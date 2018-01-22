U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World

Authored by Zainab Calcuttawalla via OilPrice.com,
New forecasts from the International Energy Agency say the United States is on track to overtake Saudi Arabia as the second-largest oil producer in the world, just behind Russia, according to the organization’s report on Friday.
"This year promises to be a record-setting one for the US," the IEA wrote in its monthly market report.
"Relentless growth should see the US hit historic highs above 10 million barrels per day, overtaking Saudi Arabia and rivaling Russia during the course of 2018 – provided OPEC/non-OPEC restraints remain in place.”
OPEC players have been wary of the strength of the American shale market as the nation’s products reach new countries every month.
"US growth in 2017 beat all expectations ... as the shale industry bounced back, profiting from cost cuts, (and) stepped up drilling activity," the IEA added.
"Explosive growth in the US and substantial gains in Canada and Brazil will far outweigh potentially steep declines in Venezuela and Mexico. The big 2018 supply story is unfolding fast in the Americas.”
Oil prices are currently at levels at which U.S. production could substantially increase. According to the Q4 Dallas Fed Energy Survey published at end-December, 42 percent of executives at 132 oil and gas firms expect the U.S. oil rig count to substantially increase if WTI prices are between $61 and $65 a barrel.
EIA’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) from last week estimated that U.S. crude oil production averaged 9.3 million bpd in the whole of 2017, and 9.9 million bpd in December alone.
This year, U.S. crude oil production is seen averaging 10.3 million bpd in 2018, beating a record dating back to 1970. For 2019, the EIA expects U.S. production to increase to an average of 10.8 million bpd, and to surpass 11 million bpd in November next year.
Comments
Falklands Oil
Falkland Oil Project Eyes Green Light This Year as Prices Rise - 11 Jan 2018
An oil project off the tip of South America is on track to get the go-ahead by the end of this year as the companies involved in the development work to secure $1.5 billion in financing.
Regarding Falklands oil exploration, Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Taiana stated in February 2010, that his Government would take 'all measures necessary to preserve our rights' and also reiterated that Argentina had a permanent claim' on the islands, saying 'Buenos Aires would complain to the UN over the oil project and might take the case to the International Courts of Justice in the Hague.' (British Drilling For Falklands Oil Threatens Argentine Relations, Pope, F. , 13 Feb 2010 and Potential Drilling off Falkland, Provokes Tension Between Argentina & UK, IRRU News, 17 Feb 2010). Question. Why is it taking so long? Only one answer...
Falklands – Territorial Waters: https://www.academia.edu/10574593/Falklands_Islands_Territorial_Waters
It's a B.S illusion like everything else the U.S pulls. The U.S government offsets shale drilling with government subsidies so it doesn't look like the totally under water operations it really is. But increasing U.S interest payments on debt is gonna bring an end to all that. The United States government is a complete and total fraud. And the U.S can't keep up the fraud much longer because Russia has a dooms day torpedo and lots a missiles that can blow through U.S defenses.
Fakeland Oils. The only thing we produce more of than oil is bullshit.
If things are so cushty then why are Vichy DC/Big Oil still warmongering in the Middle-East?
I mean BP, Chevron & Co were setting up rigs faster than ISIS could fortify Iraqi & Syrian Oil Wells. lol
Everything the U.S does is under water operations the U.S is absolutely bankrupt.