border towns from R S Pura and Arnia sectors, said homes and livestock had experienced the brunt of the damage from Pakistani shelling.

 

 

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan said a total of 58 villages in Arnia and Suchetgarh sectors of Jammu district had been affected by the military clashes.

“Over 36,000 border dwellers have migrated from their homes”, Ranjan said, and he added that 131 animals have perished, 93 injured, and widespread damage to structures.

 

 

An unidentified Indian journalist reports on the frontlines, as Indian troops return fire into Pakistan using mortars.

 

 

A local Indian media outlet shows the death and destruction erupting on the LoC.

 

 

While the world focuses on the Korean Peninsula for the potential outbreak of World War III, many should redirect their attention to the LoC between the Indian–Pakistan border, as this latest flare-up in military clashes between two nuclear states could spiral out of control.

Tallest Skil aurum4040 Jan 23, 2018 3:16 AM

You fight mortars with mortars (or recoilless rifles or tanks or…). What’s not to understand? The Founding Fathers EXPLICITLY wanted citizens to have the right to own a goddamn BATTLESHIP if they could afford it. THERE ARE NO RESTRICTIONS ON SPEECH (save that which slanders/libels others or incites to unjust violence). THERE ARE NO RESTRICTIONS ON PERSONAL PROTECTION, EITHER (save biological, nuclear, and chemical agents).

DO NOT FALL FOR (((MODERN REVISIONIST))) LIES. And don’t accept unconstitutional control bills.

Ecclesia Militans MillionDollarButter Jan 23, 2018 5:14 AM

Dollars to donuts that this is China pulling strings - get the Himalayan border up in arms by having their allies in Pakistan start some shit, put Chinese troops on the disputed border with Tibet to keep India off balance and contained, and all the while China shows the US that "if you want to flex muscles off the coast of Korea and threaten war, we can do the same here in central Asia."

 

MusicIsYou Jan 23, 2018 3:17 AM

Nuke each other! Your populations of people are merely "Animal spirits" anyway, just blow them up, kill them by the millions. Oh they look like people but they're animal spirits. Humans should do it, or God will, and you probably won't like it.

HedgeJunkie Jan 23, 2018 3:39 AM

That Injun reporter reminds me Geraldo Reveras opening Al Capone’s vault.

Young and nervous, like it’s his first false flag.

Not even a properly approved reporters battle helmet.

Mustahattu Jan 23, 2018 3:46 AM

I suppose a war between India and Pakistan will result in millions of refugees who will be looking for full board w/ meals, medical, spending cash, all for free, in Europe.

Pi Bolar Jan 23, 2018 3:50 AM

So the Injun's and the Pakistanis  don't get along? What must we ultra liberal white californians do for you? Give y'all a dreamers ticket to come live here, burn our flag, learn to fly planes and build mosques? 

Vageling Jan 23, 2018 3:59 AM

Judging from the story, it appears they don't even aim. Just let it rain mortars. Wait... Didn't Modi and his holy cows had some border beef with China too recently? You know, the Doklam standoff. And didn't Pakistan gave the USG the finger recently? What a world. Everybody has beef with everybody.

zoghead Jan 23, 2018 4:01 AM

As an Indian, i feel we should give the state of Kashmir independence, or freedom to decide what they want. Senseless killing and terrorising innocent folks with the politicians ignoring the situation for eternity is downright bad.

India is not innocent either. They have overrun the state with police and military. Right now our so called "great Prime Minister" is rubbing shoulders with who's who at Davos. He has never bothered about the sufferings of the common man.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 zoghead Jan 23, 2018 4:27 AM

Of course he doesn't give a shit about the common folk which is why he did a beta test to a cashless society after being told to do it by the central bankers. My guess is BIS.

India is one massive shithole surrounded by others that are worse, including Pakistan. Good luck. You'll need it. Oh, and hope that a genetically modified version of smallpox doesn't land in your country, let alone pneumonic bubonic plague or pneumonic SARS or something even worse. There are worse things than nuclear weapons being used. People have no idea.

sheketebaka Jan 23, 2018 4:30 AM

I think Indians are funny, although most of the ones I know are database engineers. The guest is our god.

Some estimates say that 500,000 Muslims were killed during the 1947 retributive genocide in India, none of them godless. It's pretty nasty.

Siberian Jan 23, 2018 4:47 AM

Hmm, Pakistan just said a big FU to US and started to play some business with China. They really deserve the tensions increase with India and even better some small war. Probably India will ever buy some of those shining missiles from US. 

WTFUD Jan 23, 2018 5:02 AM

Modi came in with similar fanfare to that of Obama, however, the Cabal got to him sharpish like.

India's Slave Mentality towards its Colonial Masters will remain its undoing.