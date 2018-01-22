Furious Progressives Slam Democrats For Caving On Shutdown

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/22/2018 - 15:19

Just moments after Senate democrats reversed, and voted through a stopgap government funding bill - one which they rejected on Friday night forcing a brief, 3-day government shutdown, and which keeps the government running until February 8 - progressives started hammering Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer over his negotiating tactics and his agreement with Senate Republican leadership to end the government shutdown on Monday.

Even Nancy Pelosi has spoken out against the deal, saying there was no reason to support it: "I don’t see that there’s any reason – I’m speaking personally and hearing from my members – to support what was put forth," Pelosi said at a press briefing shortly before Schumer signaled Senate Democrats would agree to it.

Progressive activists were much harsher.

“It’s official: Chuck Schumer is the worst negotiator in Washington – even worse than Trump,” said Murshed Zaheed, political director at CREDO, a progressive advocacy group, quoted by The Hill.

“Any plan to protect Dreamers that relies on the word of serial liars like [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell [R-Ky.], [House Speaker] Paul Ryan [R-Wisc.] or Donald Trump is doomed to fail,” Zaheed added.

As described earlier, Schumer and McConnell brokered a deal to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government until Feb. 8 in exchange nothing but a vague promise for a compromise from Senate Republican leadership to hold a vote on DACA-replacement legislation by that date.

Activists were infuriated at the deal, as it includes no guarantees that a bill will pass — nor does it tie an immigration bill to a must-pass measure to give Democrats leverage. The agreement also includes no guarantees that a potential Senate agreement on DACA could see a vote in the House.

“Today's cave by Senate Democrats — led by weak-kneed, right-of-center Democrats — is why people don’t believe the Democratic Party stands for anything,” said Stephanie Taylor, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. “These weak Democrats hurt the party brand for everyone and make it harder to elect Democrats everywhere in 2018.”

Finding himself in the same position that the GOP was in in 2013, Schumer faced pressure to reach a deal from members of his caucus worried that the shutdown would hurt the party. Five Democrats had voted in favor of a House bill to keep the government open for a month.

Prior to Monday's vote, a slew of progressive activists held a call pushing Democrats to demand a DACA deal in exchange for reopening the government.

“We’ve seen a number of promises from McConnell to his party members on [the Affordable Care Act] and the Dream Act,” said Greisa Martinez, advocacy and policy director at United We Dream. “Promises are not results, promises are not protections,” she added, referencing unfulfilled commitments on immigration and healthcare made by McConnell to Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), in exchange for their votes on tax reform.

Naturally, Democratic Senators with 2020 presidential aspirations also came out against the agreement.

"The Majority Leader’s comments last night fell far short of the ironclad guarantee I needed to support a stopgap spending bill,” said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) “I refuse to put the lives of nearly 700,000 young people in the hands of someone who has repeatedly gone back on his word. I will do everything in my power to continue to protect Dreamers from deportation.”

Sens. Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kirsten Gillibrand - some of the most vocal members of the Trump "resistance" - all voted against closing debate on the agreement.

Tags
Politics
Medical Software & Technology Services
Insurance - Automobile

Comments

Vote up!
 157
Vote down!
 4
takeaction Jan 22, 2018 2:20 PM Permalink

This is so so funny. What the hell did they want....hold out forever...  

The WALL will be built....

Border Security will be increased...

Visa lottery/Chain Migration will go away..

E-Verify will be funded and enforced...

All common sense....Dem/Libs get over it...you lost.

and yes...your 800,000 kids can stay....that is the deal.

You even have good old Chris Mathews saying nobody can beat Trump in 2020. 

Oh the next 7 years are going to be great.

I do "Cringe" on some of what Trump says...but that is what makes him "real".  He says what the fuck he wants...and feels.  He is human...I am so glad he is in office compared to the alternative. Is he perfect...nope...and I like that.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
BrownCoat nmewn Jan 22, 2018 4:41 PM Permalink

Well, I would have liked a longer shutdown before Schumer got nothing.

I also want to see an end to all immigration. Who needs people with all the promises of AI? In a pinch, I'm sure those gender study graduates can do society's heavy lifting like perform open heart surgery or engineer a bridge.

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 0
Boing_Snap litemine Jan 22, 2018 3:03 PM Permalink

So what part did the "Memo" play in this cave-in then?

I think plenty, and this cave-in is adding to the signs of the Rockerfeller elitists getting their all too comfortable corrupt asses handed to them.

Keep on going Trump, by the time you're done with them only the Rothschild elites will be in the way of returning the world to a path of Freedom.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
CharmingOne Transformer Jan 22, 2018 5:28 PM Permalink

I agree that is a ridiculous statement....it appears to me that Schumer quickly discerned that Trump was not going to cave like all the typical RINO Repubs before him, and that he knew he was on the wrong side of the PR battle.  It was the best thing Schumer could have done once this farce was launched--cut your losses and live to fight another day.

The more this episode would have dragged on the more the democrats would be exposed for the scoundrels they are...all things considered, given that Comrade Trump had the advantage, this move by Schumer was quite strategic--salvaging potentially catastrophic damage to their true motives/agenda. 

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
BryanM takeaction Jan 22, 2018 3:27 PM Permalink

I cringe also but who the heck cares? Can you imagine how much different this would have shaken out if Jeb Bush would have been the prez? The more I see of how this guy is running things the more I like it. Also, how many meetings do you think go on up there where someone doesn't say shithole or fuckhead? That little pussy Dick Durbin coming out almost crying and the MSM following along is about the stupidest thing I have ever seen. 