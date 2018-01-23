Iran Threatened US Navy Ships During Massive War Drills

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/23/2018 - 16:57

In the latest indication that a full-blown conflict between Iran and the US is just one false-flagged provocation away, on Monday Iranian military leaders claimed that they threatened two US Navy ship in international waters amid a series of new war drills being carried out by the Islamic Republic, according to regional reports and the Washington Free Beacon.

According to Fars news agency, as Iran was carrying out a several day-long series of war drills in the Sea of Oman off the country's southern border, the local military claimed it had threatened and chased away two US coalition ships.

U.S. military officials confirmed they were in contact with Iranian forces: "One U.S. warship operating in the Gulf of Oman received a transmission from Iranian maritime forces announcing an Iranian exercise," Cmdr. William Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, told the Free Beacon Monday evening. The US ship then continued to carry out its mission, despite the Iranian contact and did not alter its course.

Meanwhile, the Iranian version of events was slightly different, with military leaders claiming that two U.S.-led warships were instructed to leave the waters where the drills were being held after they were detected by drone surveillance.

 

"This morning and in the first hours of the drills, two warships of the coalition which had approached the drills zone to monitor the Iranian Navy units were identified by the Navy drones," Rear Admiral Seyed Mahmoud Moussavi, who is leading the Iranian navy drills, told Iran's state-controlled Fars media.

"After declaring the issue to the drills' tactical base, the patrolling and reconnaissance planes flew over the coalition warships and warned them [to leave the region] and the warships left the drills zone," he added

With relations between the US and Iran once again at rock bottom, Iran has been in the midst of another round of war drills meant to test new military hardware. Iran's Army, Navy, and Air Defense forces are all participating in the war drills, which will continue at least one more day.

In addition to navy drill,s the Islamic Republic is testing a range of rockets and laser-guided cannons, according to the Free Beacon. Tehran also is testing various light and heavy submarines, as well as helicopters and other air defenses.

Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon adviser and expert on rogue regimes, told the Free Beacon that Iran has a history of not respecting international waters.

"The problem with the Iranian leadership is that they don't understand that international waters are international," Rubin said. "Then again, respect for international norms has never been Iran's strong suit dating back to their seizure of the U.S. embassy in 1979, an act, by the way, even the so-called reformists with whom [former Secretary of State] John Kerry fell in love and continue to endorse."

Well, with Iranian ships supposedly sailing toward the Gulf of Mexico, we may soon find out just how understanding of international waters the US leadership is when a Persian destroyer is observed sailing a a hundreds miles off the Texas coast.

Politics

HenryJ Jan 23, 2018 5:28 PM Permalink

These Persians have no Idea what Kind of Violence can be unleashed upon them, I would Highly Doubt there will be any more Boarding of U.S Navy Vessels with American Sailors Photographed with Their hands Up. These New Boys calling the Shots have changed the ROE

squid Jan 23, 2018 5:18 PM Permalink

Once again, I must have missed the congressional declaration of war against Iran.

 

It's for their unmitigated aggression against the USA, like for example, toppling a democratically elected president and replacing him with a rough monarch.....wait a minute.

Squid

Consuelo Jan 23, 2018 5:17 PM Permalink

 

 

"Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon adviser and expert on rogue regimes,"

 

Funny, I wonder who gets the honor of officially slapping a sovereign nation with the 'rogue regime' status...? 

 

U.S. foreign policy: Bought & paid for by the Israel lobby for 30 years running...

Mazzy Consuelo Jan 23, 2018 5:25 PM Permalink

My thought as well when I read that.

We have tyranny by "experts"....largely self-proclaimed of course.

Isn't it always funny how the MSM seems to bring out the correct bobbleheads at just the right occasions?

Expendable Container Jan 23, 2018 5:13 PM Permalink

Iran are the victims NOT the (((victimisers))). Wesley Clark revealed several years ago that the  plan was 'to take out Iran' as well as 5 other Arab nations. They had done nothing.

Isra-hell says 'jump!' and its US colony jumps - never forget that unpleasant fact as to how wars are selected and for whose interest (hint - not the US people's interests). How much money is the hardworking US taxpayer 'donating' each year to Isra hell??

besnook Jan 23, 2018 5:13 PM Permalink

Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon adviser and expert on rogue regimes, told the Free Beacon that Israel has a history of not respecting international waters.

"The problem with the Israeli leadership is that they don't understand that international waters are international," Rubin said. "Then again, respect for international norms has never been Irsrael's strong suit dating back to their seizure of palestine in 1948, an act, by the way, even the so-called reformists with whom [former Secretary of State] John Kerry fell in love and continue to endorse."

fify

PhilofOz Jan 23, 2018 5:08 PM Permalink

Yeah well, what do you think the Americans would have done to two Iranian warships off of their own coast having war games? Blown them out the water and asked questions later?!

richsob researchfix Jan 23, 2018 5:23 PM Permalink

The issue is sovereignty.  An Iranian ship puttering around in the Gulf of Mexico is not necessarily inside anyone's sovereign territory.  Same thing in the Persian Gulf with U.S. ships.  If a Russian ship is 20 miles away from Honolulu there isn't a hell of a lot we can do.  We certainly can't open up on the damn thing because we would be violating international law.  It's a dirty game with dirty rules but everybody has to play by them or we have chaos......or worse.

Grumbleduke Jan 23, 2018 5:05 PM Permalink

I'd really like to see maritime drills in international waters, just off the coasts of the USA. Drills by all nations of the world. Asia could do wargames off the coast of Hawaii or California, Europe takes Madhattan, then Berlin...... Russia assures there are no nuclear shenanigans.

How I'd love to hear the 'murican sheep foaming at their mouths.

MK ULTRA Alpha Jan 23, 2018 5:02 PM Permalink

Sink the Iranian ships. Don't come back saying the Iranians did this and that to us. Iranian ships threaten an America ship, then sink the Iranian ships and they won't do it anymore, because they won't have any ships left.

Tired of the Navy crying Iran did this and that, sink their ships each time.

 

dirty fingernails Theta_Burn Jan 23, 2018 5:14 PM Permalink

Truth, but wasted effort. That one is still drunk on the pro-USA propaganda from 1950.

On a different note, here is another statement by the US which is in direct conflict with reality. Iran doesn't respect the US consulate in 1979? So what was the US seizing and searching the Russian consulate in SF? This is like Mattis a few days ago accusing Russia of invading other countries and claiming the US doesn't do things like that. Do they believe their BS? It seems like they do.

 

Snípéir_Ag_Obair DEMIZEN Jan 23, 2018 5:15 PM Permalink

Ah yes, for my Iran news I rely on the Washington Free Beacon -  because why would Bill Kristol’s son-in-law want to mislead the goyims, after all?

 

Or the article’s author?

 

Adam Kredo

Adam Kredo is senior writer for the Washington Free Beacon. Formerly an award-winning political reporter for the Washington Jewish Week, where he frequently broke national news, Kredo’s work has been featured in outlets such as the Jerusalem Post, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, and Politico, among others. He lives in Maryland with his comic books. His Twitter handle is @Kredo0. His email address is kredo@freebeacon.com.

 

 

All we know for sure is the Zios and the Deep State want a war with Iran, and US ships are very, very far from American shores.

 

Oh, and we also know that more American Jews are in the IDF than the US Army.  Not that ‘dual loyalty’ is evidenced by joining a foreign state’s military, eh?

I mean unless it were Russia or Iran’s obviously...

 

 