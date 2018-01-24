The Era Of AI-Generated 'Fake Porn' Has Arrived

They call them "deepfakes."
It's the term for pornography made using artificial intelligence-assisted technology to superimpose a person's face on another performer's body - essentially allowing the producer to create fake porn featuring celebrities, politicians or even average every people.
In a report published Wednesday, Motherboard recounted how they discovered a user on Reddit responsible for producing convincing porn videos featuring celebrities like Gal Gadot, Maisie Williams and Taylor Swift.
Pretty soon, the technology used to create "deepfakes" will be widely available enough to be used by extortionists and criminals with only a cursory understanding of how the software works. Another redditor discovered by Motherboard even created an app specifically designed to allow users without a computer science background to create AI-assisted fake porn. All the tools one needs to make these videos are free, readily available, and accompanied with instructions that walk novices through the process.
Two months ago, the first redditor mentioned above created a subreddit dedicated to the practice.
In that short time, the subreddit has already amassed more than 15,000 subscribers. Within the community, the word “deepfake” itself is now a noun for the kinds of neural-network generated fake videos their namesake pioneered, according to Motherboard.
Another "deepfake" auteur created an app called FakeApp, a user-friendly application that allows anyone to recreate these videos with their own datasets. The app is based on deepfakes' algorithm, but another user who goes by deepfakeapp created FakeApp without the help of the original deepfakes. While none of these people divulged their identity to Motherboard, the user known as Deepfakeapp said in a direct message that his goal with creating FakeApp was to make deepfakes’ technology available to people without a technical background or programming experience.
“I think the current version of the app is a good start, but I hope to streamline it even more in the coming days and weeks,” he said. “Eventually, I want to improve it to the point where prospective users can simply select a video on their computer, download a neural network correlated to a certain face from a publicly available library, and swap the video with a different face with the press of one button.”
Peter Eckersley, chief computer scientist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, fears the technology will soon reach the point where fakes are virtually indistinguishable for authentic videos.
Fakes posted in the subreddit have already been pitched as real on other websites; a deepfake of Emma Watson taking a shower was uploaded by CelebJihad, a celebrity porn site that regularly posts hacked celebrity nudes, as a “never-before-seen video" purportedly from the user's "private collection."
Here's an example of a "deepfake"
Other redditors have taken video trained from celebrities' Instagram accounts and used it to convincingly fake Snapchat messages.
"Deepfakes" are hardly a new phenomenon. Last July, we reported on a project conducted by Stanford's Matthias Niessner that managed to create several faked videos of former US President Barack Obama.
Soon, this technology could create problems for everybody, from governments, to corporations to the news media - which will now find it even more difficult to distinguish veritable "Fake News" from reality.
Comments
are we front running a pee pee tape here?
Fake porn, real porn. All sexual deviancy.
In reply to are we front running a pee… by Bes
What a shocker.
In reply to Fake porn, real porn. All… by stizazz
Ironically, of course, this provides "plausible deniability" of the real thing in future. So, Celebs.....go for it!!
In reply to What a shocker. by ACP
I would like to order a 65-year-old Samoan fat-body with the face of Jennifer Lawrence and the hands of Andre the Giant, and a side of waffle fries....
In reply to Ironically, of course, this… by philipat
"I would like to order a 65-year-old Samoan fat-body with the face of Jennifer Lawrence and the hands of Andre the Giant, and a side of waffle fries.... "
Runningman, you ruined a perfectly good keyboard, the finish on my desk, and a large snootful of extremely expensive scotch with that spit-take. Damn you!
In reply to I would like to order a 65… by runningman18
Naming this AI is an insult to intelligence, AI researchers, and developers of image processing software - which is what this really is.
ZH has just discovered Photoshop, with a simplified interface for beginners!
In reply to "I would like to order a 65… by Automatic Choke
The new trend in AI comes from improved minimization algorithms going hand in hand with better sorting and semantic analysis.
Not a bad thing overall but not really intelligent. Just very very efficient in doing mundane tasks very fast.
Exactly what is needed to track down and trace people on the internet.
Ask farcebook.
In reply to Naming this AI is an insult… by virgule
right on... the plebs have been duped so much by fake science news, half of the snowflakes thinks musk is on mars developing a hyperloop teslas with so green batteries if you open them a jungle grows around
In reply to Naming this AI is an insult… by virgule
I want back your animated gif! Send it to me!
In reply to "I would like to order a 65… by Automatic Choke
This will be the "Pizzagate Out"...organized by the Deep State for the coming tsunami of big names doing certain thingz... thats all
In reply to "I would like to order a 65… by Automatic Choke
Celebs are made up, anatomically repositioned, and soulless deviants.
Scare the shit out of you if you saw them without 'the veil'.
In reply to Ironically, of course, this… by philipat
I wonder if this tech could be used for, say, imitating a mars landing or something.
In reply to Celebs are made up,… by espirit
That was done manually because the biggest computer at that time was less powerful than your Apple watch.
Now this deep thing is going to be a good source of cheap income for some broke millennials who'll be able to lend their body parts virtually for a bag of dicks or even a bag of fresh pasta with avocado toasts.
In reply to I wonder if this tech could… by Yukon Cornholius
It's okay. I already don't believe almost anything that's on TV
In reply to What a shocker. by ACP
Do you mean to imply you STILL watch ANYTHING on TV???
In reply to It's okay. I already don't… by IntercoursetheEU
It may for a while. But this is yet another reason why POE platform will be huge. Every digital asset will be verifiable via POE platform. In the event a fake video such as this is submitted for POE verification, it will be able to be deconstructed and found out. Blockchain in general will weed this stuff out and it will videos such as this will not be taken seriously. Eventually.
In reply to What a shocker. by ACP
"Fake porn, real porn. All sexual deviancy."
So so true. Vaginal intercourse only for orgasms using no protection. We need to quickly overpopulate the earth with billions and billions more people.
God wills it! And this post!
In reply to Fake porn, real porn. All… by stizazz
Fake porn for fake people, from Deep Blew.
In reply to are we front running a pee… by Bes
Imagine being world jewry and the deepstate with access to infinite dollars and secret technology but still not smart enough to fake Trump pissing on Obama's favorite blankie.
In reply to are we front running a pee… by Bes
The Era Of AI-Generated 'Fake Porn' Has Arrived
Augmented reality!!!! Pretty soon the images we see on TV will be COMPUTER GENERATED hallucinations including political messages.
For example, HRC will be dead in a year or so because she was diagnosed with a condition known as subcortical vascular dementia in 2013. Were they planning to feed us information from the POTUS with a COMPUTER GENERATED hallucination if HRC was POTUS?
Think about it!!! Really scary stuff and we are NOT out of the woods yet. Also, according to Q-ANON, "OBOZO" is all lawyered up with law firm Wilkinson and Walch located in Washington DC.
See link below from the STILL REPORT.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLgcWCEOMtM
In reply to are we front running a pee… by Bes
all the images YOU see on TV maybe
mine had a quick meeting with the sidewalk years ago
In reply to The Era Of AI-Generated … by GUS100CORRINA
yes some of Hillary's rally videos looked like CGI concoctions e.g. crowd members repeated in the foreground. I assume a virtual Clinton presidency was in the works. She could have even died and we would have been none the wiser.
In reply to The Era Of AI-Generated … by GUS100CORRINA
Yea... And here's how Hillary could still win.
In reply to are we front running a pee… by Bes
you are missing a quick secondary use. #1 spoofing will go video. someone will spoof your loved one and get private info, perhaps even bank codes from you.
#2 What if someone fakes a trump video of him announcing a nuclear attack on north korea... it will roil the markets at least for 10 or 15 minutes.
#3 Using some big financial figure to micro target people into scams... Such as a deepfake ray dalio recommending a shitcoin ICO.
In reply to are we front running a pee… by Bes
No Biggie. Guys are simple.
Gotta replace all those porn stars that are turning up dead somehow.
Not sure you will ever run out of porn stars, good money, and it's hip to be a porn star in todays f'ed up world.
In reply to Gotta replace all those porn… by e_goldstein
Ron Jeremy banned from the Porn Awards for admitting to being a groper?
In reply to Not sure you will ever run… by FIAT CON
The pornstar #MeTooed, "I do anal-gang bangs, just don't grope me off camera!"
In reply to Ron Jeremy banned from the… by Mr Hankey
From now on, don't believe what you see.
Haven't for awhile now unless it's personally visualized.
In reply to From now on, don't believe… by GooseShtepping Moron
To heck with PornHub, I'm just gonna start keeping the lube near when I'm on ZH. I get all my news, porn, and humor here now. All they need are some articles on beer and I'd never have to visit another site.
I'll be okay with this. I'm sure it will have safe guards built in that will never let us see cankles naked.
I can picture her as the prison gang leader...As in, Orange is the new black!
In reply to I'll be okay with this. I'm… by freedogger
So that's how AI will take us down. We are simply given the tools to destroy each other.
Porn is not the real problem about this "new" tech.
Try watching some femnazi sex.
You'll want to pry your eyes out with a tire iron.
In reply to Porn is not the real problem… by Kartolas
No one is considering (because it is all about porn) that any person can now be made to say, and do, anything. It used to be that kiddie-porn would magically appear on a suspect's computer, but now video of them burying a body is easy. A couple of "witnesses", to verify the video, and anyone can be locked up for ever.
Good job I never do anything to attract the attention of tptb.
In reply to Porn is not the real problem… by Kartolas
Terry Schmidt says it's okay to watch.
Just don't bore me!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKD2LVFNs04
Now the Liberals can make their child porn in real life and when caught can blame it on being "deepfake" porn.
Porn is just one step from fake murder. The next election cycle we will see video evidence that Ted Cruz’s dad offed JFK!
This will lead to the collapse of the government!
How do you use Brownstone operation control files as a blackmail tool when any script kiddie can generate them in 5 seconds?
Sorry kids, this is old hat. Feral Breath Instigators have been placing "evidence" of kiddie porn on individuals computers pretty regularly now days.
So sorry, you were looking for boobie pics...
Peace, L.
so now they can fake the north korean leader declaring war on the us
Good. Soon the tech will neuter itself, and all the data they have so carefully accumulated will be worthless, as anything digital will be questioned, assumed by many to be fake.
It's only worthwhile if it can actually be used against someone in a court of law. If juries start doubting the authenticity of digital evidence, it's all over for the data-collectors. They'll be like Micheal Corleone, coming out of that restaurant men's room 'with nothing but his dick in his hand.'
it would be more fun with synthesized voice reenactment. I use Digitech vocalizer sometimes for fun and for the podcast, but to take voice samples and synthesize a dialog has been quite a challenge I have to admit, but i am sure the dudes are getting to the bottom of it. It will take animation to a whole new level.
I really like how camera face tracking improved lately is doing quite an astute job and with good motors, I can gimbal track some serious motion. if you bleach your production you can fix light and tone shots later. looks like it will be soon so easy and cheaper to fix sync problems when you want to mix and match sound and video.
fucking amazing and more people out of jobs.
Finally all the money wasted on computers is going to pay off.