Bitcoin Envy? US Retail Brokers Open 24-Hour-A-Day Stock Trading

Having watched the dramatic growth in 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week cryptocurrency trading, TD Ameritrade is enabling retail investors to do the same for a number of ETFs including the S&P 500, Emerging Markets, and Gold.
TD Ameritrade extended trading hours on its platform starting Monday to 24 hours, five days a week for several popular exchange-traded funds. The e-broker also told CNBC that trading individual stocks around the clock may not be too far away.
CNBC reports that traders on the TD Ameritrade platform are now able to buy and sell shares of ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) and the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) at any time of the day.
Trades made between 8 p.m. ET and 4 a.m. ET are placed as limit orders and are executed through electronic communication networks.
The move lets the Average Joe buy and sell these ETFs when market-moving news hits overnight rather than waiting until the stock market opens to react to the news. TD Ameritrade's platform is used largely by retail investors.
"What we're doing is creating a seamless session," Steven Quirk, executive vice president of TD Ameritrade's trader group, told CNBC.
"We know there's a lot of news that happens overnight when the market isn't open."
He said that TD Ameritrade would enable 24-hour trading for popular individual stocks, like Apple and Amazon, once liquidity for the SPY and other ETFs during the new session became large enough.
Of course, Quirk is completely correct and perhaps the following stunning chart from Bespoke Investments sums things up best.
Since 1993, if you bought the S&P 500 on the open and sold on the close each day, your return would be -5.2%...
But if you did opposite (bought on the close, sold on the open the next day) your return would be a stunning 568%.
(meaning more than all of the S&P's investment performance came in after-hours trading)
Comments
Turn those machines back off!
what the earth needs more than anything is a giant asteroid to annihilate it = mercy
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
I have a Valentine’s Day gift idea for all BitCoin enthusiasts – a jewelry box with an invisible virtual ring inside, for their significant others.
“Awww… He went to Jared’s!” ;-)
Looney
In reply to what the earth needs more… by WolfgangCire
Tyler Durden: And why would anyone want this shit job?
Narrator: Because it affords him other interesting opportunities.
Tyler Durden: Like splicing single frames of pornography into family films.
In reply to … by Looney
568% ???
i'll buy that for a dollar!
In reply to Tyler Durden: And why would… by hedgeless_horseman
The HFT machines never sleep.
In reply to 568% ???… by Automatic Choke
I once paid a 2 dollars higher for 5000 shares of Comcast in the after hours session. Lesson learned. The one and only time I ever smoked pot while logged into my trading software
In reply to The HFT machines never sleep. by auricle
finally illiquid trading comes to retail.....so now we really know who the lastest suckers are.....now it will be even easier to bid up prices ala japan '89
(meaning more than all of the S&P's investment performance came in after-hours trading)......how long before this is completely arbitraged away by the algos.......again
In reply to Tyler Durden: And why would… by hedgeless_horseman
Aw, hell, I don't buy them "virtual" currencies.
I go down to my pawn shop and buy the real thing.
Yessir, I get them shiny coins. You know, the ones with the big "B"s that look like a dollar sign, ya know?
I'm a reg'lar customer, so they give me a discount off the "virtual" price.
Yep, if you don't hold it, you don't own it.
In reply to … by Looney
A chart since 1993 says it works!
As if today's markets have any relation to the legacy markets of the 20th century.
The spread between bid and ask after hours is a wide load.
Buy High, Sell Low.
Churn for the brokers.
Yet another indication of the extent of broken markets with ever more clever ways of extracting cash from Retail.
Remember the E*Trade ads with the trading dad up at night with an infant, buying and selling on the Hong Kong exchange?
The real money is made before its news.
In reply to Aw, hell, I don't buy them … by HoPewGassed
Russian supermodel launches her own cryptocurrency:
https://www.rbth.com/science-and-tech/327320-vodianova-charity-crypto-c…
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Butter face.
In reply to Russian supermodel launches… by Ahmeexnal
I like the idea.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
I have completed my research in crypto currencies. My answer is simple diarrhea. Get out now before I exlax this B.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Good progress thanks to bitcoin once again. Everything will soon trade 24h7
Remember kids, always trade in the thinnest possible markets. It's good for the soul to get your head ripped off every now and then.
Whatever you do, never listen when old people like me try to warn you of danger ahead. We're all just trying to limit your freedom of expression and prevent you from reaching your full potential.
The repo code https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcJXT5lc1Bg
Shepwave traders have been dead on and catching these aggressive opportune. If shepwave wood start doing updates 24.7 we could clean up.
Drunk trading should help my profits.
At least you can extract your cash from here.
European bond yields are looking nasty again. The German 10year has more then doubled in yield since December 17th of last month.
French and Italian yields are also rising. If Draghi is hawkish Thursday, that could really rattle the European bond markets.
The financial nature of gold is that gold itself is a value, - as a material for making jewelry.
Bitcoin and all the other so-called crypto-currencies have two components - technological and financial.
- The technological part nature of bitcoin - it is a technological shell. That is, it is a wrapper (mask) in the form of blockchain and crypto technology, in which the financial nature Bitcoin is packed (hidden).
- Financial nature bitcoin - it is a pyramid, - the Ponzi scheme.
Because the growth of the imaginary value of bitcoin, is due solely to the influx of new idiots into this financial pyramid.
The growth of the imaginary value of Bitcoin is not due to anything else.
The growth of the value of the asset solely due to the influx of new idiots into the Ponzi scheme is the main sign of all financial pyramids.
But as soon as you try to explain this to any member of the bitcoin witness sect, they will immediately start dragging the conversation into the plane of bitcoin technology.
They, like any sectarians blindly believe and therefore do not want to talk about the most important thing - about the financial nature of bitcoin.
They are ready to talk for hours about bitcoin technologies only - about blockchain and crypto technology only.
That is, they are ready to talk only about that high-tech wrapper, which wraps (hidden) the usual nature financial pyramid Bitcoin and all others usual financial pyramid, in the shape of all the others so-called crypto-currencies.
(Pseudo crypto + pseudo currency) = (usual financial pyramid), which is just hidden in the an unusual high tech mask packed.
Nevertheless, the very idea of obtaining wealth without difficulty, at all times successfully enslave the consciousness of the mass of fools. And various ingenious swindlers, at all times, have successfully used this feature of the stupid masses of the people.
Somebody has to cater to the addicts who need a 24/7 glutamate surge, but who are too wasted to master the Bitcoin buying process. Fair play to them.
so much to master/sarc
In reply to Somebody has to cater to the… by P.K.Snosage
How will lock-limits work now? LOL
Scam scam scam, and you know Bitcoin is dead once the termite bankers got involved... watch the destruction via shorts and other scam scam scams.
Bitcoin was already dead at the time of his birth.
Because the VALUE of the basket of world currencies is ensured by the VALUE of the basket of world goods, works and services. This is an approximate balance of VALUES, although currencies are printed more than there are in the world of goods.
This means that the value of bitcoin is not provided by anything other, than only the stupidity and greed of the participants in this financial pyramid - in this (hidden in a Hi-Tech wrapper) Ponzi scheme.
In reply to Scam scam scam, and you know… by koan
In this electronic age, 24-hour stock trading is LONG overdue. The brokerages are already doing it, why not allow individuals.
Not shutting-down the exchanges will help eliminate manipulation. A perfect example is when company earnings are released.
my guess is that casinos need supervision... these guys do not like night shifts ... remember there are no free markets, where you can just go and gamble ... it is a club and you are not in it ... by birth if i might add
In reply to In this electronic age, 24… by Team_Huli
Trade on no volume with wide spreads ???
casino 24 hours open
Turn everything into 24/7 trading ... give everyone an equal chance to win.
The house always wins
In reply to Turn everything into 24/7… by JibjeResearch
A question for idiots, the answer to which every intelligent person knows:
1. Assume all people in the world decided to spend half their currencies to buy bitcoin right now.
This means that 50% of the basket of world currencies, will be paid to sellers a biktoins. Let it be equal to the "Value of X".
2. Suppose that in a year the price of bitcoin will grow 4 times. Let this be the "Value of 4X".
3. Assume that on this day, but next year, all the owners of bitcoins, will decide to fix the profit - to sell their bitcoins and get the currency (4X).
Question: Where will this whole currency (4X) come from, which should be paid to all the owners of bitcoins, if the 50% from world currency basket (X), has not increased in a year, 4 times?
This seems to mean limit orders only. In LARGE part that defeats the purpose.
I thought you could trade 24/7 through Globex anyway.
Now Hiring: Graveyard shift @ NY FED trading desk.
It won't help. The corruption and fraud killed retail.
And both PONZIS will end "WELL"!...
I'd like to see the after-hours volume in these markets.