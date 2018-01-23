"Even Worse Than iPhone 8": JPM Warns Of Tumbling iPhone X Orders, Slashes Production Forecast By 50%

"Has the Apple gone sour?"
That's what JPM's tech/semi analyst Narci Chang wants to know after looking at recent iPhone X orders where he sees "more signs of weakening" and is revising his forecast for iPhone production to plunge by 50% Q/Q, "even larger than the decline of the iPhone 8/8+."
"Our EMS forecast for total iPhone is now 55mn in 1Q (vs 60mn before), and iPhone X is now 20mn in 1Q (vs 30mn before)." - JPM
Unfortunately for AAPL fans, this is not some year-end calendar quirk, but instead JPM believes the "weakness will continue in 1H18 as high-end smartphones are clearly hitting a plateau this year."
Noting that JPM downgraded the Apple Supply Chain in mid-September given that: 1) iPhone X expectations are largely priced in, and 2) sustained growth into the 2018 iPhone cycle is unlikely, given limited design changes in the next cycle (click for podcast and note), Chang warns that "now we believe the peak has arrived even earlier than our expectations."
Chang also writes that as a result of the steep plunge in orders, he expects upstream component build for iPhone X to stop in May, while new iPhone component build may start earlier in late-June as Tim Cook hopes the new generation of iPhones will salvage what is clearly becoming an extremely saturated industry.
Instead of taking any action on AAPL now - although it is likely imminent - JPM said it was re-adjusting its supply chain view as follows:
Despite robust revenue from iPhone X suppliers in 4Q, demand has gone sour quickly. Along with this note, we have lowered our 1Q forecasts for Win Semi (OW), Merry (OW), Largan (N), Hon Hai (N), and AAC (OW), and cut full-year forecasts/lowered price targets for LGI (N), and downgraded Sony to N. We still like suppliers with long-term content growth potential, but would like to caution 1H18 weakness and saturated growth for high-end iPhones.
- For Win Semi, we are still highly convinced all three new models in 2H18 will have 3D sensing while a rear-end 3D sensing module in 2019 could provide upside potential.
- For Merry, we forecast that earnings exposure from iPhone is <5% anyways, while the company has 6% dividend yield support here.
- Largan, on the other hand, may face intensified competition, and we also lowered the forecast to factor in that 6.05" LCD phone will NOT have dual camera this year, contrary to market expectations.
- On AAC, we believe the new verticals and dollar content growth, and the China smartphone exposure, are able to help the company maintain 20%+ earnings growth this year. For Hon Hai, we expect further earnings downgrades to weigh on the share price.
And while this market has long ago stopped responding to news, the JPM announcement was enough to knock the stock modestly of its day highs, even if it is still green for the day despite what - if JPM is right - is an indication of a collapse in iPhone X demand.
Comments
Just call it what it is: CRAPPLE and watch sales boom based on honesty
I've been fan since the 80's having found Apple innovative... now i can't get me wifi to work and batteries are getting crap... regrettably I just bought the X and quite frankly if they stop production I want my money back... there has to be some kind of recourse....full refund to all buyers... this is BS
I'm basically done with Apple. They were cool for a while, leading the field with new tech that worked and looked good. Now their stuff is horribly overpriced and everyone else has most of the same functionality. That and the new phones are FAR too large.
LOL, Apple. Man, the snowflakes so love their Apple brand. A thousand bucks a pop just to make video calls to other snowflakes easier. Whoops, darn it, just dropped and broke an iPhone X. Daddy won't give me money to buy another.
Now I know why T-mobile offered me two iPhones for one price, even though I am a years long grandfathered pay as you go customer. My son, who a month ago paid retail for a 8plus, was shocked I could get two for that price, cash on the barrel head, no contract. I had to pass on the deal, I'm happy with what I have [paid $50, great camera], if I change at all, I may go back to my Razer, I miss it.
Still waiting iphone SE 2 or other decent small phone.
Anyone have an IWatch can tell me what time it is ???
It tells time? I'm shocked, how retro.
In reply to Anyone have an IWatch can… by Seasmoke
Because $1,000 entry price is too damn high!
NEED MO BIGLY TAX CUTS
The iIdiot market is almost saturated.
Quick, somebody think of something !
In reply to The iIdiot market is almost… by NuYawkFrankie
Relax, iPhone XXX is gonna get your socks off
Is that the one with the midget porn already embedded ?
In reply to Relax, iPhone XXX is gonna… by saldulilem
Now that phone sales are crashing, only now Tim Cook is agreeing kids should be kept off social sites.
After seeing an LG V30 side by side with an Iphone X I knew Apple was in trouble. That being said, I've been an Android user since the G1. Having had everything from Samsung Galaxy's then moving from the Nexus 4 through the 5 and the 6 and the V30 is easily the best by far I've ever owned.
LG K8, under $100, does everything I need.
Love my simple ZTE MAX PROBABLY phone. Could use an upgrade, but still the best phone I've ever owned. My son has the newest, latest and greatest I phone.
I'm like, "Yeah, so......".
ZTE T84 (Tough Max): Good enough battery life, external antenna port, drop-resistant, waterproof, and works just fine. Nice bright orange case (so easy to find when I "lose" it occasionally!)
In reply to Love my simple ZTE MAX… by CatInTheHat
they thought if they made the batteries go bad every three years people would have to buy a new $1000 phone. nice thinking. i can tell they really care about their customers.
We read stories like this every few months and then AAPL goes and crushes earnings.
It's the headphone jack stupid.
I bought a Chink phone(LeTv) last year and they did the same thing.
No headphone jack and usb-c jack plus an adapter to go from usb-c to headphones.
Stupid, stupid, stupid. ...So far I tried 2 different wireless (bluetooth) music headsets and both suck hugely.
..but the display failed after some very minor usage and so I never switched to it as my main phone.
I continue to use my LG4 and with the exception of the lousy battery life, I see no reason to upgrade.
In reply to It's the headphone jack… by Dr. Dooms-a-lot
That's because everybody already knows what a fcking smartphone is and what it can do. And the aforementioned is the real reason sales are falling even though the idea of apple slowing people's phones was tossed out there to conceal the real reason.
We only need so many phones and only so fast. My god.
What, you mean to tell me you don't want to fork out a $1000 for a new phone that has a millimeter larger screen?
In reply to We only need so many phones… by arby63
Maybe “Apple Bank” will start financing new phone purchases. Sort of like the the old GMAC or Ford credit. 84 month loan, zero down payment, no credit no problem.
Hell - Apple Pawn & Payday Loan Kiosk inside the Apple store would be a win-win.
/s/
In reply to What, you mean to tell me… by MusicIsYou
At north of CDN1500 for the top end model, it's no wonder that sales have collapsed. Apple has priced themselves out of the market.
Wake me up at $9/share like it was in '97 and the Cupertino Panopticon has been sold off to FEMA for use as a political re-education camp when the Nouveaux Bolsheviks reclaim the Out House...
just add your imoney crytpo app to new iphones and watch price explode
"This phone does blockchain!"
In reply to just add your imoney crytpo… by Anonymous_Sources
Hang onto that $cash Tim...
No problem for Apple. Just name the phone from IPhone to ISHEEP and wait for the sale to go through the roof.
Just call it iBitPhone.........
In reply to No problem for Apple. Just… by aliens is here
BlockAppleChainPhone
In reply to Just call it iBitPhone… by sodbuster
Bahahahahaha +1000
In reply to Just call it iBitPhone… by sodbuster
Or call it LongBlockchainPhone.
In reply to Just call it iBitPhone… by sodbuster
My daughter has an iPhone 8+ (she paid for it..She knows Dad likes $100 phones). We were discussing listening to something when she mentioned it DOESN'T HAVE A HEADPHONE JACK!
I think she is re-thinking her Apple iPhone love after I couldn't stop laughing for 5 minutes!
In reply to Just call it iBitPhone… by sodbuster
Only reason to buy a new phone is if you break yours.
seriously right? i dont get the mental defect people have with "upgrading" their stupid phone every year. they act like its important or something.
In reply to Only reason to buy a new… by slightlyskeptical
True, most I know do just that! Then again, I haven't owned a cell phone in 12 years. I don't get the mental defect people have with "paying" for their own portable government surveillance and tracking device. They act like it's not important or something. :)
In reply to seriously right? i dont get… by Rockatanski
Everyone does not do that.
In reply to seriously right? i dont get… by Rockatanski
figuratively speaking...of course.
everyone = the heard of sheeple
In reply to Everyone does not do that. by Endgame Napoleon
Why buy an iPhone X when you can buy a Galaxy S8...
I was in the store looking for a charger and noticed Samsung was offering a BOGO-buy one get one free on the 8 series. I didn't look close at the details, but if I needed a phone, something like that is where I'd be. I have a Galaxy S6. I'll use it until it stops working. For the past couple of years there's nothing compelling on the new ones to make me want to upgrade. The old surveillance and lack of privacy is probably as good as the newer surveillance. My next might be the Huawei when they are offered, sometimes this year I hear.
In reply to s by eforce
$1000 for a phone? Not in this life.
In reply to s by eforce
Or a Pixel 2. Best smartphone camera, stock Android, better price.
In reply to s by eforce
Total NSA backup at no extra cost!
In reply to Or a Pixel 2. Best… by Reynard Fox
Note 8 is really the king. I own it.
In reply to s by eforce
Wait 'till it catches fire ...
In reply to Note 8 is really the king. … by TheMexican