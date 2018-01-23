Watch A Comedian Shred CNN's Regime Change Talking Points In Under A Minute

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/23/2018 - 22:15

This could well be one of the most epic less-than-60-second devastating take-down of just about every mainstream media lie on Syria... In case you missed it, an entire panel of guests revolted against well-known conservative commentator S.E. Cupp's demands that the US "do something" to remove the Assad government during a segment on her CNN HLN show late last week, but it was a comedian that delivered the final death blow, calling Cupp's recycled regime change talking points "insane".  

Cupp has for years argued that "US inaction" is to blame for Syria's woes and has been a consistent and prominent voice on the right calling for increased and more direct military action in the Syrian war - even as top US officials and Pentagon and intelligence insiders have since been very blunt in stating the obvious that only al-Qaeda and ISIS would fill the vacuum should the Assad government be removed by military force.

asd
S.E. Cupp: "Isn't it time to do something in Syria in a full-throated way?"

During a recent Syria panel discussion on "SE Cupp Unfiltered," she revisited the idea of regime change, posing the question for the panel: "isn't it time to do something in Syria in a full-throated way?"

For hawks like Cupp, nothing is ever enough apparently, even as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has pledged that US forces will occupy... remain in Syria for an indefinite amount of time to support proxy SDF forces on the ground, primarily to "counter Iran" while seeking "political transition" in Damascus.

She introduced the segment with a heatedly emotional appeal to her guest panelists, pleading we "must do something" because "500,000 people died while we did nothing" and arguing that "ignoring all of this... the chemical weapons, ISIS, al-Qaeda, Hezbollah, Iran, Russia... it just gets worse". Cupp later answered her own question, saying that solving the crisis "is completely possible if you get rid of Assad". 

But the panel wasn't buying it. In a rare moment for mainstream network television, the entire group of panelists revolted with each commentator getting more blunt in their pushback against Cupp than the last - until finally stand-up comedian and libertarian commentator Dave Smith apparently couldn't take Cupp's smug clichéd and recycled talking points anymore.

Smith - though not some usual think tank blowhard that frequents such foreign policy debate panels - expertly schooled Cupp and dismantled her every assumption, demonstrating that it has been precisely US action in the region that has fueled the crisis in Syria, starting with the 2003 invasion of Iraq and continuing with the CIA program to arm the anti-Assad insurgency in Syria. And he did it all in under 60 seconds.

"...The most ridiculous plan that I've heard yet... This is insane... ISIS rose because we overthrew Saddam Hussein and then we armed ISIS," Smith said.  

Watch the full clip below (stand-up comic Dave Smith comes in at the 1:55 mark): 

Smith's epic diatribe met with no resistance. He said: 

"Regime change has been an absolute nightmare everywhere that we've had it. And the idea that we're going to go into a civil war and take both sides out is of all of these wars the most ridiculous plan that I've heard yet.

And as far as standing back while hundreds of thousands of people die - no one seems to have a problem with doing that in Yemen right now because it's not the regime that we want to overthrow, it's the regime we support doing it.

This is insane! ISIS did not rise because we pulled out of Iraq because of a bad decision - we pulled out on Bush's timeline because we had to because the government of Iraq was no longer going to protect our troops against war crimes.

ISIS rose because we overthrew Saddam Hussein and then we armed ISIS. We need to not intervene in this part of the world - it's an immoral war, it's an illegal war. Syria has not attacked America. We have no legitimate reason for our defense to be there, and this is exactly what Obama promised not to do, and what Trump promised not to do."

Apparently, S.E. Cupp couldn't come up with any better response other than to half-heartedly say, "I disagree"... before quickly ending the segment.

Tags
Politics
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Klassenfeind Klassenfeind Jan 24, 2018 3:26 AM Permalink

Just watched it with my VPN.

What's also very interesting is that that leftwing cunt talks about "returning millions of refugees home to Syria" if 'we just remove Assad.'

Oddly enough, those millions of people were very happy to live in Syria under Assad, but it was when the US (under Obama!), Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and the UAE wanted "regime change" that those millions fled. They didn't flee from Assad, they fled from the religious nutcase forces that the CIA armed.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
gespiri Jan 24, 2018 2:22 AM Permalink

By playing the corporate game, Ms. Deep-throat here got her own TV show.

Unfortunately, she's now playing with/against the big boys with questionable analyses and facts.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 3
Bloodstock Jan 24, 2018 12:12 AM Permalink

Cupp proabably went full throated during the interview to get the gig as she isn't a good speaker, stutters a lot, talking points suck in a full throated way. Propably loves the full throated position and talks about it at cocktail parties throughout the swamp.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
Omega_Man Jan 23, 2018 11:33 PM Permalink

it would be nice to see most of the world's nations attach merica and destroy it and smash the country to pieces... if you are dumb enough to defend this piece of shit nation called merica then you deserve it along with the rest of the evil assholes... if real and  good mericans had any sense they would pick up their guns and end this shit now before someone else does it for you

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
asscannon101 Jan 23, 2018 10:14 PM Permalink

So this CNN "experts" name is SE Cupp? SEE Cupp? CEE-Cup?? C-Cup?? Really? Seriously? I am offended and triggered by CNN and this blatantly ignorant person's offensive opinions upon my lack of mammalian protruberances!! I demand equal air-time to refute her sexist, Frankenist, racist, misogynist, Clintonist, genderist, wang-dang sweet poontanganist, hatist, statist, Laueristic, satanistic, Weinerfied, ASSAULT UPON MY VERY BEING!!I am a PERSON DAMMIT!! I HAVE FEELINGS!! I DEMAND AN APOLOGY!! How DARE you have an offensive name like C-Cup!! Look at me, dammit- my feelings are hurt!!

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
JustPastPeacefield Jan 23, 2018 10:04 PM Permalink

Yeah, he said that pretty well. Dead on.

And that's what Trump voters have been saying also. Let's get the fuck out. None of our business, or any of our god damn concern. 

Will he be an America First president? Still don't know. 

Who is this bomb-happy blond bitch, and how much does the CIA pay her.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
East Indian Jan 23, 2018 9:38 PM Permalink

"This content is not available in your country"

 

Oh, thank you, Youtube; if you are not allowed to censor what the Americans can watch, you can do it for the rest of the world. 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
847328_3527 hedgeless_horseman Jan 23, 2018 9:31 PM Permalink

Where was Don Smith when Obama started this entire catastrophic war in Syria?

 

Where was he when Hillary and Soweeto bibn Bama invaded Libya (for no reason except to get their gold)?

 

Odd they all oppose Tillerson and Trump NOW, when they didn't make a peep over the war criminals who started this entire mess---Bush, Obama and Crooked Clinton.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 52
mabuhay1 Jan 23, 2018 9:01 PM Permalink

She is right, the "panel" is a bunch of morons.  We did not "arm ISIS," and our inaction both in Iraq ad in Syria is the root cause for the problems in the Middle East today.  I know, I know, you and your Russian commie buddies want to make out like all is the fault of the war mongering Americans, but you know as well as I do that this just is not so.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
AGuy mabuhay1 Jan 23, 2018 11:16 PM Permalink

"We did not "arm ISIS," and our inaction both in Iraq ad in Syria is the root cause for the problems in the Middle East today. I know, I know, you and your Russian commie buddies"

yeah, Those darn Russian's armed them with US made M4 & M16 Rifles, US made vehicles & helicopters. Plus those Russians attacked their own troops and their Ally, Assad.

Name one nation that the US engaged in regime change worked out well?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Ace006 mabuhay1 Jan 23, 2018 11:08 PM Permalink

At the very least our esteemed Coalition Partners Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar financed, supplied, and trained ISIS. We have been complicit in enabling and not stopping that. We also conspired with ISIS to attack the SAA position southwest of Deir ez-Zor. The DIS memo obtained by Judicial Watch shows we considered ISIS a strategic asset.

You don't know what you're talking about.