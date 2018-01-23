Sweden Hell: Armed Migrant Teens Roaming With Kalashnikovs; Military May Be Deployed

As we reported last week, Sweden may or may not be preparing for civil conflict - as Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that the government would do whatever it takes - including deploying the military to end the wave of gang violence coming primarily from young migrants in the country's "no-go" zones. 

"It’s not my first action to put in a military, but I’m prepared to do what it takes to ensure that the seriously organized crime goes away," Lofven said after the party leadership discussion in parliament, adding “it is also obvious that there are social problems... ...We see criminals with total lack of respect for human life, it’s a terrible development I’m determined to turn around.”

Lofven's comments come on the heels of a spate of gang related murders, including that of a 21-year-old man in Malmö last weekend, shot in the head as he stepped out of a taxi near a grocery store. 

The same weekend, a 16 year old boy found shot in Rosengård district of Malmö died in the hospital next to a bus stop. Two people were taken in for questioning by the police.


Rosengård district of Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

And on January 3rd a 22-year-old man was shot in the Fosie district of Malmö, the day after an 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds ten minutes away in Rosengård. 

In Malmö, where a fifth of the 340,000 inhabitants are under 18, children as young as 14 roam the streets with Kalashnikov assault rifles and bulletproof vests. The average age of gang members is 22, the vast majority of them hailing from migrant families. -thetimes.co.uk

The increase in crime has been so overwhelming that Swedish authorities admit they are unable to investigate rape cases right now because of the enormous backlog of gang crime under investigation. “We are forced to choose between two evils,” said police.

Prime Minister Lofven's strong language also follows an attack on the Rosengård police station last Wednesday after an explosive device was lobbed at the electric-fenced building - the latest in ongoing violence against Swedish peacekeepers.


Rosengard police station was attacked (thetimes.co.uk)

Last August, Stockholm police officer Ted Eriksson, 34, was stabbed in the neck by an Afghan asylum seeker who claimed to be 17 but was suspected of being in his late twenties. The man said he wanted to kill a policeman, however officer Eriksson fortunately suffered minor injuries.


Ted Eriksson (LISA MATTISSON/TT NEWS AGENCY)

In April, 2017, three Swedish female police officers were beaten as they attempted to apprehend a violent refugee. 

In 2013, Swedish police were targeted several times during the Stockholm riots - which saw a police station burned down, several officers injured, and rocks thrown at firefighters and other first responders. 

And in 2016, migrants even attacked the crew of '60 Minutes' while they were filming a segment on... migrants. 

Meanwhile, increasingly powerful weapons have been turning up in Swedish neighborhoods. In 2015, anti-tank missiles were found in a basement of a 36-year-old man suspected of smuggling guns from his brothers in Bosnia into the Swedish no-go zone of Örebro - considered an "Especially vulnerable area" according to a 2017 police report.

The man and five others - described by Bosnian media as linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, were arrested in a series of seven raids. Bosnian Authorities, however, told SVT News that the smugglers are not members of any extremist organizations and have no known links to terrorist activities.

After an investigation following seven raids in mid-2016, Swedish authorities dropped the smuggling charges and prosecuted the Örebro man for possession. He is currently in prison for drug offenses during his ongoing arms-related prosecution. 

Police also found a trove of firearms, 16 hand grenades, the four anti-tank missiles pictured above and various other armaments. 

Speaking of explosive devices, grenade attacks in Sweden have been on the rise since 2012, although 2017 was a considerably better year, at 10 attacks vs. 34 in 2016.

That year, an 8 year old boy sleeping in the Gothenburg, Sweden living room of relatives was killed by a grenade thrown into the room. "At least five children and several adults were in the flat when the grenade was hurled inside," according to the BBCwho added that the boy died in his mother's arms.

And in February, 2017 a man was injured outside of a residence after a grenade was thrown: 

It seems, perhaps, that Sweden's ultra-liberal, open-border, self-described feminist government is realizing they may have screwed up by allowing unchecked migration from Islamic countries associated with terrorism, violence, and perhaps containing people with an axe to grind against the West. As The Times notes: 

Sweden has pursued a liberal immigration policy for more than a generation; its government speaks of being a “humanitarian superpower” for having taken in a large number of asylum seekers. After the migrant crisis of 2015, when more than 160,000 people sought asylum, the policy was abruptly changed. Yet there is little debate or reliable data about the integration of the 12% of the population that derive from non-western countries.

For a long time the Swedish establishment played down the decay of immigrant-dominated suburbs, but it can no longer ignore the explosion of violence.

It should also be noted that 70% of migrants coming into Europe as of 2015 were men of fighting age according to a Pew Research Center study.

Even Swedish Democratic party leader Jimmie Akesson “declared war” against organized crime and suggested that Sweden should deploy the military to no-go zones to counter the out of control violence.

People are shot to death in pizza restaurants, people are killed by hand grenades they find on the street,” Akesson said in parliament on Wednesday.

“This is the new Sweden; the new, exciting dynamic, multicultural paradise that so many here in this assembly … have fought to create for so many years,” he said sarcastically.

And now the Swedish government is distributing survivalism pamphlets (for war with Russia, of course) and considering deploying the military to deal with idealistic gun-toting migrant youth gangs from brutally war-torn countries.

Who could have possibly seen this coming?

Feb, 2017 - Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister, Feminist Isabella Lövin mocks U.S. President Trump with all-female colleagues - one week before donning hijabs to meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei 

Imakewinedisappear Jan 25, 2018 5:54 AM Permalink

My goodness, they aren't even RPGs, they are actual missiles?!

It's hilarious. I picture to myself an encounter between these guys and Nordic policemen, as portrayed in that nice little movie "In order of disappearance". They were Norwegian, but still.

Guderian Jan 25, 2018 5:52 AM Permalink

They are all cucked into submission, be they army or police.

Police and military are mentally unable to go tough on these invaders.

In their respective home countries, these terrorists would be beaten, tortured and/or killed for these crimes.

in Swedistan, they are fed, groomed and sent home. Worst case scenario is a Swedish 'prison' which amounts to a top class hotel in the shithole countries, these terrorists came from.

They will try to contain, what has ravaged Somalia, Eritra, Egypt and Libya? Laughable! 
Shoudda listened to Saddam Hussein, Muammar al-Gaddafi and Both father and son Assad!

gmak Jan 25, 2018 5:52 AM Permalink

I'm so happy that Sweden is benefitting from their cultural enrichment, pushed by the feminists who prefer "rapists before racists".  Now that is some twisted cognitive dissonance even for the alt-left.

Joiningupthedots Jan 25, 2018 5:42 AM Permalink

Sweden is FUCKED.

Even its own politicians are starting to understand it now.

You deserve everything coming to you Sweden because you were dumb enough to vote for the politicians who allowed it to happen.

 

NuYawkFrankie Jan 25, 2018 5:42 AM Permalink

All going according "to plan"...

that would be the "USSA Plan" - in collusion with its ZOG EuroTrash Vassals - to flood Europe with the Refuse from its interminable NeoCON Wars Of Middle East Aggression... ALL for the Greater Glory Of ISISrael and the now escalating 'War On Whitey'

But, no doubt, according to the ZOG Media, Russia - and Putin in particular - will be to blame for those murderous marauding Soros-sponsored hordes raping & pillaging in Sweden

OutaTime43 Jan 25, 2018 5:36 AM Permalink

This is what happens when you allow future insurgents into your country due to collective EU laws . You people are at war over there and you don't even know it yet. 

Kaeako OutaTime43 Jan 25, 2018 5:41 AM Permalink

Please, gang violence has been a part of Sweden for decades. Now that there's a lot of newcomers they're going to have to sort out their turfs, routes and goods. The United States has multiple warzones within it and it's doing fine! It had massive organized criminal violence in the past, yet it still stands! Sweden can handle a few years of criminals duking it out and if the worst comes to the worst they'll deploy military reserves to calm things down a bit.

halcyon didthatreallyhappen Jan 25, 2018 5:51 AM Permalink

You are a non-analytical "thinker" who has swallowed the 'conservative vs liberal' narrative with all of its emotional reactivity, hook line and sinker.

It is the deep state global zionist forces along with MIC and neocon hawks (with their ISIS assetts) against the rest of us.

The real players are behind the curtains and they are playing us against each other.

Wake up.

 

Kaeako Jan 25, 2018 5:31 AM Permalink

Americanization of Sweden continues. In the US it's not THAT unusual to call military reserves to keep peace. Still the US is the richest, most powerful, most vibrant and creative society on Earth. Sweden is right to emulate it and the average Swede will just have to get used to the idea of multiethnic vibrancy.

Fireman Kaeako Jan 25, 2018 5:39 AM Permalink

"Still the US is the richest, most powerful, most vibrant and creative society on Earth."

Perhaps a quick look at USSAN debt...I mean "wealth" owed to foreign bum$ might put that in perspective.

 

http://www.usdebtclock.org/

It might come as a surprise but "debt" is not wealth, no matter how addled one might be.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/246420/major-foreign-holders-of-us-…

whatisthat Jan 25, 2018 5:27 AM Permalink

I would observe it may be prudent that Sweden work to eliminate the unsavory immigrants from their country as soon as possible...which is what we in the US should also promptly do.

new game Fireman Jan 25, 2018 5:39 AM Permalink

kill or be killed. rules of the jungle. you opened your doors and let the jungle in. enjoy the fun of killing these fuks. gonna be interesting eradicating these fuzz heads. at least they are obvious in appearance...

yup, simple shit maynard. i could explain what happened to my 7 year old grand son and he would ask: "why would they do that?" lol...

HenryKissinger… Greshams Law Jan 25, 2018 5:45 AM Permalink

ALL acording to plan...nothing to see here, it is just a plan to turn europe into a future race of mongrel (((bolshevik)))-worshippers...

