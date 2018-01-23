Russian Submarine Seen Engulfed In Flames, Russian Navy Calls It An "Exercise"

A video that first surfaced on Twitter and has since made the rounds on social media, appears to show a moored Russian Kilo-class attack submarine’s stern-engulfed in thick, black smoke.
#ВМФ #ТОФ🇷🇺#Russian #Navy Fire on a submarine in #Vladivostok.⚠️The Pacific Fleet's press service states that these were 'Damage Control' exercises. pic.twitter.com/XSMMaNuvoE— Capt(N) (@Capt_Navy) January 21, 2018
The striking footage was filmed in the Russian Pacific port city of Vladivostok, facing the Golden Horn Bay, near the borders with China and North Korea. The port of Vladivostok happens to be the home port of the Russian Pacific fleet and the most significant Russian port on the Pacific Ocean.
Shortly after the videos were uploaded to social media, the Russian Navy swiftly came out calling the fire part of a “damage control exercise.” Russia’s news outlet TASS quoted the Russian Navy as stating:
“Exercises to extinguish a fire on the pier using imitation were conducted on the territory of the connection of the Pacific Fleet submarines among personnel.” The contingent fire was eliminated in six minutes. “The personnel coped with the” excellent .”
Another report from Interfax News states that the Russian military has denied reports of a fire on the submarine base in Vladivostok.
Военные опровергли сообщения о пожаре на базе подлодок во Владивостоке https://t.co/gpVYHzh39f— Интерфакс (@interfax_news) January 21, 2018
Five submarines and a dozen Russian naval ships are seen moored in close quarters to the high-volume, ultradense, thick, black smoke spewing from around the stern of the submarine.
Black fires can reach temperatures of more than 1,000°F. Material Safety Data Sheet published by ConocoPhillips shows the flashpoint of diesel fuel is between 125 and 180 degrees Fahrenheit, which indicates the fire in the video could indeed provide a hot enough flashpoint to ignite petroleum or diesel.
Why mention diesel flashpoints? Because diesel-electric motors drive the Kilo-class attack submarine’s propulsion system. From the angle of the video, the position of the fire is around or within the stern of the sub, where the propulsion drive systems are located.
A view of the incident from across the harbor:
Another vantage point of the incident from across the harbor: if indeed an exercise, where are the support teams to control the situation?
According to Popular Mechanics, the Kilo-class attack submarine has a history of technical difficulties.
In 2013, the Indian submarine INS Sindhurakshak caught fire and sank portside in Mumbai. A fire in the forward weapons bay triggered explosions of torpedoes and cruise missile warheads in the fully stocked bay. The accident killed eighteen sailors and rendered the ship unrecoverable, and it was finally stricken from Indian Navy rolls in 2017.
The incident in Vladivostok has gained so much internet notoriety in the past few days, it has prompted the Russian military to officially deny it and call it a “damage control exercise", which of course is the fastest way to confirm it happened. Because if the billowing black smoke was "planned", we would hate to see what an out of control submarine incident would look like.
Vladivostok is near china, like California is near Chile. WTF/.
vladivostock is less than a 100 km from china and not much more from nk, and chile is over 7000 km away from california, so indeed WTF are you talking about?
In reply to Vladivostok is near china,… by Blue Steel 309
You try keeping warm in Vladivostok.
-new ice-breaker technique.
In reply to You try keeping warm in… by I Write Code
Here's a better view. The fire is well to one side of the stern and there appears to be jets of water aimed at the fire.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cu-_6yiqjVU
In reply to -new ice-breaker technique. by theprofromdover
The engine room is on fire. It doesn't look like a planned training event. We would see fire fighting crews, not one sailor on a hose.
We can count this as another recent Russian submarine fleet failure of which we've seen too many of late.
Many Russian Navy ships were inherited from the former Soviet Union. A large percentage of the Russian fleet must retire now, but there are no replacements and no money to fund replacements. The Russian defense budget has been cut repeatedly because Russia is a cash commodity economy and the lower price of oil has hit the Russian economy harder than a well diversified economy.
Russia is a blowfish, starting to rearm too late, to be of any use in a global war. They dare not use their nuclear weapons, because they know we will kill them.
During the Syrian war, the Russians sent there people underground in to bunkers, as if the Russian leadership was prepared for nuclear war because of the conflict between the US and Russia in Syria. This act was a blatant threat to the US, after this, the US military began a major rebuild of US nuclear forces.
In reply to Here's a better view. The… by HowdyDoody
Diesel engines are hard to start on a cold morning.
In reply to The engine room is on fire… by MK ULTRA Alpha
My sincere condolences for the lost sailors and their families.
The MIC in ALL nations tries to cover up TRUTH.
This wasn't that difficult to locate because of that rather distinctive bridge towards the right in the video.
This is a close-up. Looks like a mothball fleet.
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Vladivostok,+Primorsky+Krai,+Russia/@…
Once the map comes up, zoo out 3 or 4 times and the bridge will show up in the satellite view.
The reason I said it looks like a mothball fleet is because you don't leave active naval vessels locked in by ice. The possibility remains it could still be a drill.
Here's a warmongering site that has a better overhead shot:
http://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/17853/fire-at-russias-vladivostok-…
Except that their headline is bullshit, as this is not the Pavlosky Bay Russian Submarine Base.
The sub that is shown in the video is found at the "Vladivostok naval base"
Google provides this: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1h5ZK8Z4Ft06VV4ifg6D2BZqbV3o&h…
You can get a location of each base.
Standard Disclaimer: Doesn't anyone try to do actual research anymore?
In reply to This wasn't that difficult… by cheech_wizard
Truth. There is an insane amont of Soviet Navy scrap visible on Google Earth way up north.
Deployable subs and ships aren't left frozen into port.
In reply to Once the map comes up, zoo… by cheech_wizard
So anti-American, we're not to believe the Russian Blowfish numbers on the Russian Navy? If these navy warships aren't active duty warships, then the Russians are lying. I've read many articles on the Russian technical difficulties from the failure of the new ICBM sub and ICBM to an entire fleet inherited from the Soviets in disrepair.
And as a reminder, the largest submarine in the world is resting on the bottom. Remember your cult leader Putin cried about it, with many photos used for propaganda purposes to get the money to try an pull the Russian military out of a free fall collapse.
The Russians are Blowfishing all the time, trying to make it look like Russia has this huge capability. Then you foam like a mad dog about Syria proving Russia is a resurgent super power. Well if you didn't notice, the US and it's proxy wiped out ISIS on their side of the Euphrates without the Iranians, the North Koreans, Hezabolla, and the Syrian state backed Syrian Arab Army.
That was the US military taking over, of which Saudi, Qatar, Israel and the CIA created a monster which had to be destroyed.
The Russians are wrong for not calling for elections for Syria. That would prove good intentions for all, but that is not the way the Russian Blowfish rolls.
In reply to Truth. There is an insane… by dirty fingernails
If they blowfish, they don't put $1T in a plane that doesn't fly, and they can defeat an entire proxy army of CIA zombies with circa 20 planes.
In reply to So anti-American, we're not… by MK ULTRA Alpha
A Blowfish working for the Russian Blowfish must be educated in reality. He cites $1 trillion spending on the F-35 of which no such number has been spent yet. But the Russian Troll, an anti-American foreigner who twists reality and spins everything for his anti-American rant, must know, Russian GDP is less than $1.3 trillion, thus, the Great Russian Blowfish is incapable of even considering spending $1 trillion opposed to the US GDP of $20 trillion. Which means for the uneducated, the US national economy is 20 times larger than the Blowfish economy.
And the growth rate of US GDP will equal one Russian economy per year forever. There is no way the Russians can catch the US. And that is not including the great wealth generator, the US equity markets.
Please continue to Blow-vate, it's funny.
In reply to If they blowfish, they don't… by shitshitshit
And the growth rate of US GDP will equal one Russian economy per year forever. There is no way the Russians can catch the US. And that is not including the great wealth generator, the US equity markets.
Lulz. The sun never set on the British Empire, either.
In reply to A Blowfish working for the… by MK ULTRA Alpha
I don't quite get you. What's so wrong with being anti Americano exactly?
And yes you are right, the total cost for the F-35 program had not reached $1T. Yet.
What you don't get is that it doesn't take money to defeat an invading army. It only takes balls. Just ask the Afghan people about this.
But you forgot this seemingly little detail because nowadays in US army having big tits implants and balls cut off is all the rage.
In reply to A Blowfish working for the… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Your ability to put so much BS in few sentences is amazing.
In reply to So anti-American, we're not… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Ukies are World-Class BSers
In reply to Your ability to put so much… by kenzo7
Red Blooded American. Just defending American cyberspace from communist infiltrators. It's typical, present objective reality to a bunch of whining losers, they spin it to remain in their self imposed life of failure.
Some of these nuts see the CIA behind every rock. One poster for example believed he was mind controlled by microwaves by the CIA in Finland. Even though he had no value to anyone, uneducated, poorly read, lower social economic class dependent on the system and drugs to forget their lowness. This is the typical ZH anti-America, both foreigner and domestic communist wanting a free hand out because they can't provide for themselves with every excuse in the book. Free income for all.
In reply to Ukies are World-Class BSers by Juggernaut x2
Hey moron, still claiming that chlorine isn't toxic? That you're a "chemical weapons expert"?
You're done here.
In reply to Red Blooded American. Just… by MK ULTRA Alpha
LOL, so anti-American, any critical comment about Russia draws a silly comment from you?
A proven anti-American touting the most illogical comments is obsessed to the point of mental illness. The fake reality you spin will eventually be hard wired into your brain. It doesn't really matter, because you're a nobody trying to influence other nobodies with the most irrational belief system. Each time when it's popped by an American success story, you foam like a mad dog. It's funny.
In reply to ENGULFED IN FLAMES?… by francis scott …
Quite normal to heat treat the metal. It makes at least 400 meters difference on depth achievable.
I'm pretty sure* that is the new/old black smoke laser blocking particulate defense system.
Or it's the batteries in melt-down mode.
*(not an expert on laser-blocking or shorted out sub battery banks)
Definitely damage control exercise of the PR kind!
a crazy ivan . at the dock no less. russians are crazy , not stupid. be advised ,that is all
In reply to Definitely damage control… by NEOCON1
Is that a Tesla sub?
In reply to a crazy ivan . at the dock… by stant
Musk is too busy with rockets lately. Reminds me of another chubby fellow. They got that in common.
In reply to Is that a Tesla sub? by waterwitch
That’s all a KILO class is good for anyways.
Putin obviously has oil to burn!
Live Hard, I Use Lots Of Tiki Torches On The Patio To Get Down And Get Festive Myself When I'm Feeling Oil Rich. ....... I Never Thought To Light Up The End Of My Canoe. .... Those Wild And Crazy Ruskies Sure Know How To Party!, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
What country's navy has been crashing into container ships as of late?
With abandon!
In reply to What country's navy has been… by bluskyes
Real Kilo, real fire, really moored at Vladivostok. DBF! 'nuff said
There's a lot of crap moored at Vladivostok...
Do you leave active military vessels blocked in by ice?
In reply to Real Kilo, real fire, really… by ICD-9-CM E999.0
They looked packed in tight on those docks.
The WW3 equivalent of Battleship Row on December 7th, 1941?
In reply to There's a lot of crap moored… by cheech_wizard
"We meant to do that".
Who are we to laugh? Here in the U.S., in May 2012 a worker set a nuclear submarine on fire because he simply wanted to go home early. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/03/15/nuclear-submarine… He caused $450 million in damage.
That looks like its behind and to the side of the hull to me
I agree. It doesn't look like it's on board. They may have been loading fuel and set it on fire.
In reply to That looks like its behind… by dirty fingernails
Why would you load fuel onto a sub surrounded by ice?
In reply to I agree. It doesn't look… by Dave
Subs can go downwards.
In reply to Why would you load fuel onto… by cheech_wizard
That's a very good point. Those subs aren't going anywhere and that absolutely wouldn't happen to a ship able to be deployed. Especially not with DC being increasingly insane.
In reply to Why would you load fuel onto… by cheech_wizard
<in Russian accent> "No problem"