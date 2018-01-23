Google Suspends Publisher Fact-Checking After Accusations Of Discrimination

Google is following in Facebook's footsteps and abandoning a search feature that displayed fact checks for publishers after a malfunction prompted conservative media outlets to accuse Google of discrimination.
Facebook ditched its "Fake News" flag last month after it discovered that flagged stories actually saw a boost in readership. Last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Facebook would try out a new system: It would rank news organizations by trustworthiness, using data gleaned from user surveys.
The feature in question is Google's "Reviewed Claims" feature, which was launched last year.
A Google spokesperson said the company was withdrawing the service because "it's clear that we are unable to deliver the quality we'd like for users."
"We launched the reviewed claims feature in our Knowledge Panel at the end of last year as an experiment with the aim of helping people quickly learn more about news publications," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Poynter.
"We said previously that we encountered challenges in our systems that maps fact checks to publishers, and on further examination it’s clear that we are unable to deliver the quality we’d like for users."
Google launched the Knowledge Panel feature in November on mobile and desktop in an effort to display information about specific publishers in search, according to Poynter. Part of that feature included a Reviewed Claims column that matched outlets’ disputed claims with fact checks contributed by independent fact-checking organizations to the Schema.org ClaimReview markup.
However, that feature came under fire last week when The Daily Caller published a story blasting Google for wrongly appending a Washington Post fact check to one of its stories about Robert Mueller’s investigation team.
Ironically, it was the fact check that was incorrect.
Google told Poynter on Friday that the decision to suspend Reviewed Claims resulted in part because of The Daily Caller’s complaint, as well as feedback from other users.
Going forward, Google’s spokesperson said that the feature won't be scrapped: Instead, Google's engineers will keep working to improve it until it's ready to be reintroduced.
Comments
Hey Tylers, this new site is OK, still waiting for sort order and count, but same as old site, can't always tell indent level when there are lots of replies. Get someone to look into that why doncha.
Buggers! You reversed the default sort order! Just figured it out, now latest first (at least for me???) Good enuf for now.
--
ps thanks for leaving out the ads when editing comments!
Can't use outside fact checkers because they have a leftwing bias. Cant use in house fact checkers because you have made google into a leftwing echo chamber. Cant change the inside of google to fix that bias because the leftwing bias comes from the top. As shown by Damore lawsuit.
Google can only turtle up and wait for inevitable lawsuits to give google new owners. Definitely sale the insurance company responsible for insuring google against these types of suits.
I have never seen this fact checking business, 2 times on youtube 2 videos had a note before them, I watched them and ignored the note as if I let anybody stop me from watching what I want.
Welcome to the vipers' nest, BITCHEEEES!
When will these twats go away? I'm an independent and I want to see them crushed.
Traitorgoogle is a foreign enemy that steals technology from hard working Americans and gives it to the enemy for free. They block indexing of proAmerican sites and replace with shitloads of crap links dumbing down the citizens with the same old crap content, content 'approved' and financed by the same monopolies. The own it all and will not let regular innovations occur without their approval, or after they steal the tech. Silicon Tech companies are thieves, traitors.
Its not about race-cism as they want you to think. They will not hire you cause you are an American citizen
has NOTHING to do with race, color and other ism. Stay away from controlled opposition. The real problem is the will not hire you cause where you were BORN!
The tech companies have increased hiring of americans 0% percent since the election. There has been zero increase in jobs. They dont even post fake jobs anymore. Zero work for american citizens.
Well if they steal it, then don't create it to be stolen. Or you can do like I do and create ideas and innovations that are totally impractical but sound great, and then when elites steal it to put the idea in action it totally fcks them over. It's a lot of fun great entertainment, you should try it. That's what they get for their thievery.
In reply to Traitorgoogle is a foreign… by wtftech
You mean like electric cars, windmill power and carbon credit exchanges?
In reply to Well if they steal it, then… by MusicIsYou
The american dream is dead. If you can not venture out and create something to become properous without cutting a deal with the devil, whats the point.
They steal everything. If it gets popular they will steal the tech. The point is, without some kind of protection from the gov, how can main street compete? Patents/copyright protection, yeah right, fools!
In reply to Well if they steal it, then… by MusicIsYou
Sure, and the American dream has been dead for a century. But the thing is they don't just steal ideas and concepts from patents, they steal ideas right from your phone while eavesdropping on your conversation right in your livingroom before your idea even goes anywhere. Because the fact is most people are stupid, and even though they may get a spark of genius, they still pick up their phone calling someone to tell them about it. Or like when you're doing online searches they gradually piece together what kind of contraption you're researching. But that didn't just begin with online searches because they've been tracking what books you check at the library for half a century. Ha, that's the real motivation behind elites creating libraries. But God knows what elites are doing behind the veil, that's why there's been no massive inventions the last 100 years to the degree of the automobile that moved people from the horse drawn buggy to the automobile or airplane. The lord has brought down the kibosh on what they achieve. Case in point: the smartphone is not a new innovation, all they did was to join the old contraption of the phone with the old contraption of the computer.
In reply to The american dream is dead… by wtftech
What's wrong with discrimination? If you don't like discrimination at Google then start your own company like Google. And stop being a vulture that tries to force everyone to like you. Discrimination is a fact of life that only entails likes and dislikes, some people like beards and some people don't like beards. And if you wear a beard to an interview by someone who doesn't like beards you aren't gonna get the job. The world would be a better place if psychopaths weren't running around trying to force everybody to like them. Yeah ya see, you can't force someone to like you, they may hide it, but they still don't like you.
Monopolistic discrimination is fascism.
In reply to What's wrong with… by MusicIsYou
hillary lost, fact check that!
Run by corrupt anti American liberal left fags. Disclosure: I own shares. If you can't beat them, profit with them
Google = Evil. Simple as that.
This is so simple. You're making it too hard. If it's from faux, it's fake news, spin, or outright bullshit. Silly rabbit, tricks are for kids.
Avoid Google like the Clap......never use it.
But but but ... isn't AI going to make thinking for breathers redundant soon? Like it's soooo good and and the Singularity is imminent and and and Quantum computing is, like, so proven to work and and and with 'renewables' and Thorium reactors we can avoid CO2 magic gas AGW and and ...
We have an epidemic of enculturated autism
In other news, a Tesla self drove itself at 65 mph into the back of a fire truck parked on a highway at a scene.
"It's the human's fault", said the vehicle.
In reply to But but but ... isn't AI… by RationalLuddite
Oh, Tay, Pank.
In reply to In other news, a Tesla self… by any_mouse
And then it said "Aight I see how it is. It's my fault cause I'm black."
In reply to In other news, a Tesla self… by any_mouse
Joogle: it was a only a "glitch" ...trust us
Joogle want to censor Reality, facts getting out such as this:
https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/01/12/the-contradictory-testimony-o…
In reply to Joogle: it was a only a … by Squid Viscous
Wait, what does Snopes say about this
Snopes says Zerohedge.com is False!
In reply to Wait, what does Snopes say… by I woke up
Snopes is funded by none other than George Soros
Actually, quite a brilliant move, propaganda-wise!
In reply to Snopes says Zerohedge.com is… by natronic
You mean... "What! we're not hiring a special investigator, and a circuit of congressional enquiries to determine Google's influence on the election and Govt. policy?"
In reply to Wait, what does Snopes say… by I woke up
Circle, I mean, Facebook, uh Google, uh Amazon, would only disable the algorithm if it was being too objective.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCOXARv6J9k
In reply to Wait, what does Snopes say… by I woke up
Google didn't have a "Fact Check" feature. They had a "Lying Conservative" feature. If it was a conservative article it was declared a lie by Google.
Same with Fuckerberg's FuckBook "Fuck Check" feature. (Say that 3 times fast!)
The "glitch" with both was that they were labeling the wrong articles as lies. It was the LIBERAL articles that were spewing the lies.
In reply to The fact checker algorithm… by ???ö?
These companies are living on borrowed time. Censorship and espionage are no longer attractive business models. If I owned any of their stocks, I would be selling now.
If you want to help shut them down, use DuckDuckGO and block all internet ads. Use Facebook to publish subversive links that highlight their atrocious, illegal behavior and point people to real news.
Once the core revenue streams are gone, only their illegal, unconstitutional activity remains.
Ask yourself, who would want to own stock in a company that wants to prohibit free speech and spy on its users? Particularly after the anti-trust investigations begin?
Not me dude.
In reply to Google didn't have a "Fact… by IH8OBAMA
"after a malfunction", oh, please. BY DESIGN.
In reply to Google didn't have a "Fact… by IH8OBAMA
I'm starting to think Google did James Damore a big favor by firing him.............
In reply to "after a malfunction", oh,… by any_mouse
The beatings will (eventually) continue until (the left's) morale improves.
In reply to "after a malfunction", oh,… by any_mouse
" Now listen to me, all of you. You are all condemned men. We keep you alive to serve this ship. So row well, and live "
~ Quintas Arrius ( Ben-Hur )
In reply to Going forward, Google’s… by Cognitive Dissonance
reality is simpler: there are no more decent programmers since they cranked up their diversity thing. Only stoopid females and homos sticking feathers and dildos up their butts.
On the other hand real programmers would only code objectively, so even there that would be a catch 22.
How do you want to work in these conditions?
In reply to "after a malfunction", oh,… by any_mouse
Neither directly nor indirectly for faangs. If you aren't paying for it you aren't the customer.
In reply to reality by shitshitshit
Presidential order, Schmitt resigns, does biz in NK, Google recants.
Anybody but me see a trend here?
Look out! They know, see, and hear everything
In reply to Neither directly nor… by Rex Andrus
I will still only accept things that Snopes approves for me because as we know they are the apex of unbiased fact checking.
In reply to Presidential order, Schmitt… by knukles