Peter Schiff: "We're Near The Endgame... And Trump's Gonna Be The Fall Guy"

Peter Schiff isn’t known for mincing words or sugarcoating the evidence. The financial broker and economist said in an interview “the economy is going to blow up like a bomb,” and when that happens, Donald Trump will take all of the blame.
Not even a full minute into an interview with Alex Jones of Info Wars, Schiff says “it’s not a good thing” that the economy is going to crash and burn. “Unfortunately, that’s what Trump has inherited from Obama. But it’s not even really just Obama, it’s the federal reserve. It’s the monetary policy that has been passed like a baton from Clinton to Bush to Obama and now to Trump. And we’re near the end of the game and unfortunately, Trump’s gonna be the fall guy. This thing is all gonna collapse while he’s president.”
The tax cuts will give Democrats a reason to blame the collapse all on the Republicans, says Schiff.And we are getting close to this collapse.
“The important thing, is if you look at what’s happening in the dollar, for example, last year was the first year in five years that the dollar went down and it was the biggest decline in 14 years. We has the biggest drop against the Chinese Yuan in nine years, and in fact, I think this year we’re gonna fall to an all time record low against the Yuan. I think we’re gonna hit record lows against other major currencies like Euro and the Yen maybe by 2019 or 2020.”
Jones then asks Schiff what Trump is supposed to do to stop the crash. Schiff says there’s nothing he can do. It’s set up to crash so the United States will end up with a left-of-socialist dictator such as Bernie Sanders as the next president.
“He [Trump] campaigned and said it [the stock market] was a bubble. It wasn’t his bubble. Now it’s his bubble; that’s the problem. But if he would have said ‘it’s a bubble and it’s going down,’ it wouldn’t have been his fault. Because part of the cure for the economy is deflating these bubbles. It has to be done. Someone has to rip this bandaid off and he was elected to do it.”
Jones then asks Shiff to walk him through what an economic implosion would look like.
“Here’s how it’s gonna go down. So, what’s gonna happen is interest rates are gonna keep rising, commodity prices are gonna keep rising, the dollar’s gonna keep falling, so you’re gonna start to see pick-ups in the official inflation rate. And so, rising consumer prices and rising interest rates are gonna start to be a powerful headwind for the economy because Americans are gonna be spending a lot more money on basic necessities, if they have an adjustable rate mortgage…costs are going up. Credit card debt, auto loans, all this cheap money is gonna be gradually going away and the economy is going to be weakening. And as the economy is weakening, unemployment is gonna start to pick up. Now the Fed is gonna see this. The Fed is gonna see the economy slowing down, and if they continue to raise rates, it will go into recession. Now, that’s better than the alternative.
But, the alternative, if the Federal Reserve decides that they want to prevent a recession or maybe fight off a recession if it happens and they don’t recognize it in time, if they wanna prop up the stock market, then what they have to do is call off the rate hikes. In fact, I think that they have to go back to zero, they have to launch QE4 in order to keep interest rates from really spiking and to prop up the market, but that will set off a currency crisis. The dollar will plunge, not just make new lows. That will set of an economic crisis that’s far worse than the financial crisis or the recession that we are trying to avoid.”
Schiff then says the problem is also unfunded liabilities such as social security and Medicare. He says that China doesn’t have any of those. The Chinese rely on themselves, have disposable income, and save 30% of their income and taxes are almost nothing to keep businesses booming. While Americans pay a lot of taxes, save only 3%, live paycheck to paycheck, and rely on the deeply indebted government. Becoming self-reliant and preparing yourself for this crash will give you a hand up in during the dollar’s collapse.
Jones then stated that “betting against America,” wasn’t a good idea. But Schiff fired back.
“I’m not betting against America. I’m betting against the socialists and central bankers who have destroyed America. In the long run, maybe America’s gonna come back. But first, we’re gonn have to pay the piper.”
Comments
Lets do another QE 4/5/6..smoke and mirrors on top of smoke and mirrors on top of steam from the kettle and pretend it's all good. Just like the oobama!!
But first, we’re gonn have to pay the piper
Ahem. Well, yes you do, and piper's don't take credit cards.
Gee do you think it's because tax cuts aren't going to save the system anyway?
It's gonna gonna gonna
When you're gonna
Friggin' illiterates
Uh oh, somebody wrote "gonna" that changes everything.
In reply to It's gonna gonna gonna… by Greenspazm
Is that anything like gonna-rea?
In reply to Uh oh, somebody wrote "gonna… by MusicIsYou
Chinese debt is over 300% of GDP. That is healthy???
No it isn't. And besides, you obviously didn't even bother reading the article.
In reply to Chinese debt is over 300% of… by ThanksIwillHav…
Peter Schiff:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/3/35/Broken_clock.png
In reply to Chinese debt is over 300% of… by ThanksIwillHav…
Peter Schiff: "Trump's Gonna Be The Fall Goy"
???
did he mis-speak?
what does that even mean??
In reply to Chinese debt is over 300% of… by ThanksIwillHav…
Nope let me tell you how it ends. Jerome Powell surprise .50 rate hike!!!
Yes Peter, you are right... it will be bad and that is inevitable... the later it happens the worse it will get.
How many times has he predicted the end of the world? Yeah, Schiff we get it, debt, debt, debt, but the US remains among the most productive, and can actually defend itself. We are within the global floating exchange rate system. It's relativity that counts.
+1 Floating exchange rate! Finally someone mentions this. Schiff ended many a peoples world that stood by his "Crash Proof" book. Compelling yes... but as we learned timing isn't everything its the only thing
In reply to How many times has he… by Sizzurp
The markets won't crash until the central banks stop propping them up.
Everything will go up......until we can't make the interest payment. Since the gov can always get more debt to pay their interest, they will drive everyone else....without a printer......into bankruptcy.
In reply to The markets won't crash… by Yars Revenge
Whether you love or hate Peter Schiff you should listen to him on this one because even a liar is correct a percentage of the time.
The left certainly hopes so.
In reply to Whether you love or hate… by MusicIsYou
We live in a GFC stop gap epoch. So, when are we going to stop holding our breath and get on with life?
QE to infinity. DJIA 100,000+. Consumer inflation like crazy.
German stocks went up 500,000%, but inflation went up 1,000,000%. So stock market investors lost 1/2 of their purchasing power. We will be no different.
In reply to QE to infinity. DJIA 100… by DaiRR
The S&P gained 21% in Trump's first year to reach 2591, today it closed at 2839. Basically the S&P needs to lose a third of its value to get us back to when Trump came to power. There will be a financial crisis at some point. However like Zimbabwe when their currency fell to being worthless and inflation at 1000%s their stock market increased 25 fold. The S&P is priced in dollars so when the dollar collapses the S&P will be multitudes higher in nominal terms.
As an aside crypto currencies are so high because negative bearing treasuries are valued at 7 Trillion ; that money will all eventually find a home in risk assets including stocks.
I used to like Peter Schiff but he's becoming boring as he just talks his book.
In a crisis, stock money will flow to bonds. This ain't Zimbabwe or Venezuela. It will take a major event to shake money away from the bond "haven". "Full faith and credit!"
Stocks may turn and go up like Zimbabwe. Hell, that's kind of what is happening now due to the excessive printing of the last 10 years. But chances are, stocks will get hammer hard until the printer is put into overdrive.
Furthermore, people will be selling stocks to cover their cash requirements and debt payments. The winners....as always.....will be the people who don't need money to make payments.
In reply to The S&P gained 21% in Trump… by andypaps28
Bonds will be COMPLETELY worthless.
In reply to In a crisis, stock money… by bshirley1968
Bullshit
Bullshiff
In reply to Bullshit by Catahoula
Not buying your crap schiff. FULL STOP.
Shame on you. FULL STOP.
In reply to Not buying your crap schiff… by Phillpots
wait - maybe he's got a book for sale - he's keeping the best stuff in there...
and get a free SchifferCoin with book purchase
In reply to Shame on you. FULL STOP. by Phillpots
I brought this up yestereday, did not get much attention except someone saying alex has to be a bull for ratings...I sometimes wonder if writer(s) here at ZH just read comments and then if they find a good one they write about it on an article...Should we not get royalties? :-) j/k I bet there are a few here tho that post a comment and find your comment somewhat in an article the next day
Wow, really? There's a handful of us Americans who aren't blind drooling idiots. It sucks to be you folks who had a Trump sign in your yard because your house is probably gonna get burned down. Therefore if you had a Trump sign you may want to acquire fire extinguishers. Ooo I should buy stock in fire extinguishers.
The Chinese paid with a 1984-style totalitarian technocratic government, pure fascism. And paid by having their environment destroyed due to no regulation / enforcement.
I saw it yesterday and Jones flipped out when Peter told him the economy is not the stock market, all these highs are artificial.
But Peter realized jones is a cheerleader for trump, he immediately put the entire blame on the us central bank.
Peter is right on with his assessment of the situation.
I always respect Peter Schiff's point of view. He tells it like he sees it. That is rare. If it hasn't happened its due to the Deep State (BIS) maneuvering and dirty tricks behind closed doors...kicking the can down the road until they are ready to 'maximise' their NWO scam intentions.
Peter's point that Trump will be the 'fall' guy is not outlandish. It will demonise the Republican party if the collapse occurs under Trump's watch. This strategy suits the Deep State as they can then be assured the Deemoncrats will get power in time for their Zionist Bankers World Domination push. They know the impoverished masses will always vote Deemoncrat for the freebies - and then you have 'em, centralised government Big Time/NSA/FEMA/bolshevik hell.
In reply to I saw it yesterday and Jones… by Davidduke2000
Peter also pointed out a few months ago that nothing in the markets has changed. Trump inherited the exact same manipulated economy from Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Obama.
In reply to I saw it yesterday and Jones… by Davidduke2000
Schiff needs clients to buy gold. BUY GOLD just to shut him up please.
Not a Schiff fan. But what he states makes sense in that if Trump is a Trojan Horse who's role is to divide and weaken the conservative populist movement of which I personally believe he is. I cant think of a better way to destroy the momentum they had in 2016 and make way for the reset. By the way don't be surprised if Trumpenstein gives in to DACA next month for a Wall that won't work.
everything is trojan horses going forward.
please listen to Deborah Tavares, back from a couple years of harassment after exposing NASA/Pentagon war on USA - her Sonoma CA home got in the BURN lane, Agenda 21 - last October... about 9000 home/buildings gone - 15,000 homeless FEMA taking over - insurance companies not helping - forcing the No-longer-there homeowners to pay to have FEMA cleanup, so they forfeit the property ...
stopthecrime.net silent weapons for quiet wars. aplanetruth on youtube
In reply to Not a Schiff fan. But what… by Betrayed
Good recommendation - stopthecrime.net etc - not a message the feeble want to hear but truth empowers. Forewarned is forearmed.
In reply to everything is trojan horses… by SixIsNinE
Anybody stupid enough to live in California had it coming to them.
In reply to everything is trojan horses… by SixIsNinE
Yea the dingbats in Washington are so smart they set Trump up, let him win to take the fall. All the criminal activity trying to get him out of office just a smoke screen. Giving him the presidency to take the fall was the plan all along.
In reply to Not a Schiff fan. But what… by Betrayed
@Betrayed: Indeed! WHEN IT HAPPENS -- and no one knows WHEN -- expect an essay (or three) from Brandon Smith (alt-market.com) trumpeting his own prediction about the unfolding (unwinding? destruction?) of the "economy" -- the timing just right to pin it all on Trump, conservatives, white nationals, whomever stands, kneels, or sits in the way of (((PTB))). The script appears written; its execution another matter.
In reply to Not a Schiff fan. But what… by Betrayed
Sorry Peter Schiff but Japan CB has been keeping pedal to metal with their QE and manipulation of *everything*, and Yen is not imploding. Why? Likely due to G20 agreement where all parties are committed to keeping various currency pairs within a strict zone so that the never ending monetary insanities can/will continue unabated.
People will eventually stop accepting these so-called "currencies".
In reply to Sorry Peter Schiff but Japan… by GotGalt
He lost me at the part where rising interest rates will cause the dollar to drop...
That is what is happening now.
In reply to He lost me at the part where… by RealistDuJour
Everybody knows the music is going to stop. When is difficult to predict. Trump must have an idea of when and probably has a plan like the Saudi king did: arresting the Rothschilds, Rockefeller, Soros, ... confiscating their assets.
Honest...that's the best idea I've heard so far. Maybe Trump gave the idea to the Sauds, so he could see how a trial run would work out
In reply to Everybody knows the music is… by honest injun
In reply to Everybody knows the music is… by honest injun