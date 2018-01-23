"Even Worse Than iPhone 8": JPM Warns Of Tumbling iPhone X Orders, Slashes Production Forecast By 50%

"Has the Apple gone sour?"

That's what JPM's tech/semi analyst Narci Chang wants to know after looking at recent iPhone X orders where he sees "more signs of weakening" and is revising his forecast for iPhone production to plunge by 50% Q/Q, "even larger than the decline of the iPhone 8/8+."

"Our EMS forecast for total iPhone is now 55mn in 1Q (vs 60mn before), and iPhone X is now 20mn in 1Q (vs 30mn before)." - JPM

Unfortunately for AAPL fans, this is not some year-end calendar quirk, but instead JPM believes the  "weakness will continue in 1H18 as high-end smartphones are clearly hitting a plateau this year."

Noting that JPM downgraded the Apple Supply Chain in mid-September given that: 1) iPhone X expectations are largely priced in, and 2) sustained growth into the 2018 iPhone cycle is unlikely, given limited design changes in the next cycle (click for podcast and note), Chang warns that "now we believe the peak has arrived even earlier than our expectations."

Chang also writes that as a result of the steep plunge in orders, he expects upstream component build for iPhone X to stop in May, while new iPhone component build may start earlier in late-June as Tim Cook hopes the new generation of iPhones will salvage what is clearly becoming an extremely saturated industry.

Instead of taking any action on AAPL now - although it is likely imminent - JPM said it was re-adjusting its supply chain view as follows:

Despite robust revenue from iPhone X suppliers in 4Q, demand has gone sour quickly. Along with this note, we have lowered our 1Q forecasts for Win Semi (OW), Merry (OW), Largan (N), Hon Hai (N), and AAC (OW), and cut full-year forecasts/lowered price targets for LGI (N), and downgraded Sony to N. We still like suppliers with long-term content growth potential, but would like to caution 1H18 weakness and saturated growth for high-end iPhones.

  • For Win Semi, we are still highly convinced all three new models in 2H18 will have 3D sensing while a rear-end 3D sensing module in 2019 could provide upside potential.
  • For Merry, we forecast that earnings exposure from iPhone is <5% anyways, while the company has 6% dividend yield support here.
  • Largan, on the other hand, may face intensified competition, and we also lowered the forecast to factor in that 6.05" LCD phone will NOT have dual camera this year, contrary to market expectations.
  • On AAC, we believe the new verticals and dollar content growth, and the China smartphone exposure, are able to help the company maintain 20%+ earnings growth this year. For Hon Hai, we expect further earnings downgrades to weigh on the share price.

And while this market has long ago stopped responding to news, the JPM announcement was enough to knock the stock modestly of its day highs, even if it is still green for the day despite what - if JPM is right - is an indication of a collapse in iPhone X demand.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
mikesap Jan 23, 2018 5:15 PM Permalink

I've been fan since the 80's having found Apple innovative... now i can't get me wifi to work and batteries are getting crap... regrettably I just bought the X and quite frankly if they stop production I want my money back... there has to be some kind of recourse....full refund to all buyers... this is BS

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
RedDwarf Jan 23, 2018 4:56 PM Permalink

I'm basically done with Apple.  They were cool for a while, leading the field with new tech that worked and looked good.  Now their stuff is horribly overpriced and everyone else has most of the same functionality.  That and the new phones are FAR too large.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
DaiRR Jan 23, 2018 4:47 PM Permalink

LOL, Apple.  Man, the snowflakes so love their Apple brand.  A thousand bucks a pop just to make video calls to other snowflakes easier.  Whoops, darn it, just dropped and broke an iPhone X.  Daddy won't give me money to buy another.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Moe Howard Jan 23, 2018 4:44 PM Permalink

Now I know why T-mobile offered me two iPhones for one price, even though I am a years long grandfathered pay as you go customer. My son, who a month ago paid retail for a 8plus, was shocked I could get two for that price, cash on the barrel head, no contract. I had to pass on the deal, I'm happy with what I have [paid $50, great camera], if I change at all, I may go back to my Razer, I miss it.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
kbohip Jan 23, 2018 3:35 PM Permalink

After seeing an LG V30 side by side with an Iphone X I knew Apple was in trouble.  That being said, I've been an Android user since the G1. Having had everything from Samsung Galaxy's then moving from the Nexus 4 through the 5 and the 6 and the V30 is easily the best by far I've ever owned.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
CatInTheHat Jan 23, 2018 3:28 PM Permalink

Love my simple ZTE MAX PROBABLY phone. Could use an upgrade, but still the best phone I've ever owned. My son has the newest, latest and greatest I phone. 

I'm like, "Yeah, so......".  

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
buzzsaw99 Jan 23, 2018 3:22 PM Permalink

they thought if they made the batteries go bad every three years people would have to buy a new $1000 phone.  nice thinking.  i can tell they really care about their customers.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
BarkingCat Dr. Dooms-a-lot Jan 23, 2018 4:15 PM Permalink

I bought a Chink phone(LeTv) last year and they did the same thing.

No headphone jack and usb-c jack plus an adapter to go from usb-c to headphones. 

Stupid, stupid,  stupid. ...So far I tried 2 different wireless (bluetooth)  music headsets and both suck hugely.

 

..but the display failed after some very minor usage and so I never switched to it as my main phone. 

I continue to use my LG4 and with the exception of the lousy battery life, I see no reason to upgrade.

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Jan 23, 2018 3:15 PM Permalink

That's because everybody already knows what a fcking smartphone is and what it can do. And the aforementioned is the real reason sales are falling even though the idea of apple slowing people's phones was tossed out there to conceal the real reason.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Consuelo Jan 23, 2018 3:13 PM Permalink

 

 

Wake me up at $9/share like it was in '97 and the Cupertino Panopticon has been sold off to FEMA for use as a political re-education camp when the Nouveaux Bolsheviks reclaim the Out House... 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Bai Suzhen eforce Jan 23, 2018 5:14 PM Permalink

I was in the store looking for a charger and noticed Samsung was offering a BOGO-buy one get one free on the 8 series.  I didn't look close at the details, but if I needed a phone, something like that is where I'd be.  I have a Galaxy S6.  I'll use it until it stops working.  For the past couple of years there's nothing compelling on the new ones to make me want to upgrade.  The old surveillance and lack of privacy is probably as good as the newer surveillance.  My next might be the Huawei when they are offered, sometimes this year I hear.