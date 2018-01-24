Senior AfD Member in Brandenburg Converts To Islam

A former member of the Alternative for Germany's (AfD) executive committee in Brandenburg has converted to Islam, but has decided to remain a member of the purportedly Islamophobic party, which captured 13% of the vote in last year's federal elections.
Until recently, Arthur Wagner sat on the AfD state legislative committee in Brandenburg, according to the Local. When asked about his conversion, Wagner told reporters it was "a private matter" and refused further comment.
Wagner
The Local pointed out that as recently as last summer Wagner was accusing Angela Merkel of making a "huge mistake" by opening Germany’s borders to refugees.
"Germany is mutating into a different country," he said at the time.
At the same time, Wagner is known in his hometown of Falkensee for his volunteer work helping integrate refugees into German society.
The AfD claims that the spread of Islam in Germany poses a danger to societal peace.
On its homepage, Brandenburg branch writes that “Islam doesn’t belong in Germany. We see the ideology of multiculturalism as a serious threat to societal peace and cultural unity.
However, a party spokesperson said the party has no qualms with Wagner's conversion, telling reporters that his choice of religion is "a private matter." The spokesperson also said the party believes in religious freedom as outlined in the German state constitution.
The party added that Wagner left the executive committee for "personal reasons."
Comments
The fedora is strong with this one. If only you knew the power of the dark side of the fedora, you too would convert as I have.
It could be infiltration as well.... to blow the cover on islamists in the country.
Or the age old... 'if you cant win them, join them'.
In reply to The fedora is strong with… by Dindu Nuffins
I hope that he blows himself up for his 70 virgins.
Arthur Wagner looks like Kim Jong-un?
The PVV in the Netherlands also had a case like this. This guy is now so fanatic that other muslims ask if he can tone it down a bit because he is giving them a bad name. Usually in religion, converts or reborn folks are more fanatic than the usual practitioners. Like they want to prove how devote they are by going full retard.
When the invasion of Germany is complete in a few more years they will cut his head off and hold it up for the cameras.
He is a fool
In reply to The PVV in the Netherlands… by Joe A
Trumptards lose their tiny minds.
Fitting name on here....
You must be............busy....
You wouldn't happen to be..........
a Cankles fart smeller.....a Bernie stupid......
Either way.....using "tard" and tiny minds must be from you looking in the mirror...
Fuck off
In reply to Trumptards lose their tiny… by NickPeeMe
So it is infectious!
It is so obviously a political move, so the AfD can say it is not anti-Muslim and even has Muslims in its ranks.
Religion is not a private matter when the religion itself explicitly states that said religion is not a private matter.
Could be a move to get closer to the enemy, get inside the mosques and see what they preach about. I hope he remembers that once converted, going back is a death sentence.
He will lose his head
In reply to Could be a move to get… by TrumanShow
Or it could be that Muslims are blackmailing him because he's a kiddie-diddler and they set him up and photographed him.
In reply to Could be a move to get… by TrumanShow
naw....Germans are just nucking futs
In reply to Could be a move to get… by TrumanShow
Confused people rule the world:
Gender, race, religion, age, etc.
The globalists are really doing their best to confuse us all in order to create chaos. With the pot of gold at the end as "a one-world-government".
Peterson is an antidote. Stay focused.
In reply to naw....Germans are just… by Bananamerican
Only thing Peterson does is tell people to clean their rooms and ignore the cultural war.
In reply to Confused people rule the… by Troy Ounce
†2018 AfD
Never go full retard...
his personal decision, an issue of the same non-importance as a politician with bad taste banging a cheap looking porn actress. and prefearable to those child molesters which are absolutely overrepresented in the political class.
How about this: We are having a person who became a muslim but still is against forced mass-islamification of europe. Nice, isn't ist? Makes it more difficult for the hatred-driven progressive culture revolutionaries from the left.
P.S: It may well turn out to be a joke.
In reply to Never go full retard... by johnconnor
He looks like a fag to me...obviously fucked in the head.
Nobody thought he might have converted because he met a gurl (or a guy) and wanted to marry her.
Only this person was Moslem.
If it's that and it's true love, then it really is a private matter which doesn't affect the fact that this doesn't make him suddenly kowtow to rapefugees in general.
ok...do what you want fatty...keep it personal. i take that personally...a sign of having no first principles or a boatload of irrationality.
In reply to nobody thought he might… by shitshitshit
So a garrulous fat German has a mid-life crisis. Is this another Stasi mole?
Highly likely.
In reply to So a garrulous fat German… by quasi_verbatim
Makes it difficult to accuse them of being islamophobic... no?
Not if he shoots himself
In reply to Makes it difficult to accuse… by css1971
He really should have laid in wait and done the Dave Chappelle black Klan leader thing when they were least expecting it. White Power.
Crazy guy in racist party does something retarded.
How is this worthy of a post on ZH? I guess at least it wasn't written by the fucktards at the Gatestone institute.
You assert AfD is "racist" without any supporting evidence.
Your assume (incorrectly) what your feeble mind defines as "racist" is a bad thing.
Gas yourself.
In reply to Crazy guy in racist party… by nobita
No,no. Can't say "gas yourself" because that equates to the Holocaust. . It should be noted that the European Parliament in 2017 1 June adopted a resolution on combating anti-Semitism, urging EU Member States, institutions and agencies to apply the working definition of anti-Semitism recommended by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. The head of the Israeli parliament calls on Germany to take better care of the memory of Jewish culture and history and history "claims" 6 million were gassed in the concentration camps and to deny that is illegal in Germany and subject to incarceration. It is not PC to speak of gassing anyone.
In reply to You assert AfD is "racist"… by Haus-Targaryen
I threw off the shackles of political correctness in the last twelve months.
I've had a couple lefts have debates with me without the muzzle of PC, and let me just say -- they weren't horribly happy about it when the discussion turned to Race and IQ disparities.
Their assumption that "everyone is the same" is the cornerstone of their ideology. When you kick it out, its akin to removing the foundation of a house, they either get very quiet and start reflecting on what it is they believe and why or they lash out.
I hate these people with such a passion at this point, I cannot wait for the economic collapse and the bottom tier of Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs gets kicked out from under them. Seeing a bunch of Leftists/Gutmenschen starving to death/getting culturally enriched by the people they tried so hard to bring in will do nothing but make me smile. Schadenfreude.
I guess I'm part of the problem, but I don't care anymore. We need to cull the heard and I'd rather have a Germany with 60 million people in it that are proud to be German and want Germany to remain Germany than the 82 million, 20 million of which are just a fifth column in different forms.
In reply to No,no. Can't say "gas… by SoDamnMad
@Haus - a cuppla years ago it was all over the German news how the AfD had posted their bullet point on their website and it was "äuserst Rascistisch".
i went and read their platform and their stance on Islam was clear and reasoned.
it was only the headlines that mattered to Merkel and Co..then as now.
In reply to You assert AfD is "racist"… by Haus-Targaryen
Headlines are all that matters. The general public doesn't read past them. That is why Bild, the most widely circulated German newspaper, has no real articles but pictures and captions, and maybe a short article here and there.
At least, however, other "right" publications (that is, freedom-loving and culturally German/West) are gaining in subscriptions and circulation while the others are losing.
Nobody left of center really cares what the AfD stands for. It is simply "us vs. them".
In reply to @Haus - a cuppla years ago… by wildbad
Every party or movement will attract a handful of unstable or irrational people. This one belongs to the AfD.
He could lose some weight
Playing both sides. He just wants to be on the winning team, despite his convictions (if he has any.)
He's a politician; what did you expect?
How many non-Jewish world leaders don yarmulkes and bop their heads at the wailing wall when visiting Israel? Even the Dalai-Lama did this. Is this not religious hypocrisy?
It's pandering.
Kill him
how the fuck can you convert to Islam??
So tell what's the attraction. What scripture is so convincing that they convert.
Or is this more a secret political sect he is joining, and conversion is personal proof he has given up the old norm.
He is signaling that he is 'one of them' now.
Nothing to do with religion at all, but the NWO.
But this will make things easier to identify the members of the enemy when the guillotines come out one day.
I agree. But Islam is attractive to certain personality types. The male has ultimate power and control over all the females in the household. You can have sex with children, animals, and the dead (perfectly legal under Islamic law). For anyone that is a narcissist or has psychopathic traits or tendencies Islam has to be very attractive. You get to rain down terror on women, homosexuals, transexuals, Jewish people and Negros are less than dogs. Christians and anyone else that disagrees with Muslim ideas can be dismissed by calling them Islamophobic. Islam is the perfect place for a scared, creepy control freak to hide.
In reply to how the fuck can you convert… by Thom Paine
Nail on the head. My thoughts exactly. Some blend of virtue signaling and joining a few cults (islam real or fake, and the illuminati pagan nihilist mason freaks)
In reply to how the fuck can you convert… by Thom Paine
It's like rain on your wedding day
It's a free ride when you've already paid
It's the good advice that you just didn't take
Who would've thought, it figures
Except, most of these things that Alannis Morrisette sings about are not ironic at all. Rain on your wedding day is just that: rain on your wedding day. It would have been ironic perhaps if you were a weatherman and predict sunshine on your wedding day and then it rains.
Love her music though.
In reply to It's like rain on your… by LetThemEatRand
Love Alanis!
In reply to It's like rain on your… by LetThemEatRand
And who would've thought she'd have nailed this one.
In reply to Love Alanis! by Throat-warbler…
Throw him out. Of course his private religion will in no way affect his positive outlook on immigration. /sarc
Guy is a Judas.
In reply to Throw him out. Of course… by Throat-warbler…
That would reflect poorly on Judas. I mean, he may have betrayed Jesus, but.... Both his payment and his act of betrayal was part of the explicit divine plan, was it not?
That can hardly be said of this futule piece of protoplasma who is suffering from a temporary lapse of conscience and has attained a level of consciousness equal to that of a stone. Even a snail knows better than to convert to Is-lame.
In reply to Guy is a Judas. by Haus-Targaryen
How should they handle this guy?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WzylJ2mjG0Y
Skip to the 1 minute mark.
(funny how the end of the url says G0Y...)
In reply to That would reflect poorly on… by yvhmer
Wunderbar, macht spass.
In reply to How should they handle this… by ACP