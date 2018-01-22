Paul Craig Roberts Slams The NSA: "It's A Blackmail Agency"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/22/2018 - 23:15

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,

The main function of the National Security Administration is to collect the dirt on members of the house and senate, the staffs, principal contributors, and federal judges.

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180122_nsa.jpg

The dirt is used to enforce silence about the crimes of the security agencies.

The blackmail mechanism was put into gear the minute the news reported that the House Intelligence Committee had assembled proof that the FBI, DOJ, and DNC created Russiagate as a conspiracy to unseat President Trump. Members of Congress with nothing to hide demanded the evidence be released to the public.

Of course, it was to be expected that release of the facts would be denounced by Democrats, but Republicans, such as Rep. Mike Conaway (R, Texas), himself a member of the committee, joined in the effort to protect the Democrats and the corrupt FBI and DOJ from exposure. Hiding behind national security concerns, Conaway opposes revealing the classified information. “That’d be real dangerous,” he said.

As informed people know, 95% of the information that is classified is for purposes that have nothing to do with national security.

The House Intelligence Committee memo has no information in it related to any security except that of Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Hillary, Obama, Mueller, Rosenstein, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, the DNC, and the presstitute media.

The logical assumption is that every member of Congress opposed to informing the American public of the Russiagate conspiracy to unseat the President of the United States is being blackmailed by the security agencies who planned, organized, and implemented the conspiracy against the President of the United States and American democracy.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180120_nsa_2.jpg

American insouciance is a great enabler of the ability of the security agencies and their media whores to control the explanations.

Tags
Politics
General Education Services

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Troy Ounce new haven stum… Jan 23, 2018 12:51 AM Permalink

 

 

And now you know exactly how come your company lost that multi-Billion tender....

And why GDP in the US goes up...

The US does not need a comprehensive economic plan....it can just steal all the information on all big economic players in the world. 

What do you think the USA will do...MAGA and work hard to make it a prosperous country? Or steal information by eaves dropping? 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
verumcuibono Jan 22, 2018 11:23 PM Permalink

THIS... is what I been sayin. It underpins EVERYTHING that's happened in the past several decades in the markets, economy, politics, geopolitics, military...

It's EVERYTHING.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 8
LetThemEatRand Jan 22, 2018 11:23 PM Permalink

Love you PCR and love what you do, but I disagree on the blackmail idea.  The deep state/MSM/party apparatus pick the candidates we get to vote for.  There is no need to blackmail anyone once they get on either party ticket in any major election.  Trump is no exception (he received more air time than anyone, for free).   The electorate is the only one playing checkers.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
LetThemEatRand Billy the Poet Jan 22, 2018 11:41 PM Permalink

We're still debating whether the GOP and supreme court justices were "blackmailed" when they do the exact opposite of what was expected of them, aren't we?  And that pesky NSA just got even more powers under Trump's watch.  And Hillary is still walking free. And we're still at war all over the world.  And the new Fed President is the new Fed President.  And the deficit is still growing.   And immigration hasn't really changed.   Former Goldman Sachs guys are setting tax and economic policy.

Are there some things that are better than they would under Hillary?  Yes.  Do they matter in the grand scheme?  Ask yourself honestly. 

It's been a year now.  Name one game changer in your opinion since Trump took office.

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Billy the Poet Jan 22, 2018 11:57 PM Permalink

It's still all talk. Nothing has changed.  Here's a real world example.  The deep state is most easily identified by the NSA, which just got expanded powers by overwhelming majority vote in Congress.  Trump signed the bill with no fanfare even as he continues to talk about how bad the deep state is.  You're assuming (as people love to do) that talk means something.  Talk is cheap.  

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Billy the Poet LetThemEatRand Jan 23, 2018 12:05 AM Permalink

Why do you keep bringing it back to what Trump is doing? It was never about Trump. It was about people who were desperate enough to cast a "Hail Mary" vote for Trump just like you did.

What do you think Trump voters' attitude will be if he accepts business as usual or if he is ousted in a politicized coup? What might be the next step for those who were already so disaffected that they voted Trump?

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
LetThemEatRand Billy the Poet Jan 23, 2018 12:13 AM Permalink

"What do you think Trump voters' attitude will be if he accepts business as usual or if he is ousted in a politicized coup? What might be the next step for those who were already so disaffected that they voted Trump?"

More bitching on the internet maybe, but I think you're missing the point that this is all theater.  They gave Red Teamers Trump so they would see hope, just as they gave the Blue Team Obama.  See a pattern yet?  

So a few of us see through it.  So what.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Billy the Poet LetThemEatRand Jan 23, 2018 12:21 AM Permalink

If you believe that your vote is always wasted and that everyone in power is compromised then why do you insist that the institution called representative government is the best way to organize society?

I'm an anarchist allied with a populist movement who sees the Trump presidency as a way for Americans to become radicalized by their interaction with the broken system. It's ironic that I'm willing to follow through on the commitment I made in November 2016 while you -- the statist -- has decided to twiddle his thumbs until he gets a chance to vote again (and be disappointed again) in 2018 and 2020.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Billy the Poet LetThemEatRand Jan 23, 2018 12:28 AM Permalink

Good for you if you decide to martyr yourself against the deep state. 

I have no idea what you're talking about. Do you?

 

95%+ of the population is either plugged into one or the other Team, or not paying attention at all

How does that observation fit with your long standing belief that representative government is the best way to organize society?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Billy the Poet Jan 23, 2018 12:44 AM Permalink

I'll give you the last word after this, but the problem is not representative government.  It is money/corporations usurping representative government. By definition, the same people would corrupt your desired system and there would be no fixing it other than by bloody revolution once the warlords take over.  Representative government could be fixed by taking money out of politics. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
EndOfDayExit LetThemEatRand Jan 23, 2018 1:56 AM Permalink

Isn't this "corporations usurping representative government" just an unfortunate generic consequence of humans being (by and large) inherently corruptible? I am starting to think that corporations do not intentionally engage in anything "evil", they just blindly follow game theory for maximizing profits. And since corruptible humans / politicians are available, it only makes sense to use them to achieve the goal. Corporations do not have empathy or any sense of national identity - they are cold-hearted "chess computers".

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
lew1024 Billy the Poet Jan 23, 2018 1:01 AM Permalink

In addition to which doing anything dangerous to another human is the last resort. There are more than enough non-violent ways of registering dissent, no danger to you, no danger to anyone else.

3rd world farmers are beating the US military daily. They do it the old fashioned way, blowing people up or shooting them. They take a lot of casualties because they don't have better levers. But their innovations in fusing IEDs each cost the US about $1B and a year of casualties.

First-world economies are full of levers, we don't even need IEDs. Power, communications and shipping are weaknesses, simple attacks are available on all of them. TSA takes down airports by accident. Anyone with a bit of imagination can do better, trivially and with no risk.

https://thinkpatriot.wordpress.com/2016/02/18/on-the-utility-of-sabotag…

https://thinkpatriot.wordpress.com/patriot-games/

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Parrotile lew1024 Jan 23, 2018 4:28 AM Permalink

 Something I always remember - because of the effect, cost of repair (over $15 million), and the unfortunate fact that, despite having the World's most "comprehensive" surveillance and intelligence "organisations", the US has yet to apprehend the perpetrators.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metcalf_sniper_attack

If they had been using 0.50 weapons rather than 7.62, the damage (and repair bill) would probably have been very much higher.