Each EU Citizen Creates 31kg Of Plastic-Waste Per Year (But The Irish Are Worst)

Plastic packaging waste is a huge problem around the world.

Despite efforts in some European countries such as plastic bottle deposit schemes or having to pay for plastic bags in the supermarket, Statista's Martin Armstrong notes that the average EU citizen creates 31kg of plastic waste per year.

You will find more statistics at Statista

Eurostat figures show that the UK lies above this average, with its citizens responsible for 35kg of waste.

The worst country by a long way though is Ireland. 61kg of packaging is thrown away by the average Irish person, 9kg more than the second most prolific country, Luxembourg.

The least is created in Bulgaria where a more acceptable 14kg is disposed of over the year.