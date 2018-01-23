"Something Strange Is Going On With VIX..."

At the end of last week, we noted that VIX and the S&P 500 were behaving in an unusual manner.
Specifically, for the second week in a row, S&P and VIX were higher together... the first time since Nov 2013.
And VIX was drastically decoupled from stocks since 2018 began...
But, even more 'odd' as noted by Eric Robertsen, head of global macro strategy and FX research at Standard Chartered, "something very strange is happening with the VIX term structure."
Typically, as Bloomberg reports, the VIX curve flattens during market selloffs as investors bid up front-end volatility.
In recent days, however, the curve has flattened as the market kept rallying.
Here's a look at the five-day moving average of the gap between 3rd-month and 1st-month VIX contract.
It appears that the front-end of the vol index curve moved up as investors bought call options to chase equity gains.
That can be seen in the recent increase in the call/put ratio for the S&P.
Notably, as Bloomberg reports, as U.S. stocks trade at all-time highs, the price tag on bearish options has dropped to a trough relative to bullish contracts. The spread between the price of one-month, 25-delta puts and calls for the S&P 500 is roughly two standard deviations below its five-year mean, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
It’s an indication of the greed -- or lack of fear -- in the market suppressing the Cboe’s volatility gauge.
This is a record low skew - bullish/greed - lower than at the peak of the market in 2007...
The persistent decline in put prices -- paying less for downside protection -- drove the downtrend in the measure known as skew during most of last year’s second half. Since Jan. 3, investors chasing upside have led to an increase in the cost of calls, contributing to the historically significant level of bullish positions, the data show.
At a minimum, it suggests that it's less appealing to sell long-dated vol as carry is diminishing. It is also a sign that equity investors are getting too complacent.
one of these days my UVXY will be up like 400%
-dr. funk
When there's nowhere you can put the money that earns anything and inflation is raging everywhere, your options are limited...
Maybe this is what a normal VIX looks like when central banks aren't printing to short it. Maybe they exceeded their daily 10-billion-a-day dollar allowance on propping up bond markets.
Memo from the Fed, "Temporary outage Alert! 'Markets' may experience free market behavior until we can resume our regularly scheduled rigging."
What hath the central banks wrought?!
Why is 2007 not in the graph?
okay, who broke the vix? 'fess up.
That’s why we can’t have nice things space monkeys !
haha what the fuck? are you suggesting its 'odd' that vix isnt at 4?
Sucker hunting is all that is...WARNING CAN MAKE YOU GO BROKE REAL FAST!.
Worthless indicator
Do we need to read any more articles to know that investors are getting too complacent?
(yet palms paused over the nuclear button for the $600 Daily Double in Jeopardy)
You mean VIX and S&P being positively correlated is not strange enough?
buying panics don't count.
the fomo is strong.
Manipulated like the borders of a congessional district. Nothing to see here though move along.
We are up Something like 17 of 20 days....
Make VIX Great Again!
MVGA!
what's so strange in a totally rigged market?
Seen bitcoin lately?
