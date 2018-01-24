Global Crisis Events: The Weird Keeps Getting Weirder

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,
While the mainstream media and general public tend to assume that every new day is bringing us closer to a better future, many alternative analysts focus on the underlying weirdness of our world and all of the crisis factors that average people don’t want to think about. I have to say, in my view the “weirdness” has been escalating rather swiftly lately, and I don’t think that very many analysts, alternative or mainstream, appreciate the potential consequences.
The most important issue of course has always been the global economy. With nearly every sector of our system resting on massively inflated financial bubbles driven by central bank fiat printing and artificially low interest rates, there is only one question that really needs to be asked: How long before a geopolitical or economic shock event takes down the entire house of cards?
The mainstream philosophy seems to be that the economy is now impervious to such events. As the media now argues often, stock markets in particular do not appear to care whenever international threats present themselves. I would argue that this is because nothing substantial has actually happened quite yet. We have had a steady build-up of domestic and global political tensions, but the markets have so far been presented with a world that is comfortably predictable. It is a dangerous world with numerous potential pitfalls, but still predictable nonetheless.
And this is the very odd position we find ourselves in. A system which grows progressively more unstable year by year, and a society that has grown ignorantly used to it. To wake people up to the threats ahead would require a surprise, a slap to the face, something entirely unexpected.
Here are a few developing powder kegs around the world that may present such a shock.
U.S. Debt Ceiling And The Government Shutdown Battle
I think a lot of people are missing some major points on the government shutdown situation. First, consider this — every new deal to keep the federal government funded offers a shorter stopgap than the last. The latest deal would only keep funding in place for three more weeks, then the same conflict over budget and spending initiatives happens all over again. It is not outlandish to expect that one day soon we will be faced with weekly or bi-weekly funding battles in D.C., while the greater problem of the U.S. debt ceiling is generally ignored.
You see, the “fight” within the federal government is not so much over whether or not more debt is a “bad thing.” In fact, both sides support more debt and bigger government. Instead, the fight is over the allocation of funds (debt) to certain projects and away from others. Who gets the money? And how can a government shutdown be used as leverage to gain the upper hand politically?
The thing is, this is all theater. There are no “sides” to the debate in Washington, and there is no battle. This is all designed to condition the American public into believing that the two parties are separate and opposed when they are in fact not. Beyond that, the shutdown battle also achieves a certain stress factor for the economy that many people are not aware of.
Among alternative analysts, cynicism runs rampant over a government shutdown. “Who cares?!” many of them will say, “Let it shut down!” But there are some concerns here, primarily the concern of full faith in U.S. debt issuance.
While I am all for the notion of the federal government going the way of the Dodo bird, I do not think many alternative analysts are considering the trade-off required when the system does in fact “reset.” For example, while the U.S. Treasury is supposed to remain functional during a government shutdown and certainly remains functional during stop gaps and debates over funding, this internal conflict though theatrical in nature can still produce a lack of faith in Treasury bonds and the dollar internationally. And frankly, faith is all that our economy has left to sustain itself.
If the funding battle continues with ever shorter stop gaps or with an extended period of government shutdown, there is a possibility that the largest foreign investors in U.S. debt and the dollar will begin dumping their holdings. When this is done, it will be done quietly and will be fully denied if questions arise. If China, for example, begins decoupling from U.S. debt, we will not find out until it is far too late. The Chinese would seek to be the first to dump their holding in order to avoid a vast international rush for the exits. They would want to be the first to sell, not the last.
Again, if the funding fight continues to become more aggressive and more absurd, eventually we will see a foreign dump of U.S. debt, and with it an unprecedented crisis. Whether or not this “needs” to happen is not what I am debating here, only that when it does happen, there will be consequences for us all, and being prepared for them is essential.
Syria Back On The Table
So, if you thought the Syrian situation could not get any weirder, the past week might have been a surprise.
The last major development was Vladimir Putin’s orders to pull a large percentage of standing Russian troops from the region, leaving the Assad government particularly vulnerable. This move did not surprise me in the least. In fact, I predicted that Russia would step aside in Syria in interviews last year. I also wrote about the possible problems this would cause in my article 'A Review Of The Most Disturbing Events Of 2017'. One of these problems would be Putin leaving the door wide open for a foreign force to invade Syria, drawing in other nations like Iran or Lebanon into the fight and expanding the war tenfold.
What did surprise me, though, was the brazen launch of forces into the region by Turkey in particular. Erdogen has been pecking away at Kurdish tribes in Syria for quite some time, but his latest measures are something entirely new. Keep in mind that Turkey is still technically a NATO member and an ally of the U.S., despite Erdogen’s anti-NATO rhetoric and threats to leave the multi-nation defense pact. Also keep in mind that the U.S. government is giving monetary and weapons support to the Kurds. So, to clarify, a U.S. ally is ignoring the tense situation in Syria and the possibility of triggering a wider regional war to hunt and destroy another U.S. ally, all while Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Russia, etc., hover on the periphery waiting to jump into the fray.
This is not a recipe for diplomatic discourse. This is a recipe for disaster. Will Syria lead to WWIII as some people suggest? Probably not in the way most of them imagine. War takes many forms, including sporadic region by region conflicts, as well as economic conflicts. Global nuclear war is unlikely considering such an event would virtually vaporize decades of investment by the elitist establishment in control grids around the world. But, constant regional combat and financial disasters? THAT is a strategy that benefits them greatly.
North Korea And The Olympic-Sized Target
First let me say that the very fact that South Korea and the Olympic committee feels compelled to continue the games in the region at a time of such heightened tensions is extremely odd to me. The notion may simply be that the games will "heal" divisions in the Korean peninsula. I am not so sure about that...
I recently wrote about the North Korean war scenario and the potential false flag event during the Olympics in my article 'Olympic Games In South Korea - Perfect Opportunity For A False Flag Attack?'. I would add to my analysis another interesting development; the negative response by South Koreans to the North’s participation in the Olympic games.
I have continually had to remind people that a war in North Korea would be the most effective trigger event for economic downturn and global distraction, though some skeptics seem to think the situation is going nowhere. Yet, all the elements are now present, including an array of naval forces ready for kinetic response, the escalation of North Korea’s missile technology to include ICBMs capable of striking the U.S. mainland, the war rhetoric grows on both sides, with the Department of Defense being the most aggressive, and now even the South Korean citizenry seems to be shunning diplomacy as they burn photos of Kim Jong Un during Olympic processions and demand a stop to cooperation with the North during the games.
This is a rather sharp break from the mainstream narrative in the U.S., which has told us that South Koreans are seeking generally passive and diplomatic relations with the North, and that the US involvement is universally unwanted. That is to say, the desire for conflict is not limited to U.S. warhawks and North Korean “fanatics,” it is also a large portion of the South Korean population that appears to prefer less-than peaceful solutions.
Add to this the latest CIA claims that North Korea's nuclear weapons technology will be a full threat to the U.S. in a matter of months, and the news that North Korea's armies are confiscating food stores from the citizenry at a greater rate than usual, and anyone with any sense can see what is developing here. CIA director Mike Pompeo has asserted that the Trump Administration will act to prevent North Korea from developing an arsenal of ICBMs capable of striking the U.S.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: This is going to end in war. There is no way around it.
The U.S. Dollar Continues Its Rapid Decline
I outlined this interesting development a couple weeks ago in my article 'The Strange Case Of The Falling Dollar - And What It Means For Gold', and so far it seems that the downward spiral of the dollar is continuing, now falling at a speed not seen since 2003.
This trend is very strange for a number of reasons - the most prominent being the fact that the dollar index is ignoring policy moves by the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates and reduce its balance sheet. Under normal economic conditions, this should trigger a dollar spike, not a dollar collapse. I predict that the Fed, under "new leadership" through Jerome Powell, will pursue highly aggressive fiscal tightening measures in 2018, including expanded interest rate hikes in the name of tempering the dollar's decline.
If this takes place, the insane stock market bubble now in full steroid mode will feel a sudden swift kick to the nether regions. However, such a move may still not stop the dollar's decline. This could be the first stage of the stagflationary crisis I and a few other alternative analysts have been warning about for years.
Growing Accustomed To The Weird
I think if you asked most people if they would have believed the developments of today were possible 5 to 10 years ago, they would say no. The danger is that when a society becomes too accustomed to instability and conflict, they become complacent in terms of their own security and their own freedoms. They might not even notice until it is too late that both necessities have been stolen away from them.
That great global slap in the face is coming, make no mistake, but the question is, can we prepare enough people for it in time to make a difference in the outcome? Reporting on these issues is often compared to “doom and gloom,” but really, it is an act of optimism. I and many other analysts are operating on the assumption that we can tip the balance by informing the public and creating a shield against calamity. Maybe this is a foolish assumption, maybe not. We shall see in due course.
Comments
I'm not quite 60 years old yet and may never be that age, but, I can tell any of the younger folk that Politics has always been Weird and has never made a bit of sense since I became aware of the concept of Politics and that has to be at least 45 years since I started paying attention to such things in an off hand way. It has always been stupid, offensive to common sense and irrational.
That is the nature of the weapon, to keep men and women off balance and pursuing Rainbows. The Russians have always been coming. We are all just little microbe things, nonentities, not even herded but washed as detritus on to shore lines, irrelevant to the powers that be as points on a wave chart . The objective of most of this crap is to keep your mind from the word of God.
It's that simple and THEY do not want you doing your own research. As far back as I can remember, the Russians were coming and I watched this Bullshit unfold on the BBC. Hookers, Russians and Politicians, It's got it all. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Profumo_affair. For all of my life the Russians have been coming, testing the airspace, shewed off of Scotland and Alaska by our brave airmen and having a ship entering the Med. The Russians are coming means they have been unable to invent any greater threats. What they really need is some spooky alien invaders to up the game a bit. This whole story is Ancient.
If 20k BTCUSD didn't wake people up, maybe 50k $/oz gold will... (probably not, since they don't and won't have any). Anyway, I fully agree with the premise of the article. The world economy and, by extension, large parts of humanity live on thin ice... Just remember, when the (food) supply chains stop it is only 3 days to social disorder and major mayham... GLTA !
If Syria tried to take out the Kurds, it would have to deal with the USA, so it seems that Russia has brokered a deal, between Syria and Turkey to use Turkey to take out the Kurds and if it is true, then Turkey would leave Syria after.
Ultimately the system is going to collapse and since they lie to Americans you won't for sure know why and you'll not receive confirmation of your speculation.
Yup, there can be no doubt that most of those living in Seoul are complete morans (sic) who are just itching for those thousands and thousands of NK heavy artillery pieces to open up on them. Total bs in an otherwise interesting article.
- Iran Back On The Table
VP Pence Confirms US Will No Longer Certify Iran Deal
- Ukraine Back On The Table
In Unexpected Move, Trump Enacts Obama-era Law Opening US Arms Sales To Ukraine
Trump To Announce Anti-Tank Missile Exports To Ukraine
In reply to And:… by Youri Carma
Turkey just bombed Manbij, Syrian city where US troops are based.
Erdogan literally said: "Trump, GFY!"
In this highly scripted & choreographed "Syrian Endgame," there are few loose ends, and even fewer real 'events' amongst the sea of staged productions and phony media narratives.
The affair in Manjib can be summarized by the bizarre events of yesterday... which saw SAA observers "withdraw" from lines, followed by Russians doing the same, then coming back to those same positions hours later. For the seasoned veteran of muddled eastern psyop... all signs of confusion in the reading of scripts... and learning of roles. Likewise, the drawing up of a scenario of confrontation between forces of the pretend caliph and the pretend POTUS will be going exactly to plan - only question being, which plan. The who part of it is not in doubt. As always the strings are being pulled behind scenes by tel aviv...
the rough outlines of which I've already delivered notice of
the ONLY wild card is in the hands of the Kurds - who were not part of the previous pie apportioning, and are now being deliberately squeezed. The Turks and their Daesh/ISIS proxies launched their respective assaults - in Afrin and Deir Ezzor - respectively, on the same day.
No coincidences... no loose ends.
In reply to Turkey just bombed Manbij,… by Genby
The general idea that what we have now will kinda sorta muddle through is falling apart. Ever go off trail in the woods where there is a nice sized log laying in the dunder and you step on it and your foot goes through the it like it was pudding. That is the kind of experience we are having. We are as a group citizens of a rotten log of a country. Soon other nations will be taking whatever they wish of our nation. Farms factories mills human resources all for cheap. This will occur because we have no wealth but debt. Even the global corporations are being bribed to return funds to the greenback. Did you think those tax cuts were for them to increase profits? Lol. They are going to be transferring funds held outside the USA TO the USA, so the dollar should be doing well,right. The money will be in funds somewhere right so short term bonds should be up not down. Wierdness.
NIce article...but the author forgot to menition CTRL-P and the PPT desk at the socialist Fed / ECB/ BOJ / SNB....for starters.
Once the World's Reserve Currency Central Bank, the absolutely corrupt Fedreal Reserve, started printing out of thin air, every Central Bank in the world began the same thing.... y'know when in Rome....
Complacency develops over time, b/c we hear the doom often. General public gets tired of listening to it and soon block it out. When it actually arrives many will not be ready, they will en-mass be reacting to it. That is too late. If yoar not preparing to be ready, you are preparing to fail. We have seen the scenarios many times during our life time, yet we don't believe it can happen here. It will happen, always has and history proves it. There are so many parallels throughout history, but people neglect to read history therefore we are doomed to repeat it. If murica doesn't fail it would be the first country in the history of money, that didn't fail with a fiat system. There are no historic examples of success. They all fail.
How do you know that China isn't already massively dumping U.S holdings? Nobody can really determine what's occuring because we aren't told the truth anyway. All of a sudden there's a massive trade war with China and what's really fueling it? I'll tell ya what, China is increasing speed of dumping U.S treasuries and that's probably why the dollar is going down in flames. But China is smart, they have 1000's of tons of gold so they'll be the last man standing.
Your spot on, China is dumping for sure probably due to the loss of confidence in the way government is acting.
The FED is going to be forced to act, and fast.
TA target back to 80 on the yen before this is over.
In reply to How do you know that China… by MusicIsYou
The world has reached peak corruption, we know this is true because the corrupt don't even try to hide it anymore.
Does that confirm voting is a useless effort?
In reply to Who gives a fuck about… by francis scott …
I had a photo of a child's car seat that had a toy steering wheel. The photo was a metaphor of the American voter's ability to cause change.
In reply to Does that confirm voting is… by Justin Case
If there's a problem at the Olympics, the culprit won't be N Korea. It may be the narrative, but it won't be the reality. The guilty parties will be much closer to home, and most sensible peeps understand this.
Unfortunately, since common sense became racist, sexist, anti-semitic etc., and went out of style, sensible peeps are a disadvantaged minority these days.
The Olympics in Korea will be very problematic for the US. Watch the news feeds.
Wow, did Trump through his 'bull in a China shop unify the Asian peninsula? Might just be.
In reply to If there's a problem at the… by Walt
It's probably still too early, but if Arirang is performed MIC may as well just pack up their bags.
The SoKo old guard that came into power under the murderous Rhee, their time is done.
The current SoKo pres was actually born to parents from the North, he wants to be able to take his elderly mother to visit her old town. That sort of desire is not a lighthearted one.
In reply to The Olympic in Korea will be… by Gravatomic
Brandon, it's not a good article, when you discuss the (deliberate) but smallish decline in the USD, w/o mentioning the rise of Gold + Cryptos.
In reply to If there's a problem at the… by Walt
Interestingly, gold is only up in $ terms - in sterling it has fallen. I can't see the pound being THAT sexy at the moment - is it just no one knows what else to buy in preference? Mr ¥Cross would be able to tell us uninitiated types.
In reply to BS, not a good article, when… by HRClinton
The dollar has to fall to bring manufacturing back to the USA.
And it has to fall long and far. This is only the beginning.
China already blinked, they can't handle the inflation and the dollar peg is on notice.
They are deliberately crucifyng the dollar and reserve status is the target.
In reply to Interestingly, gold is only… by OverTheHedge
The economy is already very bad. Go ahead raise rates into a happening recession. Put the squeeze on everyone some more.
Same thing happened during dot com. The difference is times were actually good back then. Raised rates and ruined the whole thing.
"That great global slap in the face is coming, make no mistake..."
Yes it is. And it'll a BLOODY Cataclysm like the world has never seen.
Mr Smith left out the continuing exposure of utter corruption at the highest levels of .gov, which could very well lead to a constitutional crisis and marshall law / civil war. And that's a lot closer to home than Syria.
I’m convinced that exposure of the mic/and 5th column (Obama / Hilary et al) will lead to people waking the hell up and paying attention. Realizing that Facebook, Twitter, google and the Msn have been lying to them for years will also be a net benefit.
i see what looks like the bad-guys already overplayed their hand. I don’t see necessary calamity.
In reply to Mr Smith left out the… by Gobble D. Goop
Who is Marshall, and why does he get to make the laws?
In reply to Mr Smith left out the… by Gobble D. Goop
Because martial got married and he's marital, now.
In reply to Who is Marshall, and why… by skinwalker
That’s the kind of hearing loss that I have, marital. They say that a hearing aid doesn’t help.
In reply to Because martial got married… by Implied Violins
Are you suggesting that the President paying six figures to a porn star so she won't talk about fucking him is weird? I thought that happened all the time! Did Rutherford Hayes do something similar?
Kennedy had movie stars, models, and hookers lined up. The Secret Service would bring them into the White House through the tunnels built to allow the President to escape in case of nuclear attack.
Presidents and poontang are nothing new. Bush had Jeff Gannon, a gay prostitute practically living at the White House when his wife was away. George Bush is a bottom.
In reply to Are you suggesting that the… by Tim Knight fro…
Treasury secretary says a weak dollar good to our bond buyers.
Nice Statement to get other countries to buy US treasuries (toilet paper soon).
Fed will buy all forms of debt to keep rates low.
Look for a huge QE program. Instead of decreasing their balance sheet they'll be adding to it.
In reply to Can't wait for the STHF, I'm… by Surrealist
At some point, particularly as the petrodollar market cracks/collapses, qe or helicoptering cash will just spike inflation. USD demand will be like CAD demand, except there aren’t as many cad in circulation.
the shock is accompanied by a huge readjustment by inflation and fx rate realignment. Unfortunately they’ll do dumb stuff and try to control the problem, which even Keynes says just makes things worse (like fdr multiplying the depression.)
In reply to Treasury secretary says a… by yogibear
Black swans are circling in tighter circles for sure, but where does Brandon Smith find his art for this article ?
Black swans are common in China. They are in many parks.
In reply to Black swans are circling in… by zorba THE GREEK
Salvador Dali : http://dali-gallery.com/galleries/paintings.html
In reply to Black swans are circling in… by zorba THE GREEK
Back to our regularly scheduled doom porn.