WW3 Preparations? Amidst Drought, North Korean Officials Raid Homes And Farms To Feed Army

North Korean officials are ransacking homes and raiding farms in order to feed their starving army.
Not only has the drought taken its toll on the nation, but this newest harsh seizure of food is causing internal clashes between the civilians and the army.
Soldiers for the communist regime had already been given long periods of leave in order to try to find food and make money to purchase food. However, it hasn’t been enough. Collective farms are suffering due to drought and poor harvests, leading officials to ransack farms and homes in order to find any stored food or money that might benefit the army, Daily NK reports.
While North Korean citizens are used to officials searching for food and asking for bribes, their use of increasingly brutal tactics to feed a starving army has led to reported clashes between troops and citizens. Farms in the country have not been able to meet quotas, and in response, officials are giving them new assignments.
“We are suffering because collective farms in our region did not have a good harvest last year and so we were unable to fulfill the mandatory quota for military provisions. All individuals who weren’t able to meet the demands have been receiving additional assignments since the very beginning of January,” a source in South Hamgyong Province reported to Daily NK.
“This year, we have to postpone our farm work due to this ‘extremely urgent’ task of gathering food for the military,” the source said.
In the past, individuals were allowed to take leave from farm work to obtain money for fertilizer or farm equipment. But this year, any money is being used to procure food and other items for military use.
“Last year, most of this region, including the Taehongdan, Pochon, Samjiyon, and Paekam areas, were not able to meet their military provision quotas. These demands are pushing people to their wits’ end,” said a separate source in the Ryanggang Province.
“Sometime in spring, the collective farms that are behind on their quotas will have some of their constituents provide frozen potatoes, which are processed by peeling and drying before presentation to the authorities. But many also call the season the ‘time when thieves (in this case, the farm authorities) rear their ugly heads,‘” he added.
Famine is believed to have previously killed millions of people in the hermit kingdom. The communist regime prioritizes sending food and resources to the military and high ranking government officials over its general population.
As CNN reported - Feb 29, 2012
North Korea has agreed to halt nuclear tests, long-range missile launches and enrichment activities at its Yongbyon nuclear complex in exchange for food aid from the United States, the State Department said Wednesday.
"Today's announcement represents a modest first step in the right direction. We, of course, will be watching closely and judging North Korea's new leaders by their actions," U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday before the House Appropriations Committee.
In return for the moratorium on nuclear activities at this key site, the United States has agreed to a package of 240,000 metric tons of nutritional assistance to North Korea.
According to State Department officials who briefed reporters on condition of not being identified, the nutritional assistance will include corn-soy blend, beans, vegetable oils and ready-to-eat therapeutic food.
Get'er done Hillary is still watching.
Just wait untill the American empire collapses.
You'll see the exact same thing happening in America
I'm sure the proletariat will be happy to lay down their lives and those of their children for the people's army.
The common good before the individual good.
Just remove the soldiers' tapeworms and roundworms to reduce the food consumption by 10%...
obviously, the terrorist regime here is the US as their illegal sanctions are starving millions of North Koreans who already have an extremely harsh life. Way to go America...such humanitarians. If the shoe was on the other foot---well....
Collectivist farms are pretty bad at producing food. They tried that (forced) in Ukraine during the 1930s and starved millions. The SU experimented with small private farms during the 1950s and it was so successful that they banned it quickly. Private property and all that is rather bad for collectivist systems. Another brilliant communist idea was the pseudo scientific notion that individuals of the same species don't compete with each other for nutrients. That novel idea was developed in the SU. As a result, it was reasoned, these individuals could be planted as close as possible to each other. This was applied in China. Of course, harvests failed and millions starved to death. Another brilliant idea was to cull off completely bird species that ate some of the crops. But these birds also ate insects that were a pest. The result was that more harvests failed.
Yes, collectivist systems, really good for nutrition. Not.
We are so much better off in the great US of A aren't we?
US biggest exporter of agricultural produce, followed by the Netherlands (which is much much smaller btw.).
I guess they must be doing something right. For sure there are problems with overuse of pesticides, GMO (not in NL though), and fertilizers. But pesticides and fertilizers are also used in communist systems and probably even more. For that to change and make a change to organic food requires a change in mindset. You won't be able to get rid of all pesticides I am afraid. Even organic farmers need to resort to copper sulphate sometimes.
Plenty of agricultural innovations btw. coming out of the Netherlands which reduce the use of water and more efficiently uses nutrients to get the same or even better yields. These innovation you would not see developed in North Korea.
You're not starving.
just eating toxic gender bending and mind disturbing food.
I wonder what's worse...
You still have a choice. It will cost you more perhaps but you would be able to find good nutritious organic food in the US. The current situation with GM, Glyphosate, growth hormone meat, etc. is the result of deregulation of the USDA and the FDA and the revolving door between these organizations and the biotech industry that started under Bush senior. Consumers have power though. Reject that shit and when enough people do that then it is just a matter of the market.
They never learn. Until people are starving.
Often not even then.
Do you think that they care? My sense is no. The factoid floating around my head about how “every major famine is man made.”
In reply to They never learn. Until… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You are eating oil.
Oil makes the fertilisers.
Oil powers the farm machinery.
Oil transports the food to market.
Oil powers the chemical plants making pesticides.
No. Famine is not man made. Famine is the normal state.
Plenty is man made.
Each calory of food necessitates 10 calories in oil to be produced in western countries.
Mind blowing.
Preparation for WW III?
BS..Those bastards call it Tuesday.
Huh?
How is already malnourished soldiers scrounging food from meager harvests preparation for WWIII?
When WWIII comes, there probably won't be any food for them, period.
What are they going to do with all them soldiers anyway, invade the US? How would they get here? The North Korean army is useless, just a heavy burden on their country. The only thing I can see is that their army will protect them against a South Korean invasion. But if the North Korean armies are hungry and their country goes into a state of chaos, they may hold the gates open for the South Koreans to come in. They'd welcome them with open arms. Then they would have a Korean peninsula reunification. Wouldn't that be nice? I think this is what the US is trying to accomplish with these sanctions. If it happens, I hope it happens quickly so their people won't all die of starvation. I wouldn't want to live like that.
Huge war-games on their borders, threatening invasion every year, twice a year, during planting and harvest times.This is designed specifically to destabilise the country, as it requires the constant standing army, which they cam ill-afford. Sanctions to ensure food insecurity. Suggestions about weather control to create a ten year drought, but that might be just conspiracy theory talk. All of this is designed to make life more and more difficult. They are not allowed to import fuel now, hence the nice photo of a buffalo instead of a tractor.
Don't forget we bombed them back into the stone-age in the 50s, and they don't seem to have been allowed to recover. 20% of the population dead, and every single building destroyed, and more napalm than was dropped on Vietnam over 10 years or however many.
All we need now is Madeleine Albright to tell us it was worth it.
This story may be true, because we of the west have utterly fucked up their country, but it may just be propaganda, getting the western muppets ready to wage war on NK just to save them from themselves, and keep them safe from democracy, of course. If it is true, desperation may for Kim to march south, just to get some resources - even if he knows it is a suicide mission. In that case, mission accomplished for the MIC (and perhaps another 3 or 4 million dead, but they are just people so who gives a shit about them?)
my bovine excrement meter is at 100%.
this is hearsay at best.
The problem is when you eat a N Korean you're just hungry again in an hour.
Take "Fat Boy", stick a rod through him and roast him like a pig on a spit.
That should feed a few of them.
for a week
Fuck you daily doom porn!
Stick with what you know. Water filters, subterranean bunkers, and solar flares.
International affairs is way out of your league.
Have you seen how skinny the NK soldiers are? When Jong can't feed his soldiers and their families, it won't be long before Jung is gone. The military leadership knows they can't depend on the loyalty of their soldiers if they aren't fed. The military leadership is better fed than the soldiers. Search the internet for some videos of NK soldiers and you'll see. Jong will fail spectacularly, especially given his large army (25% of the men 17-54, and about 4% of the total population) he needs to feed in a country that's starving.
Able to survive a harsh climate able to survive on a minimum and more greyhound than bulldog and brainwashed since birth well you can go fight that I wont be.
Pfft. I'd be willing to bet the Norks have a helluva lot more food stored for tough times than the USA has.
I'd bet not
I notice that there are NO sources quoted for this "information"?
It might be true but hard information on NK is notoriously difficult to come by and this piece has the appearance of Government propaganda. Sad if the alt media is being taken under the wing of the alphabet soup Agencies?
Indeed, this article stinks of propaganda to me.
When I look up YouTube videos of North Koreans gathered at a stadium for a game, the people look very slim, fit, and seemingly happy despite the lack of electricity. When I look at videos of American's watching a game at a stadium, the people look very fat, unhealthy, and perhaps a bit angry/grumpy. But they do have huge electronic video displays to announce the score.
We may have no shortage of food in the US, but our food is clearly not particularly healthy.
Who's people are actually being fed best?
Thanks for illustrating how propaganda works. Goebbels would be proud.
This will end in a brutal way for both sides. The neocons dream of a unified Korea and “Asian NATO” member at China’s doorstep. US doesn’t give a shit about the civilian casualties on either side.
The comment section at the source (SHTFplan) is quite ... entertaining.
That site is infested with religious nutters.
When all else fails, they take us (NK) to war. Gerald Celente
If this happened, in America, tptb would start a major war to distract the people.
Hide your preps.
The Joomanji is here
According to the CIA source...
Fixed it.
So, we just need to cook up some eggs and bacon at the DMZ when the wind is blowing north and the war will be won because all the Nork soldiers will surrender for some breakfast.
I think North Korea does this peace or war ^_^ lol
CIA would love you believe it's just for war.
If Fatty the Third switch toothpastes, ACT OF WAR WW3 IS INEVITABLE
Word has it that Whole Foods shoppers are facing similar famine -- empty shelves everywhere. http://www.nj.com/entertainment/index.ssf/2018/01/whole_foods_food_shor…
Like in North Korea, the food is likely being commandeered to feed Bezos and his high-ranking Whole Foods officials.
it's mostly their new order system that discourages the same lazy overstocking as before, and is meant to make managers a lot more reactive (rather than overly proactive) in keeping stock -- and some are not adapting well. basically, one reason why Amazon bought Whole Foods and felt it could be more efficient and streamlined.
Amazon has a lot of Illuminati NWO theories that probably are pretty good, but I don't think this is one of them ^_^
Anyhow, we all know Bezos is a Vampire Squid: he needs the blood of children, not organic kale.
So now ((they)) are playing the "Humanitarian" card?
Lemme guess... they're doing it... "For the Nork children".
So... "More sanctions!"?
Wouldn't have anything to do with sanctions would it?.
If the secret service is interested Adolph Hitler's Mercedes 770k Grosser parade car is up for sale the US may as well go the whole hog with this total world domination stuff.
I doubt it even has anything to do with reality. No reliable sources and wrapped in a ShitHeel Tells Fiction ribbon. If North Korea is making peace overtures, then there is a clear need for more Wackyland Dictatorship© scary stories, especially as some of the classics of the genre are unraveling.
Certain people reported as having been put to death by the evilsinistercommie regime have been seen in public lately. And that "execution by pack of attack dogs" story? Its source was a satirical Chinese blog.
DPRK Defector Admits Killing Someone Before Fleeing
Yes we are in a post truth society and the fog of war is now compounded by a Stasi level of social media control as well as mainstream media if there is a civil disturbance in the USA the same will happen there is no I will repeat it no grain reserves at the moment.
Probably does. Maybe so. All I know is now that they fixed the fucking threading on comments we can have normal conversations instead of SHOUTING AND CLIMBING ALL OVER EACH OTHER LIKE STARVING NORTH KOREANS TO MAKE A POINT TYLERS YOU FUCKING IDIOTS WHAT TOOK YOU SO LONG?
Guy who uses Caps Lock calling other people idiots. Classic!
