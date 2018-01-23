"That Was Easy" Stocks Up, Bonds Up, Gold Up, Crypto Up... Dollar Down Again

Come on now...
Nasdaq was the day's big winner, Dow flatlined...
Nasdaq was all about NFLX...
Futures show the chaos best from the shutdown shrug and un-shutdown buying-panic...
AAPL took another hit this afternoon on a JPM report and FANGs soared... again (after NFLX huge gains)
VIX rallied overnight but was chaotic for most of the day...then VIX was dumped into the close desperate to keep The Dow green...BUT FAILED
HYG rallied again today, bouncing up to technical resistance once again...
As stocks rallied on the day, so did bonds with the short-end outperforming...
The yield curve steepened modestly - testing 2018 technical support again...
Another day, another dollar dump after Asia closes...
Today was the lowest close for the dollar since Dec 2014.
Some early weakness in cryptos was quickly vanquished as Bitcoin bounced off $10,000 to break back above its 100DMA... and Ethereum rallied back above $1000...
It seems Bitcoin investors have been rotating back to the other alternative currency...
Gold jumped notably - to its highest close since 9/8/17... (gold has only seen 4 down days since The Fed hiked in December)
Silver had a chaotic day - tumbling to its 50DMA before pushing back above its 100- and 200DMA...
"Rigged" much?
WTI/RBOB were higher on the day as the dollar drooped ahead of tonight's inventory data.
Aurora, Abcann, Emerald Health ....MJ stocks are on fuckin fiah
lulz too easy this game is just too easy
Copper was in the shiter all day. That is troubling for em's.
Rwe all need the Parma bears to turn bullish and then the market crashes. Getting out the idiots is a first
Hey, come on now...this market is all about value and the fundamentals!
I think this video came out in 2010 and it's still the best piece of advice ever.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0akBdQa55b4
how many reason do we need to stop doing business with this company?
"Dollar down again" - get used to hearing that phrase this year.
Also Dow and Bitcoin to 100,000 by the end of the year.
Trader’s Corner
Today was one of those ‘mixed’ days that saw absolutely wonderful afternoon price action in the miners and fixed, but a rather dull post-11 tape in most other asset classes.
The hardest thing for a newbie trader is approaching each day as a unique entity, rather than take a ‘lunch bucket’ approach, thinking the longer your day, the more you’ll make.
In today’s algo-driven world, with up and down volume/liquidity, Monday may present tradable action only in the first hour, with frustrating (and unprofitable) seesawing for the remainder, while Tuesday might make your month, but only by making several reversing trades on a ‘sine-wave’ day.
The most important thing to do is blot out all the negativity concerning ‘rigged’ markets and realize each day’s action is a zero sum game produced by the unique interaction of several key competing entities: a) big pension funds, largely driven by Fed policy, and typically acting only in the first and last hour, based on Daily/Weekly charts; b) retail investors, also acting early/late, but having a small impact vs. years past; c) Risk Parity and other unique quant players, acting on behalf of major public funds, often with strong counter-trend action; d) Intraday algos, presenting the biggest influence 10-2:30 on most days, most with a mean-reversion lineage, operating in all time frames simultaneously (‘fractally’), and which should be the main focus of any cash-to-cash day trader.
The hardest thing for manual traders is to 1) Assess when a) and c) above may be overrunning the omnipresent d) players; and 2) Get the best entries in a spiky, saw-toothing tape, and know where to place PTLOs (profit-taking limit orders) and stops to maximize gains/minimize losses if one anticipated algo move is defeated in favor of another. Bracketed orders are helpful for fast-moving assets. Custom 'Amplitude' measures are essential in choosing longer holds vs. smaller/repeated reversals.
And that last paragraph is key: only by realizing there are competing, oppositely loaded, zero sum players operating from the Monthly down to the 2-min chart, then choosing your entry/management time frame while monitoring larger/smaller time frames for clues, and knowing where the next likely aggregate algo touch-point level will be if your best guess gets plastered, will any success be possible.
So, stay positive, realize ZH is a fun site with a cool attitude, but that most here are reacting only to closing levels they believe unreasonable given a self-imposed gloomy outlook, rather than actual knowledge, gained only through experience. There are no top-down centrally-driven ‘programs’, but thousands of bottom-up algorithms.
Believe in yourself and forge your own path. Best of luck.
I had a SQuare day
In reply to Trader’s Corner… by Keltner Channel Surf
Assuming you got long just after 10, you must be a rather happy camper.
In reply to I had a SQuare day by BlueHorseShoeLovesDT
In at 44 out at 45.2
it got 2 mentions on CNBS Haltime which got it higher than I expected
In reply to Assuming you got long just… by Keltner Channel Surf
How can you stand to watch that network/show? They're not even 'traders'. All but 'Beekers' I believe are paid an asset-management fee, so they eat regardless of their calls. Interestingly, he seemed to have the most together, though I haven't watched in years, prefer listening to music while trading.
In reply to In at 44 out at 45.2 by BlueHorseShoeLovesDT
I know John and Pete, never really liked Beeks, like him even less now that he is a Crypto Guy
In reply to How can you stand to watch… by Keltner Channel Surf
The crew seem like nice guys, contribute to charities, etc., but it seems the last time they understood markets was back in the early Nineties, based on their discussions. Understand TV is about ratings, so they have know their audience (non-pros who think of stocks in terms of narrative 'stories') and their sponsors (financial firms who make money from trading/planning), but to be honest I can't think of a less useful retail advice show on any topic, except for Cramer's.
In reply to I know John and Pete by BlueHorseShoeLovesDT
According to my HP 12-C, that's 2.70%, assuming 1c per share round trip on your 10,000 shares, you big player. Nicely done !
In reply to In at 44 out at 45.2 by BlueHorseShoeLovesDT
Yep, not a bad day
In reply to According to my HP 12-C,… by Keltner Channel Surf
Take a look at the Junior Miners chart, 3X levered. Sliced bread has now permanently taken a back seat.
Henceforth, folks will be making all sandwiches with JNUG.
In reply to Yep, not a bad day by BlueHorseShoeLovesDT
Now firmly above 3 standard deviations on SPX...new normal
It's always easy after the event, looking back at history !
The dollar gonna get bushwhacked this year, the bottom will fall out to keep the DOW momo rolling.
Naz is up 560 points in 15 days ...
Q's even more. percent wise.
who the fuck is buying here?
the Gumment
In reply to Naz is up 660 points in 15… by Squid Viscous
Trump’s Russian buddies?
In reply to Naz is up 660 points in 15… by Squid Viscous
Uh
Those who took control of the underlying mechanisms of the primary indexes following lehman
Uh
Globalist-order
Uh
Deepstate
Shadow wall st Citadel Ny fed Shadow gov
In reply to Naz is up 660 points in 15… by Squid Viscous
when I look at the markets, I picture a bunch of low income shoppers at wal-mart fighting each other for black friday deals---it's just fucking insane.
In reply to Naz is up 660 points in 15… by Squid Viscous
STFU you moral, thinking drone. BTFD! Do as you are told!
In reply to when I look at the markets,… by Snaffew
Hear hear!
In reply to STFU you moral, thinking… by VZ58
Have we hit 100 on the weekly RSI yet?
Soon. Patience, young grasshopper.
In reply to Have we hit 100 on the… by Rise Of The Machines
Fed buyers have one that goes to 111.... goal seek.. maybe next week.
In reply to Have we hit 100 on the… by Rise Of The Machines
200 tomorrow
In reply to Have we hit 100 on the… by Rise Of The Machines
Charts That Spell Trouble For Stock Market
http://investmentwatchblog.com/charts-that-spell-trouble-for-stock-mark…
Turbo Tuesday redux.. buy all the things !
just look at the 1 minute chart of IBM and overlay AAPL...........no index manipulation there at all and that's just one example.
Mean reversion
In reply to just look at the 1 minute… by spastic_colon
Suspicious minds + common cognitive biases = conspiracy, though I can understand Colon & Funk's reasoning to an extent.
What they don't realize is that: a) Many very large funds take a quant approach to focusing on the key components of a cap-weighted index to approach SPY performance without needing all 500 names; b) they then try to outperform their 'bogies', the key metric in getting paid and avoiding a dreaded "new manager search", by selectively buying/selling benchmark components based on custom measures, such as 'value', as a way to beat the index without straying far.
Thus, they sold APPL above the top of it's 1.0 Daily Bollinger (key mean-reversion overlay), and bought IBM up from it's 20EMA Bollinger center up toward the 1.0 limit. No conspiracy there, as Blue indicates, this is THE classic M-R technique that is most omnipresent on Daily charts, but impacts most time periods.
In reply to Mean reversion by BlueHorseShoeLovesDT
full component command and control programming
as i started saying in '13 and merely continued being affirmed, thru 14 into 15
In reply to just look at the 1 minute… by spastic_colon