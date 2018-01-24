Macron's Plea To Davos Billionaires: Share The Wealth

When a socialist addressed the world's biggest gathering of billionaires and corporate titans, he had a simple, if predictable message: share the wealth.
Emmanuel Macron, France’s 40-year-old president and considered by many Angela Merkel's successor as the new face of Europe, made his debut speech at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos in front of a star-studded crowded, even by Davos’s standards, which included King Felipe of Spain, Christine Lagarde and Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne among those in the audience. Macron told them "it’s time for a new framework to rein in the excesses of global capitalism": invest, share and protect.
But mostly share.
“This framework should be based on cooperation and multilateralism,” Macron said quoted by Bloomberg. “This new framework is the unique way to protect our interests in the long run.”
And yet, despite the superficial aura of the wealth redistribution narrative and speech, which was addressed as much to his audience in France as in Davos, the message had a hollow ring as France Macron's growing critics have already dubbed him “president of the rich” amid his push to cut back some protections for workers and lower taxes.
Taking a not so veiled swipe at Trump's tax cuts and trade policy, and speaking in a mix of French and English "like Canada’s Justin Trudeau, with whom he shares both political views and style" Macron called on executives and officials to avoid a “race to the bottom” on taxes and trade standards, and instead to focus on the common good, social cohesion, health, education, climate and the fight against inequalities.
Channeling the ghost of Karl Marx, Macron said there is a "crisis of capitalism" and warned that "the spoils are not being shared fairly."
Which is ironic because the only reason behind Europe's record wealth gap is the same reason French banks - such as Rothschild where Macron worked previously - have evaded insolvency and liquidation: the ECB's backstops and asset price reflation. Surely a banker like Macron would be aware of this.
So instead of addressing the root cause of everything that is wrong in Europe and the world, Macron decided to do what every other politician so skillfully does: deflect.
Instead, he repeated his plea to giant tech companies Google Inc., Facebook Inc., Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc. "to pay a fair share" of taxes as they displace traditional industries as the biggest sources of revenue in the global economy. He said their tax optimization strategies are hurting ordinary people and undermining governments.
“I want these changes, but they must pay their taxes,” he said.
Well, it's politicians like you, monsieur, that made tax avoidance strategies legal around the globe, so perhaps instead of begging companies to do something they have spent money to lobby against by purchasing other politicians fair and square, the first matter at hand is to change the laws. Ah, but as everyone knows, implementing unpopular rules is something that promptly truncates political careers, which is why it is much safer to keep on begging...
* * *
For now Macron doesn't have to beg too much: unlike his socialist predecssor Hollande who was so unpopular he didn't even bother running for another term, Macron’s approval rating has stabilized around 50% after taking a dive during the fall as he emerged from the honeymoon period that followed his surprise election victory in May.
The president also used his speech to repeat the mantra of his first months in office: "France is back", the French equivalent of "MAGA."
“France is back at the core of Europe,” he said. “Because we will never have any French success without success in Europe.”
"France is back."- @EmmanuelMacron #wef18 pic.twitter.com/7cbtUAwGtf— World Economic Forum (@wef) January 24, 2018
As Bloomberg writes, "the slogan, posted on his Twitter account again on Wednesday, is meant as another appeal to those wondering where to place their factories, money or talents."
While Macron avoided a direct mention of Trump's trade policies, his appeal to investors emphasized Europe’s commitment to the multilateral system and political stability and he called on leaders to rethink the rules of the global economy.
It was unclear just what rules he has in mind for a Europe which wants to bridge the gaping QE-enabled divide yet is just as eager to avoid another financial crisis the moment Mario Draghi's micromanagement of Europe's capital markets and $1 trillion in non-performing loans ends.
Comments
he will decry white privilege next.
Please, take my wife!
In reply to he will decry white… by bluskyes
Hopefully with Trump going to Davos, he'll attract a bunch of his leftist haters including antifa there to wreak havoc during the event.
No more taxes ... let those with the wealth buy their own fucking mercenaries, intelligence agencies, global institutions, etc.
Tired of paying for their quality of life through taxation.
"Sacre Bleu! We shall simply ask them to share!! Le Problem Solved!"
way to go, france
In reply to No more taxes ... let those… by GreatUncle
Does he realize he's talking to mostly jews?
In reply to "Sacre Bleu! We shall simply… by vato poco
macron wants the wealthy to make rich all the rapefugees so they can breed incessantly and overpopulate all of France.
"Untill you can smell Polo by Ralph Lauren all the way from China" then his goal will be accomplished.
Mr. Macron will not speak tonight. His time is up. I will be taking it over. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8F5nhYo5nx4
How's about: "STOP FCKING STEALING THE WEALTH!!!"
Sacrebleu !
par ici la monnaie.
Tout le monde il est beau
Tout le monde il est gentil
Best moment in the year to inadvertently lose a nuke over Switzerland.
Ooops sorry! The gymnastics trainer made me do it.
In reply to Sacrebleu ! by BingoBoggins
Through out history, we have suffered greatly. These are the things that caused our suffering.
1. Centralized government/plannings (The poor majority well being is not cared for)
2. Capitalism (Wealth eventually consolidated at the top)
3. Socialism (Making other pay for your living is not a solution)
4. Communism (Forcing people to do something is not productive)
5. Monarchy (Killing people for saying something is murder)
6. Religion (Lying to people is corruption)
Today, we are witnessing the decentralized blockchain technological revolution. The decentralized democratic blockchain that is governed by the people and for the people, the preserver of truth, will bring peace and prosperity to all people regardless of the origin.
We must support and accept STEM, and look to outer space for resources. If we do these two things, this blockchain tech will provide for us so that we don't have to be a slave to those six things.
You will notice that capitalsim is the only one of those that is not centralized.
Real captialism was always supposed to be unregulated and peer-to-peer (over the counter in financial parlance).
Indeed, the 'blockchain' is just a bank ledger with some simple 30 year-old cryptography stuck on the side (SHA256).
It's not revolutionary, just a cute use of existing technology.
Cryptocurrencies are just an attempt to restore real capitalism. However the problem was never technolgy, it was always those other 5 things you listed.
In reply to Through out history, we have… by JibjeResearch
The initial definition of capitalism was corrupted by the centralized system of control exactly like the one of socialism. Centralization lead both to the birth and rise of a fascist neo-feudal oligarchy of aristocrats identical in nature different only in the mask of the ideology presented to the masses. This oligarchs thrive by executing hypocrisy and deceit at maximum efficiency and they succeed very well at it because, let's face it masses are just hoards of sheeps sucking for the sheppard with the best story of the day.
In reply to You will notice that… by KingTut
👍
In reply to Through out history, we have… by JibjeResearch
Simply buy Bitcoins for $1M=1BTC.
This guy is a clown.
Paris is a shithole, can you even imagine what Europe will be like if there is a bond accident and you have all these refugee scroungers with no money or food on the streets!!!
There is a video on Youtube about a section of Paris where the locals have turned vigilante and beat the crap out of these refugees with base ball bats for breaking into a shop. Paris is really bad, I dont think will visit there again in a hurry.
I'm there and do not recognise anything you are talking about. We ar all very happy, that guys like you stay far away and let us benefit from the city without you around.
In reply to This guy is a clown… by JohnGaltUk
Macron: "Share the Wealth!"
Billionaires: Whose Wealth?
Fuck Macaroni...he's all about turning France into a Muslim shithole. His orders are to weaken the European people. He'll do whatever it takes to achieve that end--he's no different from the other filth in Davos...they should all be hanged by their small intestines.
Just don’t bail out Millionaires and Billionaires again when this next crash hits so wealth and prosperity can be returned to the working classes tenfold!
So Macron can steal it...
When Hollande cranked up the taxes in France on the rich, you could not move in London for French people.
In reply to So Macron can steal it... by VladLenin
Rather than talk about restoring French economic power, Macron tells investors to stop being investors and just hand over cash.
France like Germany has no leadership..
Successful investing makes investors even more rich. That doesn't solve the problem.
In reply to Rather than talk about… by Segestan
Reply to Macron:
baise toi !!!!
Reply to Macron: "You go first, BoyToy."
In reply to Reply to Macron:… by InnVestuhrr
He should have come up earlier with this idea, when he was a Rothschild bankster.
In reply to Reply to Macron: "You go… by The Alarmist
Monsieur Macron has probably never read the works of Frederic Bastiat. I recommend The Law!
Hey Gates his given away his entire microcrap fortune at least 8 times now, what more can you ask for?
Soros is giving his money to muzzies looking for european vacations.
and the Clinton foundation has spent billions in Haiti....
In reply to Monsieur Macron has probably… by maneco
"Sharing the wealth" is nowhere near the challenge. They can keep their wealth, what I would like to see change is how all of us earn (emphasis) anything we have. The 0.01% mostly steal -- stealing from natural resources, stealing from other humans, stealing from national treasuries -- via control fraud and tax evasion if not direct out-right taking of shit not theirs, and they should not be allowed to do that. Period.
Without them having all these ways to steal shit not theirs, I imagine the sharing issue evaporates.
But Macron haven't you heard about, "trickle down."
lmao, I crack me up.
Trickle down is oxymoronic, same as communism, it is the version of socialism for the 1% aristocracy, plain said another wealth transfer scheme but this time from bottom to the top vs top to the bottom as in communism.
In reply to But Macron haven't you heard… by roadhazard
Not really!
In reply to Trickle down is oxymoronic,… by Luc X. Ifer
Besides a personal take you forgot to provide at least a little bit of argument.
In reply to Not really! by Kefeer
World Economic Forum meets in Davos under shadow of crisis and war By Bill Van Auken 24 Jan 2018
Link: www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/01/24/davo-j24.html
On Tuesday, the World Economic Forum (WEF) opened in the exclusive Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, with some 3,000 corporate executives, government officials and celebrities convening for the ostensible purpose of discussing this year’s theme of “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World.”
The gathering is overshadowed, however, by the accelerating fracturing of the global capitalist order, manifested in unprecedented levels of social inequality in every country, a sharp growth in trade war and the ever more immediate threat of an eruption of armed conflict, including nuclear war, between the major powers.
Charity and munificence should always be voluntary and not coerced. The billionaires at Davos will be mostly jews. Jews do not give charity or beneficence to Gentiles only other jews. Macron is misguided.
What's Drumpf going to say ? My tax cuts will make you richer. Believe me.
More virtue signaling. Nothing to see here. Move on.
According to website How-Rich.com, Macron is now worth a whopping $31.5 million (£24,362,100).
It was also recently revealed that the French President has spent £24,000 of taxpayers money on make-up.
The French president’s personal makeup artist placed two claims for payment, one for £9,219 (€10,000) and one for £14,751 (€16,000) having claimed an attractive public image is essential.
Well that's rich!
A Rothschild socialist, WTF
In reply to According to website How… by BritBob
Finally something they can all agree on
Sharing the Wealth
Of the middle Class
Among themselves
The other thing they all agree on is that, between other extended babyvacations, elites should work by gathering at fancy ski resorts, with a max number of actual work days not to exceed the 135-day work year of the American Swamp Congress, a group of salaried employees making $175k. France may have the best art, but America is the undisputed world leader in the area of well-vacationed public servants and other assorted elites.
In reply to Finally something they can… by baldknobber
Some of the poorest people in the world are in Africa. There's no reason why advanced greenhouse technologies which use hydroponics, solar power and wind power turbines can't feed any number of populations. Reverse osmosis technology can take water from the air. This is just one simple example of how new jobs can be created with hydroponics. Many poor exist in America especially in old coal mining districts. Vertical growing techniques exist which use l.e.d.'s to grow vegetables. I've always said that poverty is planned by governments and corporations. If you see a tall, run down building it is a goldmine for vertical hydroponics. As well, various categories of cannabis such as hemp can be farmed. We already know that at the time of prohibition over 50,000 products were being made. Imagine today, if you didn't have bonehead fuckers in charge.
Without long term supervision, any projects in Africa that are left to the Africans will quickly fall to shit. This is true in 100% of African development cases. The shithole comment wasn't in jest.
In reply to Some of the poorest people… by Herdee
One problem with that statement. Wealth doesn't necessarily make people 'happy', if that's his goal of wanting others to share theirs. Now if his goal of sharing other people's money is to gain political influence and power for himself by giving away (others') free stuff, then fine; that's socialism. The illusion of the peasant is that unearned wealth will make them happy, which is what the socialists use as a political tool.
Nonsense. Money definitely makes poor people more happy.
In reply to One problem with that… by Bryan
Maybe "content" is a better word than "happy". Of course you are happy when you come into free stuff, initially. But is it a long-term satisfaction and contentment?
In reply to Nonsense. Money definitely… by Verniercaliper
The “poor” people that the state distributes welfare to are no doubt happier for it. Whether those making just as little in earned income, but who lack access to the pay-per-birth monthly welfare and child-tax-credit welfare that boost up wages for the chosen poor, are happier is another story, especially when it rigs the workforce, causing wages to spiral downward for 4 decades. So many citizens and noncitizens can afford to work part time for low pay due to the layers of monthly welfare and child-tax-credit welfare that already cover their major household bills, as long as they stay below the earned-income limit for the programs. Wealth redistribution often has unintended consequences.
In reply to Nonsense. Money definitely… by Verniercaliper
So the poor should starve? You are making a strong argument for a basic minimum income.
In reply to The “poor” people that the… by Endgame Napoleon