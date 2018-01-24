Andrew Napolitano: Wrong To Keep Mass Surveillance Memo Secret

Authored by Adam Dick via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
What is the deal with a memorandum by Republican employees at the Intelligence Committee of the United States House of Representatives that allegedly demonstrates very disturbing use of surveillance power through the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court not being publicized or shared widely among Congress members until shortly after legislation (S 139) to extend legal authority for such surveillance for six years cleared the Congress?
If the memorandum provides as disturbing of revelations as some Congress members are claiming, every House and Senate member, and the American people too, being able to review it before congressional votes on the bill could have had significant consequences.
Maybe the memorandum’s wide distribution would have resulted in the bill failing to pass, passing with alterations to address problems evidenced in the memorandum, or passing with a significantly shorter reauthorization period. That a small group of Congress members “sat on” the memorandum, keeping its information from their fellow Congress members, legal scholar Andrew Napolitano says in a new interview with host Kennedy at Fox Business, “is either incompetence or malfeasance in office.”
And why is the memorandum now kept secret from the public despite Congress members’ claims that its revelations show reprehensible actions in the US government related to the mass surveillance program? Napolitano, who is the Fox News senior judicial analyst as well as a Ron Paul Institute Advisory Board member, finds this lack of openness intolerable.
Continuing to keep the memorandum secret from the people, Napolitano argues in the interview, is wrong.
“The use of raw intelligence data for political purposes,” which is apparently a focus of the still-secret memorandum, says Napolitano, “will destroy and undermine democracy.”
“If that happened,” says Napolitano, “we have a right to know about it.”
Napolitano continues:
It is just as bad for members of Congress to say: 'We know about it, but we can’t do anything; because it’s a secret, we can’t tell you about it; it’s horrific if you know about it, but you will never know about it.' What kind of democracy is that? Do we work for them, or do they work for us?
Preventing the publication of the memorandum, supposing it does contain information that would lead people to criticize the mass surveillance program, Napolitano says, will mean that the memorandum will become no more than “a historical footnote” and something largely forgotten six years from now when reauthorization is again considered in Congress.
Watch Napolitano’s complete interview here:
Napolitano also says in the interview that he is “looking for a courageous member” from among the twelve Congress members who knew about the memorandum before the vote but kept the memorandum secret to “take it to the floor of the Congress and release it, where the releaser is immune from criminal and civil liability.”
The immunity Napolitano is referring to is the protection provided to Congress members found in the Speech and Debate Clause of Article One, Section Six of the United States Constitution. It is this protection that Sen. Mike Gravel (D-AK) took advantage of in 1971 when he entered into the record of the Senate subcommittee he chaired the Pentagon Papers, the publication of which the US government was fighting to prevent, and worked on ensuring copies of the Pentagon Papers were then handed to reporters.
Voting...Bwahahahahaha....!!!
Told ya nothing would come of it, they are all guilty so they can't screw one group, they will just screw right back.... have to get rid of all of them.
the Judge is always on point.
The whole economy is a ponzi / con so the surveillance is now used to preserve their economic fraud.
If flipped when people started to get agitated about all the money creation, racketeering, P2P and bribes.
So you are now an enemy of the state because you call them out for their thieving.
You voting rights and freedom of speech are also classed as terrorism because this the only way you can object.
So you voting rights will be removed and your right to free speech suppressed to preserve their fraud.
For anyone who does not know how invasive the surveillance is, please watch Citizen Four, the documentary about Ed Snowden.
It will be interesting to see how the world treats Ed Snowden when his asylum in Russia ends this years.
Ahhh yes, once again a few need to be reminded that the "The Republic for which it stands" means "Republics throughout the ages have featured: popular sovereignty; civic duty; a sense of the commonwealth; and resistance to corruption.
Face it ,the 21st century American Republic is massively corrupt and "democracy" is partially to blame.
"Face it ,the 21st century American Republic is massively corrupt and "democracy" is partially to blame."
Did you actually say democracy? That makes about as much sense as saying that "capitalism is partially to blame" Did I just say caplitalism?
Well to the founding fathers , "democracy" was a filthy word meaning mob rule
We are supposed to be a republic
Big difference
I downloaded this redacted copy 4 days ago after reading a story here at ZH. DNI declassified it and posted it a while ago. INFOWARS did not scoop anything.
https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/51117/2016_Cert_FISC_Memo_Opi…
Read the Memo. Can it also be seen as the FISA court covering it's own ass post Trump election? That's a much more dangerous question with regard to this whole mess.
Redacted copies are utterly worthless.Redacted is a highfalutin fancy term for "don't let the motherfuckers know nuthin'"
Plus, as has been said plenty of times already, it's widely reported to be only 4 pages, not this 99 pages of redactions being posted about.
ZH had posted a copy that is behind a Scribd paywall. Thanks Tyler.
#showusthememo
Their response: #GoPoundSand-Again
Purification by fire is the only option for this purveyor of lies and deceit.
Andrew is but a willing mouthpiece for his handlers whose job it is to fuck us out of everything we have.
He soothes us with whimsical phrases and righteous commentary the likes of which we want to hear creating the illusion that someone in the know is on our side.
Erect the stake. Strike the match.
Whichever member of Congress that releases that memo will be a hero of the people...
And certainly Arkancided the next day......
Robbery gone horribly bad
Wallet still in back pocket...
They are simply afraid. Afraid for all of us as they likely KNOW that to release all of this will shake our nation (and likely the world) to its core. We all know how fragile our manufactured "reality" is and while we can all know that it is ultimately corrupt and broken, once the light of day is allowed to strike it it is likely to burst into flames.
Years of suspicions of a cheating spouse can be damaging to the relationship, but once PROOF exists, all bets are off and the fragile illusion of marriage cannot stand.
America and the world "can't handle the truth".
Riding the coat tails of this fraud is hazardous to ones health.
But you will legally be killed and murdered by the state to keep the truth concealed right?
Who wants to live forever? I'd much rather go out standing on my feet for something righteous than tied over a barrel with my pants around my ankles
That is a fine personal choice, but when it comes to everyone else, there may be some confilciting opinions. It's one thing to burn your house down in a fit of righteous anger, and quite another to lite up the entire neighborhood.
Problem is, the whole neighborhood is burning, everyone is in the street waiting on the fire department... who will never come, because they are too busy putting out the fire at the station. We will have to pick up some hoses and fight the blaze ourselves, or be forced to sift through the ashes we are left with.
So you're advocating that the it's better for everyone if we don't know and nobody in DC grows a spine? That's fine, but that means we get to be slaves
The FISA report has been released and is on INFOWARS as of yesterday afternoon! Of course, MSM is not covering this monumental report of corruption at the highest level in the FBI, CIA and NSA.
InfoWars released an already public DNI document. Everyone who has spoke about The Memo, has stated that is is a Congressional work product, and that it is FOUR PAGES in length. The DNI document is 99 pages, not 4. Stop spreading the falsehood that this is The Memo. It is not. If people think it is out... that the DNI document is it, people will stop demanding its release, as they think it has been already. The DNI document from William Binney is NOT the Congressional Memo. The Four Page Congressional Memo has NOT been released/leaked anywhere as of this time.
Read the DNI document, it has some telling information, but it is not the document that the CongressCritters are talking about.
The Jewish owned MSM is the same people that is running the Cabal to eject The Don.
Politicians are members of the elite class in this country, feeding off the taxpayers. The rest of us are Mongo's: "pawns in game of life".
Cover-Ups are all the Rage in the USA.
Does the Secret Society meet at Budgetel to save money or at Trump Tower where no one suspects them?
Well they meet in two places now ... the senate and congress.
That way you cannot recognise them, blending in and all that.
Do we work for them, or do they work for us?"
They work for our Owners.
We work for our fears and insecurities. That is their tool of manipulation. As the density of our world's population grows, constant comparison is unavoidable....how prospereous or successful we see ourselves compared to everyone else drives soo many of us, and they KNOW this.
Ethos & a Moral Moment for Reforms & Truth-seeking in the form of Audits & Investigations.
" It is this protection that Sen. Mike Gravel (D-AK) took advantage of in 1971 when he entered into the record of the Senate subcommittee he chaired the Pentagon Papers, the publication of which the US government was fighting to prevent, and worked on ensuring copies of the Pentagon Papers were then handed to reporters."
This April 15th remember you work for them.
Definition of sedition:
Incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority
If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, § 1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
*Another source of sedition are those that promote secession.
Hopefully they're keeping it around just long enough to put Comey, Mueller, the Clintons, etc at the end of a rope.
I like Andrew Napo, and I have been following him for years, usually agree with him.
However, his suggestions and remedies are almost never followed by those with the power to act.
Trey Gowdy and Andy should get a room.
Counting on Feinstein to inadvertently pop an extra downer and spill the beans on the memo.
"And why is the memorandum now kept secret from the public despite Congress members’ claims that its revelations show reprehensible actions in the US government related to the mass surveillance program?"
That's a good questions, Judge Nap. Another good question is why you told us that Comey was a good guy and could be trusted.
Now you'e talkin!
The harvester/plunders don't want the sheep to be able to know that tptb are up to the most dishonorable of activities.
what are you in 4th grade? You have to be over 18 to post here! Tyler?!
People should have nothing that they are hiding so they should be fine with the government searching through their information
I have a good friend that grew up in the Soviet Union. His father and mother came home from work two minutes apart in the 1970's. When his father Alexander arrived a man (neighbor) was bothering his mother. The man was making lewd advances towards her. The father, Alexander arrived and punched the guy out. Unbeknownst to Alexander this neighbor was with the Soviet version of our Homeland Security. He told Alexander that he would pay a high price for his insolence. About three months later three men (including the neighbor) came to their apartment door and told him to pack an overnight bag. They had uncovered evidence he was buying black market cigarettes for personal use from a man at his workplace.
The neighbor man launched an investigation on Alexander on a fictional premise. Then interviewed his co-workers and others.
Alexander went to prison for 1 year as an enemy of the state. During this time the neighbor regularly forced himself on my friends mom. He would tell her that they could also imprison their son if she didn't cooperate. That is let him screw her.
Yes, people should have nothing that they are hiding so they should be fine with the government searching through their information
