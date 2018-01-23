Patients Are "Dying In Corridors" Of Britain's Socialised Health System

Authored by George Pickering via The Mises Institute,
“Patients dying in hospital corridors.”
So went the headline which appeared on the BBC’s website last week, detailing the newest outrages which have emerged from Britain’s crisis-beset healthcare system. This most recent revelation came as a result of an open letter sent to the prime minister by 68 senior doctors, offering details of the inhuman conditions which have become common in the National Health Service’s hospitals.
The letter, which collected statistics from NHS hospitals in England and Wales, found that in December alone over 300,000 patients were made to wait in emergency rooms for more than four hours before being seen, with thousands more suffering long waits in ambulances before even being allowed into the emergency room. The letter further noted that it had become “routine” for patients to be left on gurneys in corridors for as long as 12 hours before being offered proper beds, with many of them eventually being put into makeshift wards hastily constructed in side-rooms. In addition to this, it was revealed that around 120 patients per day are being attended to in corridors and waiting rooms, with many being made to undergo humiliating treatments in the public areas of hospitals, and some even dying prematurely as a result. One patient reported that, having gone to the emergency room with a gynecological problem which had left her in severe pain and bleeding, a lack of treatment rooms led hospital staff to examine her in a busy corridor, in full view of other patients.
While it’s tempting to believe that these extreme cases must be a rare occurrence, the fact is that such horror stories have become increasingly the norm for a socialised healthcare system that seems to be in a permanent state of crisis. Indeed, as the NHS entered the first week of 2018, over 97% of its trusts in England were reporting levels of overcrowding so severe as to be “unsafe.”
Almost as predictable as the regular emergence of new stories of this kind is the equally unwavering refusal of British commentators to consider that the state-run monopoly structure of the system itself might be to blame. Many, including the prime minister herself, have pointed to the spike in seasonal illnesses such as the flu at this time of year, to distract from the more fundamental flaws of the system. However, officials from Public Health England recently went so far as to openly dismiss this as a major cause of the current healthcare crisis, clarifying that current levels of hospital admissions due to the flu are “certainly not unprecedented.” The aging of the population, and local councils’ failure to provide more non-hospital care have also been blamed.
By far the most commonly suggested remedy, however, is simply to inject more taxpayers’ money into this failing system. Indeed, the belief that Britain’s perpetual healthcare crisis is solely the result of funding cuts by miserly Conservative politicians is so widespread that it is almost never challenged, least of all by the trusted experts within the system itself, many of whom stand to benefit from increased funding.
However, the popular caricature of the NHS as suffering from chronic underfunding is simply a myth. In fact, even when adjusting for inflation, it is clear that government funding to the NHS has been increasing at an extraordinary rate since the turn of the millennium, much more quickly than during the early years which its supporters look back on so fondly.
Indeed, under the Conservative government of 2015–16, almost 30% of Britain’s public services budget was spent on its monopoly healthcare system, compared with around 11% in the NHS’s first decade.
One commonly heard soundbite from supporters of the current system is that the Conservatives have allowed healthcare spending to slump to historically low levels; all it would take to return the NHS to the levels of success it supposedly previously enjoyed would be to increase its funding back to the same level it previously enjoyed, or so they say. However, to believe such a statement one would have to make two separate misinterpretations of the statistics, both so basic that they would strike shame into even the dullest high school math students: firstly, it is not the absolute amount of spending on the NHS which has fallen under the Conservative-led governments of 2010–18, but merely the rate at which spending is continuing to increase, even when adjusting for inflation. Second, the only reason that the rate of increase seems to have fallen is because of how disproportionately high it had been been under the infamously spendthrift Labour governments of 1997–2010.
Not only is the NHS not underfunded, but it suffers from dismally low efficiency in terms of healthcare bang per buck compared with similarly developed countries. This suggests that no matter how much its funding is increased, the current set-up is prone to chronically waste that money away.
To overcome these problems, reforms to the fundamental nature of the system itself are desperately needed, to increase the economic freedom of healthcare providers in the UK as well as the freedom of choice of consumers. In short, as long as British healthcare is organised as a taxpayer-funded state monopoly it will continue to fail, just as the other nationalised monopolies of the 1970s failed. To get to a point where the British public would even consider reforms of that kind, however, would require the breaking of a taboo that has defined the past 70 years of British politics.
Comments
I would observe no surprise here
Do me a favour, the nhs is a fantastic health service.
people die......fact of life....sure it can be improved...everything can.
unlike other countries that won’t put you in an ambulance unless your insurance is in place the UK will look after you and provide a standard of care that is of very high quality.
”inhuman conditions” , never ever witnessed anything approaching that....maybe these doctors should go and work in some other destinations.....it may bring them back to reality.
cheers Wattie
...
said
The NHS, a nice little earner for thousands of its managers and misery for everyone else.
U.S. is not any better. Every time I have used an ER, it’s backlogged with illegals and the welfare class. Paying customers with insurance get to go last.
It is amazing that people who think we cannot afford to pay for doctors, hospitals, and medication somehow think that we can afford to pay for doctors, hospitals, medication and a government bureaucracy to administer it. Thomas Sowell
In reply to U.S. is not any better… by ZeroPoint
I was an IT contractor working in the NHS briefly in Coventry, UK a few years back.
The clueless cunts had LOST TRACK of 1400 computers when I arrived, and before the man in charge of the hardware sacked my arse, I had found ~1000 of them but as far as I could find 400 had vanished.
I went everywhere, saw everything, and the amount of "managers" who seemed to be treating it as a social club was sickening to witness.
Uncontrolled Immigrants is the cause . AKA , demand destruction. Not the system itself, as UK life expectancy is better than US life expectancy . So triple the cost health care in US doesn't extend life, compared to UK.
"Free" healthcare doesn't work well when there are a ton of leeches in the system ready to suck up all the services they can possibly get either by feigning illnesses or just having a unhealthy lifestyle. A social welfare system only works well when almost all the citizens are productive. Britain obviously has issues with that. The left is trying to install the same stuff in the USA, and the numerous leeches in the USA will guarantee a failed system.
If you think the NHS is bad, check Ireland's HSE. Out of a population of 5 million roughly 400 patients die each year on trolleys. Massive salaries on parasites who run the system but 90 year old pensioners are left waiting up to 3 days before seen to in accident and emergency.
Most people say the NHS is one of the best healthcare systems in the developed world – and 22% say it is the very best
A new report by the Commonwealth Fund has declared the NHS as the world’s best healthcare system, compared to 11 other systems in New Zealand, Australia, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada and the US. The report scores the UK highly on quality, access and efficiency, noting that it spends the second-lowest amount per-head (£2,008) of the 11 countries. The US, in contrast, spends the most (£5,017), yet it is the poorest at saving lives and ranks the worst overall.
A new YouGov survey finds pride for the NHS among the British public, with 74% saying it is one of the best in the developed world.
52% say it is one of the best, and 22% say it is the very best in the world. Only 18% say it is average and a meagre 4% say it ranks among the worst.
The Commonwealth Fund say the USA underperforms in “most dimensions of performance”, largely due to the “absence of universal health insurance coverage”. The data was compiled before Barack Obama’s flagship Affordable Care Act took effect, however. In contrast, the UK's system, the report says, provides "universal coverage with low out-of-pocket costs while maintaining quick access to specialty services".
How would they know?
How would The British Public know what other healthcare systems look and perform like?
Living in Germany, I've used both German and NHS, and the German system just blows the NHS away in terms of treatment speed, for anything that isn't an emergency. It's days compared to weeks or months.
In reply to Most people say the NHS is… by BritBob
I'd bet:
The UK has experienced 10% population growth since the late 90s, all from immigration, mostly limited to populous regions which will see far higher levels than the country average.
The left like to hide reality in averages.
You are right on the money. If you get out of the overpopulated inner city shitholes (the battle is lost, they have fallen, retreat to the countryside), the NHS works just fine. I lived in USA, Aus and UK. Uk healthcare system is superior in every way.
In reply to I'd bet:… by css1971
Patients Are "Dying In Corridors" Of Britain's Socialized Health System
They have been doing this for years. Why is this news now?
When your healthcare is tied to a government budget you are fucked.
They should put moar rapefugees in hospitals and less in prison.
I know a NHS Auditor. He says that the waste is unbelievable and that the NHS will just soak up whatever money is thrown at it. But the whole country has been brainwashed into thinking that more taxation and money is the only answer.
In reply to They should put moar… by shitshitshit
Waste - I noticed it last year. I went for an eye exam at an opticians. Two days later, I was at the local hospital having the same eye exam. Why couldnt the first test have been sent to the local hospital when the optician booked my eye exam? Part of it is the old story of making sure that they keep their job by making sure that the test is to their liking - that is making sure it covers the hapless NHS employees job. And no amount of wasting money or increasing costs is going to stop them from making sure that their job is covered.
As far as generally the cost increasing from 11% to 30% to maintain the NHS, I would would wonder what effect the real high inflation in the UK is having on that.
In reply to I know a NHS Auditor. He… by Thoresen
Oh dear, the good old UK: it's one big open air museum, still thinking that they are in charge of a huge empire upon which the sun never sets.
I'm not a fan of the EUSSR, but after having lived in the UK for a few years my gut feeling says that that Brexit thingie is going to be a huge and unmitigated disaster, because Brits can't build anything with quality. Houses? Shit! Roads? Shit! Hospitals? Shit! Cars, except for a few exotic sports cars? Shit! Aircraft? Shit!
The only thing they can do is import and consume, at first thanks to their empire and now thanks to laundering the money of corrupt oligarchs and 'businessmen' who's own country is an even bigger shithole than that godforsaken rainy island.
The NHS has been a total disaster for decades, thanks to Brits who are desperately clinging to the past ("Rule, Britannia!") instead of modernizing their country and their healthcare system.
In reply to They should put moar… by shitshitshit
What a load of crap.
We can build world beating quality, but we are led by people who say that we don't need to, and the very traits that allow us to live in a reasonably stable society, I.E. Keeping quiet and getting on with things, have been used against us to replace us with different less productive peoples.
Take aircraft, for example, the entire WORLD tried to make a VTOL jet fighter aircraft that works reliably, but only ONE nation actually managed it. And do you need reminding which is the only nation to have ever fielded and run a supersonic civil transport aircraft sucessfully, for nearly 4 decades?
Not yours, that's for sure, Mr Klassenfiend...
In reply to Oh dear, the good old UK: it… by Klassenfeind
You didn't mention railroads in your laundry list of concerns and I find it rather unsettling. Did they improve or what?
In reply to Oh dear, the good old UK: it… by Klassenfeind
No, they are even worse. And more expensive
In reply to You didn't mention railroads… by shitshitshit
Ok at least they know where to put their money.
In their pockets.
In reply to No, they are even worse. And… by FakeNewsBandit
BFD!
At least they made it there
They're dying at home or in the streets of USA
In reply to BFD!… by GotAFriendInBen