Estonia To Issue 'How To Prepare For War' Leaflets To 1.3 Million Citizens

As the world marches closer to war, countries in Europe are rushing to educate and prepare their civilian populations for military conflict with Russia.
Last week, for the first time since World War II, Sweden’s government announced that it would soon distribute some 4.7 million civil defense brochures to its citizens, warning them about the onset of war.
In the latest installment of war preparations, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports that the government of Estonia is preparing to send some 1.3 million civil defense brochures to its citizens, with instructions of what do in the event of a significant crisis or war, said Brig. Gen. Martin Herem of the Estonian Defence Forces in an interview with Postimees.
“When it will be published, I do not know. But work is in progress,” said Brig. Gen. Herem. According to the Postimees, the Ministry of the interior is currently “coordinating work on the brochure.”
Estonia, a former Soviet republic that borders Russia, is now a member of NATO, meaning the United States and Europe are obligated by treaties to defend it. When analyst and policymakers war game scenarios between the United States and Russia, they usually point to the Estonia–Russia border as the highest probable area of where conflict in Europe could breakout besides Ukraine.
The largest Baltic state, Lithuania, in late 2016 issued a 75-page “how to survive another Russian occupation” manual for its citizens called; “Prepare to survive emergencies and war.”
All three Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia, & Lithuania) have been invaded and occupied by Russia in the past. However, the Baltic states are now under NATO control, which has made Russian aggression into Europe somewhat complicated, because it would trigger war.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Air Force deployed a squadron of F-16s to Estonia to strengthen air defenses in the region.
Twelve F-16s and nearly 300 Airmen from the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, deployed Jan. 14, 2018, as the 112th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron to Amari Air Base, Estonia, as part of a theater security package. Approximately 75 Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, will support the 112th EFS for this mission as well, according to U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.
Last week, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported that B-52 bombers of the U.S. Air Force took part in an exercise in Estonian airspace. “Cooperation practice with heavy bombers are a good opportunity to practice massive air strikes against ground targets,” said the acting chief of the Estonian Air Force, Col. Riivo Valge.
War preparations in Europe appear to be in the final stages. European governments are now conditioning their civilian populations with manuals of what to expect in a wartime environment. Throughout history, this type of pre-conditioning usually occurs right before a major military operation. Across Europe, military assets are positioned across the land pointing at Russia. The writing is on the wall; war is pending.
I doubt there is very little support among Europeans to come to the rescue of 3 small countries in the Baltics. The US might be willing to risk Europe's well being and welfare (after all, it is not continental America where a war with Russia will be fought) but Europeans not that much.
It's not external war that these guides are being issued for, in Estonia or anywhere else, it's the breakdown of society and the imposition of martial law. This will be 'necessitated' by economic collapse and/or citizen attacks on the invaders (i.e. gimmigrants).
It will be blamed on ....... (insert national boogeyman here, probably The Russians, or it may be Far Right Elements, etc)
In fact it will be a last desperate attempt by the politicians to avoid a lamp-post necktie. It will fail.
Good point. The "Russian monster poised to invade" deal is like Woodie Allen and the lobsters in "Annie Hall." El lameo. Jeebus. Russia needs the Baltic countries like we need Lichtenstein.
Government gas-lighting on an industrial scale. Who's next?
Fire up the printing presses!
Forward to peace, I mean war
World is not marching closer to war, assholes. It is being desperately pushed towards war by some people desperate enough to see war as a solution but I don't know a single person in civvie street who fancies it. It's only your Stoltenbergs and other cowards of the world. So go pound, warmongers, no one is interested and Russia least of all.
Ever since Estonia got rid of commies, its population declines every day and now it's on level of 60s, so the Russians don't even need to attack it.
Half the working populations of these Baltic states are working abroad, mostly in the U.K. Sending money home. Helping the decline of the U.K. and the raising of standards at home. No wonder they are aggrieved at the U.K. decision to leave the EU.
Explain to me, why would half the working population of Estonia go to work in the UK, when they can just go to Finland, a short boat ride away, where the language is similar to Estonian, salaries are 25% higher than UK and and general quality of life is also higher than UK?
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/724240/Lithuanian-migrants-Britain…
And that was 2 years ago. As for Estonians motivations, you'll have to ask one.
And I didn't say that half of Estonians were working in the U.K. if you read my post correctly.
Edit. Just realised that you don't read posts properly and that you've only been around for one month (as a down voter.)
Haha yes, the good old UK: it's one big open air museum, still thinking that they are in charge of a huge empire upon which the sun never sets.
Only thing Russia might do is take the strip of land between Kaliningrad and Belarus. That would leave the 3 baltic states completely isolated. And there are a lot of Russian speakers in the region of Kaunas anyway.
Bleach those sheets and hang them from every window
Only thing I know about Estonia is they have some fine looking women.
nah Chukhon women aren't those one could call "fine"
are they going to war against murica?
Reads like Stoltenberg. Jensie boy, is that you? Fear mongering as usual, I see.
these 3 states are corrupt, the cia buys the people in charge with swiss bank accounts filled with freshly printed out thin air usd , they will play to the us tune and become the laughing stock of the world.
The entire world know that Russia has no design on these 3 states and they will fail on their own and will beg to rejoin Russia because they are isolated where they are geographically and the us as usual has no money to support them because they still want to suckle the tits of a super power as it is difficult to remove the lazy from them.
In a couple of years once they are totally broke and out of NATO the'll go knocking on Russia's door to find out that Russia has no interest in supporting these useless 3 failed states that offer absolutely nothing to Russia.
Your world view is so stupid that its hard to even refute.
You do realize that the 3 Baltic states have some of the fastest growing economies in EU? Or that Russia makes up only 10% of Estonia's exports? Or that Swiss bank accounts aren't actually secret anymore?
he did not say any about secret...
if economy so great, why so many go outside for work?
otherwise, Russia don't care...
«fastest growing economies” ... what economies, the ones that provide <300 eur retirement pay that one person can hardly afford some cheap foods for oneself? Out of that 1,3 million, 300,000 most likely live in other countries but still are counted as citizens for the political purposes.
Estonia has less GDP now than in 2008. If that's growth, it sure would be interesting to see what contraction looks like.
https://tradingeconomics.com/estonia/gdp
Latest figures from mid-2017 looking particularly scary.
"Estonia GDP Growth Rate latest value is 0.30 percent, it is ranked as the 15th world's lowest gdp growth rate. Forecast: 1 percent. "
https://ieconomics.com/estonia-gdp#
https://ieconomics.com/lithuania-gdp
https://ieconomics.com/latvia-gdp
https://ieconomics.com/poland-gdp
https://ieconomics.com/belarus-gdp
https://ieconomics.com/russia-gdp
https://ieconomics.com/ukraine-gdp
https://ieconomics.com/finland-gdp
https://ieconomics.com/sweden-gdp
Ireland's looking pretty peachy currently though
https://ieconomics.com/ireland-gdp-annual-growth-rate
That is only because the dollar was going through a strong phase, and the local currency, EUR, denominated in dollars, was worth less. This is now over, with EUR rising in value.
The idea of denominating all GDP in dollars is idiotic idiotic idiotic. Did I say its idiotic?
If you denominate everything in dollars, GDP of Estonia will have risen by 3% in the last 3 WEEKS!
Also, 2008 was the peak of a real estate debt bubble. The structure of the economy today is radically different from ten years ago.
Everyone in these countries does business with holy mother Russia which constitutes the majority of their GDP, notwithstanding Russian minorities there as well. Do you really think smoked sprats constitute their sole economic income? Why would Russia or these 3 states shatter economic opportunities?
Doesn't make any sense of course, unless the double nationals would be up to something.
Doom porn! Besides... They'll freeze Urup to death in winter time. Spoiled brats and that shit, you know.
The idea that Russia would risk a large scale war with USA by invading a NATO country is idiotic. They would never do it, the whole idea is stupid to the core. Russia's GDP is only the size of Spain's - it is less than 7% of USA's GDP. Not to mention the fact that Russian money is very much parked in the western banking system.
So all this crap means the west is planning something themselves.
Follow the PPP metric, it makes more logical sense, allowing prices to be adjusted according to purchasing power. Russian GDP PPP is far higher at over $4 Trillion. Which makes sense given the immense resource wealth of Russia, its military capabilities and advanced technology.
PPP doesn't magically make more money appear. The nominal GDP tells you how much money there actually is to go around.
As stated in the article they already invaded Estonia by "reinforcing" their air defenses.
When the wise man points his finger at the moon, the fool looks at his finger.
They were’t invaded but had no choice as to join the SU cause they were FLAT BROKE. That is the fact, the rest is (((interpretations)))
That'll be Russia spelt with a U, and S and an A.