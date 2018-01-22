Jim Kunstler: Blow Back Batters The #Resistance

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/22/2018 - 15:18

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,

Is there any doubt that the Democratic Party will be blamed for the government shutdown brought on by the DACA showdown? They insisted on a DACA deal that would have enabled everybody-and-his-uncle in a DACA person’s family to migrate to this country, a formula known as chain migration. Did they really believe that would go over? Or is it just more identity politics posturing?

I’m not the first observer to point out that it looks like the Democratic Party puts the interests of non-citizens above everybody else in the country. That’s what will be remembered about this gambit at the polls in November. It also looks like an engineered misdirection away from the more ominous fast-developing story about political corruption at the highest level of the Justice Department and its subsidiary, the FBI.

Unlike the allegations in the slow-cooking Russian Collusion story - allegations so far uncoupled from evidence - there’s plenty of evidence that FBI leadership deliberately mishandled several concurrent Hillary Clinton inquiries and, along with other players in the giant NSA matrix, launched the Russia Collusion story to derail Donald Trump’s legitimacy in office. \

Former President Obama and his White House aides are implicated in these machinations.

Whether you’re a Trump fan or not, this ought to raise troubling questions about the legitimacy of the FBI.

On Sunday, the FBI revealed that it had lost five months of text messages between Trump antagonists Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. The agency offered a lame explanation that “software upgrades” and “misconfiguration issues” interfered with the app that is supposed to automatically save and archive communications between officials on FBI phones. This was the couple who chattered about an FBI-generated “insurance policy” for the outcome of the 2016 election with Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. When will these three be invited to testify before a house or senate committee to inform the nation exactly what the “insurance policy” was?

The bad odor at the FBI seeps into several other areas of misbehavior involving Hillary Clinton, her campaign, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and members of the permanent Washington bureaucracy.

Did the Obama White House use the Christopher Steele dossier, paid for by the Clinton Campaign, to obtain FISA warrants against her opponent in the election for the purpose of conducting electronic surveillance on him?

Was the FBI abetting a Democratic Party coup to get rid of Trump by any means necessary once he got into office?

Did the FBI conduct a stupendously half-assed investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server by dismissing the charges before interviewing any of the principal characters involved, granting blanket immunities to Obama White House officials, and failing to secure computers that contained evidence?

Does the FBI actually know what then Attorney General Loretta Lynch discussed with Bill Clinton in the parked airplane on the Phoenix tarmac?

Did the FBI fail to investigate enormous contributions (roughly $150 million) to the Clinton Foundation after the Uranium One deal was signed?

Did they look into any of the improprieties surrounding the DNC’s effort to nullify Bernie Sander’s primary campaign?

These are some of the big questions that a nation not 100 percent distracted and misdirected will want some answers to.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_kusntler.jpg

The even greater question is whether the USA’s institutional justice system remains sturdy enough to fairly inquire into all these things. It probably can’t happen without a deep house-cleaning at the Department of Justice and the FBI. For the moment, Trump is just observing the scene like the Cheshire Cat in his tree. Considering what a dope he is, it is one of the many miracles of his long and (so far) lucky life to have his enemies look even dumber.

One thing I wonder is how long this toxic political struggle can go on before the financial markets notice what it says about the country.

Comments

Osmium Jan 22, 2018 3:23 PM Permalink

One thing I wonder is how long this toxic political struggle can go on before the financial markets notice what it says about the country.

 

Umm, Forever?

seek proctological … Jan 22, 2018 3:35 PM Permalink

The moment they do, they will be fired. We've already seen that at CNN multiple times, and former producers there have confirmed it.

The only way MSM will cover this is when it's already old news and the public is turning on them and their masters and they need to provide their own cover. Even then, of course it will be spin.

The good news is they're rocking something like a 5% approval rating, showing their credibility is spent. That's the real issue here, MSM has lost a lot of the political capital defending the swamp, and everyone realizes it.

That whole "the revolution will not be televised" thing is turning out to be true, for completely different reasons than expected.

Praetorian Guard proctological … Jan 22, 2018 3:41 PM Permalink

This govt, the people, the world are nothing but fucking pussies. Come to grips that today will always be better than tomorrow, no turning back.

The world of

MEN https://youtu.be/yPthb7qUpfk

is long gone. One can hope, but those days, those men, those ideologies of fighting for something better, no matter the cost - all or nothing, Victory or Death, is no longer the moniker of men.... 

 

LightBeamCowboy gm_general Jan 22, 2018 5:05 PM Permalink

Only the words "what a dope he is" stuck in my mind. Trump becomes a billionaire, then a reality TV star, then beats 16 seasoned political pros in the primaries, then beats the most ruthless criminal political operative in US history, in spite of her having the media, academia, the FBI, the DoJ, and the voting machines on her side. We have to wonder what Trump would have to do to make people like Kunstler believe he's actually a pretty smart cookie. Maybe walk on water while reciting Shakespeare?

Chupacabra-322 Jan 22, 2018 3:28 PM Permalink

“What is says about the county.”

 

Had he been watching the Criminal ongoing of the Criminal FBI, CIA & DOJ formthe past two days?

We’re Tyrannically Lawless.

66Mustanggirl Jan 22, 2018 3:28 PM Permalink

Well, add this to the already toxic cesspool of collusion:

Harry Reid, leader of the Senate Democrats, in August 2016, wrote to Comey on behalf of HRC and DEMANDED that the F.B.I. launch an investigation of the “connections between the Russian government and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign,” based on a fake dossier that he KNEW was commissioned, paid for, and leaked to journalists by HRC and the DNC and it is all documented in David Corn’s 10/31/2016 article in Mother Jones titled “A Veteran Spy Has Given the FBI Information Alleging a Russian Operation to Cultivate Donald Trump”. 

http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2016/10/veteran-spy-gave-fbi-info-alleging-russian-operation-cultivate-donald-trump/

 

It’s time somebody finds Harry and hauls his decrepit a$$ before Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee.

Chupacabra-322 Cautiously Pes… Jan 22, 2018 4:11 PM Permalink

@ Cautiously,

 

Someone needs to go Wyatt Earp on him & Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton asses & her Security Detail.

Simple as that.

 

In the words of Marsalis Walus from the movie Pulp Fiction.

 

“I’m gonna call a couple of hard pipe’n Niggaz tomgo to workmon the Holmes here. With a pair of pillars & a blow torch. You here me talk’n Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton! I ain’t though with you by a Damn sight. I’m gonna get Med Evil on your Ass.”

 

Then.

 

Arrest.

 

Indict.

 

Tri.

Enprison.

 

And,

Execute. For Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People. 

 

 

Oldwood Chupacabra-322 Jan 22, 2018 5:18 PM Permalink

Life is full of disappointments. One of them is, even if our justice system pursues what we all would recognize as true justice, it would likely knock the legs out from under a rickety construct of a social/economic system.

I know there are plenty here hoping for just such a thing as we have lived with this blatant corruption for so many years, but it would be self destruction.

Don't get me wrong...I would love to see hundreds behind bars, but these people are jihadist willing to burn it to the ground rather than face justice.

Bobportlandor 66Mustanggirl Jan 22, 2018 4:18 PM Permalink

 “In my communications with you and other top officials in the national security community, it has become clear that you possess explosive information about close ties and coordination between Donald Trump, his top advisors, and the Russian government…The public has a right to know this information.”

He misspoke, should have been, Hillary Clinton, her Muslim brotherhood and British intelligence officer MI6 agent Chris Steele

NoDebt Jan 22, 2018 3:29 PM Permalink

I swear, if the Ds hadn't put this "DACA" shit on the front page in this shut-down, they could have kept it.  Now people paid attention to it and started asking "what the fuck??"

It's like the "carried interest" tax loophole.  Nobody knows what it is so there's no objection to it.  If the Rs, for example, ever had to answer uncomfortable questions about why they were risking a government shut-down over it, people would have that "what the fuck??" moment over that one, too.

 

Honest Sam Jan 22, 2018 3:33 PM Permalink

Kunstler can't be that stupid to think that what the so-called toxic political environment is, actually reflects the real goings on, with the NSA and CIA in charge of the direction of the country, completely immune to street level politics.

"If voting actually worked, they would outlaw it."

Chupacabra-322 Honest Sam Jan 22, 2018 4:21 PM Permalink

@ Honest,

 

You’ve hit the nail on the head.  The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the Deep State MIC, Pentagram, CIA “Intelligence” Agencies & Infrastructure, NGO’s & Front Companies are Crux of the Tyrannical Lawlessness we are currently witnessing.

Those at the Highly Criminal Compartmentalized Levels.

 

To state the obvious; the CIA has deeply humiliated the American people in their attempt to tie the American people to be responsible for the CIA's crimes against humanity across the world.

 

The CIA appears to be the world's greatest threat to peace and prosperity. It is the penultimate terrorist organization, being the direct or indirect creator of all other terrorist organizations. It also appears to be the world's penultimate illegal drug smuggler and pusher making all other illegal drug trading possible and instigating the horrors of addiction and suffering around the world.

 

If I believed that the CIA was working in any way on behalf of the US government and the American people then it would be sad and shameful indeed. However, it is my belief that the CIA instead was captured long ago, as was the secret military operations and now works for a hidden power that wants to dominate or failing that, destroy humanity.

 

It's those Select Highly Compartmentalized Criminal Pure Evil Rogue Elements at the Deep State Top that have had control since the JFK Execution that have entrenched themselves for decades & refuse to relinquish Control.

 

The Agency is Cancer. There should be no question about the CIA's future in the US.

Dissolved & dishonored. Its members locked away or punished for Treason. Their reputation is so bad and has been for so long, that the fact that you joined them should be enough to justify arrest and Execution for Treason, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.

 

And yet, there is something positive in this. By experiencing and knowing evil, we can choose the path of light or choose to ignore both dark amd light. It is a choice we all must make if we intend to evolve from being animals ruled by this world and its illusions.

 

 

 

Winston Churchill booboo Jan 22, 2018 4:42 PM Permalink

You think congresscritters are in that club ?

They are the bar stewards and valets at best.

You need to be a trillionaire to join THAT club.

The billionaires have yet another club,but they take orders from THAT club, just like the

politicians.E plurubus was a joke on us,they were talking about the oligarchs,not the serfs.

Quivering Lip Jan 22, 2018 3:37 PM Permalink

The owners of all the western central bank could give two shits either way who the political actors are. 

They own the money. Everything else is a sideshow for the uneducated.

The "market" is just a reflection of the amount of fiat going into a system.

Just a consolidation of power.

Centralized Confiscation and Consolidation through Counterfeiting.

androkles Jan 22, 2018 3:48 PM Permalink

with internet we hear a lot more nowadays -and usually it isn't good-, but I don't think politics was better in the past (the Spanish Inquisition!).

 

" One thing I wonder is how long this toxic political struggle can go on before the financial markets notice what it says about the country."

 

I am Dutch and in the Netherlands.  We have a copycat image of the US politically struggle going on.  I want to stress that it is all relative, and I put a bit more weight on the US than the EU for my personal future.

 