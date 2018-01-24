DOJ Has Reportedly Started Recovering Missing Strzok-Page Texts

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is in the process of recovering five months worth of missing text messages between two FBI employees accused of bias in their investigations of both Hillary Clinton and President Trump, according to Fox News.
On Tuesday, President Trump tweeted "Where are the 50,000 important text messages between FBI lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok? Blaming Samsung!" in reference to the fact that the DOJ blamed the five-month missing text gap on technical difficulties.
Where are the 50,000 important text messages between FBI lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok? Blaming Samsung!Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2018
The missing texts - which span the period of December 14, 2016 to May 17, 2017, were reported to Congressional investigators last Friday in a cover letter accompanying a 384-page document delivery, igniting a firestorm of speculation that the contents of the communications between the two Trump-hating FBI investigators was particularly damning. The two agents had previously discussed an "insurance policy" before the election in the event of a Trump win.
And now this from Hannity - word that the five months of missing texts, which are apparently in the process of being successfully recovered.
Sources are exclusively telling me tonight, multiple sources, that the Department of Justice is as we speak in the process of successfully recovering many of those text messages in that five month period of time from the Trump-hating FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
The DOJ is also trying to track down their mobile phones. This is huge because those texts are during that critical time during the so-called Russia investigation.
Here's a big question tonight: was the deputy FBI director, Andrew McCabe cell phone impacted by this so-called glitch? McCabe, he was Lisa Page's boss, and both she and Strzok talked about "the insurance policy in Andy's office," we believe that was McCabe.
The Fox News anchor also notes that former FBI Director James Comey may be in hot water over leaking a memo he says he wrote containing his concerns over President Trump pressuring him to go easy on former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.
Also brand new tonight we have new revelations about one of the lawyers that is now representing disgraced former FBI director, soon to be probably investigated, national embarrassment James Comey. According to Buzzfeed, one of Comey's attorneys turns out as his Columbia law professor buddy - the guy he leaked the memo to to the New York Times because he wanted a special counsel appointed, which turned out to be "oh, Comey's other BFF Robert Mueller" You can't make this up in a spy novel!
It's one giant incestuous circle of corruption. And we have even more proof; James Comey testified that he gave his classified memos To Robert Mueller. And according to the reports, special counsel interviewed Comey about his memos last year. By the way, they also collaborated before he testified. Those memos contain classified information. They were created on government computers, so Comey broke the law by removing them from the FBI, but it's clear that Mueller didn't care about any of that.
Mueller's main focus is, has been, and continues to be carrying out a witch-hunt to unseat a duly elected President of the Untied States - President Trump. It's ridiculous and it's an abomination to our constitution and the rule of law.
To recap: right before the election, Strzok and Page texted about an "insurance policy" against Donald Trump becoming President.
"I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office - that there's no way he [Trump] gets elected - but I'm afraid we can't take that risk." writes FBI counterintelligence officer Peter Strzok to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an extramarital affair while spearheading both the Clinton email inquiry and the early Trump-Russia probe, adding "It's like a life insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40."
Seeming to support the theory that the Trump-Russia investigation is the "insurance policy," text messages released last Monday make reference to a "secret society" of FBI and DOJ officials who held clandestine meetings "offsite" in order to solidify their plot to take down President Trump - while a whistleblower has allegedly confirmed this to GOP Congressional investigators.
If the five months of missing text messages are recovered in their entirety, it should shed valuable light on the mechanics of both the "insurance policy" and the "secret society" formed to effectuate it.
Morning Joe has said that Nunes is a "clown" and that Strzok is a "patriot". Perhaps when this memo gets released, Morning Joe will look like the "clown"?
No need for the memo to understand the Comcast Clown Joe.....he is paid really well to spin for his master...otherwise he will be selling cars....used cars at that.
In reply to Morning Joe has said that… by Bernard_2011
Dem leadership beginning to panic.
"Ignore, fight then finally accept", is how things evolve.
Except this time, you can replace accept with flight, to the nearest airport to exit the USA.
In reply to No need for the memo to… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
I am a Russian bot.
#ReleaseTheMemo
And vote Trump 2020!
Time to send more tweets. Goodbye.
Paramount Network (formerly Spike) premiered "Waco" Wednesday.
Interesting timing?
IMDB has no credits for the production crew or the writers. Just the actors.
A little strange.
OPB has been playing presidential assassination-themed shows. Not a coincidence one might think.
In reply to Paramount Network (formerly… by any_mouse
well the authoritarians , like ourselves, are finding out that in a super surveillance state it becomes ever more difficult to say credibly that "my dog ate my homework"
atta boy
In reply to OPB has been playing… by Throat-warbler…
My parrot shit on my notes.
In reply to well the authoritarians ,… by wildbad
The reason the criminal gangsterism continues unabated is that we have failed to prosecute or impeach anyone of major note since Nixon, and he was pardoned.
All you need is Obama and Bush swinging side-by-side on the gallows, and it will end the incentive for criminality.
And why should they be free from prosecution, most ESPECIALLY for treason and sedition?
Though he was pardoned, Richard Nixon was neither impeached nor prosecuted. William Jefferson Clinton was indeed impeached by the United States House of Representatives but was not convicted by the United States Senate.
Beyond those egregious errors, what was your point?
Oh, and on treason, under the US Code, treason is defined as giving aid or comfort to a declared enemy of the United States of America. The last declared enemies of the United States of America were Germany and Italy on both of which the United States of America through vote of Congress declared war on December 11, 1941.
The US Congress has no mandate to declare war on things or on individuals. Therefore, inane proclamations like War on Drugs or War on Terrorism or War on Bush or War on Obama are just that: inane proclamations.
The last Bush against whom treason charges could have been made was Prescott Bush, father and grand-father of two American presidents. In 1943 the U S Department of Justice confiscated two American corporations who were doing business with America's declared enemy, Germany. Prescott Bush was president of both corporations. Since the corporations were both owned by Rockefellers and Harrimans, no one was prosecuted.
In reply to The reason the criminal… by Justapleb
Fake texts.
Fake texts
Fake texts. Betchu anything.
New article, new bunch of way lags, Washington will eat at their own. They will feed you sushi with worms before they give you the truth.
They are, and rightly so, afraid that the illusion of choice and the party system is a sham and always was.
Both parties realize this and will fight to maintain the illusion, even if it means collusion and the image of insider fighting.
Strzok is Czech for "a Cellblock C punk getting fucked up the ass by Tyrone and Leroy," or it soon will be once these texts are recovered.
I don’t think you understand who and what Strzok is. My money says Tyrone and Leroy address him as “sir”. They damn sure will know who and what he is should they cross paths. They share the same pathology although Strzok’s is way off of the charts. They’ll get that.
He’s not some haircut and a suit. Don’t make that mistake.
In reply to Strzok is Czech for "a… by GunnyG
Guys like GunnyG just like to project their own psycho-sexual fantasies onto other people. Many adolescents who frequent ZH have that affliction.
In reply to I don’t think you understand… by rockstone
Tiny Johnson will be in the same cell block and he has been known to adore Czech butts.
In reply to Strzok is Czech for "a… by GunnyG
Apparently from an insider, related to wiretaps and The Memo etc.
https://www.reddit.com/r/CBTS_Stream/comments/7srfhn/huge_anon_posting_…
Ok read it. States 911 Mueller is a good guy?? CIA house has been cleaned and same will happen at FBI??
this is complete bullshit for the easily deceived. Obfuscation at its finest and more smoke and mirrors.
When Little Jeffie Sessions decides the Swamp is more important than naps and Grannie taking a Toke wake me.
Untill then I cant help but believe that Trumps a Trojan Horse to take down the Conservative movement. I pray I’m wrong.
In reply to Apparently from an insider,… by LadyAtZero
I want them to publish the dick and pussy pix exchanged between Strzok and his slut. I don't want to look at them, I just want them published. These people deserve to have the rest of their lives ruined.
You want to look at dick and pussy pix? They're pretty hard to avoid on the web.
Oh, you claim you don't want to look at them. Why would you want to inflict them on other people? Surely pix of Stroke'n'slut's genitals won't ruin their lives. Why should they care? It pays to advertise! Why should other people have to suffer through them.
Should slut quote Shakespeare? "'Tis neither wide as a church door nor deep as a well, but 'twill serve."
In reply to I want them to publish the… by Pernicious Gol…
Thank God for the NSA, LOL
You create a monster, just for it to fuck you in the ass when you thought it got you covered LMAO
That said, the allusion to life insurance, there, seems more like a comparative example to me, than ominous: "we know he won't win, but..." e.g., "let's keep it tight, just in case". Then again, it could as well be just as juicy as it's made to look like.
"If the five months of missing text messages are recovered in their entirety..."
NSA has them all, in their entirety, as do all the five eyes countries. Why all the charades? Do they think we've forgotten?
Of course NSA has them. The FBI still has them too. We're being played.
In reply to "If the five months of… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
They think you got flouride in the pineal and tape worms in the gut.
OT, Japanese women shit some real fucked up feces. They ain't much better.
Nooooooo, I only watches it once. I was like where's the 'merican log?
In reply to "If the five months of… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
I’ll admit that I underestimated trump, apparently and hopefully. Things are happening that I really didn’t even think to hope for.
In reply to "If the five months of… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Also, four Bulgarian teenagers and a couple of Romanians have them as well.
In reply to "If the five months of… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Beat me to that - The Brit kid who was impersonating some intel chief in a story the other day made me think “I wonder how many kids have these files?”
nsa backdoor software is apparently available on dark net - that’s another angle.
In reply to Also, four Bulgarian… by Peter41
NSA backdoor software COMES from the dark net - allegedly they are paying big money for never-before-used hacks and compromises. In other words, the US government is funding, and encouraging, criminal behaviour. But we knew that already.
In reply to Beat me to that - The Brit… by A Sentinel
Yes, the NSA has them all, but Trump can't touch them due to something called the 4th Amendment. The 99 page FISA report that just showed up stated that Obama was way out of compliance for his entire term, but Team Trump is in total compliance. Trump is playing by the rules, Obomba didn't. Even if Trump can see all the sordid details, he can't use it publicly due to the law. This has to be handled by Congress and the DOJ/FBI. I know, that sounds bad. More popcorn please.
In reply to "If the five months of… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
The whole point of the five eyes is to circumvent that law.
It might be illegal for the NSA to spy on US citizens, but it ain't illegal for Canada (or Britain, or Aus, or NZ) to do it and then to share its intel with the USA.
That loophole was built into the system; so where's the blowback? I thought this was common knowledge.
In reply to Yes, the NSA has them all,… by grekko
They have shit flying out of their shirtsleeves!
In reply to Oh oh. Boxes of Depends are… by francis scott …
So the dog ate my homework approach has apparently fallen flat.
In reply to Oh oh. Boxes of Depends are… by francis scott …
Can't have a police state and get away with murder at the same time, if you piss the wrong people.
In reply to So the dog ate my homework… by Giant Meteor
Maybe the texts will provide a clue to the demise of Seth Rich?
In reply to Can't have a police state… by thisandthat
Ok so they can tell the Rinos not to bother with the MEMO and then just sit on everything hoping no one will notice. Seems like a napping Jeffie strategy to me.
And still Mueller has nothing on Trump? Trump must be the most squeaky clean individual on the planet.
He knew that if he were running for president he would have to be. People don't think he thought that out first? Really?
In reply to And still Mueller has… by overbet
Wouldn't be surprised if many of these people that know too much are "Arkansided" in very bizarre ways.
Haven't heard much from Ms. Lisa "Horndog" Page or her pillow talk buddy, Peter Strzok, lately. Are they hiding out? Are they still on the FBI payroll? Or, is George Soros providing support for them?
In reply to Wouldn't be surprised if… by Stopdreaming
In reply to Wouldn't be surprised if… by Stopdreaming
They have not been, because they are the patsies: the distraction from the real mechanisms of power at the nexus of the CIA, Wall-Street, and the military. The "deplorables" are to focus their rage on these bumbling FBI idiots and their bizarre plots. You are to believe that inspector Andy Clouseau McCabe and Pink Panther Page are "the swamp." In this way, no one questions why Trump continues all the same policies as Obama: supporting Isis, contintuing the regime change operation in Syria, pissing on Russia, trying to start a war with North Korea and Iran, and continuing operations to support the poppy growers of Afghanistan.
In a way, it is justice. The FBI has spent 50 years covering up CIA black operations, framing innocent people, and creating patsies. Now, a few of them can play the part of patsy.
In reply to Wouldn't be surprised if… by Stopdreaming
The CIA is at the heart of all of this. Patience. They are simply tightening the noose now. How many of those at the FBI also report to CIA contacts? How many to other intel agencies (Cough...Mossad.... cough)?
It's not the FBI they want (though the FBI is fucked, everyone knows it has always been a DC tool). All of this leads to a much darker place.
Rumor is that Paraguay officials are now being pressured to change their extradition policy. That is how far this goes.
In reply to They have not been, because… by AurorusBorealus
The Bushes were fools to buy in Paraguay. Their government is mostly honest, as is the government of Uruguay. The Bushes were seeking corruption, where they could buy government officials and have their way. They should have bought in Bolivia.
In reply to … by Thought Processor
In reply to … by Thought Processor
hmmm.....whom's wife was it?
married to top doj official.
working for cia.
fluent russian speaker.
working for fusion.
nah....probably nothing.
In reply to … by Thought Processor
Please explain the relevance of Paraguay?
I got lost in all the conspiracy theories. WTF is in Paraguay?????
In reply to … by Thought Processor
Been reports for years that the Bush family has a 100K-300K acre ranch/compound with underground facilities in Paraguay, built over one of the largest fresh water aquifers in the world.
Theory is that it will be the family Honeycomb Hideout when the SHTF.
. . . someone may have another angle on this, but that is what comes to mind.
http://www.thethinkering.com/articles/2013/06/02/what-bush-familys-inte…
In reply to Please explain the relevance… by LaugherNYC