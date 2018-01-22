Murdoch-Zuckerberg War Escalates - 'Content Creator' Demands Carriage Fees From "Unreliable" Facebook

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/22/2018 - 14:32

Just days after Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg said the social media platform would focus on 'friends' and start ranking news sources, billionaire 'content creator' Rupert Murdoch has issued a statement demanding that publishers pay fees to carry the news that its users post and share online.

Bloomberg notes that Facebook sent tremors through the news industry last week when it announced plans to redirect the site’s 2 billion-plus users more toward posts from friends and family and away from media content.

And as we detailed, the company also plans to let users gauge how trustworthy news sources are to avoid perceptions of bias and address claims it has helped spread fake news.

Which Mike Shedlock slammed...

So people get to rate the credibility of news. Based on what?

The answer is easy. People will believe any story that presents a view they want to hear.

Is there a point to this?

Sure, Facebook wants people to waste still more time on Facebook debating what is or isn't fake new.

Rating news stores based on credibility is time-wasting silliness.

That's precisely why Facebook introduced the feature. Don't fall for it.

Here is Mark Zuckerberg's blog post explaining the radical change in Facebook's model.

This has prompted Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of News Corp. to issue a statement today, ramping up the rhetoric between content creators and publishers...

If Facebook wants to recognize ‘trusted’ publishers then it should pay those publishers a carriage fee similar to the model adopted by cable companies...

The publishers are obviously enhancing the value and integrity of Facebook through their news and content but are not being adequately rewarded for those services.

We will closely follow the latest shift in Facebook’s strategy, and I have no doubt that Mark Zuckerberg is a sincere person, but there is still a serious lack of transparency that should concern publishers and those wary of political bias at these powerful platforms."

It wasn't just Facebook, Murdoch took a swing at Google too...

"Facebook and Google have popularized scurrilous news sources through algorithms that are profitable for these platforms but inherently unreliable.

Recognition of a problem is one step on the pathway to cure, but the remedial measures that both companies have so far proposed are inadequate, commercially, socially and journalistically."

Murdoch also said earlier this month that News Corp. will keep an eye on Facebook’s newsfeed changes “for any signs that the weighting of news sites is politically motivated.”

Free-speech wars, begun they have.

 

Truth_Hoits CriticalUser Jan 22, 2018 3:56 PM

How else will we know who it is?

Looney writes, what he believes, is worthy and witty commentary.

 

I've been reading here for about 4+years. I've read most of Looney's messages... Probably because he has worn out his F5 button on his browser to always get in at the top, and every message he's posted, with the exception of one that was witty and I chuckled, and another one that was borderline lame/funny.

I can't help but believe that he thinks his material is so good that he absolutely wants to get credit for it. 

I've wondered a time or two if the monicker represents the Canadian dollar or a synonym for cuckoo. 

I don't recall any mention of the former, but I've seen plenty evidence on the latter.

And you know what they say about people who tell off crazy people, children, barking dogs, women with PMS, drunks?  I forget.

At any rate, your post made me chuckle.

You're tied with looney. I'm going to scroll through some of your old messages because something tells me that there are more hidden gems out there.

To you and everybody else here... Have a nice day, or go fuck yourself. The choice is yours. 

NoDebt buzzsaw99 Jan 22, 2018 2:52 PM

Damned right he does.  The "content creators" have been looking to chisel money back out of the "distribution channels" for years now.  They're going broke handing out their content for free all over the fucking internet.

Do NOT take this to mean I necessarily think that content is worthy of being paid for, I'm just looking at this from a business perspective and calling balls and strikes.

 

GooseShtepping Moron NoDebt Jan 22, 2018 3:45 PM

Content has to be paid for. It isn't free to run a news agency, you know. Writers, editors, researchers, the overhead involved in producing newspapers, audio, video, and web content. It all has to be paid for by somebody.

The internet has given us a few years' vacation from this sobering reality, but it can't last forever. The trashy content of present-day journalism is in part the result of the fact that people expect to be able to consume it for free, forcing content providers to turn to corporations, governments, and deep-pocketed special interests to fund themselves.

There is no reason why the journalistic profession couldn't actually provide a valuable service, but we have to be willing to pay for it.

booboo NoDebt Jan 22, 2018 3:51 PM

um, yea, pay me to look at their shit is more like it, fuck them, I can function just fine without "news". They are getting subsidized by the taxpayer regardless, in fact, they are clogging up the airways and I can't breath anymore. I inhaled a fake news story earlier today riding my bike and thought I was gonna choke to death.

Truth_Hoits NoDebt Jan 22, 2018 4:22 PM

That's not how you do a rant, dude... Hold my beer...

Lookat this site...

Unless you're using Brave browser on Android (cock blocks every fucking ad) or a heavy duty ad blocker on the desktop, this site is fucking useless.

I get the ZH has to get paid somehow... And the subscription model doesn't quite cut it unless the content pays for itself..(yes, there are sites like that... I've only found one that worth subscribing.. In fact, it more than pays for itself), so they(ZH) have to run ads... But ZH has gone beyond ads. . They are hell bent to interrupt your reading and highjack your page...I mean, look at the fucking header that says ZH... The more you zoom in to the text the more it grows... So Tylers may be good at news stuff with a heavy right lean, but they suck on the technicals. They don't properly test their site (don't even get me started on the proofing of their articles...editor?)

They can't even afford the extra fourteen kilobytes to put up a higher resolution chart. I've been around for a few years and the eyes, they don't see so good no more... But even when I had 20/20 these charts are too fuzzy... What is this, 1992 9600 baud modern bullshit where they can't load the pics so they condense them and sacrifice resolution to save bandwidth? Fuck me!!!

But I digress... Back to the ads... So intrusive that I have a browser just for ZH.(full disclosure, porn, too)Are they fucking kidding? They sold out.. Also I'd like to point out that the end is near for about 10 years now? This market is going to crash?... And here is the catalyst? This is the chart. This is the thing. Here's how it ends.  Fucking perma-bears... Only thing worse is a perma-bull... There's only one site that's called it well for more than 20 years and they happen to be on the right side every time... Not like Schiff or people like him... Schiff was right... Once...BFD.

 

I learned a long time ago that you don't tell the markets what to do, they tell you what to do... Aside from that, nobody has fought the fucking fed and won. Nobody. You know why? Because they have more money than G_d... Literally... That's why they have that saying.. DON'T FIGHT THE FED. I don't like it agree with the fed...I also don't like paying taxes and I wish I could just shit without wiping my ass. It would save a lot of time... But that's not how the world works! 

Line Ayn Rand said, you can avoid reality, but you can't avoid the consequences of avoiding reality!

 

ZH even mocked the BTFD the entire time... It worked, but it shouldn't, therefore, mock it.

As for Murdock and Fuckerburg, I wish I had their problems.  Their rant is about as helpful as mine is.

 

Thank you... And have a nice day.

 

 

Albertarocks Jan 22, 2018 2:43 PM

Mark Zuckerberg was the winner of a recent poll, in which participants were asked "Of all men on earth, who would be your first choice to kick square in the nuts?"

khnum Jan 22, 2018 2:50 PM

A typical Murdoch headline in the UK press is along the lines of 'teenage vampire lesbian Nazi bondage kidnap ordeal'  and in Australia you'll be informed which sports star has developed hemorrhoids this week or pissed on a roulette table I wouldn't  call him a 'trusted' publisher

flacorps Jan 22, 2018 2:55 PM

I suspect any carriage fee issue would be susceptible to resolution by allowing advertising to somehow pass through to the FB platform irrespective of a user's click, thus providing non-monetary compensation for content. Say the photo accompanying content could be advertising for a moment or two.

pigpen Jan 22, 2018 3:28 PM

Any idiot not using brave browser or equivalent ad blocker deserves goobook monopolies and spying/tracking.

Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.

Starve the beasts of advertising oxygen esp if they don't protect free speech.

Cheers,

Pigpen

Bobportlandor Jan 22, 2018 4:01 PM

Push users more toward posts from friends and family

The last thing I give a shit about is wasting time posting crap about F&F and then having the NWO read them.

Don't you people remember the 50s-60s sitcoms jokes about photo album on the coffee table? Yikes, that's what Facebook is promoting?

 

 

 

Kagemusho Jan 22, 2018 5:31 PM

Murdoch versus Zuckerberg. Old Bilderberg versus New Bilderberg. A pissing match between Punch and Judy. Both of them can bugger off; neither of them produces anything but methane-rich flatulence as 'product'.