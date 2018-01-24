Judicial Watch Sues DOJ For Text Messages Of FBI's Strzok And Page

While we wait for Congress to #releasethememo, Judicial Watch has just done what it has been so good at doing in the past: suing the DOJ to get documents under a Freedom of Information lawsuit, in this case the infamous text messages and all other records between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
In a just issued press release, Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for text messages and other records of FBI official Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:18-cv-00154)).
Judicial Watch filed suit after the Justice Department failed to respond to a December 4, 2017, FOIA request for:
- All records of communications, including but not limited to, emails, text messages and instant chats, between FBI official Peter Strozk and FBI attorney Lisa Page;
- All travel requests, travel authorizations, travel vouchers and expense reports of Peter Strozk;
- All travel requests, travel authorizations, travel vouchers and expense reports of Lisa Page.
The time frame for the requested records is February 1, 2015 to the present.
The text messages are of public interest because Strzok and Page were key investigators in the Clinton email and Trump Russia collusion investigations. Strzok was reportedly removed from the Mueller investigative team in August and reassigned to a human resources position after it was discovered that he and a FBI lawyer, Lisa Page, who worked for FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and with whom Strzok was carrying on an extramarital affair, exchanged pro-Clinton and anti-Trump text messages.
Strzok reportedly oversaw the FBI’s interviews of former National Security Adviser, General Michael Flynn; changed former FBI Director James Comey’s language about Hillary Clinton’s actions regarding her illicit email server from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless;” played a lead role in the FBI’s interview of Clinton; and is suspected of being responsible for using the unverified dossier to obtain a FISA warrant in order to spy on President Trump’s campaign.
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, revealed in a letter dated January 20 that the FBI claimed it is unable to preserve text messages for a five-month period between December 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017, due to “misconfiguration issues” with FBI-issued phones used by Strzok and Page. The missing messages span dates between the presidential transition and the launch of Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, where both Strzok and Page were employed.
The Strzok-Page text messages are potentially responsive to several pending Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuits, but the FBI has yet to produce any of the records, explain the missing records to the courts, or otherwise be forthcoming about these newly disclosed materials.
“I don’t believe for one minute that the Strzok-Page texts are really missing,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The IRS told us that Lois Lerner’s emails were ‘missing,’ and we forced them to admit they existed and deliver them to us. The State Department hid the Clinton emails but our FOIA lawsuits famously blew open that cover-up. We fully intend to get the ‘missing’ Strzok and Page documents. And it is shameful the FBI and DOJ have been playing shell games with these smoking gun text messages. Frankly, FBI Director Wray needs to stop the stonewalling”
Full lawsuit below (pdf)
Comments
Sorry. They were all lost. All of 'em. Even the ones we didn't tell you about. Hillary's, too. Comey's, too. So were Obama's, Lynch's, Holder's, and Lerner's. We had a bad server day.
***INCOMING***
https://twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/956271165781303298
let me guess an IT worker from Pakistan took the messages?
so you're saying if I send a text message to someone and they delete from their phone and I delete it from my phone, it's gone forever and the government will never be able to see it?
In reply to let me guess an IT worker… by venturen
So....when's the hanging party? Shouldnt we be building the gallows about now?
like an idea I saw
- Put court proceeding (aka hangings) on Pay Per View
- Use proceeds to build The Wall.
- Deep State and Democrats get humiliated AND build the Wall for us
In reply to So....when's the hanging… by MedTechEntrepreneur
Coup Warning, Possible Coup Attack Warning. Who are those old timers in Deep State, now retired?
- Naval Intelligence Officer, Investigative Journalist
- Air Force Intelligence Officer, Investigative Journalist
- Army Intelligence Officer, Investigative Journalist
Thanks Retired Military, We pay for your Benefits, BUT YOUR ASS IS STUCK IN A PLACE WHERE THE SUN DON'T SHINE. FUCK YOU. US Constitution is suppressed every day! Who the hell pays your retirement! What the fuck are you thinking!
Where is the Leadership from Corporations & Former Military?
TeethVillage, former Advisor to the Jill Stein Campaign for removal of Shit Stains in Congress
The rest are working with renewables companies pushing globull warming.
In reply to Coup Warning, Possible Coup… by TeethVillage88s
The contents of the "missing" text messages are so damning that the FBI rather be accused of bit-bleaching them than ever allowing them to see the light of day.
Magically, the FBI is saying "the technical glitch affected about 10% of FBI phones". Right on cue. CLEARLY, these bozos must have given the Secret Society's secret away. And DAMN is this chick fugly.
In reply to The contents of the "lost"… by enough of this
Thats because they likely implicate The Magic Negro .....
In reply to The contents of the "lost"… by enough of this
Does anyone want to bet that the FBI "loses or accidentally wipes clean" the Samsung phones that were assigned to Page and Stroek?
If you want all the wiped messages.....just call the NSA....they hav'em.
In reply to Does anyone want to bet that… by Ajax-1
...they'll just "smash them with a hammer" as they did with HRC's devices. Destruction of evidence? Par for the course...
In reply to Does anyone want to bet that… by Ajax-1
Put the heat on them JW!
Damn that's one nasty looking mistress. What's wrong with all these fucking morons at the FBI.
one simple question; can the to enforcers of the laws of the land be above the laws of the land?
If so,it will be downhill til anarchy. so, if diddly shit come out of this, then bring it, MOLAN LABE...
In reply to Damn that's one nasty… by Seasmoke
Where ya been since about December of 63'? This place has been this way my entire life and sadly I don't see the things in place to change it.
Citizen education, morality and the desire for true Liberty might make a good starting point.
In reply to one simple question; can the… by new game
Beavis and Gummy Sue.
If Nobel Peace Prize Committee had any balls they would give prizes to Judicial Watch & Project Veritas.
But they won't cuz they don't
comical...nothing disappears.
fur sure, another assassination would mean civil war...treason/sedition/trial w/o the pedo scandal = looney bin overflowing w/99% that can't swallow the black pill.
here folks...scroll down to the last 2.
https://8ch.net/greatawakening/res/1.html
So, the O lawyers up, hmmm.
shit is gettin real (as i lick my chops).
this reminds me of deer hunting and head shooting the quarry. walk up and do a 2nd to finish it off.
come on boys and gals, get er done...
In reply to comical...nothing disappears… by WillyGroper
Dirty whores. Both
Shhhhhh...I hear the sounds of cloths wiping, shredders shredding and hammers banging!
Oh that other sound? That’s my wood chipper getting warmed up....
In reply to Dirty whores. Both by Catahoula
The wood chipper is the perfect answer. Alive and feet first.
In reply to Shhhhhh...I hear the sounds… by Lumberjack
I don't believe for a minute that we should adopt the policies of the Communists, USSR, Military Juntas, Fascists, Stasi... without big fucking blow-up in MSM, in Congress, in National Discussion.
- This is huge National Attack on formation of the USA, Social Freedom, Freedom of Thought, Freedom of Choice, Freedom from Corporation or Lordship, Freedom from Monarchy or Totalitarianism... and I mean this attack is just like Totalitarianism!!
The MSM is part of the conspiracy to sell out and mislead the American people.
In reply to I don't believe for a minute… by TeethVillage88s
This is now what East Germany was.
In reply to I don't believe for a minute… by TeethVillage88s
True. Names have been changed. People have changed. Raj is different. But we imported former Stasi Guards or Security personnel.
In reply to This is now what East… by Lumberjack
The Strzok/Page emails, texts, etc. are stored in multiple locations, no problem, except for the FBI. We will see them.
Judicial Watch is an effective, efficient, expedient, results oriented organization.
In reply to The Strzok/Page emails,… by Kat Daddy
I am going to sue the Pillsbury Dough Boy because your wife is fat and I am sick of looking at her.
I am going to sue you for being a dumb ass. I'm tired of seeing your excrement.
In reply to I am going to sue the… by NickPeeMe
That is fucking laughable.
Not as laughable as your feigned ignorance, you festering anus. Tylers- where is the fucking 'ignore' button?
In reply to That is fucking laughable. by NickPeeMe
.
I'll tell you what's laughable there limp-dick-nick.
It's that pathetic little member of yours.
Agreed, you got the short end of the dick, but quit blaming the President.
Not his fault that he's a horse and you're an ass.
In reply to That is fucking laughable. by NickPeeMe
Ever the full-on TARD (Trump Acceptance Resistance Disorder), huh?
You so can't get over it, you have a bunch of "T"s on your flag.
Does it burn when you pee?
In reply to That is fucking laughable. by NickPeeMe
There’s an abundance of enough evidence in the Public domain for immediate arrest of these two Criminals at Large as well as other high ranking Compartmentalized Criminals at the CIA & FBI.
ARREST.
ENPRISON.
INDICT.
CONVICT.
EXECUTE.
Call it what it is. Treason.
Tyrannical Lawlessness.
I agree... but who is to do these things? The FBI/DOJ/Federal Courts would normally handle these things, but as we have learned, they cannot effectively do this. They would compromise any investigation or prosecution they attempt, and I believe this is one of the goals. They will make everything so convoluted, with key evidence destroyed, missing, or otherwise unavailable. We may get as far as hearings in court, but I think any charges levied will fail, due to the corruption of the investigating and prosecuting agencies, as well as the courts compromised. The entire system that handles federal crime is neutered.
In reply to There’s an abundance of… by Chupacabra-322
The entire Criminal Fraud UCC System in the Criminal Fraud UNITED STATES, CORP. INC. is neutered. A Constitutional Republic is not.
In reply to I agree... but who is to do… by Noktirnal
None of that evidence would stand up in anything other than a kangaroo court.
In reply to There’s an abundance of… by Chupacabra-322
NickPeeMe is just a 'Bot.
In reply to None of that evidence would… by NickPeeMe
It will stand up in the court of public opinion, come next ellection.
In reply to None of that evidence would… by NickPeeMe
@ Nick,
Suck on for this for a while Scum Fuck.
Definition of sedition:
Incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority
If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, § 1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
Misprision of treason…
Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(H), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.)
Seditious Conspiracy.
If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, § 1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
In reply to None of that evidence would… by NickPeeMe
It won't stand in any court.Most of the judiciary down to the county court judges are just as corrupt
as the DoJ/FBI.Not one reclusal by any judge in the foreclosure morass, yet their pensions were heavily invested
in RMBS,every one of them.An actual conflict of interest, not the appearance of one.
If you want any justice, you will have to mete it out yourself.
Power grows from the barrel of a gun.They will use theirs though.
In reply to None of that evidence would… by NickPeeMe
May JUSTICE be swiftly served.
In reply to There’s an abundance of… by Chupacabra-322
May Justice Prevail or the Heavens Fall.
we are now officially down the Tyrannical Lawless Banana Republic Road.
In reply to May JUSTICE be swiftly… by GUS100CORRINA
JW is BEAST MODE when it comes to FOIA
In reply to There’s an abundance of… by Chupacabra-322
Jehova Witnesses. Oh how nice.
In reply to JW is BEAST MODE when it… by ThaBigPerm
Please try to keep up. You can move your lips and trace the words with your finger if it helps. I doubt if it will...
In reply to Jehova Witnesses. Oh how… by TeethVillage88s