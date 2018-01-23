Google Suspends Publisher Fact-Checking After Accusations Of Discrimination

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/23/2018 - 15:16

Google is following in Facebook's footsteps and abandoning a search feature that displayed fact checks for publishers after a malfunction prompted conservative media outlets to accuse Google of discrimination.

 

Facebook ditched its "Fake News" flag last month after it discovered that flagged stories actually saw a boost in readership. Last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Facebook would try out a new system: It would rank news organizations by trustworthiness, using data gleaned from user surveys.

The feature in question is Google's "Reviewed Claims" feature, which was launched last year.

A Google spokesperson said the company was withdrawing the service because "it's clear that we are unable to deliver the quality we'd like for users."

"We launched the reviewed claims feature in our Knowledge Panel at the end of last year as an experiment with the aim of helping people quickly learn more about news publications," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Poynter.

"We said previously that we encountered challenges in our systems that maps fact checks to publishers, and on further examination it’s clear that we are unable to deliver the quality we’d like for users."

Google launched the Knowledge Panel feature in November on mobile and desktop in an effort to display information about specific publishers in search, according to Poynter. Part of that feature included a Reviewed Claims column that matched outlets’ disputed claims with fact checks contributed by independent fact-checking organizations to the Schema.org ClaimReview markup.

DC

However, that feature came under fire last week when The Daily Caller published a story blasting Google for wrongly appending a Washington Post fact check to one of its stories about Robert Mueller’s investigation team.

Ironically, it was the fact check that was incorrect.

Google told Poynter on Friday that the decision to suspend Reviewed Claims resulted in part because of The Daily Caller’s complaint, as well as feedback from other users.

Going forward, Google’s spokesperson said that the feature won't be scrapped: Instead, Google's engineers will keep working to improve it until it's ready to be reintroduced.

I Write Code Jan 23, 2018 5:34 PM Permalink

Hey Tylers, this new site is OK, still waiting for sort order and count, but same as old site, can't always tell indent level when there are lots of replies.  Get someone to look into that why doncha.

Buggers!  You reversed the default sort order!  Just figured it out, now latest first (at least for me???) Good enuf for now.

--

ps thanks for leaving out the ads when editing comments!

Angry Plant Jan 23, 2018 5:25 PM Permalink

Can't use outside fact checkers because they have a leftwing bias. Cant use in house fact checkers because you have made google into a leftwing echo chamber. Cant change the inside of google to fix that bias because the leftwing bias comes from the top. As shown by Damore lawsuit.

 

Google can only turtle up and wait for inevitable lawsuits to give google new owners. Definitely sale the insurance company responsible for insuring google against these types of suits.

 

Davidduke2000 Jan 23, 2018 5:23 PM Permalink

I have never seen this fact checking business, 2 times on youtube 2 videos had a note before them, I watched them and ignored the note  as if I let anybody stop me from watching what I want.

wtftech Jan 23, 2018 4:04 PM Permalink

Traitorgoogle is a foreign enemy that steals technology from hard working Americans and gives it to the enemy for free. They block indexing of proAmerican sites and replace with shitloads of crap links dumbing down the citizens with the same old crap content, content 'approved' and financed by the same monopolies. The own it all and will not let regular innovations occur without their approval, or after they steal the tech. Silicon Tech companies are thieves, traitors.

Its not about race-cism as they want you to think. They will not hire you cause you are an American citizen
has NOTHING to do with race, color and other ism. Stay away from controlled opposition. The real problem is the will not hire you cause where you were BORN!

The tech companies have increased hiring of americans 0% percent since the election. There has been zero increase in jobs. They dont even post fake jobs anymore. Zero work for american citizens.

MusicIsYou wtftech Jan 23, 2018 4:07 PM Permalink

Well if they steal it, then don't create it to be stolen. Or you can do like I do and create ideas and innovations that are totally impractical but sound great, and then when elites steal it to put the idea in action it totally fcks them over. It's a lot of fun great entertainment, you should try it. That's what they get for their thievery.

wtftech MusicIsYou Jan 23, 2018 4:14 PM Permalink

The american dream is dead. If you can not venture out and create something to become properous without cutting a deal with the devil, whats the point.

They steal everything. If it gets popular they will steal the tech. The point is, without some kind of protection from the gov, how can main street compete? Patents/copyright protection, yeah right, fools!

MusicIsYou wtftech Jan 23, 2018 4:19 PM Permalink

Sure, and the American dream has been dead for a century. But the thing is they don't just steal ideas and concepts from patents, they steal ideas right from your phone while eavesdropping on your conversation right in your livingroom before your idea even goes anywhere. Because the fact is most people are stupid, and even though they may get a spark of genius, they still pick up their phone calling someone to tell them about it. Or like when you're doing online searches they gradually piece together what kind of contraption you're researching. But that didn't just begin with online searches because they've been tracking what books you check at the library for half a century. Ha, that's the real motivation behind elites creating libraries. But God knows what elites are doing behind the veil, that's why there's been no massive inventions the last 100 years to the degree of the automobile that moved people from the horse drawn buggy to the automobile or airplane. The lord has brought down the kibosh on what they achieve. Case in point: the smartphone is not a new innovation, all they did was to join the old contraption of the phone with the old contraption of the computer.

MusicIsYou Jan 23, 2018 3:47 PM Permalink

What's wrong with discrimination? If you don't like discrimination at Google then start your own company like Google. And stop being a vulture that tries to force everyone to like you. Discrimination is a fact of life that only entails likes and dislikes, some people like beards and some people don't like beards. And if you wear a beard to an interview by someone who doesn't like beards you aren't gonna get the job. The world would be a better place if psychopaths weren't running around trying to force everybody to like them. Yeah ya see, you can't force someone to like you, they may hide it, but they still don't like you.

RationalLuddite Jan 23, 2018 3:24 PM Permalink

But but but ... isn't AI going to make thinking for breathers redundant soon? Like it's soooo good and and the Singularity is imminent and and and Quantum computing is, like, so proven to work and and and with 'renewables' and Thorium reactors we can avoid CO2 magic gas AGW and and ...

We have an epidemic of enculturated autism

IH8OBAMA ???ö? Jan 23, 2018 3:20 PM Permalink

Google didn't have a "Fact Check" feature.  They had a "Lying Conservative" feature.  If it was a conservative article it was declared a lie by Google.

Same with Fuckerberg's FuckBook "Fuck Check" feature. (Say that 3 times fast!)

The "glitch" with both was that they were labeling the wrong articles as lies.  It was the LIBERAL articles that were spewing the lies.

 

FreedomWriter IH8OBAMA Jan 23, 2018 4:26 PM Permalink

These companies are living on borrowed time. Censorship and espionage are no longer attractive business models. If I owned any of their stocks, I would be selling now.

If you want to help shut them down, use DuckDuckGO and block all internet ads. Use Facebook to publish subversive links that highlight their atrocious, illegal behavior and point people to real news.

Once the core revenue streams are gone, only their illegal, unconstitutional activity remains.

Ask yourself, who would want to own stock in a company that wants to prohibit free speech and spy on its users? Particularly after the anti-trust investigations begin?

Not me dude.

shitshitshit any_mouse Jan 23, 2018 3:27 PM Permalink

 reality is simpler: there are no more decent programmers since they cranked up their diversity thing. Only stoopid females and homos sticking feathers and dildos up their butts.

On the other hand real programmers would only code objectively, so even there that would be a catch 22.

How do you want to work in these conditions? 