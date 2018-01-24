How Believing In Socialism Can Make You Miserable

Authored by Brittany Hunter & Dan Sanchez via The Foundation for Economic Education,
A philosophy of resentment only holds people back.
On my (Brittany's) college campus, the largest and most active club was the “Revolutionary Student Union,” also known as the school’s resident Marxists. Even then, I passionately disagreed with socialism. But one thing that struck me was how these students were not only wrong, but seemed deeply unhappy. They always walked into class scowling and were always grousing, not just about the evils of capitalism, but about intractable frustrations and perceived injustices in their personal and academic lives.
I often wondered if there was a connection between the dysfunction in their lives and their socialist ideology.
To these young revolutionaries, every frustration in their lives was someone else’s fault. If they weren’t getting the grades they felt they deserved, some bourgeois professor was to blame. If they didn’t have job prospects that matched their high regard for their own intellects, it must be the capitalist system holding them back. Their tendency was to scapegoat “class enemies,” not only for societal ills but for their own personal problems as well.
By shifting the blame to others, they relieved themselves of responsibility over their own problems. They wasted their time and energy complaining, wallowing in self-pity, and seeking redress, instead of taking ownership of their lives and fixing up their affairs. As a result, their frustrations only compounded.
This attitude also robbed them of one of the great pleasures in life: experiencing empathetic joy in the happiness of others. According to their zero-sum Marxist mindset, the prosperity of others came at the expense of their own prospects. So they resented anyone more successful than themselves. And they became so preoccupied with dragging other people down that they had little energy left over for lifting themselves up.
If my student comrades ever did manage to impose socialism on the country, it would cause deep and widespread misery. And yet plenty of misery in their own lives was already being generated by the mere idea of socialism residing only in their minds.
The Psychological Roots of Socialism
Yet, in spite of this, and in spite of all the economic logic and evidence that shows that classical liberalism and capitalism enriches and frees the whole of society, while socialism enslaves and impoverishes it, these young socialists would still cling rigidly to their ideology. Why?
According to Ludwig von Mises, it is not simply a matter of economic illiteracy and intellectual error in general. Rather, it is a psychological matter. He even went so far as to argue that the roots of socialism lie in neurosis.
“…the root of the opposition to liberalism cannot be reached by resort to the method of reason. This opposition does not stem from the reason, but from a pathological mental attitude—from resentment and from a neurasthenic condition that one might call a Fourier complex, after the French socialist of that name”
The socialist frame of mind can be summed up in one word: resentment. As Mises wrote:
“Resentment is at work when one so hates somebody for his more favorable circumstances that one is prepared to bear heavy losses if only the hated one might also come to harm. Many of those who attack capitalism know very well that their situation under any other economic system will be less favorable. Nevertheless, with full knowledge of this fact, they advocate a reform, e.g., socialism, because they hope that the rich, whom they envy, will also suffer under it.”
Psychologist Jordan B. Peterson also characterizes socialism as both driven by resentment and fostering resentment. In a panel, he said of Marxism:
“There is the dark side of it, which means everyone who has more than you got it by stealing it from you. And that really appeals to the Cain-like element of the human spirit. Everyone who has more than me got it in a manner that was corrupt and that justifies not only my envy but my actions to level the field so to speak, and to look virtuous while doing it. There is a tremendous philosophy of resentment that I think is driven now by a very pathological anti-human ethos.”
Those who have lost themselves in a downward spiral of resentment would rather fail than succeed if it meant that their class enemies would suffer along with them. The phrase “misery loves company” is particularly applicable to the socialist mindset.
As Mises explained, people often cling to resentment and scapegoating because it offers consolation, however fleeting:
“In the case of social failure, which alone concerns us here, the consolation consists in the belief that one’s inability to attain the lofty goals to which one has aspired is not to be ascribed to one’s own inadequacy, but to the defectiveness of the social order. The malcontent expects from the overthrow of the latter the success that the existing system has withheld from him.”
It is for this reason that Mises says, “…for modern man, socialism has become an elixir against earthly adversity.”
And this compulsive, unhealthy attitude is what closes the class warrior’s mind and makes it impervious to new ideas. As Mises wrote, socialism often amounts to a defense mechanism against an inferiority complex:
“The neurotic clings to his ‘saving lie,’ and when he must make the choice of renouncing either it or logic, he prefers to sacrifice logic. For life would be unbearable for him without the consolation that he finds in the idea of socialism. It tells him that not he himself, but the world, is at fault for having caused his failure; and this conviction raises his depressed self-confidence and liberates him from a tormenting feeling of inferiority.”
Only You Can Change Your Circumstances
Luckily, this kind of neurosis can be cured, but it requires effort on the part of the individual. As Mises wrote:
“One cannot send every person suffering from a Fourier complex to the doctor for psychoanalytic treatment; the number of those afflicted with it is far too great. No other remedy is possible in this case than the treatment of the illness by the patient himself.”
And the starting point for conducting such self-therapy is for each individual to come to grips with the fact that resentment, envy, and scapegoating only brings oneself frustration, stagnation, and needless suffering.
We are all responsible for improving our own lives, difficult and time-consuming as that quest may be. Renowned psychology professor Jordan B. Peterson has built his career and renown largely on helping individuals leave behind resentment and self-pity and take responsibility for their own lives. He argues that, far better than political agitation and contention, that offering that kind of help is the best way to help ideologues grow out of the neurotic tendencies that cause them to cleave to socialism and other toxic creeds. In a Q&A session, he counseled saying to such people:
“...look, we would like it so much if you could thrive as an individual. Drop your cult-like affiliation. Step out of the shadows, the demonic shadows of your ideological possession, and step forward as a fully-developed person into the light.”
The antidote to both socialism and debilitating resentment is individual reflection and action. If one makes an effort to look within and better themselves, then they will find that that resentment will begin to disappear, self-efficacy will grow, and their lives will improve. And dropping socialism will be a wonderful side-effect.
Socialism is the inevitable outcome of capitalist systems that don't work for the majority of the people. That's why socialists can develop a mass following. It isn't about socialism, it's about a rigged system where speculation and market manipulation replace true value added processes...the result is staggering inequality and economic stagnation for the many. Fix capitalism and there will be no demand or need for socialism.
Well youth grow up, see the world for the shit show it is, and want to fight against it. Socialism is the simplistic TRAP that they fall into.
Expose your kids to schisters at a young age.
- You need your kids to see shit, and have you explain that reality is opposite
- You need you kids exposed to corruption under situation where you can point out the Capitalist Rip offs, industry rip offs, how actors or personalities are rip-off artists, how song & dance are rip off
- how your kids may be putz, schlange, or just sucker
Where is the "How believing in American Capitalism can make you miserable" ?
American Capitalism is not the answer as we will find out shortly. (The sooner the better ...)
Just because you are paranoid doesn't mean they are not out to get you.. This article is exactly what you would expect from someone who wants to maintain the "status quo", e.g. it's ok for a CEO to grossly overcompensate themselves at 1000x your salary (even through you are the one actually keeping the company afloat). The ratio was roughly 20x in the 1950s in the USA which was a logical multiple, that didn't involve theft of wages. BTW I was making roughly $200K/year before I retired. My job was to see through bullshit (at a technical level), and I was extremely good at it. I was in no way a socialist, I just call it like I see it when something is f*cked up.
You make your decisions, and your decisions make you.
Yep, this article described me from 10 years ago pretty well.
In reply to You make your decisions, and… by csmith
Fuck all 'isms and gods and never have hero's. Believe in yourself and save yourself the grief of defending bullshit.
roadhazard 101
What is worse than socialists feeling miserable because of their beliefs, is when everyone is made miserable when socialist beliefs are implemented.
Socialists? You mean those fat chicks with vagina hats and those pussy guys with manbuns?
I sure hope they are miserable.
In Venezuela people are eating other people's pets, have no toilet paper, have an oil business that has been destroyed by nationalization, an unarmed population being oppressed by their gov., a skyrocketing inflation rate, ....
I guess that is good in your mind?
And, yet mister helpful doesn't present a single link to places that don't do what he claims ZH does.
Another socialist hating on everybody.
Go back to DU. Kiss Hillary's feet, everything will be better. Maybe Nancy will wash your feet. Maybe Stalin will come to you in a dream. You can be the next profit.
In reply to On my computer I see a… by TeethVillage88s
Sweden seems to be doing pretty well right now...and there's plenty of capitalism in Russia now. How's that working out?
In reply to In Venezuela people are… by paulp
Wow. Bankers have control. Financial Ratings. Credit Extension. Letters of Reference. Auditing Results. Independent Auditing Agencies.
- Were there ever scandals in Independent Auditing, Accounting, Banking, FIRES, Financial Ratings? Hell YES! Where the hell are you at
- We can list Financial Scandals, Independent Auditing Scandals, Banking Scandals, Financial Scandals... search any of those terms... bingo... don't privatize govt when obviously the public sector is corrupt and crippled by corruption... get that... don't privatize social security or post office you dumb shit
In reply to In Venezuela people are… by paulp
It's called: Bitching & Complaining.
It feels good. Temporarily. And is also a powerful motivator, because it breeds hate - which is also easy and feels good. Temporarily.
What breeds it? A life without any hardship that inflicts a sober understanding of work and value.
It's a vent release to keep the kettle from boiling over.
Use at your own risk.
In the mind of a postmodernist, there is a boogeyman around every corner... I don't imagine they sleep much.
Just delegate control of economic resources to wise people, and it'll all work out [eyes roll]
"How believing in Absolutist* Religions can make you miserable"
FIFY
* If your Deity says "I'm EVERYTHING, and you're nothing. You're a worm, weak, evil, and you need to do whatever my "Reps" say you should do, to have a chance of being better and getting saved. As your All-Deity, I can do anything, but I'm too dumb and lazy to show myself or send you Reps with godly powers. Or to teach you stuff, like a good Über-Parent would. So I'll just let some of your smelly, semi-literate misfits and weirdos appoint themselves as my Reps. And if you don't do as they say, I will torture you forever. For your own good and my own sadistic amusement."
If that's not a snakeoil scam, and psycho-emotionally abusive, I don't know what is.
"Amo el socialismo!"
~ Maduro
It seems to me that most of the people here on ZH, and most of who claim to be anti-socialist, are miserable, angry fucks. So what's the difference? Socialists hate you, you hate them. They hate themselves, you hate yourselves. They hate America, you hate America (yeah, you do. You hate everything about it except the mythology).
I guess it makes you feel better to read articles like this. Makes you feel less pathetic as you sit in your dark trailer home and jerk off to Ilsa, She-Wolf of the Nazis.
You must be all-seeing to know of llsa.
Expat,
I think you fall into a trap that many modern web posters do. You assume that "most people here on ZH" are the sample pool of all readers of ZH of those who post replies. While many posts here do fit the description you offer, you have ZERO data to conclude that these represent all or even a majority of the readers here. I doubt you could offer credible support to what percentage negative posters present.
Many of us choose to read this website and not post or not post often. I caution labeling people unwisely. Your post is a reason that discourse these days is very difficult. Assumptions and presumptions.
Radical
It's called having a condescending attitude and it's how some people get ahead in life.
but Facebook told me capitalism is bad....centrally controlled far left socialism controlled by a couple of billionaires is good!
Socialism is bad for health, wealth and liberty.
All socialist or globalist acquaintances of mine are medicated or are alcoholics. Yes, miserable.
Whowouldanode my now ex wife of 32 years was socialist?
It was 'always' my fault.
Good and bad.
All Ideology is corrupt. How is your country corrupt. How is your country subject to international bankers and dependent on international bonds or having your bonds bought and sold by foreigners.
Globalism is a Question Mark. God Damn@.