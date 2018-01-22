Canadian Billionaire Couple Was Murdered, Private Investigators Say

The family of Barry and Honey Sherman were right to doubt that their parents would've taken their lives in what police initially suspected to be a murder-suicide, because a bombshell report from a team of private investigators published on Saturday concluded that the couple were both murdered, and then their bodies were arranged to make it look like a suicide. Multiple killers likely participated in the killings, the New York Post reported...
Multiple killers played a role in the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman - contrary to the widely-circulated murder-suicide theory initially leaked by law enforcement, sources told CBC News, citing a parallel probe by a team of investigators hired by the couple’s family.
A real estate agent who was selling the $5.4 million home had discovered pharmaceutical mogul Barry, 75, and Honey, 70, dead on Dec. 15.
There was no evidence of forced entry into the home, which the couple was trying to sell.
Both husband and wife were hanging from a railing alongside the basement lap pool; initial autopsy results revealed both had died from “ligature neck compression.”
The private investigators are former Toronto homicide detectives who are now painting a more complete picture of the death scene: and it points to a double murder after an extended struggle, likely two days before the bodies were discovered, CBC said.
When their bodies were discovered, both Barry and Honey had leather belts around their necks that were also knotted around the pool’s handrail, the CBC said a source intimate with the private eyes’ investigation revealed. But both bodies were in an upright, seated position on the floor near the pool.
The detectives found evidence that Honey struggled before dying, bleeding out on the floor before being moved to the position where she was found. There was also evidence to suggest that the couple was, at one point shortly before their deaths, bound together.
Honey likely struggled before her death.
“She had cuts on her lip and nose, and was sitting in a pool of her own blood when she was discovered,” the CBC wrote.
“However, there was comparatively little blood apparent on her upper-body clothing, suggesting that she had been face-down on the tile, bleeding, for some time before being bound to the handrail in an upright position,” the CBC wrote.
Tellingly, the wrists of both Honey and Barry showed marks indicating they had at one point been bound together, according to the CBC’s source.
Whoever the killers were - and the private eyes believe it would have taken more than one - they took whatever was used to bind the couple’s wrists with them when they left the house, the source told CBC.
"Their bodies were otherwise limp and their arms unbound when they were discovered."
The motivation for the murder remains murky. The billionaire philanthropists faced some financial woes in the months before their deaths. Barry, the husband, was also fighting dozens of lawsuits associated with the family fortune and his former pharmaceutical company, Apotex.
Family members said the couple was delighted in the recent birth of a grandchild, and was excited about traveling to a Miami condo.
Comments
Wow, I’m shocked! #Arkancide
"The detectives found evidence that Honey struggled before dying, bleeding out on the floor before being moved to the position where she was found."
How is this a problem for the official state determination of suicide? She killed herself and then moved her own body to make it look like murder.
Seriously, folks, this is why FAMILY MATTERS. I thank God for mine every day. If you don't have family you trust and get along with there is NOBODY out there going to be looking out for you or demanding justice if you are ever killed.
BTW- If I turn up mysteriously dead someday, 99% chance my wife did it. Mean as a snake she is. Told me she's the only one allowed to kill me. Nobody else gets the satisfaction.
In reply to Wow, I’m shocked! #Arkancide by Wrenching Away
Trump's Fault!!!
In reply to "The detectives found… by NoDebt
these words almost always depict evil mfs: billionaire philanthropists
not unlikely they fcked over the wrong people this time
==================================================
it fell into the family drug dealing business, from wiki:
Sherman was born to a Jewish family in Toronto[5] and attended Forest Hill Collegiate Institute. His father died when Bernard was still young.[6]
During high school and while at the University of Toronto, Sherman often worked for his uncle Louis Lloyd Winter, at his Empire Laboratories, then Canada's largest wholly owned pharmaceutical company.[10] When his uncle would travel, Sherman often helped watch over the operations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bernard_Sherman
In reply to Trump's Fault... by Gap Admirer
There is no money in it for the police that is why it is a very low bar for them to declare suicide. They have turned into a revenue generation racket instead of what they were designed to do, protect and serve.
In reply to these words almost always… by cheka
Apotex supplied generic drugs to Clinton foundation in Haiti and Rwanda. Apotex also donated medicine and supplies to the Clinton Foundation efforts in Puerto Rico in 2017. They seem well connected to the Clintons. https://www.clintonfoundation.org/press-releases/76-ton-airlift-medicin…
It could also be an orphaned cousin. http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/winter-siblings-lawsuit-barry-she…
In reply to There is no money in it for… by auricle
Hmmm The Clintons, again?
In reply to Apotex supplied generic… by californiagirl
Giustra is probably in there somewhere.
In reply to Hmmm The Clintons, again? by sTls7
Illegal immigrant found guilty in murder of family of five in San Francisco
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/12/12/illegal-immigrant-found-guilty-in-…
In reply to Giustra is probably in there… by californiagirl
Wee Frankie. I think the wee one is keeping a very low profile and is not really interested in talking about the waterfront party he hosted for Slick Willy.
In reply to Giustra is probably in there… by californiagirl
Hello
In reply to Wee Frankie. I think the wee… by ogretown
That party is the least of Giustra's worries. Their ties are pretty blatant. http://cgepartnership.com/who-we-are/clinton-foundation-partnership/
In reply to Wee Frankie. I think the wee… by ogretown
Bill's bum boy.
In reply to Giustra is probably in there… by californiagirl
"OMG! That's Jason Bourne"
In reply to Hmmm The Clintons, again? by sTls7
Actually the murders may have something to do with the couple working with the despicable Corrupt Clinton and her philandering husband during the Haitian rip-off. Something to do with both the amount of, and the quality of the drugs that Honey-bear's husband shipped to that shit-hole nation.
In reply to Trump's Fault... by Gap Admirer
Family advocacy always matters when dealing with anything to do with state. This is clearly the case virtually everywhere in North America when it comes to the elderly in private and public hospitals.
In reply to "The detectives found… by NoDebt
My wife works in a nursing home. You're absolutely right.
In reply to Family advocacy always… by FBaggins
Barry has some enemies from back in the 70's the way he acquired things and started APO. There have been lawsuits by family against him for billions for not sharing profits as per agreement. He also lent Frank D'Angelo $100million to start Steelback Brewery. That money has never paid back and still owed.
Yet D'Angelo insists he has never been happier in his life. "I'm moving up to chairman," he says. "I've decided to slow down."
This line is made problematic by the fact that D'Angelo is "excited to announce" that Jonathon Sherman, the 24-year-old son of Apotex Inc.'s Barry Sherman, is moving into the CEO's office. Given what would appear to be an absence of deep knowledge in either beer or apple juice, it's fair to wonder what it is that young Mr. Sherman, a graduate of Columbia University (it says so in the press release), can bring to the job.
"He's been working on and off with the company for the past year and a half," says D'Angelo, who adds that Jonathon "worked a bit at Apotex," the generic drug manufacturer that Barry Sherman built into a colossus.
https://www.thestar.com/news/2007/11/02/frank_dangelo_moves_upstairs_at_brewery.html
In reply to "The detectives found… by NoDebt
... never been happier in his life..."I've decided to slow down."...
Don't tell me, he's decided to devote the remainder of his days to prayer. That's seen by some as a penance for previous sins committed against the innocent, but who knows, some may see it as a blessed reprieve from a life of struggle.
What do you say Mr. Pope? (not to say that a life spent continuously on OXY is altogether generically to be considered as a struggle, but as I recall a line from Alvin Lee, "it's a hard life with the junkie blues".)
In reply to Barry has some enemies from… by Justin Case
Undoubtedly Stephen Paddock did it. With his trusty bump stock. According to FBI reports
In reply to "The detectives found… by NoDebt
Oh really. I had to rescue my mother from family members.. Three days in a hospital for 'starvation'. Stealing her meager assets for 15 years. When money or a house is involved, even something modest, people will do depraved things. Of course, they always have an excuse.
In reply to "The detectives found… by NoDebt
in your case it'll be the butler.
In reply to "The detectives found… by NoDebt
Essentially, yes. The Sherman's and Justin Trudeau were also under investigation for fundraising practices that are illegal. This Sherman character was knee deep in collusion with some of the worlds scumiest globalists which Trudeau is a part of (and duh the Clintons).
This dope may have been whacked by anyone.
In reply to Wow, I’m shocked! #Arkancide by Wrenching Away
Hangin' with the clintons.
Funny, they don't look Arkansan.
The corruption finally caught up with them.
You do not get multiple lawsuits against you for nothing.
Did they know something about the Clinton Foundation?
They demanded their 'Charitable' $donations back...
In reply to Did they know something… by rpm77
I think it had to do with ersatz AIDs drugs for Haiti.
Kind of like Sen Menendez's buddy Dr. Melgen. Charge medicare for drug zed at 10x the normal price and then give the patients Alpo.
Remember Alpo? My dog loved it back in the '60s.
In reply to Did they know something… by rpm77
get the fbi to investigate.
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!!!
FBI would conclude that Trump did it.
And have phony FISA records to prove it.
In reply to get the fbi to investigate… by buzzsaw99
And the cops knew all that stuff on day one, so why the BS Suicide story.
gosh maybe nobody looked at the blood or sticky or marks on the wrists. /s
Agreed.
It looks like the cops were initially advised to say it was a murder/suicide until they were advised to say it wasn't.
Wish the same high-end investigators (not local cops) would take a look at the David Crowley family's alleged "murder/suicide", along with Aaron Swartz's alleged "suicide".
In reply to And the cops knew all that… by Dragon HAwk
My name is Seth
In reply to Agreed… by HushHushSweet
Like in the days of Caesar, this kinda stuff happens, and plebes like me never know shit why, from McKinnely, JFK, Sen. Wellstone (and his whole family) JFK Jr, man, life can be crazy !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
" contrary to the widely-circulated murder-suicide theory initially leaked by law enforcement"
These same things would have also been obvious to LE who lead the investigations. So why the lies, what was the motivation.
What has the reach to motivate LE in different states, big and smaller towns, to lie about these things? Such as the nail gun incident in a smaller town outside of Denver. From my memory, a man gets up on time and showers, shaves, puts on a suit/business cloths, goes to his garage when he needs to in order to get to work as usual - then suddenly starts shooting himself with a nail gun. Immediate response by the local LE - Suicide, obviously.
'Dozens of lawsuits'...? As in, 24+ or even 36...? Yikes.
It sounds like he owed money to the powerful Jewish mafia operating out of Vancouver, British Columbia. I met one of them once, and this is how they operate when not paid their loan shark money back. Their business is secret/confidential loans at high interest. And they loan money mostly to Jews, but in one case they loaned money to an Indian from India, a Canadian Indian, and sent a hit man to tell him to pay up or else. I was there, instead of taking the hotel with all the debt, the write off was the hotel owners life.
The motive was money.
I doubt he owed money. I know he was owed $100 mil by one shady guy. The other point is the CEO that's not performing well at APO in Toronto. He might have been on the radar for termination.
In reply to It sounds like he owed money… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Clinton MS13 clean up crews are tying up the money laundering Canadian (and beyond from there) segment of their uber racket.
Totally unnecessary, though. That evidence has been intercepted long ago. Witnesses turning States evidence at the grand jury would have been nice, but not needed. Now that these folks ‘got dead’, it’s a nice tidbit for a prosecutor to throw that into the mix with a grin and a question mark.
RCMP might even do a decent day’s work and find something tying it back to HillBill and Co....with a little help from a rogue intel white hat. That sounds less far fetched the more I observe moves happening backchannel.
6 years ago...no way. The surreal present? Well...let’s just see.
Rumour has it they were tied into the Clinton Foundation, which is likely why they were suicided. The Clinton cabal is getting very careless indeed. I especially like the way the cops and the news media are covering up the real cause of death by spreading fake news.
Their drugs probably killed someones family member. Payback.
The authorities say it was suicide......
That was their claim about the person who had three gunshots to the head.....
Just another suicide......
Always have a gun on you. Always.
May I suggest a hammerless .357.
Nice little LCR.
In reply to Always have a gun on you. … by ToSoft4Truth
Why is this article on zerohedge? Sounds like run-of-the-mill news.
Because of the Clinton Foundation angle.
I'm expecting an epidemic of arkancides shortly, they're contagious.Like ebola with 100% mortality.
The irony is that Hil and Bill may well succumb as well.
I have a bet with someone, about by the end of this month, but it might take a little longer.
In reply to Why is this article on… by pitz
...a bet with someone...end of this month...might take a little longer...
Keep doubling down as long as they're willing to carry it, "On a Long Enough Timeline the Survival Rate for Everyone Drops to Zero"
Eventually it'll become worthwhile for you to do it yourself!
In reply to Because of the Clinton… by Winston Churchill
Well, they had a 3.4 million dollar house built, sued the builder(s) for 2 million, got the money, and then put the house up for $5.4 million - that sort of thing pisses people off. Plus he was suing 35 or 40 other folks - again, that pisses folks off. I wonder where the security and cameras were in the house - or maybe it's Canada and such things aren't needed.
Precisely, it seems a bit of legal wrangling is water off a ducks back for this couple, as they have always been up to their necks in it... can't see that pushing them to a double suicide in their golden years.
In reply to Well, they had a 3.4 million… by dlweld