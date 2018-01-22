Nord Stream 2 Is A Game Changer For Gazprom

Authored by Viktor Katona via OilPrice.com,
It’s difficult to imagine an energy company that’s more hated and more closely monitored than Gazprom…
Perhaps in the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon spill, BP attained similar levels of public oversight.
Nevertheless, defying most trends, 2017 will go down in history as one of Gazprom’s successful years: for the first time in history, its share in Europe’s gas consumption reportedly reached 40 percent.
Despite seemingly crippling U.S. sanctions specifically targeting Gazprom’s European endeavors and the EU’s hastily engineered gas rules, the construction of Nord Stream 2 has been going forward as planned, moreover, the project’s European partners (Shell, Engie, OMV, Uniper, Wintershall) wholly fulfilled their financial obligations.
Gazprom increased gas sales to almost all its buyers in Europe. Germany’s intake reached a historic maximum of 53.4 BCm (Nord Stream-I utilization rate was equally at an unseen high of 93 percent). Turkey took in 29 BCm (18 percent growth). France totaled 12.3 BCm (7 percent growth). A combination of cold weather, low price and shrinking domestic gas output in Europe led Gazprom to a spectacular increase in production, too — its year-on-year growth amounted to 52 BCm/year.
Despite regularly occurring 'fake news' that Gazprom is running short of gas, the gas giant is still keeping idle at 100-120 BCm/year of surplus production, mostly on the Yamal peninsula. So technically it can increase its supplies even further, but the real question is whether there will be sufficient demand to meet it.
Further dramatic Europe-bound increases are unlikely until Nord Stream 2 gets onstream. The next few winters might not be as cold as previous ones; oil-pegged gas prices start to appreciate and demand is constrained by existing supply routes. Still, once a pipe dream, now Nord Stream 2 increasingly stands out as Gazprom’s future claim on further European consolidation. The European Commission antitrust enquiry is effectively retracted from the DG Comp’s agenda after Gazprom agreed not to object to cross-border sales of resold Russian gas and make destination clauses flexible.
The EU legal service’s legal opinion on the applicability of the Third Gas Package to an offshore pipeline Nord Stream 2 (it found it was not) all but buried any future European Commission aspirations to block the project. The European Council chief, Donald Tusk, keeps on urging member states to adopt new EU gas rules which would specifically target maritime gas pipelines feeding the EU, however, Germany and France seem highly reluctant to go along with it. If the required legislation is not passed unilaterally before Nord Stream 2 is built (and its construction is already well underway and expected to be finished in 2019), Germany could treat the gas pipeline as a domestic matter, similarly to Nord Stream 1, and act without the EU’s supervision.
Apart from a few staunch Gazprom opponents in the European Union, like Poland or Lithuania, most countries might ease their antagonism vis-à-vis Gazprom as the Ukraine-Russia gas conflict slowly disentangles (displays of solidarity are a must on European level). The Stockholm Arbitration Court’s recent ruling, with both sides claiming victory, stipulates that Ukraine maintains a contractual take-or-pay obligation to buy at least 4 BCm/year and Gazprom ought to supply at least 5 BCm/year.
Despite a history of belligerent rhetoric throughout 2017 when Ukraine received no Russian gas from Gazprom (only reversed Russian gas resold from EU countries), the national company Naftogaz indicated willingness to start buying as soon as Q1 2018. This might be a bit too optimistic, considering the Stockholm Court is to deliver an opinion on another issue, the Gazprom-Naftogaz transit contract, however currently almost no one doubts this will happen after the court dealings are over. The underlying motive is quite simple: On average, Ukraine has been paying a premium of 25-30 dollars per MCm to European traders for remarketed Russian gas, roughly a $35-40 million loss every month.
While the fate of Gazprom in Europe lies mostly in German hands, the company’s eastward progress has been dramatic — often so swift that it was difficult to follow. Not only is the construction of the 38 BCm/year Power of Siberia-1 going according to schedule, the sides have already agreed on the day exports will begin: December 20, 2019. The Western route of China-bound supplies, the so-called 30 BCm/year Altay pipeline (also known as Power of Siberia 2) is still lingering around and further details about its future should be expected in Q2 2018 after the dust whipped up by the presidential elections has settled. While Power of Siberia-1 will be mostly sourced from Eastern Siberian fields in Sakha/Yakutia and Irkutsk Oblast, the proposed Power of Siberia-2 will be fed from the Yamal Peninsula up north.
Most recently, another potential Russo-Chinese gas project has popped up, namely the Sakhalin-Vladivostok-China pipeline with an estimated delivery volume of 8 BCm/year. Gazprom and the Chinese national company CNPC have signed an initial agreement on the issue (which doesn’t mean anything because the crucial issue, as always, will boil down to pricing formulae), but doubts remain whether Gazprom will be able to provide the required gas volumes. The problem is 10 years ago the Sakhalin-I consortium — the only one so far capable of providing the gas (roughly equivalent of the Chayvo field’s peak output) — tried to build a gas pipeline following a similar route; however, Gazprom vetoed it on the grounds that its exclusive monopoly on gas exports disallows other producers to sell their gas abroad.
So to sell additional volumes of gas to China, Gazprom would need the consent of the ExxonMobil-led consortium, which might not be as enthusiastic about the gas giant’s prospects as they would like to think (just think of Rosneft, whose gas output is widely expected to reach 100 BCm/year by 2020 and is desperate to break Gazprom’s export monopoly).
The Ministry of Energy is pressurizing the Sakhalin-I consortium to find a consensual agreement with Gazprom, steering clear of any legislative changes, yet it will be a long and tough negotiations process. But with the gas export monopoly confirmed by authorities to remain fully in the hands of Gazprom, thinking big is not an eventuality but a must.
Ain’t it cute how all pundits and “experts” keep talking about the advantages of the American LNG over Russia’s pipeline gas?
No one mentions the fact that our LNG is 40-60% more expensive, though… ;-)
Lots Of This Extra Ruskie Money is Rolling Into GOLD ...
Yeap! Just this morning, I read somewhere that during 2017 they increased their Gold Holdings 17%.
And will
Likely fall to a trickle within 10 years ...
God. What unnecessary delusional incompetence. Compare what the adults in Russia are doing versus the frankly insane narcissism-as-foreign-policy DC fools are choosing.
The bombing shall continue until moral improves.
The only thing sustaining the illusion of the so-called USSAN energy bonanza BS is the entire Ponzi scam swamping the Wall St sewer behind the fake "economy" of war and debt without end on Chinese credit. And then with fewer than a half a dozen LNG plants barely functioning after hurricane damage and rusting infrastructure the Europeons are supposedly going to pay triple prices to get USSAN gas shipped to Urupp instead of continuing with guaranteed problem free Russian supplies piped directly to consumers.
USSA can't even supply Mexico with LNG yet expects Europeons to bend over and pay through the nose for what USSA can't produce. The Europeons see through the lies and are ready to board the One Belt One Road Sino Russian mega global project and jump the sinking ship of USSAN fools and blow hards.
The only viable gas being produced from squeezing rocks in USSA'S "shale Miracle" is the gas coming from the corrupt hubris bloated morons in Washing town. When the Jim Willie Scheisse dollah post reset finally becomes the local currency USSANS will be lucky if they haven't maxed their credit rating to afford their Chinese stuff at the Peoples Walmart feeding kitchens let alone become the masters of global energy. In their opioid delusions perhaps.
Not even 6 plants in operation yet these clowns are going to supply the planet with ships not even built! Dream on.
https://instituteforenergyresearch.org/analysis/u-s-become-major-lng-ex…
experts” keep talking about the advantages of the American LNG over Russia’s pipeline gas
It is but not for the consumers of EU, just for murica. That's all that is important isn't it? Russia BAD!
Question is, are the EuroPeons very good poker players?
Or can´t they just not imagine what happens to them, if they sucessfully block all Russian energy delivery.
Is this analysis or a press release? ;-)
In any case my OGZPY shares have done well over the past few months, keep up the good work.
https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/ogzpy
What will US do about EU in the lap of Russia China?
Just what about if...Russia China future plan goldbacked currencies would attract EU?
Warning lights furiously flashing red..
China has already been pressured to back down from their plan for selling oil futures in Yuan...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-crude-futures-exclusive/exclusive-china-quietly-shelves-plans-to-launch-shanghai-crude-oil-futures-idUSKBN1540T1
Do you have a believable source?
Thanks for link. Havent seen it before. :)
The article you cite is from over one year ago.
Recent reports indicate China is again setting up
Yuan-oil futures/contracts
http://foreignpolicy.com/2018/01/18/chinas-bid-upend-global-oil-market-…
Yeah sorry, I saw Jan 20 so I figured it was recent, but I missed the 2017 date. Thanks for this more up-to-date link!
I know the Shanghai Energy Exchange (INE) was supposed to open this past week after 5 or 6 test runs, and it got delayed again, and no mention of why.
Saudi will accept the gold backed Yuan redeemable in gold at the Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges or China will dump them. The equation is very simple and while we're at it what has Don Chump done about all those "big beautiful islands" sprouting monthly in China's South China Sea? Zilch, that's what other than bluster and wait to get "containered" in their rusted tubs. Remember it is USSA that owes China 1.2 trillion and not the other way around. Beggars do not do the choosing...ever.
https://kingworldnews.com/buy-the-hell-out-of-gold-the-gold-based-monet…
Dream on that the IOU Saudi Mercan petroscrip toilet paper dollah hasn't already been flushed by those that count.
https://www.silverdoctors.com/headlines/world-news/rob-kirby-when-oil-f…
The Gold-Backed-Oil-Yuan Futures Contract Myth
The Nikkei headline clearly reads "China sees new world order with oil benchmark backed by gold". In this context, the word "backed" for most readers will refer to a fixed parity. In the past, for example, there was a fixed parity between gold and the US dollar; this meant the dollar was backed by gold through the US Treasury; dollars could be redeemed for gold at a fixed price and vice versa. In case of the Nikkei story it would imply a fixed parity between yuan, or oil (this is not clear), and gold. But how would China back anything with gold? Would China's central bank (the PBOC) defend a fixed price of gold in yuan? And it would do so through an oil futures contract? Impossible.
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4113561-gold-backed-oil-yuan-futures-c…
The US should not "do" anything. Russia has the gas and the Europeans want to buy. We would like to waste 50% of the gas energy cooling and liquifying it so we could truck it over the oceans and cut out those nasty Ruskies, but this is a real basic business deal.
The US shadow pirates always prefer the protection racket. Doing real business is no fun for them.
"The US shadow pirates always prefer the protection racket. Doing real business is no fun for them."
Well observed and needs to be repeated.
It is not just a protection racket, this is of much higher strategic import than that. The US has to reduce the financial potential and capacity of Russia in every way it can.
"What will US do about EU in the lap of Russia China?"
That is my concern - activate their Muslim-ME-Sub Saharan 5th column, i unfortunately suspect ..
Opinions?
Few points.
A reason that German supply increased so much last year was that the OPAL branch pipe was finally allowed to operate properly as the EU increased the artificial 50% capacity limit on NordStream1 to 90%. This was/is a bureaucratic limit to allow other companies gas through, a political block on Russia as there are no others.
Whilst the Ukraine/Russia contract spat in Stockholm may be slowly sorting itself out the general Ukraine/Russia situation is definitely not. The main reason for the rush to NordStream2 by end 2019 is the ending of the transit contract through Ukraine end December 2019 and the statement from Gazprom that it will not be extended. It seems that the Russians have had enough of the Ukrainians stealing, not paying and generally being untrustworthy partners. If this happens Ukraine will have a huge problem next winter as they will have to beg for capacity on the European pipe network for supplies from Russia via Germany. This has nothing to do with the situation in Donbass of course!!!
The main reason for the EU trying to stop NordStream2 is due to pressure from Poland and others including the inevitable US, but especially their new near bankrupt buddy Ukraine who will lose $2B pa income, as they will lose transit fees.
Interestingly and by a very strange co-incidence Yamal will supply both east and west pipeline systems on the same date, end 2019, giving the Russians some financial cover were the pipe west to be interrupted and a good negotiating position with the EU.
If the Ukraine pipeline is shut this will cause serious supply problems for south and central Europe. The plan is to increase supply by using capacity in the under construction Turkstream2 pipeline. But another EU fuck up here is that they, under US pressure, stopped the branch into Bulgaria called SouthStream as they defined it not compatible with their Third Gas Package i.e. no Gazprom involvement. This means that the TurkStream2 pipeline has to be extended across the Bosphorus (work under way) up to the EU border to connect to a new EU approved (i.e. no Gazprom involvement) pipeline, as yet still at the planning stage or dreamland.
I thought the last time sanctions worked to some degree was when America taunted Japan into firing the first salvo.
go Putin!
Gazprom's export monopoly applies only to piped gas.
Novatek exports LNG from YAMAL, and the Shakhalin LNG is also exported.
Gazprom and BRI will leave the USA on the outside looking in.
Red tape economy doesn't last long.... just that that UK Construction Company.
Yes, Carillion quickly became Carrion.
Shipped gas costs substantially more than piped gas.
Only countries of questionable economic and political intelligence fail to see that.
Stupid is what stupid does I would suggest.
It may look stupid but those countries could have leaders with vested interests or being blackmailed. We all know the power of information gatherers and financiers.
"Shipped gas costs substantially more than piped gas. Only countries of questionable economic and political intelligence fail to see that."
Yes, there´s these 3 countries in the Baltics...
