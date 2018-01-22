Paul Craig Roberts Slams The NSA: "It's A Blackmail Agency"

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
The main function of the National Security Administration is to collect the dirt on members of the house and senate, the staffs, principal contributors, and federal judges.
The dirt is used to enforce silence about the crimes of the security agencies.
The blackmail mechanism was put into gear the minute the news reported that the House Intelligence Committee had assembled proof that the FBI, DOJ, and DNC created Russiagate as a conspiracy to unseat President Trump. Members of Congress with nothing to hide demanded the evidence be released to the public.
Of course, it was to be expected that release of the facts would be denounced by Democrats, but Republicans, such as Rep. Mike Conaway (R, Texas), himself a member of the committee, joined in the effort to protect the Democrats and the corrupt FBI and DOJ from exposure. Hiding behind national security concerns, Conaway opposes revealing the classified information. “That’d be real dangerous,” he said.
As informed people know, 95% of the information that is classified is for purposes that have nothing to do with national security.
The House Intelligence Committee memo has no information in it related to any security except that of Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Hillary, Obama, Mueller, Rosenstein, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, the DNC, and the presstitute media.
The logical assumption is that every member of Congress opposed to informing the American public of the Russiagate conspiracy to unseat the President of the United States is being blackmailed by the security agencies who planned, organized, and implemented the conspiracy against the President of the United States and American democracy.
American insouciance is a great enabler of the ability of the security agencies and their media whores to control the explanations.
Comments
nice to see insouciant is back in flavor
...and presstitutes
In reply to nice to see insouciant is… by TheBigCluB
Its mostly an industrial espionage agency, blackmail is a distant second
In reply to ...and presstitutes by JSBach1
Death of American Democracy
In reply to Its mostly an industrial… by TruxtonSpangler
Dead because the country has been taken over by parasites.
http://bit.ly/2roAprH
In reply to Death of American Democracy by T-NUTZ
Death ? For someone to die, one has to be previously born.
Which never happened : the « revered » founding father founded an oligarchy from the start and made sure the US would never become a democracy and would always remain ruled by an oligarchy. An open plutocratic oligarchy.
In reply to Death of American Democracy by T-NUTZ
let's give credit where credit is due. whilst never a democracy, the good ol' USA was at least an oligarchy wrapped in a meritocracy.
In reply to Death ? For someone to die,… by Matteo S.
in the era of everything for profit intelligence services - traditionally serving also the main street citizen's security became espionage/intelligence industry/complex serving eclusevly the highest pay bidder.
In reply to Its mostly an industrial… by TruxtonSpangler
Blackmail is the FBI's gig. It's in their DNA.
In reply to Its mostly an industrial… by TruxtonSpangler
And now you know exactly how come your company lost that multi-Billion tender....
And why GDP in the US goes up...
The US does not need a comprehensive economic plan....it can just steal all the information on all big economic players in the world.
What do you think the USA will do...MAGA and work hard to make it a prosperous country? Or steal information by eaves dropping?
In reply to Blackmail is the FBI's gig… by new haven stum…
Basic logic says they do both rather well. Weaponized to the greatest extent possible. Its only going to get worse too.
In reply to Its mostly an industrial… by TruxtonSpangler
NSA...No Such Agency!
In reply to ...and presstitutes by JSBach1
nice to see insouciant is back in flavor
But hold the malaise, please.
In reply to nice to see insouciant is… by TheBigCluB
Re.. "The dirt is used to enforce silence about the crimes of the security agencies"
PCR, dude, glad to see you've caught up with what us ZHers have been saying for... Years!
Here, have a cup of ZH coffee. Regular or black?
In reply to nice to see insouciant is… by TheBigCluB
What did you call us, Paul? Does your wife know about the 14 year old girl you had sex with last summer?....NSA
not to mention the 12 terabytes of kiddie porn that has appeared on your computer..
In reply to What did you call us, Paul?… by zorba THE GREEK
Which is astonishing considering Grandpa Roberts does most of his work on an IBM Selectric.
In reply to not to mention the 12… by TheBigCluB
Yeah true but he would know. He worked for one of the most corrupt administrations in the past 50 years. Iran Contra, S & L, Page Boys, Operation III Wind and so on. Maybe he is clearing his soul before he meets his maker.
In reply to Which is astonishing… by a Smudge by an…
Nice building you got there at Ft. Meade. Be a shame if some carelessly operated remote control Boeing jet flew into it around staff meeting time.
At this point the only thing that matters is whether or not you, and your family, have an access pass and berth to Mt. Weather or Ravenrock.
In reply to Nice building you got there… by Ralph Spoilsport
The good stuff is deep underground. Server rooms don't need windows.
In reply to Nice building you got there… by Ralph Spoilsport
Congratulations!!! You made it on the kill list. You have af most two years.
In reply to Nice building you got there… by Ralph Spoilsport
Burn them down.
THIS... is what I been sayin. It underpins EVERYTHING that's happened in the past several decades in the markets, economy, politics, geopolitics, military...
It's EVERYTHING.
I generally agree with your 5-10% remarks eventhough I'm not DC, but perhaps I do contribute here somewhat, and your thoughtful posts...need more posters 'round here like that. Good job!
In reply to THIS... is what I been sayin… by verumcuibono
Sick.
Love you PCR and love what you do, but I disagree on the blackmail idea. The deep state/MSM/party apparatus pick the candidates we get to vote for. There is no need to blackmail anyone once they get on either party ticket in any major election. Trump is no exception (he received more air time than anyone, for free). The electorate is the only one playing checkers.
Trump is no exception (he received more air time than anyone, for free).
You knew that before you voted for him.
In reply to Love you PCR and love what… by LetThemEatRand
Yes, I did. As I've said many times, my vote was a hail mary. It's not a surprise it was intercepted and run back for a MIC touchdown, but I had nothing to lose other than the time it took to cast the vote.
In reply to Trump is no exception (he… by Billy the Poet
Must be frustrating to repeatedly vote for candidates only to decide that they weren't worth voting for long before they've completed their terms.
In reply to Yes, I did. As I've said… by LetThemEatRand
Yes, it is. But you know, sometimes you have to play the cards you're dealt and hope to be surprised. When you get called and lose, you move on and don't insist that your hand was better than it was just because your ego won't allow it.
In reply to Must be frustrating to… by Billy the Poet
Aren't you surprised by the way the world has changed since Trump won? I'm not necessarily talking about what Trump has done but the reaction to Trump as president. I see lots of value there.
In reply to Yes, it is. But you know,… by LetThemEatRand
We're still debating whether the GOP and supreme court justices were "blackmailed" when they do the exact opposite of what was expected of them, aren't we? And that pesky NSA just got even more powers under Trump's watch. And Hillary is still walking free. And we're still at war all over the world. And the new Fed President is the new Fed President. And the deficit is still growing. And immigration hasn't really changed. Former Goldman Sachs guys are setting tax and economic policy.
Are there some things that are better than they would under Hillary? Yes. Do they matter in the grand scheme? Ask yourself honestly.
It's been a year now. Name one game changer in your opinion since Trump took office.
In reply to Aren't you surprised by the… by Billy the Poet
Name one game changer in your opinion since Trump took office.
Open sedition among numerous politicians, judges, bureaucrats, corporate chiefs, journalists, academics and celebrities. The masks are off. The existence of the Deep State is no longer a conspiracy theory.
In reply to We're still debating whether… by LetThemEatRand
It's still all talk. Nothing has changed. Here's a real world example. The deep state is most easily identified by the NSA, which just got expanded powers by overwhelming majority vote in Congress. Trump signed the bill with no fanfare even as he continues to talk about how bad the deep state is. You're assuming (as people love to do) that talk means something. Talk is cheap.
In reply to Name one game changer in… by Billy the Poet
Why do you keep bringing it back to what Trump is doing? It was never about Trump. It was about people who were desperate enough to cast a "Hail Mary" vote for Trump just like you did.
What do you think Trump voters' attitude will be if he accepts business as usual or if he is ousted in a politicized coup? What might be the next step for those who were already so disaffected that they voted Trump?
In reply to It's still all talk. Nothing… by LetThemEatRand
"What do you think Trump voters' attitude will be if he accepts business as usual or if he is ousted in a politicized coup? What might be the next step for those who were already so disaffected that they voted Trump?"
More bitching on the internet maybe, but I think you're missing the point that this is all theater. They gave Red Teamers Trump so they would see hope, just as they gave the Blue Team Obama. See a pattern yet?
So a few of us see through it. So what.
In reply to Why do you keep bringing it… by Billy the Poet
If you believe that your vote is always wasted and that everyone in power is compromised then why do you insist that the institution called representative government is the best way to organize society?
I'm an anarchist allied with a populist movement who sees the Trump presidency as a way for Americans to become radicalized by their interaction with the broken system. It's ironic that I'm willing to follow through on the commitment I made in November 2016 while you -- the statist -- has decided to twiddle his thumbs until he gets a chance to vote again (and be disappointed again) in 2018 and 2020.
In reply to "What do you think Trump… by LetThemEatRand
Billy, 95%+ of the population is either plugged into one or the other Team, or not paying attention at all (and I'm being generous I think to say 5% are not). We're both here because we're looking for an outlet for our frustration.
Good for you if you decide to martyr yourself against the deep state. I don't expect you will. Talk is cheap.
In reply to If you believe that your… by Billy the Poet
Good for you if you decide to martyr yourself against the deep state.
I have no idea what you're talking about. Do you?
95%+ of the population is either plugged into one or the other Team, or not paying attention at all
How does that observation fit with your long standing belief that representative government is the best way to organize society?
In reply to Billy, 95%+ of the… by LetThemEatRand
I'll give you the last word after this, but the problem is not representative government. It is money/corporations usurping representative government. By definition, the same people would corrupt your desired system and there would be no fixing it other than by bloody revolution once the warlords take over. Representative government could be fixed by taking money out of politics.
In reply to Good for you if you decide… by Billy the Poet
I don't want the last word. I want you to tell me how you would take the money out of politics considering the fact that you claim the system is rigged and people don't care.
In reply to I'll give you the last word… by LetThemEatRand
Isn't this "corporations usurping representative government" just an unfortunate generic consequence of humans being (by and large) inherently corruptible? I am starting to think that corporations do not intentionally engage in anything "evil", they just blindly follow game theory for maximizing profits. And since corruptible humans / politicians are available, it only makes sense to use them to achieve the goal. Corporations do not have empathy or any sense of national identity - they are cold-hearted "chess computers".
In reply to I'll give you the last word… by LetThemEatRand
Hell boys I voted for Gary Johnson. More useless than the two of you put together.
In reply to Good for you if you decide… by Billy the Poet
In addition to which doing anything dangerous to another human is the last resort. There are more than enough non-violent ways of registering dissent, no danger to you, no danger to anyone else.
3rd world farmers are beating the US military daily. They do it the old fashioned way, blowing people up or shooting them. They take a lot of casualties because they don't have better levers. But their innovations in fusing IEDs each cost the US about $1B and a year of casualties.
First-world economies are full of levers, we don't even need IEDs. Power, communications and shipping are weaknesses, simple attacks are available on all of them. TSA takes down airports by accident. Anyone with a bit of imagination can do better, trivially and with no risk.
https://thinkpatriot.wordpress.com/2016/02/18/on-the-utility-of-sabotag…
https://thinkpatriot.wordpress.com/patriot-games/
In reply to Good for you if you decide… by Billy the Poet
In addition to which doing anything dangerous to another human is the last resort. There are more than enough non-violent ways of registering dissent, no danger to you, no danger to anyone else.
Who is John Galt?
In reply to In addition to which doing… by lew1024
Something I always remember - because of the effect, cost of repair (over $15 million), and the unfortunate fact that, despite having the World's most "comprehensive" surveillance and intelligence "organisations", the US has yet to apprehend the perpetrators.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metcalf_sniper_attack
If they had been using 0.50 weapons rather than 7.62, the damage (and repair bill) would probably have been very much higher.
In reply to In addition to which doing… by lew1024
Does anyone else find an eerie resemblance between the NSA building and the Kaaba in Mecca? Just saying . . . a little too eerie for me.
Mohammad never tapped my phone.
In reply to Does anyone else find an… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
ok now thats funny
In reply to Mohammad never tapped my… by Billy the Poet