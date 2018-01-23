"That Was Easy" Stocks Up, Bonds Up, Gold Up, Crypto Up... Dollar Down Again

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/23/2018 - 16:03

Come on now...

 

Nasdaq was the day's big winner, Dow flatlined...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180123_EOD12.jpg

 

Nasdaq was all about NFLX...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180123_EOD9.jpg

 

Futures show the chaos best from the shutdown shrug and un-shutdown buying-panic...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180123_EOD10.jpg

 

AAPL took another hit this afternoon on a JPM report and FANGs soared... again (after NFLX huge gains)

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180123_EOD2.jpg

 

VIX rallied overnight but was chaotic for most of the day...then VIX was dumped into the close desperate to keep The Dow green...BUT FAILED

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180123_EOD13.jpg

 

HYG rallied again today, bouncing up to technical resistance once again...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180123_EOD7.jpg

 

As stocks rallied on the day, so did bonds with the short-end outperforming...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180123_EOD3.jpg

 

The yield curve steepened modestly - testing 2018 technical support again...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180123_EOD14.jpg

 

Another day, another dollar dump after Asia closes...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180123_EOD8.jpg

Today was the lowest close for the dollar since Dec 2014.

 

Some early weakness in cryptos was quickly vanquished as Bitcoin bounced off $10,000 to break back above its 100DMA... and Ethereum rallied back above $1000...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180123_EOD1.jpg

It seems Bitcoin investors have been rotating back to the other alternative currency...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180123_EOD6.jpg

 

Gold jumped notably - to its highest close since 9/8/17... (gold has only seen 4 down days since The Fed hiked in December)

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180123_EOD4.jpg

 

Silver had a chaotic day - tumbling to its 50DMA before pushing back above its 100- and 200DMA...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180123_EOD5.jpg

"Rigged" much?

WTI/RBOB were higher on the day as the dollar drooped ahead of tonight's inventory data.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180123_EOD11.jpg

spastic_colon Jan 23, 2018 4:22 PM Permalink
  • Amazon has agreed to hand over data about sellers doing business on its site to Massachusetts state officials to help identify uncollected sales taxes.
  • Amazon initially refused to share the data back in September, which had led to a court order forcing Amazon to turn it over by mid-October.
  • The move is expected to lead other states to file similar requests.

 

how many reason do we need to stop doing business with this company?

Keltner Channel Surf Jan 23, 2018 4:18 PM Permalink

Trader’s Corner

Today was one of those ‘mixed’ days that saw absolutely wonderful afternoon price action in the miners and fixed, but a rather dull post-11 tape in most other asset classes.

The hardest thing for a newbie trader is approaching each day as a unique entity, rather than take a ‘lunch bucket’ approach, thinking the longer your day, the more you’ll make.

In today’s algo-driven world, with up and down volume/liquidity, Monday may present tradable action only in the first hour, with frustrating (and unprofitable) seesawing for the remainder, while Tuesday might make your month, but only by making several reversing trades on a ‘sine-wave’ day.  

The most important thing to do is blot out all the negativity concerning ‘rigged’ markets and realize each day’s action is a zero sum game produced by the unique interaction of several key competing entities:  a) big pension funds, largely driven by Fed policy, and typically acting only in the first and last hour, based on Daily/Weekly charts; b) retail investors, also acting early/late, but having a small impact vs. years past; c) Risk Parity and other unique quant players, acting on behalf of major public funds, often with strong counter-trend action; d) Intraday algos, presenting the biggest influence 10-2:30 on most days, most with a mean-reversion lineage, operating in all time frames simultaneously (‘fractally’), and which should be the main focus of any cash-to-cash day trader.

The hardest thing for manual traders is to  1) Assess when a) and c) above may be overrunning the omnipresent d) players;  and 2) Get the best entries in a spiky, saw-toothing tape, and know where to place PTLOs (profit-taking limit orders) and stops to maximize gains/minimize losses if one anticipated algo move is defeated in favor of another.  Bracketed orders are helpful for fast-moving assets.  Custom 'Amplitude' measures are essential in choosing longer holds vs. smaller/repeated reversals.

And that last paragraph is key:  only by realizing there are competing, oppositely loaded, zero sum players operating from the Monthly down to the 2-min chart, then choosing your entry/management time frame while monitoring larger/smaller time frames for clues, and knowing where the next likely aggregate algo touch-point level will be if your best guess gets plastered, will any success be possible.

So, stay positive, realize ZH is a fun site with a cool attitude, but that most here are reacting only to closing levels they believe unreasonable given a self-imposed gloomy outlook, rather than actual knowledge, gained only through experience.  There are no top-down centrally-driven ‘programs’, but thousands of bottom-up algorithms.

Believe in yourself and forge your own path.  Best of luck.

Keltner Channel Surf BlueHorseShoeLovesDT Jan 23, 2018 5:10 PM Permalink

The crew seem like nice guys, contribute to charities, etc., but it seems the last time they understood markets was back in the early Nineties, based on their discussions.  Understand TV is about ratings, so they have know their audience (non-pros who think of stocks in terms of narrative 'stories') and their sponsors (financial firms who make money from trading/planning), but to be honest I can't think of a less useful retail advice show on any topic, except for Cramer's.

D.r. Funk Jan 23, 2018 4:08 PM Permalink

Ha Ha You Couldnt Get Circuslike Dow Today
Pathetic Fake Fuckhole Manipulators

shiller 34 30 level
parabolic textbook final stage leg
and you still havent flipped me, and you still havent dropped me out

See my finger
==
SUB 11 VIX fabricated forced operation
==
3% DRAWDOWN LAPSE closer to reaching that point of elimination
==
ADDITIONAL FORGED LEG not gonna convince me [it] can go forever
==
PROGRAMMED ATH PSYOP ' cant go forever '

Keltner Channel Surf BlueHorseShoeLovesDT Jan 23, 2018 5:30 PM Permalink

Suspicious minds + common cognitive biases = conspiracy, though I can understand Colon & Funk's reasoning to an extent.

What they don't realize is that:  a) Many very large funds take a quant approach to focusing on the key components of a cap-weighted index to approach SPY performance without needing all 500 names; b) they then try to outperform their 'bogies', the key metric in getting paid and avoiding a dreaded "new manager search", by selectively buying/selling benchmark components based on custom measures, such as 'value', as a way to beat the index without straying far. 

Thus, they sold APPL above the top of it's 1.0 Daily Bollinger (key mean-reversion overlay), and bought IBM up from it's 20EMA Bollinger center up toward the 1.0 limit.  No conspiracy there, as Blue indicates, this is THE classic M-R technique that is most omnipresent on Daily charts, but impacts most time periods.