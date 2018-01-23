"That Was Easy" Stocks Up, Bonds Up, Gold Up, Crypto Up... Dollar Down Again

Come on now...

Nasdaq was the day's big winner, Dow flatlined...

Nasdaq was all about NFLX...

Futures show the chaos best from the shutdown shrug and un-shutdown buying-panic...

AAPL took another hit this afternoon on a JPM report and FANGs soared... again (after NFLX huge gains)

VIX rallied overnight but was chaotic for most of the day...then VIX was dumped into the close desperate to keep The Dow green...BUT FAILED

HYG rallied again today, bouncing up to technical resistance once again...

As stocks rallied on the day, so did bonds with the short-end outperforming...

The yield curve steepened modestly - testing 2018 technical support again...

Another day, another dollar dump after Asia closes...

Today was the lowest close for the dollar since Dec 2014.

Some early weakness in cryptos was quickly vanquished as Bitcoin bounced off $10,000 to break back above its 100DMA... and Ethereum rallied back above $1000...

It seems Bitcoin investors have been rotating back to the other alternative currency...

Gold jumped notably - to its highest close since 9/8/17... (gold has only seen 4 down days since The Fed hiked in December)

Silver had a chaotic day - tumbling to its 50DMA before pushing back above its 100- and 200DMA...

"Rigged" much?

WTI/RBOB were higher on the day as the dollar drooped ahead of tonight's inventory data.