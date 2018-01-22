German City Bans All New Refugees As Violent Crime Spikes

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/23/2018 - 04:15

One small German city has started turning away new refugees amid an explosion of violence between the newcomers and a burgeoning (and illegal) neo-Nazi group that has taken root in the city.

Officials in the city of Cottbus - located about 120 kilometers (about 75 miles) - has been plagued by a surge of attacks from refugees and right-wing extremists since the beginning of the year.

According to Fox News, Brandenburg state police said two Syrian teenage boys were arrested under the suspicion of injuring a German teenager in the face with a knife last week.

Brandenburg

The 16-year-old reportedly sustained injuries that were not life-threatening during a fight between Syrian and German schoolmates.

Days before the fight, a group of three Syrian asylum-seekers, aged 14, 15 and 17, attacked a51-year-old man and his wife outside a shopping center.

Officials handed the 15-year-old a “negative residency permit” effectively ordering him and his father to leave the city, Fox News reported.

The small university town - which has about 100,000 German residents - has taken in about 3,000 asylum-seekers sine German Chancellor Angela Merkel opened Germany's doors to migrants in 2015.

Last weekend, around 100 masked neo-Nazis took part in an illegal demonstration when they marched through the city's center, the Daily Mail reported.

Brandenburg Interior Minister Karl-Heinz Schroeter told the Mail that the ban on new refugees would be in effect 'for the next few months'.

Cottbus will also implement safety measures including increased video surveillance, a larger presence of police officers and 10 new social worker positions throughout local schools, officials said.

A few weeks ago, a study published by a German criminologist found that the influx of mostly young, male migrants had led to an increase in violent crime.

The study, conducted by criminologist Christian Pfeiffer, was funded by the German government. It incorporated data from the northern state of Lower Saxony to examine the impact that refugees had on crime.

Ultimately, it attributed a 10.4% rise in violent crimes in the state during those two years almost exclusively to refugees.

Social Issues

Erek ACP Jan 23, 2018 4:24 AM Permalink

" Officials in the city of Cottbus - located about 120 kilometers (about 75 miles) - has been plagued..."

From where?

Was this editied by a 4th grader? These low-grade articles are really getting to be proof of the lack of eduacation sweeping the nation.

So much for proofreading.

Pi Bolar Jan 23, 2018 4:23 AM Permalink

Only the new ones? That's not going to drain the swamp in your once beautiful white town. Don't go to the public swimming pool Gretel, it's not safe anymore. 

Dratpmurt Jan 23, 2018 4:31 AM Permalink

Is this the same deep state that plugged JFK in the head? Don't tell the morons that are on their knees for Trump, they think Obama invented the deep state. the deep state is on Trumps side until they are not.

css1971 Jan 23, 2018 4:49 AM Permalink

There is a Regional Express train (RE: 2) that runs Cottbus <-> Berlin hourly. It regularly now has problems. Public wife beating and so on.

Crime rates on the Berlin U-bahn and S-bahn have skyrocketed, primarily petty theft (wallets, bags).

 

I think Germans are beginning to appreciate their cultural enrichment.

Hillarys Server Jan 23, 2018 4:50 AM Permalink

Just a temporary pause.

The suicide bunnies known as Germany, Sweden and France will resume their rapid descent into death and darkness.

And defecating on the dreams and sacrifices of their grandparents.

I'm sure they would well up tears for an endangered species of newt.

But towards the thousands of years of unbroken culture and heritage of Europe they have as little respect as the pedo promoting Marxist Argentinian bouncer Pope Francis.

Dilluminati Jan 23, 2018 4:52 AM Permalink

The absurdity, we have cities were open borders exist crafting legislation to ban immigrants in the EU.  In the USA where we still have a border we have cities crafting legislation to ban border protection.  While these cocksuckers claim to see the future in respect to global weather they nonetheless can't see the obvious when it comes to immigration.

 

whatisthat Jan 23, 2018 5:14 AM Permalink

It's about time the German citizenship in one town are standing up against their corrupt government and the unsavory immigration that is negatively  impacting their lives...this will also happen in the US against DACA welfare handouts to illegal immigrants.

Rocco May Jan 23, 2018 5:20 AM Permalink

After the fall of the wall, democracy and the economy were in West Germany destroyed by Stasi communist East Germany/ WestGermany socialist, the same sociopaths.

  Germany, the 4. Reich, is a failed state!

Nobody will miss this Germany and be careful with german politicians.