Peak Hubris? Ray Dalio Mocks "Stupidity Of Holding Cash"

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio says investors in cash are going to feel pretty stupid.
Speaking at Davos, the head of world’s largest hedge fund says ‘If You’re Holding Cash, You’re Going to Feel Pretty Stupid’.
“We are in this Goldilocks period right now. Inflation isn’t a problem. Growth is good, everything is pretty good with a big jolt of stimulation coming from changes in tax laws,” Dalio said, referring to the health of the U.S. market as well as what he sees as an improving global economic climate.
The prominent investor, who runs the largest hedge fund in the world with about $150 billion in assets, says a “blowoff rally”, or melt-up as some refer to it, in which investors begin to rush into equities for fear of missing out on gains, will take the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, the S&P 500 index SPX, and the Nasdaq Composite Index to ever-new height.
Apparently, the blow-off top has not even started.
Worried about rising interest rates? The Fed will need to figure it out says Dalio.
Trigger Not Needed
Meanwhile, economist Robert Shiller says Stock Markets Don’t Need a ‘Trigger’ to Correct.
A pullback for this Teflon stock market could come like a thief in the night.
That’s the view of Nobel Prize-winning Yale University economics professor, Robert Shiller, who was interviewed in snowy Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday as the World Economic Forum got underway. He was asked by CNBC if he thought any specific trigger could finally break the winning run for stocks.
Shiller vs. Dalio
It's possible that Dalio is correct. It is certain that Shiller is correct. No trigger is needed. Sentiment can change at any time without there being a trigger you can put your finger on.
Think back to the summer of 2006. People were standing in line, overnight, for the right to buy a Florida condo. A month later, the lines were gone. The trigger? There was none that anyone can point.
Sentiment changed. If you prefer to think of this way, the trigger was a change in sentiment. But there was no trigger for the sentiment change.
Dalio Arrogance
Unlike Shiller, Dalio comes across as a pompous know-it-all.
Shiller does not pretend to know the unknowable. Dalio does.
"You are going to feel stupid", is quite the arrogant thing to say.
Cash on the Sidelines
In the CNBC interview, Dalio spoke of sideline cash.
"There is a lot of cash on the sidelines. I don't mean just investor cash. I think banks have a lot of cash. Corporations have a lot of cash. So we are going to be inundated with cash."
Sideline Cash Rebuttal
Sideline Cash Reality
-
For every equity buyer, there is a seller.
-
Someone must hold every dollar printed 100% of the time.
-
It is impossible for everyone to deploy their cash or for cash to flow into the market as a result of statements one and two above.
"If you're asking whether markets are at a high end of the cycle, it certainly feels like this, bull market is long in the tooth...in both of our[retail and institutional] businesses, we're seeing historically low levels of cash to assets under management."
- TD Ameritrade CEO
Dalio is clueless about how markets even work, and he is lecturing people about feeling stupid.
Comments
in a year he would send a letter to his clients begging for forgiveness for losing their money, we are seeing fund after fund closing, his would not be different.
Only idiots buy stocks at their highest level ever.
Didn't Dalio just a few months ago put a shitload into Gold? If that's not the closest thing to cash that I've ever known. Gold is more cash than paper cash.
In reply to in a year he would send a… by Davidduke2000
Well, yes, you might certainly be stupid holding cash...
... if by "cash" you mean US$.
OTOH, gold and crypto? Maybe not so much.
Maybe Ameritrade forces all 'cash' to be held in money market sweep accounts that are all bonds.
To think he gets 2 & 20 for this dribble...
Getting calls now .... young stock brokers suggesting buying the market....
young as in they have NEVER seen a down market...
This stock market couldnt stand just going to back to last years levels....
The Fed would be prompted to move to "emergency" measures........at a 20K Dow.....
We still have negative real rates.....even with the flawed CPI calculations...
Short rates still below the misleading metric that is the CPI....
Are going to feel stupid? I think they already do.
How he can say we have had a beautiful deleveraging is beyond me. It looks delevered because assets are inflated. But, when asset go down, the debt stays and there is more debt than ever.
many an opportunity has been missed due to a shortage of cash. buying right is where the real money is made.
He's wrong. The way unemployment and inflation are calculated today is nothing but SCAM by The Fed and the Federal Government.
Without cash one eats shit, just ask an Iraqi or a Syrian.
https://www.corbettreport.com/true-lies-the-financial-press-just-admitt…
this country is begging for a greater depression.
*** CONFIRMATION ALERT ***
Maria agrees with Ray, and says it's ALWAYS a good time to buy "shtawks"... NOW more than EVER!
Maria also says that a good diet-plan for 2018 would be to work down to no more than 20lbs of pasta a week (not including sauces add-ons etc) and then start cutting back on those breakfast desserts.
hey RayRay...the market has been in melt up mode since trump got elected. they have been overpricing these tax cuts for 13 months now. BTW...tax cuts into another trillion dollar deficit year and rising interest rates is not a good thing, but you sure want the lemmings to think so. I'd like to see all your trades these days---I bet they aren't buys.
You should have at LEAST 6 months worth of regular monthly bills in cash.
Need lots of cash to buy during the coming massive crash.
There will be no crash. The FED cannot allow that because the pensions and SS would go belly up.
In reply to Need lots of cash to buy… by milo_hoffman
There will be a crash, but the Fed will not be able to do anything about it, because the decision making process which precipitates the crash will be completely out of their control.
In reply to There will be no crash. The… by CJgipper
Hmmmm. One measure of risk is how much you can lose before it becomes uncomfortable. Gold, quality stocks, and cash -- certainly bonds aren't doing anything quite yet.
Really they are both correct. Dalio may be arrogant, but I know I personally sure as fuck feel stupid for having been all in cash or bearish securities for the past number of years. As much as I would like to, you always lose fighting the FED. The opportunity cost at this point that I've experienced is probably equal to any downside risk. That said, no way I will be fully invested long... Schiller has a point and still need to be ready to buy whenever sentiment does capitulate to the downside.
.
I've been buying the dip all along 2017, but I always take profits on the rip. I therefore hold a lot of cash relatieve to portfolio size. Dalio is an idiot.
How does one invest in cash?
Blipcoin, anyone?
I am all cash (and multiple stacks of phyzz). There is nothing ‘cheap’ at the moment - at least nothing where I see more ‘upside’ than ‘downside’ risk. Energy was cheap but not any more. Forget stocks, bonds, utilities, etc. CDs still pay nothing. Foreign stocks are outrageous. PMs are fairly priced. It feels like 2007!
I am adding long positions in toilet paper and other non-perishable household goods. With shrinkflation, I see a 10% upside within 12 months with little risk of downside.
In all seriousness, bitcoin and some others are pretty cheap right now. Are they the end all be all? Who knows. But they're not dying this year, and they're way off the highs.
In reply to I am all cash (and multiple… by NoWayJose
Cash is King. Always. Go fuck yourself Ray.
In reply to I am all cash (and multiple… by NoWayJose
Dalio must be desperate to divest... and can't find any suckers
Beware of Quants & 'Masters Of The Known Universe' jumping from windows... not to mention an incoherent tub of lard running around with his hair on fire - should you be out for a late-afternoon/early-evening stroll in the vicinity of Greenwich CT
"Hey you moron retail investor, stop holding cash!" translates to "Please buy these overpriced shares. I want to take profits."
The only thing anyone should keep in the Bank, is DEBT.
Buy moar bitcoins and shit, yeah.
You're almost right, the correct action is BUY ANYTHING and EVERYTHING, because the money in your pocket is really toilet paper.
In reply to Buy moar bitcoins and shit,… by shitshitshit
Mish and Dalio miss the forest for the trees or they are stupid.
The soaring stock market is the dollar/petrodollar dying. Aka Roth$child yiddi$h buck$.
Shit like Apple/Facebag/Google/Amazon is like a proxy for holding worthless cash. All the deep state stocks.
In reply to Buy moar bitcoins and shit,… by shitshitshit
These "MOFOs" are great to say "come on in".......WSHF.....Where are they?
Piss off Ray
In reply to Mish and Dalio miss the… by Freddie
Pump and dump. Like an intern in the rump. Party people they are.
In reply to Mish and Dalio miss the… by Freddie
I wants me one'o'dem triple leveraged inverse 3X option spread EFT. One run by thetthar John Korzine
In reply to Mish and Dalio miss the… by Freddie
Future headline:
Cash mocks the stupidity of listening to Ray Dalio.
In reply to I wants me one'o'dem triple… by knukles
Dalio said some time ago ---- Comey has Integrity!
In reply to Future headline:… by SumTing Wong
"HEY ! You Sheep, yea you, over there nibbling that stubble, come on over here in the long grass with the easy living. Yea! That's the ticket, yea....."
In reply to Future headline:… by SumTing Wong
Ray,
You about to sell large and need moar bag holders?
Sincerely,
Everyone At Davos
In reply to "HEY ! You Sheep, yea you,… by JRobby
I've got nearly $90 in cash from a garage sale and I'm ready to go all in as Dalio suggests.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Don't worry, be happy!
In reply to I wants me one'o'dem triple… by knukles
Dalio may be a first class, globalist windbag. Yeah, we get the TM thing, Ray. What chutzpah.
In reply to Don't worry, be happy! by Cognitive Dissonance
Gee, Ray- trying to unload your shit at the top?
In reply to Dalio reminds me of actor… by Baron von Bud