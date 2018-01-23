AI Censorship And The Power Of 'Steem' To Preserve Truth

Just read a great article by Caitlin Johnstone over at Medium where she discusses the automation of censorship tools by companies like Twitter and Google.
Putting paid Julian Assange’s warning last year on this, Ms. Johnstone details just some of the abuses that Twitter and Google engaged in to subtly and not-so-subtly shift public perception of major issues that run counter to the narrative the power structure wants us to believe.
And it is for this reason that projects like Steemit are so very important.
I talked about how important Steem is after James O’Keefe’s latest expose of Twitter (read it here). Watching people like Mrs. Johnstone wake up to the problem is great, but she also needs to take the next step.
You can’t hack something whose underlying content is stored in a distributed blockchain. Because the blockchain’s ledger is immutable, what you wrote is preserved in all of its glory (ignominious or otherwise) forever.
As she points out, type of censorship is far worse than simply throwing books into piles and burning them. With DRM and all digital assets, inconvenient truths can be memory-holed off your Kindle never to be seen again.
Abridged versions of books can be substituted for the original text and worse.
So, the blockchain as it pertains to how we communicate is a fundamental need to disrupt this communications super-state they are building.
I can’t stress enough how important this is today.
Now, more than ever, the information war is heating up. And the ability to control not just the validity of what people produce but what everyone consumes is the single most important issue of the age.
If we are to finally break the backs of the people working so hard to maintain their gravy train, we have to build systems that are beyond their control.
This is an ideological war.
One in which those that feel they have a right, nee a duty, to guide humankind to their preferred outcome for society.
On the other side is the force of the individual and chaos and the beauty of decentralization to create order versus forcing it to.
The essence of the authoritarian mindset was expressed beautifully in the much-maligned film, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.
At his lowest point a paranoid, angry and bitter Batman is trying to kill that which he can’t control, Superman. And he says with all the fury of a frustrated villain, “The world only makes sense if you force it to.”
As a long-time Batman fan I died a little inside to see him brought to that low. But it was always there. That’s the problem when you fight for something without remembering what it is you are fighting for.
It’s so easy to become that which you think you’re fighting against.
And there is a better way than using their methods, which are inherently violent. What they do is commit fraud in the name of progress. And fraud is just another form of theft.
Steem is the way to beat them at their own game, without using their methods. Simply speak the truth and record it for all time.
Moreover, it takes earning power of the idea-creator and puts it in their hands, not the hands of the distributors and the rent-seekers, like Google and Twitter.
The growth of the platform is the way to claw back the capital they have been taking for themselves because before this we were just happy to have a platform to express ourselves.
Now those platforms have become chains around our necks. Tools of censorship and oppression; spreading false narratives and suppressing the truth while making them billions.
The worst part is that we are so inculcated in this abusive system that we come to devalue our own work. That it’s not worth $2 or even $20 for us to produce something that changes the course of someone’s life.
And so people’s first reaction to Steem is that it’s a scam. It is nothing of the sort. The scam is Twitter. The scam is Facebook. Your life, ideas and work have value. But, they’ve taught you to think that it doesn’t.
That is the true power of ideas… and you know what the man said about ideas right?
Properly managed and protected, so are blockchains created to hold those ideas, preserve them in digital amber and allow us to find our own way to the truth.
Comments
Kim Dotcom has been toying with something similar.
“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.” ― R. Buckminster Fuller.
#$%^ censorship!
Hey, WT#!
Was going to watch the CNN presenter get smacked down in another story here but got the message that this was not available in my country so put Australia on the Fascist list as well. Ive been following events in Syria for 6 years you cant sensor my memory you pricks
Ayn Rand sliced and diced, with surgical precision, those who have a desire to usurp individual creative minds of individual men and women, she called them 'mystics':
"A mystic is a man who surrendered his mind at its first encounter with the minds of others. Somewhere in the distant reaches of his childhood, when his own understanding of reality clashed with the assertions of others, with their arbitrary orders and contradictory demands, he gave in to so craven a fear of independence that he renounced his rational faculty. At the crossroads of the choice between “I know” and “They say,” he chose the authority of others, he chose to submit rather than to understand, to believe rather than to think. Faith in the supernatural begins as faith in the superiority of others. His surrender took the form of the feeling that he must hide his lack of understanding, that others possess some mysterious knowledge of which he alone is deprived, that reality is whatever they want it to be, through some means forever denied to him.
From then on, afraid to think, he is left at the mercy of unidentified feelings. His feelings become his only guide, his only remnant of personal identity, he clings to them with ferocious possessiveness—and whatever thinking he does is devoted to the struggle of hiding from himself that the nature of his feelings is terror.
When a mystic declares that he feels the existence of a power superior to reason, he feels it all right, but that power is not an omniscient super-spirit of the universe, it is the consciousness of any passer-by to whom he has surrendered his own. A mystic is driven by the urge to impress, to cheat, to flatter, to deceive, to force that omnipotent consciousness of others. “They” are his only key to reality, he feels that he cannot exist save by harnessing their mysterious power and extorting their unaccountable consent. “They” are his only means of perception and, like a blind man who depends on the sight of a dog, he feels he must leash them in order to live. To control the consciousness of others becomes his only passion; power-lust is a weed that grows only in the vacant lots of an abandoned mind."
Sounds a bit dark.
Perhaps if she had seen lust a a virtue she'd have come to a different conclusion.
In reply to Ayn Rand sliced and diced,… by G-R-U-N-T
Ayn Rand is subversive kikery meant to weaken the social bond necessary for a functioning nation. Individualism is how you get a fucking immigrant invasion like the entire west is experiencing. It is pure kikery. Fuck ayn rand any cuck who thinks she had a point.
In reply to Ayn Rand sliced and diced,… by G-R-U-N-T
Doesn't sound like "mystic" to me at all, maybe she didn't know the word mystic already has a meaning. Or didn't go out much and never encountered Rumi. Or Maharshi. Or Rasputin.
In reply to Ayn Rand sliced and diced,… by G-R-U-N-T
"Men who are free to produce, have no incentive to loot; they have nothing to gain from war and a great deal to lose. Ideologically, the principle of individual rights does not permit a man to seek his own livelihood at the
point of a gun, inside or outside his country. Economically, wars cost money; in a free economy, where wealth is privately owned, the costs of war come out of the income of private citizens — there is no overblown public treasury to hide that fact — and a citizen cannot hope to recoup his own financial losses (such as taxes or business dislocations or property destruction) by winning the war. Thus his own economic interests are on the side of peace." -- Ayn Rand's The Roots of War, 1966.
In reply to Ayn Rand sliced and diced,… by G-R-U-N-T
The Bible spoke in parables because sometimes you have to hide the truth inside a story, read between the lines, or just assume the opposite of what is pushed.If Fake News makes people Question everything that is good No?
if we think of blockchain as a check sum for data and stories just like the old fashioned data transmissions, used to require, then that is a good thing also. God is Truth.. funny how he claims that Trait, something to Strive For No ?
Check out Santos Bonacci's Your body is the holy land on you tube and discover just how well hidden
In reply to The Bible spoke in parables… by Dragon HAwk
In re the above article, the ppl with the money control. They are not interested in 'free' speech, much less the truth about anything. Preserving the status quo to guarantee generational control of just about everything is the prime objective. And if you do not understand the judaism behind most of it, you only flail at the wind and will never change anything.
In reply to Check out Santos Bonacci's… by khnum
How on earth did we ever survive before "social media"?
The world has been witness to the failure of 'centralized' systems...
'Decentralization' is the future...
'
'
'
You don't need AI to ban you.
Here's how they memory holed me at MediaMatters and Alternet.org, which then spread to every Disqus based commenting system.
Sites that utilize Disqus commenting software can Shadow Ban you. And you won't know it!
I realized last Friday, that none of my comments were coming up on these sites. The vile trolls had tried debating me, and lost. They tried BLOCKING me and that didn't work. I just replied to them with this beaut, when they did it to others.
______________________________________________________________________________________
BLOCKING someone is nothing more than an intellectually disingenuous, cowardly, temper-tantrum-pout. The equivalent of sticking your fingers in your ears, screaming 'la-la-la-I-don't-see or hear you!'
______________________________________________________________________________________
I never used the vile language these trolls would regularly employ, the name-calling, cursing, invective filled, irrational, rants that I was subject to on a daily basis. Logical, rational, fact-filled, arguments that destroyed them. Don't even bother using a ZeroHedge link with these fools, as any and everything is dismissed outright, unless it comes from the treasured, but dwindling sources like their echo-chambers member sites.
Then, after posting the site visits to MediaMatters and Alternet, piss-poor numbers at best, they flagged me as spam last Friday. For being such a talked-about site, MediaMatters ranks 30, 000th on the list of most visited! That's embarrassing.
This flagged-as-spam-ban, then spread to all the other sites I inhabit. My side's sites like DailyWire, FrontPage, the Hill, et cetera. Thankfully ZH doesn't use Disqus.
Disqus is impossible to reach for help. So I sat there censured on all of them, but wondering why I could still post on Alternet. But strangely, nobody was upvoting or commenting on my posts.
Hmm..
Then it struck me tonight: "What if I've somehow been 'shadow banned' so that I can see my posts, by others can't?!?"
Paranoid eh?!
Well! Check this out...
______________________________________________________________
Introducing Shadow Banning and Timeouts
https://blog.disqus.com/introducing-shadow-banning-and-timeouts
Shadow Banning: A discreet method of banning the most troublesome users such as trolls and spammers and stop them from coming back with new accounts.
A traditional ban is enough to stop most troublesome users. However, some communities struggle to deal with a small group of troublesome users who keep coming back with new accounts. When dealing with these users, a traditional ban is not sufficient to deter this behavior. Shadow Banning addresses the issue of persistent spamming and trolling by allowing moderators to discreetly banning users without their knowledge.
Shadow Banned users will be able to continue posting normally. However, their posts will not be visible to other readers.
______________________________________________________________
So there it is. How many of you don't even know you've been banned like this?!
This is the vile, devious, vicious LEFTist-Liberal-Progressives doing what they do best when they lose the argument: They do everything they can to silence you.
Spread this around. It's coming for you all.
OJO
V-V
HA! I've been "shadow-banning" twatter, goolag, fakebook, disqusting, et. al. for years. And now I will shadow ban steeming as well.
In reply to '… by SweetDoug
thanks very much for sharing that. plenty of idiots here upon whom to heap abuse, but i be no small # have been red pilled. don't know about steem, but i've avoided any discus signups just because...
In reply to '… by SweetDoug
I have just recently learned about steem. It is so new it isn't even allowed by spell check lol. It needs more than just five software geeks running it, but it has the potential to transform the internet and give it back to the people.
In reply to thanks very much for sharing… by forexskin
Forget AI. The Germans can tell you about REAL censorship.
again someone is leading the lemmings as if intel wasn't bad enuf.
better have a look see here.
https://steemit.com/talpiot/@belltower/brendon-o-connell-is-on-steemit-is-steemit-just-another-internet-ghetto-run-by-israel
for all the folks that bought into rebekah roth's 9/11 methodical deception books...here's ya a good laugh! her number traced to langleeeee.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgOwLvwZmtA
The account has a single post with a reputation of 25. Try harder.
In reply to again someone is leading the… by WillyGroper
The Langley/Roth link has been long known, since the time she first published.
In reply to again someone is leading the… by WillyGroper
This is why Proof of Existence (POE coin) is the most undervalued crypto out there. Ive said it numerous times. Check it out, its the most legitimate blockchain use case in an alt coin right now. Bar none. They will release their software in a matter of months. Unbelievable team and backing.
In reply to The Langley/Roth link has… by Socratic Dog
PO.ET???
In reply to This is why Proof of… by aurum4040
yea, but i was unaware she's selling snake oil on YT.
funny with what she's "curing" she never gets a strike.
that should tell us all something.
In reply to The Langley/Roth link has… by Socratic Dog
I missed the part where they explain why Steem is so special.
My takeaway from this is to not buy some steeming pile of centralized shitcoin, I'm thinking something with no central authority would be better and Bitcoin is the only coin that is decentralized and does not need a PR team pushing fluff articles to print like Facebook or Twitter.
It's a utility token. You don't need to buy it because you can earn it and use it on its platform. Someone would prob be more likely to buy it not as a speculation, but as a way to buy some influence on the platform without having to earn it.
I don't understand why people are trying to look at these types of coins through the lens of them being able to / not being able to replace bitcoin. These utility tokens or would-be-utility-tokens-but-presently-still-shit-coins are absolutely unfit to operate as any sort of bitcoin replacement.
In reply to I missed the part where they… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
It is hard to take you seriously when your avatar is one that would appeal to girls between the ages of 3 and 11. Grow the fuck up and lose the fucking bunny / cat ears.
In reply to It's a utility token. You… by tion
From where i sit, your avatar looks like my pee jug, so don't throw stones...
In reply to It is hard to take you… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I explain it below. It is a blockchain too that multiple sites can simultaneously interact with, and that means there's no way to shut it down from a single webpage address.
In reply to I missed the part where they… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Are we selling something here? ZH's credibility, perhaps?
TY!
;D
In reply to Are we selling something… by CNONC
the usa has had an underlying violence against unapproved information since it's beginning, patrick henry notwithstanding, but there is so much of it now. the internet has been able to amplify the rotten nature of usa .gov at every turn. we would have never even known about the memo or even 9/11 without the internet. these episodes have made it critical to the effective governance of the people by .gov to squash the free flow of info on the net lest more secrets of .gov connivance and criminality are exposed. .gov does not like light. like the parasitic violence of a vampire .gov governs most effectively in the dark.
.gov should be forced to use blockchain in all of it's publications and communications so that every bit of .gov is exposed permanently to light.
1. Windows Vista was crap but its DMCA DMR was complete. It would uninstall any software (((Microsoft wet nurse))) told them to. 2. All stories about NSA and CIA hacking software are bullshit. 3. You figure it out. 4. = 1 + 1
Resistance is futile, you WILL be assimilated
Decentralization is the future of governance and truth preserver.
Centralized Authority has caused great human suffering through out history; thus, centralized government must end.
The best idea to end centralized government is the blockchain decentralized governance.
Join the decentralized blockchain governance revolution by supporting cryptocurrencies.
But Steem has a CEO.......just like Twitter.
It's as if a bunch of marketing teams armed with a bunch of key words like (decentralized, blockchain, tech, and scaling) have taken over the weak minds just like governments do.
Bitcoin is the only coin without a marketing team armed with beer coozies and half naked women, the only coin that is decentralized, the original crypto currency.
In reply to Decentralization is the… by JibjeResearch
Bitcoin is supported by a team who are attempting to build software on top of it to make it function. It is flawed in so many ways and is inferior to many other currency coins.
If you'd like a blockchain based crypto currency that functions well and has no company behind it, look at Eryllium (ERY).
Also note that Bitcoin Cash is the true Bitcoin as it was originally intended and is ultimately going to displace Bitcoin as the king of the cryptos.
Lastly, EOS is going to displace Ethereum as the number one platform for Dapp development. NEO will also grab a big piece of the pie. ETH is shit.
You're welcome.
In reply to But Steem has a CEO… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
It's a question of HOW decentralized a blockchain is. What do you think lead Dan Larmier to develop BitShares, Steem, and now EOS?
Old but good articles about how decentralized bitcoin really is:
http://bytemaster.github.io/article/2015/01/09/How-to-Measure-the-Decen…
http://bytemaster.github.io/article/2015/01/12/Decentralization-Scalabi…
In reply to But Steem has a CEO… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Decentralized blockchain governance cryptocurrencies ..not centralized and private cryptos.
Steemit is better than youtube ..., but not good enough to be included in the crypto blockchain revolution because Steemit is a private-centralized company.
In reply to But Steem has a CEO… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Good point, this concept is hard to grasp for many. Steemit is a gateway into the Steem blockchain, just the same OpenLedger is a gateway into the BitShares blockchain.
This is however a good trend to see businesses build a use case on top of a blockchain.
In reply to Decentralized blockchain… by JibjeResearch
The main benefit to Steemit.com and other sites that interact with the same blockchain is the fact that content is not filtered by a corporate and fascist entity. You can talk about liberty and truth without worrying about being put in fb jail or having your content filtered out from your friend's feeds like G+ does. You are also profiting from your social media activity. The profit model is reversed basically. The witnesses mine the daily crypto, people who have more Steem Power in their accounts get more of the daily crypto to hand out as gifts to others, and the content creators, not the site owners, get the vast majority of the profit. It is revolutionary and will destroy all the other social media sites.
Steem is another Ponzi. The original creators have the most voting power and that power is not equally distributed. Fuck Steem. Clunky system.
Communist much? "Equally distributed," ehh?
In reply to Steem is another Ponzi. The… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The reason I said it was a Ponzi is because the developers and early adopters have an advantage that cannot be overcome. I looked into Steem last year. Very clunky interface that favors the first adopters and developers which is why I skipped it and never signed up.
I do consider myself an early adopter when it comes to useful technology. I did not find any use or value in Steem. I looked into it at least a year ago and avoid the platform.
Voting power is unequal and favors the developers and early adopters. I am no supporter of communism. Not now, not ever.
In reply to Communist much? "Equally… by Patriot Eke
And the world we live in is not a giant Ponzi? Like the way it was distributed or not, it's breaking new ground for blockchain technology.
All of these articles could be posted to Steem, earning revenue, why not?
In reply to The reason I said it was a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The article was about Steem so I limited my comment to that topic. Enlarging the comment to the world, at large, is beyond my ability to understand. I am merely human and flawed.
In reply to And the world we live in is… by Brekyrself
Its created its own demand because I can create more if I buy existing.
While it has clear faults, the main one you've mentioned, its got some interesting perks too. Like the censorship thing. And the price, and the ad-free version, and its consistently fast transaction times.
tyler - where's your steemit account? I'd rather read it all there (cause ads), and I promise to vote my $0.02 often.
In reply to The reason I said it was a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I don't find any value in it. It reminded me of a an MMORPG. The people that play the game when it is new, and create clans or kinships, have an advantage. Anyone following behind is mostly at the whim of those who have established camps and points of view. As such, Steem is a great platform for groups. Not so much for individuals.
In reply to Its created its own demand… by third string plug
"And so people’s first reaction to [crypto-currency] is that it’s a scam. It is nothing of the sort. The scam is Twitter. The scam is Facebook. Your life, ideas and work have value. But, they’ve taught you to think that it doesn’t."
5 And they will deceive every one his neighbour, and will not speak the truth: they have taught their tongue to speak lies, and weary themselves to commit iniquity.
16 These are the things that ye shall do; Speak ye every man the truth to his neighbour; execute the judgment of truth and peace in your gates:
25 Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbour: for we are members one of another.