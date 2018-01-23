America's Coldest Cities... And GDP

As Q4 GDP data looms this week, we are reminded just how important 'weather' is in the narrative of economic growth in America.
Q1 may fare far worse as the last few weeks saw the East Coast of the United States endure a brutal winter storm which caused the deaths of 16 people. It also led to widespread power outages and the cancellation of thousands of flights.
As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, thick snow is common in the Northeast during the long and dark winter months but the cold snap came as more of a surprise in Florida. The 40 degree weather even caused iguanas and other reptiles to "fall out of trees", immobilized by the cold.
As shocking at the blast of cold was for Floridians, they can certainly count themselves lucky to live far away from the coldest areas of the U.S. where cladding yourself in layers of winter clothing is a normality.
Website 24/7 Wall St. found that Fairbanks, Alaska, is America's coldest city with minimum average temperatures in the coldest month a very chilly -16.9° F. The historic low is -66° F.
The fact that the country's coldest city is in Alaska probably comes as little surprise.
Elsewhere, North and South Dakota dominate the list of America's ten coldest cities. Three cities in North Dakota - Grand Forks, Williston and Fargo - follow Fairbanks with all having average temperatures at or below zero degrees.
Most people don't know this but there are only two major suppliers of car batteries in the U.S.. East Penn and Johnson Controls. That cold snap that enveloped recently the nation caused a major run on car batteries and many retailers are out. I'm out. How many batteries do these ignorant consumers think it is to reasonable to produce. Businesses use metrics which are averages. Lead acid batteries have a shelf life so it is not like you can stockpile shit loads of them ahead of time. But no, people think that you should just always have them on hand when their poorly maintained car won't start. Go fuck yourself.
I was suspicious of one of my car batteries back in November and I bought one and put it on trickle charge. Sure enough, it did fail but I didn't have to go anywhere except my garage to get a brand new one. I didn't act like a fucking asshole when it happened and go bitch at some poor no knowledge idiot at Walmart.(unless that happens to be me) I was way ahead of the game and I maxxed value.
People do not take care of their cars and yet they rely on them. I am not your mother. It was the same thing when I was managing Sears Auto before Eddie went full retard.
It is amazing how many people do not understand voltage or electricity. Unless you are my brother and his tractor you have a 12 volt system. You can make any 12V car battery work in any current vehicle if you are willing to change a few minor changes to the cabling.
Don't get me started on the CCA rating. Older people always "need" the higher CCA. All CCA is is the cold cranking amps for the first 20 seconds of cranking the engine. Are we starting a 1950's tractor? If you have to crank for more than about 7 seconds then you have other issues.
Since most people's number two expense in life is their vehicle, you would think that they would take care of it. When it fails due to neglect the bills add up quickly.
Cold temps always exacerbate the situation.
California Garden Check in:
Amazing cherry tomatoes still on the vines flawless, flowers still, (large Heirlooms GREEN stopped growing, and droopy vines now-probably gonna die soon - no flowers)
Hot Peppers still on the plants flawless, flowers still
Bell Peppers smaller peppers still on plants but not growing much.
I'm glad St. Cloud made the list. To be honest though check out Embarrass, Minnesota. Those fuckers set some record lows that make the rest of us feel warm. If I had one thing to be proud of on my trips to Russia is was it was warmer there than it was here. This is all it is? I am sure a quite a few Canucks will concur.
When she goes -20F and the wind is blowing 30 mph off the prairies...that is when you know what cold really is. Ruthless. It doesn't keep Somali's away though.
I just got back from Fairbanks last week. Went watching the aurorae with the wife.
Coldest it got was minus 17, stayed mostly in the positive teens and twenties while we were there.
The locals claimed they were having a very mild winter and by all rights it should’ve been in the minus forties.
I can can tell you that 35 degrees in Florida feels a helluva lot colder than 15 degrees in Alaska. It’s a matter of humidity.
Remember that doesn't count windchill and in ND it's always blowing. I unfortunately know this all too well. Things will be getting interesting in the near future. It already is. I am quite astonished at how rapid the effects of grand solar minimum are appearing. The cosmic rays have the earthquakes and volcanoes super active. We just had huge earthquakes in south America and Alaska, which could obviously spread toward California. And...it's obvious effing cold. We have seen many over a hundred year record lows and it isn't going to be stopping anytime soon.
Windchill only applies to exposed flesh. A thermometer will not be affected by wind.
In reply to Remember that doesn't count… by Ms No
If Q4 2017 GDP misses, it'll be because of colder than normal or warmer than normal temperatures, possibly a combination of the two, as quarters do tend to be 3 whole months long.
Ditto for Q1 2018.
Positive results = fundamentals, negative results = weather
In reply to If Q4 2017 GDP misses, it'll… by holdbuysell
Global warming at its best.
Here in Australia we just had 114 degrees and bats dropping dead out of the trees its weird weather all round
In reply to Global warming at its best. by shitshitshit
not that weird really just survival of the fittest, we get dead possums round our place after hot weather
In reply to Here in Australia we just… by khnum
My uncle's ranch in Cut Bank, Montana has hit -50 F on occasion.
2 weeks of cold in US and then close to record highs in many cities across the Northern US this past week and maybe end of this week also