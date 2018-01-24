The Mnuchin Massacre: Precious Metals Surge Amid Dollar's Worst Start In 30 Years

The Dollar was smashed with the ugly-stick today as Mnuchin's comments sparked chaos in FX markets... and as precious metals surged and bond yields jumped... and stocks actually sank (briefly)... we were reminded by the mainstream media that a falling dollar is great for 'Murica so buy the dip in stocks with all your money on the sidelines...
The Mnuchin Massacre (or Ross Rout)...
The Dollar crashed over 1% today - its worst day since The Fed hiked rates in March 2017...
This is the worst start to a year since 1987...
Interestingly, stocks soared (just as they are now) as the dollar crashed (just as it is now) in 1987... before things went pear-shaped...
Today, as the dollar dumped so Bitcoin, gold, and silver surged...
Stocks were also whacked with the ugly trade-war stick during the day but the machines worked their magic to get the S&P and Dow back to even... With a late-day flater, only The Dow closed green... at a new record high...
While we v-shape-recovered, we note that Mnuchin and Ross gave stock investors their 2nd 1%-drawdown of the year.
VIX briefly topped 12 intraday but was monkey-hammered lower in an effort to get the S&P back to green...BUT FAILED
Of course - once the NYSE was unbroken, the panic-bid began...
Trannies were trashed as the Airline index plunged on United headlines...The Airline index is now in the red YTD...
This was Airlines biggest plunge (6%) since Brexit.
As AAPL continues to slide, so FANG stocks soar...
Bonds were dumped overnight but bid off technical support as stocks sank...NOTE that only 2Y Yield are higher on the week...
Commodities were all higher on the day as the dollar dumped but precious metals stood out.
Silver surged most since Brexit to 4-month highs...
Today saw gold's highest close since Sept 2016...
Bitcoin managed to hold on to gains but Ethereum outperformed on the day...
WTI/RBOB surged after an initial drop following DOE inventory/production data... (WTI almost hit $66, the highest since Dec 2014)
Finally, we leave it up to Sven Henrich to sum things up perfectly...
Please let me know when the euphoria begins 😂$DJIA pic.twitter.com/G9dm4RfadZ— Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) January 24, 2018
Dem golden bars, now where's they gone? Gone to Russkie every one.
We have had a global "market" for a while now...
...thanks to the global banking cartel we all will now get to experience a global currency collapse.
Hedge accordingly (that's all anyone can do anyway)
There they go again, manipulating the price of Silver and gold!!
J.P. Morgan: controlling .999 ag since 2008.
In reply to There they go again,… by Justin Case
Capital Flight to Safety: everything DECENTRALIZED, Bankster bitches!
Parallel Assets = PM + CC
= freedom from CB fiat casino of Crony (((Capitalism)))
= Freedom from Debt Plantation
In reply to There they go again,… by Justin Case
The serfs will love $4/gallon oil by Easter.
It can't come soon enough. The roads are jam packed here and nobody can drive worth a fuck. The rush hour where there isn't an accident is an exception. Maybe if they had to pay more for it, they will drive better.
In reply to The serfs will love $4… by Juggernaut x2
Part of dat good ole boy ----FED PRESERVE BANKER FUCKER PROTECTION PLUNGE TEAM RALLY TODAY! GO PONZI GO GO GO!
This is good for American exports...bombs.
It's about fucking time!! It is TIME for a serious fucking rally in silver and gold.
Short shit coin, short AI. I just talked to some cocksucker AI and all I can say is that isn't fucking going to do it. I smell huge blowback for companies that think cattle-shoot solutions fucking work. I'll not name the bank but refuse ever to do business with them when they start off-shore with my social security number and then ask for "verification".
Short this turd of a market and the abomination AI.
If I don't get a human I'll not fucking deal with em.
I don't typically use ALL CAPS, but...
HOLY LIVING FUCK !!! THE S&P WAS DOWN 0.06% TODAY !!!!!!!!!
In reply to Short shit coin, short AI. … by Dilluminati
I'm screaming at a phone: "SPEAK TO HUMAN"
I'll never bank with them, I'll spit on their ATM's.
Gawd almighty I hate AI.
In reply to I don't typically use ALL… by Zero_Ledge
Maybe we are all just AI.
In reply to I'm screaming at a phone: … by Dilluminati
I realize that I am a dinosaur, but as I sit here flipping a silver liberty there is a certain amount of reassurance just from the weight of the thing.
I like the heft of a coin tube in the palm of me hand.. I'm not liking this evasive manipulative computer wrangling to get you entwined with their digital tentacles so they can suck as much personal info and consumerism from you as possible, I like the independence of metals, especially lead.
The cocksuckers..
In reply to I realize that I am a… by Cloud9.5
as i read your comment i began to flip a 1959 quarter. odd thing about it, when it hits a 1961 quarter, it sounds different. from present day quarters. hitting each other.
Today, as the dollar dumped so Bitcoin, gold, and silver surged...
according to the title of the article, and this statement, i have always wondered if bitcoin was a precious metal. now, i have it on good authority from ZH that bitcoin is in fact a precious metal.
i'm going to buy some to hold in my hand.
oh......
wait....
In reply to I realize that I am a… by Cloud9.5
lmao ive been reading the same shit from dumb fuck Sven for about 4 years. What a know nothing.
So the dow chart is an over bought situation? naw, pile in loosers. even the mt everest comparison makes it a foothill compared. could anything go wrong, naw again.s/
i seriously think mankind has lost it's rational ability to think, much less critical think. everywhere, dumb fuks doing dumb fuking things, EVERYWHERE...
BTFD. Rising murica interest rates will raise the dollar far above the highs of 2016.
The dollar is being systematically side stepped. Once the belt and road initiative gets going the demand for yuan will soar, while demand for the US dollar will diminish. The oil trade too, which is now redeemable in gold.
In reply to BTFD. Interest rates will… by TheSilentMajority
Through out history, we have suffered greatly. These are the things that caused our suffering.
1. Centralized government/plannings (The poor majority well being is not cared for)
2. Capitalism (Wealth eventually consolidated at the top)
3. Socialism (Making other pay for your living is not a solution)
4. Communism (Forcing people to do something is not productive)
5. Monarchy (Killing people for saying something is murder)
6. Religion (Lying to people is corruption)
Today, we are witnessing the decentralized blockchain technological revolution. The decentralized democratic blockchain that is governed by the people and for the people, the preserver of truth, will bring peace and prosperity to all people regardless of the origin.
We must support and accept STEM, and look to outer space for resources. If we do these two things, this blockchain tech will provide for us so that we don't have to be a slave to those six things.
If anyone thinks that Munchkin misspoke they are nuts, not a word comes out these guys mouths that isn't calculated.
Anyway, where the hell is the monkey? My Au&Ag are not used to him sleeping on the job!
IF a lower dollar is "part of the plan" then maybe the monkey is in hibernation??
In reply to If anyone thinks that… by wmbz
I'm still stacking because I see how USD hegemony affects the world.
It is pretty cool to see the price go up though. Watching the USD go down is better.
Totally mechanical action today, algos went from 2x resistance to 2x support and then right back to the pivot with a little wiggle.
Ah, the classic Hokey Pokey pattern ... still waiting for them to 'shake it all about'
In reply to Totally mechanical action… by Vlad the Inhaler
I prefer to keep waiting. That is usually the time when someone farts and all the "fun" stops.
In reply to Ah, the classic Hokey Pokey… by Keltner Channel Surf
Nice try with that temporary dump'n'pump today, but let's be honest: TPTB aren't gonna let us get within 3-4% of 3000 and pull the plug there. Not a chance. I think Grantham had the right idea: this insane ride takes us to 3300-3500, then comes a savage plunge to make 2008 look like a day at the spa.
I believe it's tied to the ensnaring and overhang on the decripit and mobster power circle. They have cracks. They have insurance policies, ace cards, and will use them, and the stock market is one of em.
In reply to Nice try with that temporary… by Full Court Lug…
i have no idea where this blow off tops, but it will be a dooooooozzzzzzzy!
the dow chart, in months, i believe is very alarming to anybody with half a brain. reminds me of nvda chart when msft first announced it was using their chips in x box. i had the stock at 37. went to 155 in a day. got out at 135ish, as i recall.
In reply to Nice try with that temporary… by Full Court Lug…
Now if miner stocks can just follow suit.
What, you don't like adult stocks??!!!
In reply to Now if miner stocks can just… by wee-weed up
I've seen some bizarro weird shit in my trading days, but today was just down right "batshit" crazy. Someone needs to lock Mnuchin in a broom closet for the rest of his life!
Can I have his wife if he's locked up?
In reply to I've seen some bizarro… by Yen Cross
Then he'd finally be the "smartest guy in the room"
In reply to I've seen some bizarro… by Yen Cross
The dollar was going to crap out whatever they did, They must have decided to just go with it.
Given the fact there isn’t much they can do about it, save jacking up rates, what Munchkin did isn’t that bad of an idea.
In reply to I've seen some bizarro… by Yen Cross
But we have the gold in Ft. Knox right?
Yes Good fucking question as the dollar dies.
Insane fucking world
I have my monster box
In reply to But we have the gold right? by Sizzurp
The Mnuchin Massacre: Precious Metals Surge Amid Dollar's Worst Start In 30 Years
My response: I believe that the TRUMP administration is trying to address the TRADE deficit. President TRUMP recently contacted President XI of China and stated: "This trade deficit situation cannot continue."
In summary, I believe devaluation of dollar is an attempt to address the trade deficit imbalance.
In reply to But we have the gold right? by Sizzurp
A plunging dollar helps the Chinese because of their currency peg- since the US doesn't export jack shit the only thing we get out of it is inflation due to the rising price of commodities (I.e. oil, lumber, etc)
In reply to The Mnuchin Massacre:… by GUS100CORRINA
Yup. Our bars are the strongest in the world because of their core value.
In reply to But we have the gold right? by Sizzurp
A big thanks to the SEC for that early morning GE pump and dump!
You fellas made my day!
You're the last guy I'd expect to step up for a government handout :)
In reply to A big thanks to the SEC for… by BlueHorseShoeLovesDT
I shorted it and got out for .25 and then I saw that BS rally so I shorted it again big!
In reply to You're the last guy I'd… by Keltner Channel Surf
You couldnt stage a full comeback from the asinine opening programming at bubble-collapse levels
You couldnt get me to lose money today
You couldnt get naz green
See my finger
SUB 11 VIX fabricated forced operation
3% DRAWDOWN LAPSE closer to reaching that point of elimination
ADDITIONAL FORGED LEG not gonna convince me [it] can go forever
PROGRAMMED ATH PSYOP ' cant go forever '
Awesome! I miss the stackers. THey were way more fun than the crypto-kooks. Long PMs and shitty watercraft!
In reply to You couldnt stage a full… by D.r. Funk