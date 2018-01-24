Each EU Citizen Creates 31kg Of Plastic-Waste Per Year (But The Irish Are Worst)

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/25/2018 - 04:15

Plastic packaging waste is a huge problem around the world.

Despite efforts in some European countries such as plastic bottle deposit schemes or having to pay for plastic bags in the supermarket, Statista's Martin Armstrong notes that the average EU citizen creates 31kg of plastic waste per year.

Infographic: Each EU citizen creates 31kg of plastic waste per year | Statista

Eurostat figures show that the UK lies above this average, with its citizens responsible for 35kg of waste.

The worst country by a long way though is Ireland. 61kg of packaging is thrown away by the average Irish person, 9kg more than the second most prolific country, Luxembourg.

The least is created in Bulgaria where a more acceptable 14kg is disposed of over the year.

Environment

whatisthat Jan 25, 2018 5:42 AM Permalink

I would observe the corporations or businesses create and market and sell the plastic - not average people... so knock off the propaganda and stop badmouthing the Irish.

cookies anyone Jan 25, 2018 4:58 AM Permalink

Until we use oil we'll have plastics. It is not the people that are guilty of using it, its the oil companies that shove it down our throats to get some small extra profit.

BritBob Jan 25, 2018 4:58 AM Permalink

From 2014

 

EU demands 80% reduction in use of plastic bags by 2019: New targets mean all countries will be forced to bring in charges or bans

  • Euro MPs vote in favour of strict new targets to reduce plastic bag use
  • Move is huge boost for conservationists, fighting to reduce plastic litter
  • Campaigners, backed by the Daily Mail, have successfully fought for a supermarket plastic bag charge in Britain, which will be introduced in 2015

 

GoldIsMoney Jan 25, 2018 4:38 AM Permalink

And the problem is? Ah yes, one can not simply burn that crap, although it would be quite economic anc ecological. So we build big chains of logistics to get that stuff into the shelves and another big chain of logistics to get that garbage for some recycling plantages, and use yet another energy to recycle it and in the end it still get's burned....

 

SoDamnMad GoldIsMoney Jan 25, 2018 5:02 AM Permalink

So much is TetraPak to which everyone thinks it is paper and puts it into the recycle paper when in fact it is something like 7 layers of paper, plastic, foil, impregnated paper. Best to shred most of this stuff and use the fuel value with other fuel to generate hot water.  Cities have warehouses full of bales of mixed plastic no one wants. Lastly stop putting the tops on bottles because you can't crush them and "air bottles" take a lot more room in the landfills. Long after we have destroyed the planet, intergalactic explorers will shake their heads at the crap we bury that is just like new, centuries after we are gone.

. . . _ _ _ . . . Jan 25, 2018 4:38 AM Permalink

Everything in your plastic bag is also wrapped in plastic.
I once bought a bag of chips and the cashier asked me if I wanted them in a bag. I told her they were already in a bag. She didn't understand.

ManTheMan Jan 25, 2018 4:37 AM Permalink

This is complete BS, citizens DO NOT CREATE plastic, they USE ALREADY MADE plastic. You can't blame citizens for using what's legally available and unavoidable. This kind of semantic is meant to make people feel guilty for what they have not done in the 1st place. 

If that's really a real concern, then plastic should be prohibited. But it's not. So who's to blame ?

 

 