"The Price Of Freedom: MbS's Corruption Crackdown Nets $100 Billion For Saudi State"

After nearly three months of “enhanced interrogations” and at least one reported death, Mohammad bin Salman’s hired mercenaries have nearly finished the job. Bloomberg reported Monday that half of the roughly 180 royals being held at the Riyadh Ritz Carlton have agreed to pay a financial settlement in exchange for their freedom.
The total amount raised is $100 billion in cash, stock, real estate and other assets - enough to cover the state's 2017 budget deficit, and then some.
Talks with suspects are expected to end by the end of the month and authorities will likely recover more than $100 billion in settlements, a senior official said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. Those who don’t reach deals will be referred to prosecutors, the official said.
Authorities have already agreed to drop charges against about 90 suspects who were released, Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al Mojeb said in a separate interview at the Ritz-Carlton late on Sunday. About 95 people were still at the hotel, including five weighing settlement proposals, with the others reviewing evidence presented against them, he said.
“The royal order was clear,” Al Mojeb said, as Arabic music streamed through loudspeakers in the hotel lobby. "Those who express remorse and agree to settle will have any criminal proceedings against them dropped."
That group reportedly includes Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the world’s richest men. Bin Talal was reportedly strung upside down and beaten by mercenaries during his interrogation. He eventually relented and agreed to a settlement. Back in November, we reported that Miteb al Abdullah, a prince accused of embezzlement and corruption, settled for $1 billion.
Major General Ali Alqahtani was reportedly beaten to death by mercenaries after refusing the state’s offer of a settlement. Meanwhile, at least one royal, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Fahd, was killed during a gun battle with Saudi state security after refusing to surrender.
Several other high-ranking officials died in suspicious helicopter crashes around the time the purge was launched on Nov. 4.
Billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal was among those detained, as was former Finance Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Adel Al Fakeih, who was removed as minister of economy and planning on the eve of the arrests.
The princes were detained in the 495-room hotel in Riyadh. Shortly after the crackdown began, images began circulating of royals sleeping on what appeared to be dirty mattresses in the ballroom of the Ritz Carlton.
While 95 princes remain at the hotel, Bloomberg reported that only a handful are expected to reach a settlement. The rest will, presumably, serve lengthy prison sentences.
Saudi officials have defended the crackdown, while foreign observers have complained about a lack of transparency and rumors of widespread human rights abuses.
The probe was conducted in a “pretty nontransparent way,” according to Moritz Kraemer, global chief rating officer at S&P Global Ratings, who appeared on Bloomberg TV Monday. The probe “could be a step in the right direction but it could also be a step towards more arbitrary ruling,” he said.
About 350 people have been summoned during the probe, but many came as witnesses or to provide information, with some spending only a few hours or less at the Ritz, the official said.
With the purge nearly over, the remaining guests will presumably soon be moved to their, uh, long-term accommodations, as the hotel has revealed that it will be taking bookings again as of Feb. 14.
According to Bloomberg, Al Mojeb denied the suspects’ rights were violated. All had access to legal council and some did retain lawyers, though many chose to settle voluntarily without outside representation, he said. Those released faced no restrictions on their movement, he said.
Comments
foreign observers have complained about a lack of transparency and rumors of widespread human rights abuses.
murica didn't have much to say last year as about 200 heads were lobbed off. The discrimination and abuse of women.silence
In reply to foreign observers have… by TheBigCluB
When is America gonna do the same to our "oligarchs" who are robbing this nation blind. http://bit.ly/1W8Hl3Z
In reply to murica didn't have much to… by Justin Case
"The Price Of Freedom: MbS's Corruption Crackdown Nets $100 Billion For Saudi State"
more like: "One Faction of Saudi Oligarchs Steals $100 Billion From Other Faction of Saudi Oligarchs"
ps. are these the good wahhabists or the bad ones? which side does Trump bow to, hold orbs with, and sword dance with?
In reply to When is America gonna do the… by stizazz
What if Davos was held instead in...Riyad!? Think of all the money that could be extorted!
In reply to The Price Of Freedom: MbS's… by Bes
before you know it strange peeple will be visiting this hotel like others Alcatraz.
In reply to What if Davos was held… by waterwitch
Right. More likely the Dumb stealing from the Smart and now the Smart are very angry. MbS is walking dead. Or was that the way the Neocons planned it?
In reply to The Price Of Freedom: MbS's… by Bes
In reply to The Price Of Freedom: MbS's… by Bes
In reply to murica didn't have much to… by Justin Case
Saud hause rules exactly like the sultan's of the former ottoman empire.
In reply to murica didn't have much to… by Justin Case
Since this methodology has proven efficiency, perhaps the U.S. can utilize similar efforts on our 'family' members to recoup what they have misappropriated.
Now if we can just get them to Davos...
In reply to foreign observers have… by TheBigCluB
Major chunks of the money, assets, documents of title etc - are lying ...next door...!
In Swiss Bank vaults !
Bring in Blackwater / + its successor(s) !!
On to BVI, Cayman, Turks & Caicos, other Carribean havens, Dutch Antilles, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Mann, Bermuda, Bahamas, Luxembourg, Monserrat, Lichtenstein, Mauritius, Dubai, Singapore, Seychelles, Vanuatu, Macao & HK, - and the 40 odd Locations in USA offering Secret Tax exempt status deals..& Secrecy !!
Shielding Illegal and ill-gotten wealth ..often / mostly stolen & criminal proceeds ..of illegal deals.. Criminal protection deals, contract kickbacks, promotion payoffs, drug running, arms running, slave trafficking, corruption, siphoning off public wealth, black marketing, Participation in looting + crime, sanction busting - et al..
In reply to Since this methodology has… by espirit
In reply to That's a Good Idea !!… by TigerK
"Luca Brasi held a gun to his head and my father assured him that either his brains or his signature would be on the contract"- Michael Corleone
In reply to Since this methodology has… by espirit
In reply to "Luca Brasi held a gun to… by Juggernaut x2
Not our problem
Welcome to the newly painted and deodorized Riyadh Ritz Carlton! You can't even smell a Sultan's sweat in our redecorated suites. Not so much as a blood stain on the carpet. And we replaced the gym equipment cause well, you don't wanna know what that got used for. Bring the family, bring the whole extended family, group discounts! and no, you won't have to negotiate for your release. But at the all new Riyadh Ritz Carlton you might not want to leave! And also we actually might not let you. This is a kingdom after all and you know those monarchs! They think they own everything and everybody! Cause they do.
Proportionally Saudi Arabia run one of the biggest deficits in the world:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-day-two-g20-members-run-budget-surplus/
This will bite MbS in the ass. Money is going to flee KSA and never come back. LOL
Except China and her check book for Aramco
In reply to This will bite MbS in the… by Savvy
We pay US toilet paper. You take?
In reply to Except China and her check… by newmacroman
Good luck to the Ching Chongs taking delivery of SA oil with their shitty little navy guarding their tankers
In reply to Except China and her check… by newmacroman
Second largest navy in the world. And ours can't seem to make it through a parking lot without scuffing the bumpers.
In reply to Good luck to the Ching… by Juggernaut x2
Yeah, plus, what do you do now for next year's deficit?
In reply to This will bite MbS in the… by Savvy
"refered to Prosecutor"
Thank God Trump didn't dance with this asshole and that the MSM doesn't call him a reformer.
$100 billion may be the largest sum ever netted through good old fashioned extortion.
Apparently you're not familiar w/ the IRS
In reply to $100 billion may be the… by Yars Revenge
Or the 6 trillion the MIC got from 911 courtesy of the Zionists and their lackeys at the house of saudomy
In reply to Apparently you're not… by Juggernaut x2
This has left many Saudis resentful and waiting for the dish of vengeance to get cold. The others have lost trust in the system. There will be a reckoning.
Never threaten a man's life and then set him free, he might remember what you promised, and come back to haunt you, I sense a lot of bad ass assassin contracts, being written up.
The people who were extorted from probably still have enough wealth left to go live comfortably in Switzerland or London or LA for the rest of their lives and will exact no revenge- just like the Shah of Iran's family and cronies
In reply to Never threaten a man's life… by Dragon HAwk
Well that just makes it so much easier for the assassins
In reply to The people who were extorted… by Juggernaut x2
The sheiks pay big bucks to ex-Special Forces guys for security.
In reply to Well that just makes it so… by newmacroman
If any of our lot did this we wouldn't hear about it. If Russia China or Iran did it, every lackey on TV would be harping on about it for months. But MBS is a friend of Trump,'a is a donor to western causes, buys our goods by the bucket load, so silence is required except for the odd polite comment about transparency. This is unfortunately what we've become, broke groveling whores.
The Saudis take our worthless fiat currency for their oil and recycle that fiat back into US Treasuries and weapons
In reply to If any of our lot did this… by el-greco
Anyone from The City or New York in that crowd?
Taxation is great. You can guarantee these same people will be corrupt again next year.
total amount raised is $100 billion in cash, stock, real estate and other assets - enough to cover the state's 2017 budget deficit, and then some...
MbS, that the best you could do?
The American government (via The Fed) was doing this sort thing (more or less) for YEARS to the tune of about $85 billion dollars a month via QE.
And the world's media, lefty liberals almost to a man (or woman or they), are in thrawl to this thug who extorts money from his citizens by torture. Corruption? yes probably but the middle east thrives on it, always has, and it was condoned.
So this covers roughly a year of Saudi royal spending. " ...enough to cover the state's 2017 budget deficit, and then some." Then what? Another Oil Embargo? America still gets about 17% of their oil from Saudi Arabia, the good sweet stuff that makes refining the frakked crap easier. If you think the economy is doing even OK and you're younger, you may be in for a severe shock. Saudi Arabia is non too fond of the US and never has been. Just read a good history of ARAMCO. Another oil embargo is really just low hanging fruit for Saudi coffers.