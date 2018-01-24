The Mnuchin Massacre: Precious Metals Surge Amid Dollar's Worst Start In 30 Years

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/24/2018 - 16:02

The Dollar was smashed with the ugly-stick today as Mnuchin's comments sparked chaos in FX markets... and as precious metals surged and bond yields jumped... and stocks actually sank (briefly)... we were reminded by the mainstream media that a falling dollar is great for 'Murica so buy the dip in stocks with all your money on the sidelines...

The Mnuchin Massacre (or Ross Rout)...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD5.jpg

 

The Dollar crashed over 1% today - its worst day since The Fed hiked rates in March 2017...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD2.jpg

This is the worst start to a year since 1987...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD3.jpg

Interestingly, stocks soared (just as they are now) as the dollar crashed (just as it is now) in 1987... before things went pear-shaped...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD4.jpg

 

Today, as the dollar dumped so Bitcoin, gold, and silver surged...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD1.jpg

 

Stocks were also whacked with the ugly trade-war stick during the day but the machines worked their magic to get the S&P and Dow back to even... With a late-day flater, only The Dow closed green... at a new record high...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD15.jpg

While we v-shape-recovered, we note that Mnuchin and Ross gave stock investors their 2nd 1%-drawdown of the year.

 

VIX briefly topped 12 intraday but was monkey-hammered lower in an effort to get the S&P back to green...BUT FAILED

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD14.jpg

 

Of course - once the NYSE was unbroken, the panic-bid began...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD13.jpg

 

Trannies were trashed as the Airline index plunged on United headlines...The Airline index is now in the red YTD...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD10.jpg

This was Airlines biggest plunge (6%) since Brexit.

 

As AAPL continues to slide, so FANG stocks soar...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD11.jpg

 

Bonds were dumped overnight but bid off technical support as stocks sank...NOTE that only 2Y Yield are higher on the week...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD12.jpg

 

Commodities were all higher on the day as the dollar dumped but precious metals stood out.

Silver surged most since Brexit to 4-month highs...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD7.jpg

 

Today saw gold's highest close since Sept 2016...

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD8.jpg

 

Bitcoin managed to hold on to gains but Ethereum outperformed on the day...

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD9.jpg

 

WTI/RBOB surged after an initial drop following DOE inventory/production data... (WTI almost hit $66, the highest since Dec 2014)

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180124_EOD6.jpg

Finally, we leave it up to Sven Henrich to sum things up perfectly...

LawsofPhysics Jan 24, 2018 5:17 PM Permalink

We have had a global "market" for a while now...

...thanks to the global banking cartel we all will now get to experience a global currency collapse.

Hedge accordingly (that's all anyone can do anyway)

Dilluminati Jan 24, 2018 4:21 PM Permalink

Short shit coin, short AI.  I just talked to some cocksucker AI and all I can say is that isn't fucking going to do it.  I smell huge blowback for companies that think cattle-shoot solutions fucking work.  I'll not name the bank but refuse ever to do business with them when they start off-shore with my social security number and then ask for "verification".

Short this turd of a market and the abomination AI.

If I don't get a human I'll not fucking deal with em.

 

Cloud9.5 Jan 24, 2018 4:17 PM Permalink

I realize that I am a dinosaur, but as I sit here flipping a silver liberty there is a certain amount of reassurance just from the weight of the thing.

Dilluminati Cloud9.5 Jan 24, 2018 4:42 PM Permalink

I like the heft of a coin tube in the palm of me hand..  I'm not liking this evasive manipulative computer wrangling to get you entwined with their digital tentacles so they can suck as much personal info and consumerism from you as possible, I like the independence of metals, especially lead.

Invest In Precious Metals Buy Lead Shirt

https://teespring.com/shop/JS47-428#pid=2&cid=2397&sid=back

 

The cocksuckers..

there is an 89 cent over spot advertised in the NRA magazine 

https://www.1stamericanreserve.com/

NRA members the ad from page 63 NRA Feb 2018

So if you know a NRA member use their # if they don't stack.

 

 

 

 

just the tip Cloud9.5 Jan 24, 2018 4:24 PM Permalink

as i read your comment i began to flip a 1959 quarter.  odd thing about it, when it hits a 1961 quarter, it sounds different.  from present day quarters.  hitting each other.

Today, as the dollar dumped so Bitcoin, gold, and silver surged...

according to the title of the article, and this statement, i have always wondered if bitcoin was a precious metal.  now, i have it on good authority from ZH that bitcoin is in fact a precious metal.

i'm going to buy some to hold in my hand.

oh......

wait....

new game Jan 24, 2018 4:14 PM Permalink

So the dow chart is an over bought situation? naw, pile in loosers. even the mt everest comparison makes it a foothill compared. could anything go wrong, naw again.s/

i seriously think mankind has lost it's rational ability to think, much less critical think. everywhere, dumb fuks doing dumb fuking things, EVERYWHERE...

JibjeResearch Jan 24, 2018 4:12 PM Permalink

Through out history, we have suffered greatly.  These are the things that caused our suffering.

1. Centralized government/plannings (The poor majority well being is not cared for)

2. Capitalism (Wealth eventually consolidated at the top)

3. Socialism (Making other pay for your living is not a solution)

4. Communism (Forcing people to do something is not productive)

5. Monarchy (Killing people for saying something is murder)

6. Religion (Lying to people is corruption)

 

Today, we are witnessing the decentralized blockchain technological revolution.  The decentralized democratic blockchain that is governed by the people and for the people, the preserver of truth, will bring peace and prosperity to all people regardless of the origin.

We must support and  accept STEM, and look to outer space for resources.  If we do these two things, this blockchain tech will provide for us so that we don't have to be a slave to those six things.

wmbz Jan 24, 2018 4:12 PM Permalink

If anyone thinks that Munchkin misspoke they are nuts, not a word comes out these guys mouths that isn't calculated.

Anyway, where the hell is the monkey? My Au&Ag are not used to him sleeping on the job!

SumSUN Jan 24, 2018 4:12 PM Permalink

I'm still stacking because I see how USD hegemony affects the world.

It is pretty cool to see the price go up though.  Watching the USD go down is better.

Full Court Lug… Jan 24, 2018 4:08 PM Permalink

Nice try with that temporary dump'n'pump today, but let's be honest: TPTB aren't gonna let us get within 3-4% of 3000 and pull the plug there. Not a chance. I think Grantham had the right idea: this insane ride takes us to 3300-3500, then comes a savage plunge to make 2008 look like a day at the spa.

Yen Cross Jan 24, 2018 4:07 PM Permalink

  I've seen some bizarro weird shit in my trading days, but today was just down right "batshit" crazy. Someone needs to lock Mnuchin in a broom closet for the rest of his life!

Keltner Channel Surf Jan 24, 2018 4:06 PM Permalink

Though Yellen easily attained sainthood amongst perma-bulls as her tenure draws to a close, there are a few uber-sensitive ‘snowflake’ bulls who remain heartbroken over the end of QE:

“You’ve Lost that Dovish Feelin’ ”     from  “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’”    by The Righteous Brothers   

You never nod your head anymore when I buy the dips
And there's no bitterness like before when the market round-trips
You're trying hard not to show it (baby), but baby, baby I know it

You've lost that dovish feelin', whoa, that dovish feelin'
You've lost that dovey feelin', now it's gone...gone...gone...woah

Now there's no welcome look in your eyes when I reach for yield
And now you're starting to criticize leverage I’ve concealed
It makes me just feel like crying (baby), 'cause Janet, something beautiful's dying !

You've lost that dovish feelin', whoa, that dovish feelin'
You've lost that dovey feelin', now it's gone...gone...gone...woah

Janet, baby, I’ll get down on my knees for you
If you would only channel Keynes like you used to do, yeah
We had a run, a run, a bull run you don't see everyday
So don't, don't, don't, don't let it slip away

. . . Bring back that dovish feelin', whoa, that dovish feelin' ...

GUS100CORRINA Sizzurp Jan 24, 2018 4:09 PM Permalink

The Mnuchin Massacre: Precious Metals Surge Amid Dollar's Worst Start In 30 Years

My response: I believe that the TRUMP administration is trying to address the TRADE deficit. President TRUMP recently contacted President XI of China and stated: "This trade deficit situation cannot continue."

In summary, I believe devaluation of dollar is an attempt to address the trade deficit imbalance.

D.r. Funk Jan 24, 2018 4:04 PM Permalink

You couldnt stage a full comeback from the asinine opening programming at bubble-collapse levels
You couldnt get me to lose money today
You couldnt get naz green

See my finger
==
SUB 11 VIX fabricated forced operation
==
3% DRAWDOWN LAPSE closer to reaching that point of elimination
==
ADDITIONAL FORGED LEG not gonna convince me [it] can go forever
==
PROGRAMMED ATH PSYOP ' cant go forever '