Watch: Massive Brawl Breaks Out In German Airport During Anti-Erdogan Protests

A massive brawl involving over 180 people broke out inside a terminal at Hannover Airport in Germany on Monday related to protests of Turkey's military invasion of Kurdish areas in northwest Syria - an operation which began over the weekend and has received condemnation from multiple countries.
Turkish-Kurdish tensions have increasingly exploded into serious confrontations and violence within diaspora communities in Europe and the United States of late. Last May for example a huge brawl broke out between Erdogan's bodyguards and Kurdish protesters outside the Turkish embassy in D.C. after the Turkish president's private security detail attacked the pro-Kurdish activists, leaving a number of protesters with serious injuries.
Screenshot of Monday's violence at Germany's Hannover Airport via Facebook
And at an Erdogan speech delivered at a New York City hotel on the sidelines of a September UN meeting, pro-Kurdish Americans and Kurdish activists were again beaten by both Turkish security guards and rabid supporters of Erdogan, angry that protesters disrupted the speech.
Though not always picked up in international press, a quick search of social media shows that Turkish-Kurdish violence has become somewhat routine on the streets of Europe over the last few years. But the latest brawl is perhaps the first time an entire airport terminal was overtaken by mass violence between Kurds and Turks.
The footage can be viewed here:
...And footage from another angle showing the clashes:
Another video from the clashes in the #German Airport of #Hannover. #Afrin pic.twitter.com/p46vW0sDMI— Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_) January 22, 2018
The UK Daily Mail describes the scene as follows:
A mass brawl has broken out at a German airport, sparked by demonstrators protesting about Turkish military action against Kurdish fighters. Kurds who had gathered at airport for the protest came under attack from Turkish Airlines passengers, haz.de reported.
Video shows protesters waving flags exchanging punches with a group of men, who ran towards them, and some of the flags being used as improvised weapons. According to haz.de, the police had to use pepper spray to separate both sides.
Turkish media is predictably blaming Kurdish protesters for randomly attacking Turkish passengers; however, most international reports blame Turkish travelers for initially confronting and then attacking a group of Kurdish demonstrators. The video shows a pro-Kurdish, anti-Erdogan protester holding a flag stepping toward a crowd of presumably Turkish passengers, after which the flag-bearing man is punched - and from there chaos ensues. However, it is unclear if fighting had already broken out prior to the video recording.
Chants of "Fascist Erdogan" were reported as echoing through the airport terminal before the violence erupted. The dramatic footage shows both sides grabbing at flag poles to use as makeshift weapons while bystanders flea to safety, after which German police surrounded the terminal, placing it on lockdown.
Kurdish groups have accused Turkey's Erdogan of seeking to ethnically cleanse Syrian Kurds residing along the Turkish-Syrian border, while Turkey claims it is fighting "terrorists" as it sees the US-backed YPG/J forces ("People's Protection Units) as an extension of the terror designated PKK. Protests condemning the incursion, which Turkey has dubbed 'Operation Olive Branch', have taken place across multiple cities in the West, including New York City.
Photographed today in NYC:— Joey L. (@joeyldotcom) January 22, 2018
Kurdish & Turkish activists protest against the Turkish Army's invasion into #Afrin, civilian casualties & ongoing clashes against the anti-ISIS @DefenseUnits. #TwitterKurds #AfrinNotAlone #DefendAfrin #Efrin #Rojava #Syria pic.twitter.com/wnpopEPDaW
According to Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights - a pro-Syrian opposition media outlet - 21 civilians, including six children, have been killed in the operation as both the Turkish air force and artillery units have pounded urban areas in Afrin Canton, near Turkey's border.
Likely, we have not witnessed the last massive Turkish-Kurdish diaspora street fight as international tensions over Turkish military action continues.
Comments
Fuck the German Communist Government that made terrorism possible.
First, this brawl isn't *massive*. Second, an airport isn't the place to protest. Lastly, airport authorities take a dim view of people that harass passengers. These protestors deserve what German authorities dish out to them.
The protest could also be staged to provide cover for something else going on.
In reply to First, this brawl isn't … by Laughing.Man
Ah, behold the blessings of multicultural enrichment. People bringing their disputes with them and fight it out in a country where they are guests. They all should have been rounded up and, disregarding how long they were in Germany or what their status is, be deported.
Farewell Germany... Luckily problems like this are contained to larger cities and the entire state of NRW. Here in the countryside things are still OK... for now.
Would that Charles could be King again....
In reply to Farewell Germany... Luckily… by Song_Of_Roland
Europe is importing civil war.
gotta love those civilised Turks
In reply to Europe is importing civil… by MPJones
Never change Germany, never change.
Look everyone! Valuable cultural enrichment the (((Left))) keeps telling us is essential for our survival.
(And by "our survival" they mean (((their))) financial system, which they use to turn us all into cattle. Stupid goyim.)
In reply to gotta love those civilised… by quadraspleen
How do illiterate immigrants who cannot perform basic tasks help their financial system? They cannot even be competitive in the labor market because they have literally nothing to offer...
I would argue that they are here to simply destroy European civilization, the one civilization that brought us freedom in the sense of Burke and Jefferson. Without such freedom, institutions such as the EU can reign in perpetuity.
In reply to Never change Germany, never… by Haus-Targaryen
I have maintained now for about a year, keep a good eye on all Erdo's actions. It is my belief he will be used by (((them))) to start a third world war.
He’s a Muslim, very crazy, evil and filled with hate and the desire to execute all non Muslims or to enslave them — just like the Koran dictates.
If I were a Kurd I’d probably want to kick some Turk scum ass — and I want to kick Turk ass even though I’m not a Kurd.
In reply to I have maintained now for… by shining one
The deep state was all over this message. Look at the votes and comments, it should be clear.
wirhin seconds of posting my original comment, there were multiple down votes. In 7.5 years, I have never seen this before.
...maybe it's because release is spelt wrong? heh ;-)
in all seriousness, you've been here 7.5 yrs but are still sensitive to down votes? where them like a badge of honour
In reply to The deep state was all over… by BlackChicken
Didn’t type release. Good try though.
Bitch..
Not sensitive, my track record would confirm that; don’t care either way.
Asking a simple question, and the replies were instant. THAT makes me ask more questions. How did you reply to that in 15-20 seconds?
fuck off..!
In reply to ...maybe it's because… by fel.temp.reparatio
#rekeasethememo ?!
...get a grip old son
In reply to Didn’t type release. Good… by BlackChicken
My grip is fine.
How did your reply post 26 minutes later when only 5 minutes have expired?!?
WTF is going on here?
In reply to #rekeasethememo ?!… by fel.temp.reparatio
When originally posted, “released” was spelled properly. WTF is going on here?
In reply to My grip is fine… by BlackChicken
The time stamps are WAY off.
Dont know what this means or implies, but this board is being manipulated, and THAT is a fact.
In reply to When originally posted, … by BlackChicken
The time stamps are way off here.
Do not know who is messing with this, but this forum is NOT accurate.
In reply to My grip is fine… by BlackChicken
The time stamps are way off here.
Do not know who is messing with this, but this forum is NOT accurate.
In reply to My grip is fine… by BlackChicken
don't be an ass hole your whole life. You have zero down votes at this time.
In reply to The deep state was all over… by BlackChicken
You’re the asshole. Let’s be clear about that.
you want some? Come and get it.
In reply to don't be an ass hole your… by shining one
Fuck you.
when I posted, there were -2 down votes immediately after I posted. Refreshed and saw it. WTF is going on here?
LOOK at the time stamps, you can do it.
In reply to don't be an ass hole your… by shining one
so, kurd activists protesting against erdogan's military action in syria don't go to the turkish embassy (or such place) but rather go to the airport to confront people disembarking from a turkish airlines flight?
oookay heh ;-)
I know!
KICK THEM ALL OUT!!
Does anybody REALLY believe these are the people who will work for our pension system?????
YOU'LL NEED TO FIGHT WHEN YOU GET TO RETIREMENT AGE! FORGET ABOUT THAT PENSION!!
Stay focused people, our existence hangs in n the balance.
Today, our prime minister said "we need to adapt our social system to the influx of the immigrants becaue we can't keep it at current levels'
Pensions are set to drop from 1700 euro's a month to 300 euro's a month. I wonder how people will keep up not giving a fuck when that happens.
Everybody has parents, everybody will need to step up to support them thanks to those immigrants...
I'm sure that will all transform peacefully...
In reply to Stay focused people, our… by BlackChicken
I saw that shit in the Netherlands too. Why airports? They're zero tolerance zones. You wanna look at the barrel of an H&K? By my guest. What is Soros & Co up to this time?
Cultural destruction is my game, Soros’s Open Society Foundations and other foreign-funded non-governmental organizations and NGO’s is my name.
In the midst of the DC leaks revelations, showing how much global influence coupled with global damage, billionaire George Soros and his NGOs have inflicted on the planet, it is a disheartening to know that Hillary's Chicgo friend, Soros’s son is now emerging from the shadows, poised to carry on his father’s global destabilisation legacy.
Like his father, Alex Soros is a progressive liberal who believes it is his duty to destroy nation states, do away with traditional family values, and expunge Christianity from the face of the earth.
The young Soros is already off to a good start, whining and dining with all the right people who will help him carry on the “good” work of his father. Work that we can all familiarise ourselves with thanks to DC Leaks.
http://theduran.com/alex-soros-comes-out-of-the-shadows-son-of-george-s…
In reply to I saw that shit in the… by Vageling
Whatever he does humanity will adapt to it, and soon his tactics will become so utterly inefficient and counter productive that it will result in huge losses on his side.
His name will be the brand of failure that everyone will avoid at all costs.
Dude will finish his life like a pariah, if not conveniently executed before.
In reply to Cultural destruction is my… by pparalegal
We shall see eh? The media conglomerates are still convincing the sheep that the Kardashian's ass & tits and ESPN is most important.
In reply to Whatever he does humanity… by shitshitshit
Erdogan, muzzie dictator.
Diversity: Importing everybody else's problems into your country since 1945
^ This! +1 ;)
In reply to Diversity: Importing… by greenspanator
#rekeasethememo
#fuckschummer
#fuckmueller
LOOK at the time stamps... WTF is going on here..?
Glad you stopped there because if you had added
#fuckhillary
I'd have probably thrown...
In reply to #rekeasethememo… by BlackChicken
#FUCK HILLARY
happy now?
In reply to Glad you stopped there… by Byte Me