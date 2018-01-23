Sweden Hell: Armed Migrant Teens Roaming With Kalashnikovs; Military May Be Deployed

As we reported last week, Sweden may or may not be preparing for civil conflict - as Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that the government would do whatever it takes - including deploying the military - to end the wave of gang violence coming primarily from young migrants in the country's "no-go" zones.
Prime Minister Lofven's strong language also follows an attack on the Rosengård police station last Wednesday after an explosive device was lobbed at the electric-fenced building - the latest in ongoing violence against Swedish peacekeepers.
Rosengard police station was attacked (thetimes.co.uk)
Last August, Stockholm police officer Ted Eriksson, 34, was stabbed in the neck by an Afghan asylum seeker who claimed to be 17 but was suspected of being in his late twenties. The man said he wanted to kill a policeman, however officer Eriksson fortunately suffered minor injuries.
Ted Eriksson (LISA MATTISSON/TT NEWS AGENCY)
In April, 2017, three Swedish female police officers were beaten as they attempted to apprehend a violent refugee.
In 2013, Swedish police were targeted several times during the Stockholm riots - which saw a police station burned down, several officers injured, and rocks thrown at firefighters and other first responders.
And in 2016, migrants even attacked the crew of '60 Minutes' while they were filming a segment on... migrants.
Meanwhile, increasingly powerful weapons have been turning up in Swedish neighborhoods. In 2015, anti-tank missiles were found in a basement of a 36-year-old man suspected of smuggling guns from his brothers in Bosnia into the Swedish no-go zone of Örebro - considered an "Especially vulnerable area" according to a 2017 police report.
The man and five others - described by Bosnian media as linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, were arrested in a series of seven raids. Bosnian Authorities, however, told SVT News that the smugglers are not members of any extremist organizations and have no known links to terrorist activities.
After an investigation following seven raids in mid-2016, Swedish authorities dropped the smuggling charges and prosecuted the Örebro man for possession. He is currently in prison for drug offenses during his ongoing arms-related prosecution.
Police also found a trove of firearms, 16 hand grenades, the four anti-tank missiles pictured above and various other armaments.
Anti-tank missiles found inside a persons basement in Swedish city Örebro.— PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 22, 2018
Seems like handgrenades is not enough for them anymore.
These people are literally storing heavy duty military weaponry in their homes in Sweden.
Are they preparing for war?https://t.co/KBArbGQyJs pic.twitter.com/vtxnGOJ3y6
Speaking of explosive devices, grenade attacks in Sweden have been on the rise since 2012, although 2017 was a considerably better year, at 10 attacks vs. 34 in 2016.
That year, an 8 year old boy sleeping in the Gothenburg, Sweden living room of relatives was killed by a grenade thrown into the room. "At least five children and several adults were in the flat when the grenade was hurled inside," according to the BBC, who added that the boy died in his mother's arms.
And in February, 2017 a man was injured outside of a residence after a grenade was thrown:
Explosion, suspected grenade attack in Malmo. One injured: https://t.co/kmoumRdDhJ— Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 27, 2017
It seems, perhaps, that Sweden's ultra-liberal, open-border, self-described feminist government is realizing they may have screwed up by allowing unchecked migration from Islamic countries associated with terrorism, violence, and perhaps containing people with an axe to grind against the West. As The Times notes:
Sweden has pursued a liberal immigration policy for more than a generation; its government speaks of being a “humanitarian superpower” for having taken in a large number of asylum seekers. After the migrant crisis of 2015, when more than 160,000 people sought asylum, the policy was abruptly changed. Yet there is little debate or reliable data about the integration of the 12% of the population that derive from non-western countries.
For a long time the Swedish establishment played down the decay of immigrant-dominated suburbs, but it can no longer ignore the explosion of violence.
It should also be noted that 70% of migrants coming into Europe as of 2015 were men of fighting age according to a Pew Research Center study.
Even Swedish Democratic party leader Jimmie Akesson “declared war” against organized crime and suggested that Sweden should deploy the military to no-go zones to counter the out of control violence.
“People are shot to death in pizza restaurants, people are killed by hand grenades they find on the street,” Akesson said in parliament on Wednesday.
“This is the new Sweden; the new, exciting dynamic, multicultural paradise that so many here in this assembly … have fought to create for so many years,” he said sarcastically.
And now the Swedish government is distributing survivalism pamphlets (for war with Russia, of course) and considering deploying the military to deal with idealistic gun-toting migrant youth gangs from brutally war-torn countries.
Who could have possibly seen this coming?
Feb, 2017 - Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister, Feminist Isabella Lövin mocks U.S. President Trump with all-female colleagues - one week before donning hijabs to meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Comments
My goodness, they aren't even RPGs, they are actual missiles?!
It's hilarious. I picture to myself an encounter between these guys and Nordic policemen, as portrayed in that nice little movie "In order of disappearance". They were Norwegian, but still.
They are all cucked into submission, be they army or police.
Police and military are mentally unable to go tough on these invaders.
In their respective home countries, these terrorists would be beaten, tortured and/or killed for these crimes.
in Swedistan, they are fed, groomed and sent home. Worst case scenario is a Swedish 'prison' which amounts to a top class hotel in the shithole countries, these terrorists came from.
They will try to contain, what has ravaged Somalia, Eritra, Egypt and Libya? Laughable!
Shoudda listened to Saddam Hussein, Muammar al-Gaddafi and Both father and son Assad!
I'm so happy that Sweden is benefitting from their cultural enrichment, pushed by the feminists who prefer "rapists before racists". Now that is some twisted cognitive dissonance even for the alt-left.
The goyim is waking up too late (says Sharon Lerner). It's PPUUUURRRRFFFFEEECCCTTTTT!!!!!
Sweden is FUCKED.
Even its own politicians are starting to understand it now.
You deserve everything coming to you Sweden because you were dumb enough to vote for the politicians who allowed it to happen.
And that was always the plan.
All going according "to plan"...
that would be the "USSA Plan" - in collusion with its ZOG EuroTrash Vassals - to flood Europe with the Refuse from its interminable NeoCON Wars Of Middle East Aggression... ALL for the Greater Glory Of ISISrael and the now escalating 'War On Whitey'
But, no doubt, according to the ZOG Media, Russia - and Putin in particular - will be to blame for those murderous marauding Soros-sponsored hordes raping & pillaging in Sweden
You gets what you deserves.
This is what happens when you allow future insurgents into your country due to collective EU laws . You people are at war over there and you don't even know it yet.
Please, gang violence has been a part of Sweden for decades. Now that there's a lot of newcomers they're going to have to sort out their turfs, routes and goods. The United States has multiple warzones within it and it's doing fine! It had massive organized criminal violence in the past, yet it still stands! Sweden can handle a few years of criminals duking it out and if the worst comes to the worst they'll deploy military reserves to calm things down a bit.
In reply to This is what happens when… by OutaTime43
LIBERALS ARE FUCKING PIECES OF FUCKING SHIT
You are a non-analytical "thinker" who has swallowed the 'conservative vs liberal' narrative with all of its emotional reactivity, hook line and sinker.
It is the deep state global zionist forces along with MIC and neocon hawks (with their ISIS assetts) against the rest of us.
The real players are behind the curtains and they are playing us against each other.
Wake up.
In reply to LIBERALS ARE FUCKING PIECES… by didthatreallyhappen
Americanization of Sweden continues. In the US it's not THAT unusual to call military reserves to keep peace. Still the US is the richest, most powerful, most vibrant and creative society on Earth. Sweden is right to emulate it and the average Swede will just have to get used to the idea of multiethnic vibrancy.
the US is the richest, most powerful, most vibrant and creative society on Earth.
Bwahahaha!
The USA is the fattest, sugar addicted war mongering debt ridden privacy invading drone kingdom of the Military Industrial Banksters Association. But maybe you forgot the /sarc/ connotation.
In reply to Americanization of Sweden… by Kaeako
Perfection is difficult to attain. Too bad some people refuse to see the good and wallow in the bad.
In reply to the US is the richest, most… by Captain Chlamydia
"Still the US is the richest, most powerful, most vibrant and creative society on Earth."
Perhaps a quick look at USSAN debt...I mean "wealth" owed to foreign bum$ might put that in perspective.
http://www.usdebtclock.org/
It might come as a surprise but "debt" is not wealth, no matter how addled one might be.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/246420/major-foreign-holders-of-us-…
In reply to Americanization of Sweden… by Kaeako
I would observe it may be prudent that Sweden work to eliminate the unsavory immigrants from their country as soon as possible...which is what we in the US should also promptly do.
Diversity is our Strength.
"a 16 year old boy found shot in Rosengård district of Malmö died in the hospital next to a bus stop."
Micro hospitals near bus stops...the Swedish solution for a surge in head shots!
It was inevitable when goat herders invaded and discovered that gender mutation was killing the locals. Evolution always fills a niche!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUrtD8BTjxY
kill or be killed. rules of the jungle. you opened your doors and let the jungle in. enjoy the fun of killing these fuks. gonna be interesting eradicating these fuzz heads. at least they are obvious in appearance...
yup, simple shit maynard. i could explain what happened to my 7 year old grand son and he would ask: "why would they do that?" lol...
In reply to It was inevitable when goat… by Fireman
Gotta get me summa deem grenades and AT weapons be4 dey all sole out.
Holy Shit, Batman. This is not looking good for Sweden.
Let the jihad begin.
The white one.
Swedish police and politicians along with lawmakers is nothing but a joke.
Deploy one of Heydrich's Einsteingruuuuupens of executioners behind the Nancy-boy cops....
Thank me later....after
In reply to Swedish police and… by Hkan
Surprised? I did not think so.
To quote the Swedish government
https://www.government.se/government-policy/a-feminist-government/
In reality, they're just re-inforcing gender stereotypes. #DumbBlondes
It's moose hunting season in Malmo!
A Møøse once bit my sister... No realli!
In reply to … by BennyBoy
ALL acording to plan...nothing to see here, it is just a plan to turn europe into a future race of mongrel (((bolshevik)))-worshippers...
check also:
-KALERGI plan™ (miscegenation into low IQ brown mongrels) / also Hooton plan™
-George Soros leaks on the Merkel plan™ http://soros.dcleaks.com
-ESI Merkel Plan™ Compassion and Control http://journal-neo.org/2016/04/27/how-nato-linked-think-tanks-control-e…
-Kalergi/ Charlemagne Prize™ BEARERS list http://www.karlspreis.de/en/laureates
-Soros™ professional rapefugee smuggler operation http://gefira.org/en/2017/07/13/soros-sponsored-immigration-network-in-…
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-04/something-strange-taking-place…
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-09/ngo-fleet-bussing-migrants-eu-…
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/12/17/major-charities-smuggling-ga…
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/03/22/public-anger-growing-at-taxi…
http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/migrant-smuggling-business-me…
http://www.kas.de/wf/de/37.8066/
https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1_rNT3k2ZXB-f9z-2nSFMIBQKXCs&l…
-Soros official EU minions list https://legacy.gscdn.nl/archives/images/soroskooptbrussel.pdf
Soros Legacy http://theduran.com/alex-soros-comes-out-of-the-shadows-son-of-george-s…
US Jews, Muslims Join Forces To Help Nonwhite Invaders In Europe
http://newobserveronline.com/us-jews-muslims-join-forces-to-help-nonwhi…
-Barbara divörsity™ Lerner Spectre
"I think there is a resurgence of anti-Semitism because at this point in time Europe has not yet learned how to be multicultural. And I think we are going to be part of the throes of that transformation, which must take place. Europe is not going to be the monolithic societies they once were in the last century. Jews are going to be at the centre of that. It’s a huge transformation for Europe to make. They are now going into a multicultural mode and Jews will be resented because of our leading role. But without that leading role and without that transformation, Europe will not survive." ~ Barbara Lerner Spectre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFE0qAiofMQ
http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Politics-And-Diplomacy/Netanyahu-Time-…
"Instead of destroying European Jewry, Europe, against its own will, refined and educated this people into a future leader-nation through this artificial selection process. No wonder that this people, that escaped Ghetto-Prison, developed into a spiritual nobility of Europe. Therefore a gracious Providence provided Europe with a new race of nobility by the Grace of Spirit...
The man of the future will be a mongrel. Today’s races and classes will gradually disappear owing to the vanishing of space, time, and prejudice. The Eurasian–Negroid race of the future, similar in its outward appearance to the Ancient Egyptians, will replace the diversity of peoples with a diversity of individuals."Practical Idealism - by Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi
http://archives.eui.eu/en/isaar/89
http://www.karlspreis.de/en/laureates
Germany Must Perish: A Plan For Permanent Peace Among Civilized Nations
"I believe that the Jews have a mission in life. They must see to it that the nations of the world get together in one vast federation. "Union Now" is the beginning of this. Slowly but surely the world will develop into a paradise. We will have perpetual peace. And the Jews will do the most to bring about this confederation, because they have the most to gain" Theodore Newman Kaufman
http://www.dw.com/de/gutachten-die-grenz%C3%B6ffnung-und-der-bundestag/…
"it does not get any better than this" ...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swedish_Bikini_Team
http://upandnet.ydup5rznoh.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/3-…
"Merkel Lego"™: http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/11/26/mutti-merkels-diversity-barr…
In reply to A Møøse once bit my sister… by Greshams Law