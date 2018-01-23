America's Coldest Cities... And GDP

As Q4 GDP data looms this week, we are reminded just how important 'weather' is in the narrative of economic growth in America.

Q1 may fare far worse as the last few weeks saw the East Coast of the United States endure a brutal winter storm which caused the deaths of 16 people. It also led to widespread power outages and the cancellation of thousands of flights.

As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, thick snow is common in the Northeast during the long and dark winter months but the cold snap came as more of a surprise in Florida. The 40 degree weather even caused iguanas and other reptiles to "fall out of trees", immobilized by the cold.

As shocking at the blast of cold was for Floridians, they can certainly count themselves lucky to live far away from the coldest areas of the U.S. where cladding yourself in layers of winter clothing is a normality.

Website 24/7 Wall St. found that Fairbanks, Alaska, is America's coldest city with minimum average temperatures in the coldest month a very chilly -16.9° F. The historic low is -66° F.

The fact that the country's coldest city is in Alaska probably comes as little surprise.

Elsewhere, North and South Dakota dominate the list of America's ten coldest cities. Three cities in North Dakota - Grand Forks, Williston and Fargo - follow Fairbanks with all having average temperatures at or below zero degrees.