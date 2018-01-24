Judicial Watch Sues DOJ For Text Messages Of FBI's Strzok And Page

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/24/2018 - 15:49

While we wait for Congress to #releasethememo, Judicial Watch has just done what it has been so good at doing in the past: suing the DOJ to get documents under a Freedom of Information lawsuit, in this case the infamous text messages and all other records between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

In a just issued press release, Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for text messages and other records of FBI official Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:18-cv-00154)).

Judicial Watch filed suit after the Justice Department failed to respond to a December 4, 2017, FOIA request for:

  • All records of communications, including but not limited to, emails, text messages and instant chats, between FBI official Peter Strozk and FBI attorney Lisa Page;
  • All travel requests, travel authorizations, travel vouchers and expense reports of Peter Strozk;
  • All travel requests, travel authorizations, travel vouchers and expense reports of Lisa Page.

The time frame for the requested records is February 1, 2015 to the present.

The text messages are of public interest because Strzok and Page were key investigators in the Clinton email and Trump Russia collusion investigations. Strzok was reportedly removed from the Mueller investigative team in August and reassigned to a human resources position after it was discovered that he and a FBI lawyer, Lisa Page, who worked for FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and with whom Strzok was carrying on an extramarital affair, exchanged pro-Clinton and anti-Trump text messages.

Strzok reportedly oversaw the FBI’s interviews of former National Security Adviser, General Michael Flynn; changed former FBI Director James Comey’s language about Hillary Clinton’s actions regarding her illicit email server from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless;” played a lead role in the FBI’s interview of Clinton; and is suspected of being responsible for using the unverified dossier to obtain a FISA warrant in order to spy on President Trump’s campaign.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, revealed in a letter dated January 20 that the FBI claimed it is unable to preserve text messages for a five-month period between December 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017, due to “misconfiguration issues” with FBI-issued phones used by Strzok and Page. The missing messages span dates between the presidential transition and the launch of Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, where both Strzok and Page were employed.

The Strzok-Page text messages are potentially responsive to several pending Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuits, but the FBI has yet to produce any of the records, explain the missing records to the courts, or otherwise be forthcoming about these newly disclosed materials.

“I don’t believe for one minute that the Strzok-Page texts are really missing,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The IRS told us that Lois Lerner’s emails were ‘missing,’ and we forced them to admit they existed and deliver them to us. The State Department hid the Clinton emails but our FOIA lawsuits famously blew open that cover-up. We fully intend to get the ‘missing’ Strzok and Page documents. And it is shameful the FBI and DOJ have been playing shell games with these smoking gun text messages. Frankly, FBI Director Wray needs to stop the stonewalling”

Full lawsuit below (pdf)

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
geotrader Jan 24, 2018 5:24 PM Permalink

Sorry.  They were all lost.  All of 'em.  Even the ones we didn't tell you about.  Hillary's, too.  Comey's, too.  So were Obama's, Lynch's, Holder's, and Lerner's.  We had a bad server day.  

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
TeethVillage88s Jan 24, 2018 4:44 PM Permalink

Coup Warning, Possible Coup Attack Warning. Who are those old timers in Deep State, now retired?

- Naval Intelligence Officer, Investigative Journalist
- Air Force Intelligence Officer, Investigative Journalist
- Army Intelligence Officer, Investigative Journalist

Thanks Retired Military, We pay for your Benefits, BUT YOUR ASS IS STUCK IN A PLACE WHERE THE SUN DON'T SHINE. FUCK YOU. US Constitution is suppressed every day! Who the hell pays your retirement! What the fuck are you thinking!

Where is the Leadership from Corporations & Former Military?

TeethVillage, former Advisor to the Jill Stein Campaign for removal of Shit Stains in Congress

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
TeethVillage88s Jan 24, 2018 4:20 PM Permalink

I don't believe for a minute that we should adopt the policies of the Communists, USSR, Military Juntas, Fascists, Stasi... without big fucking blow-up in MSM, in Congress, in National Discussion.

 

- This is huge National Attack on formation of the USA, Social Freedom, Freedom of Thought, Freedom of Choice, Freedom from Corporation or Lordship, Freedom from Monarchy or Totalitarianism... and I mean this attack is just like Totalitarianism!!

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 Jan 24, 2018 4:02 PM Permalink

There’s an abundance of enough evidence in the Public domain for immediate arrest of these two Criminals at Large as well as other high ranking Compartmentalized Criminals at the CIA & FBI.

 

ARREST.

ENPRISON.

INDICT.

CONVICT.

EXECUTE.

 

Call it what it is.  Treason.

 

Tyrannical Lawlessness.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Noktirnal Chupacabra-322 Jan 24, 2018 4:55 PM Permalink

I agree... but who is to do these things? The FBI/DOJ/Federal Courts would normally handle these things, but as we have learned, they cannot effectively do this. They would compromise any investigation or prosecution they attempt, and I believe this is one of the goals. They will make everything so convoluted, with key evidence destroyed, missing, or otherwise unavailable. We may get as far as hearings in court, but I think any charges levied will fail, due to the corruption of the investigating and prosecuting agencies, as well as the courts compromised. The entire system that handles federal crime is neutered.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 NickPeeMe Jan 24, 2018 4:36 PM Permalink

@ Nick,

Suck on for this for a while Scum Fuck.

 

Definition of sedition:

 

Incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

 

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, § 1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)

 

 

Misprision of treason…

 

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.

 

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(H), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.)

 

Seditious Conspiracy.

 

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

 

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, § 1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Winston Churchill NickPeeMe Jan 24, 2018 4:18 PM Permalink

It won't stand in any court.Most of the judiciary down to the county court judges are just as corrupt

as the DoJ/FBI.Not one reclusal by any judge in the foreclosure morass, yet their pensions were heavily invested

in RMBS,every one of them.An actual conflict of interest, not the appearance of one.

If you want any justice, you will have to mete it out yourself.

Power grows from the barrel of a gun.They will use theirs though.