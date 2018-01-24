Supersonic Air Drills: Russia's Pacific Fleet Prepares For Enemy Incursion

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/25/2018 - 00:30

Russian military jets of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation unit (Pacific Fleet) in Kamchatka, a peninsula in the Russian Far East, have been drilling at supersonic speeds along the country’s Pacific coastline preparing for a rapid enemy incursion.

Earlier this week, fighter-pilots conducted supersonic air battles as high as 20km (12.4274-miles) in the stratosphere, while they simulated intercepting enemy fighter aircraft at high rates of speed, said Itar-Tass. One of the fighter jets had to find and intercept the second, who played the violator, without using land-based technologies such as air defense weapons, the official representative of the Pacific Fleet, Nikolai Voskresensky, stated.

The high-altitude fighter-interceptor MiG-31, flying at an altitude of about 20 km, acted as a violator of the air border, before the crew of the 'intruder' was to penetrate at the maximum speed into the airspace of Russia, to go through the established line and escape from possible persecution. On the alert from the Yelizovo air base (Kamchatka Krai), the MiG-31 interceptor was raised . In order to complicate the task, the search for and destruction of the “offender” was ordered by the MiG-31 crew independently, without the involvement of ground agents Defense “

- said the Resurrection via Itar-Tass.

According to Itar-Tass, the pilots of the Mig-31s cruised at supersonic speeds of more than 2200 km/h (1367 mph) and located the “intruder” aircraft at an altitude of nearly 20km (12.4274-miles) in the stratosphere. The Russian paper further says all “intruders” were eliminated and the mission ended in success. Voskresenskiy said the intercepting aircraft fired on the intruding aircraft from a distance of 100km (60 miles). In pace of actual missiles, the planes used special electronic signaling to simulate the kill.

The Mikoyan MiG-31 is a Cold War-era jet, designed by the Mikoyan and Gurevich Design Bureau, which is now called Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG. NATO codenamed the Mig-31 “Foxhound,” after its impressive acceleration and interception abilities to deter and attack high-altitude intruders.

The air drill serves as a warning sign that Russia is preparing its air defenses for conflict, especially in the Russian far east. More importantly, the type of exercise signals that Russia is making adjustments for high altitude combat. Russian Pacific Forces on the Kamchatka peninsula, are some of the first lines of defense against an enemy incursion in the air or by sea on its Pacific Coast.

While the Trump administration prepares the American people and its allies for war on the Korean Peninsula, the Russians have taken note and have conducted wartime preparations before the powder-keg ignites in North Korea. The countdown has started, the writing is on the wall, otherwise, why are militaries in the region all rushing at the same time to prepare for war?

Parrotile Dr. Bonzo Jan 25, 2018 5:34 AM Permalink

 Bad things happen when you ignore repeated ATC instruction AND clear indication from intercept fighter aircraft to change course, and continue to fly towards clearly charted (and therefore known) restricted airspace.

The KoreanAir incident was caused by US involvement. The fatalities were entirely as a result of US policy (use a civilian aircraft for photoreconnaisance - if the Russkies DON'T shoot it down, the intel will be great. If they DO, the "bad PR" opportunity will be great also!)

Seemed to work for you, didn't it.

moobra Jan 25, 2018 3:34 AM Permalink

What a vacuous article.

 

Summary: "Russian pilots practice intercepts

Using aircraft

High in the air

Looking for each other

With excitement."

 

God what a joke and just more shit ZH fodder.

D503 Jan 25, 2018 2:16 AM Permalink

We'll kill your angry potential revolutionaries if you kill ours.

Ok, let us whip them into a frenzy with some manufactured internal strife and a false flag first. Can't have them understanding this is just an elaborate trick, eh wot wot?

stant Jan 25, 2018 2:10 AM Permalink

should have built the latest block of f 16 en mass. maybe hit the high schools looking for somebody without blue hair and tats. not enough f 86 in our local parks as fixer uppers either. russians dont throw away much

SoDamnMad SH_Resurrected Jan 25, 2018 2:34 AM Permalink

It is a strategy. Build an aircraft with ungodly large engines to fly at these speeds so they can get up and out extremely fast. Downside is they gobble fuel so they can't stay in the fight long and you can't strap much on the hard points.  The F-35 can do a lot of things, none well and is so expensive you can't have many so with high percentage on the ground in maintenance you don't have much of a force to put up in the fight.  MIC doesn't give a shit. They think they can sell you more but their manufacturing plants will be glowing, ash rubble.

Twee Surgeon yomutti2 Jan 25, 2018 2:53 AM Permalink

I up voted you. Not because I think Russia is in any way's a pissant country, because it is not. But because I cant believe that they are Dragging the 'Russians are coming' story out of the stable again and expecting people to buy that story 'Again'.

The Russians are not coming, at least not yet. They should retire this Bugaboo story, it's beyond tedious. 143 million people on at least twice the size of land as the USA, most of it being frozen wasteland, semi arable and just a train wreck in general.

http://www.worldometers.info/world-population/russia-population/

But apparently their Submarines are sitting off Miami with Nuclear Torpedo's that will hit American beaches and go bang!

Who the fuck is running our country ? It's like a bunch of script writers for Batman movie sequels are advising the military and press. What the Fuck ? Any Russians that are coming are probably wearing Hawaiian shirts and posting on Facebook from the airport. Tiny Britain has enough ICBM in the inventory to make Russia go away, fast. The Russians are coming for free Vodka in Vegas perhaps, but they are sure as fuck not sending their captured Heinkels to bomb Detroit any time soon.

Lore Twee Surgeon Jan 25, 2018 4:08 AM Permalink

For the benefit of dolts who appear determined to clutter up the board with their doltisms:

Russia is sending a clear message, essentially the same that Kim Jong Un has been sending in recent months: stop poking your nosy beak (e.g., B1Bs) where it doesn't belong (e.g., airspace).  Moreover, the Russians are demonstrating intercept capability not dependent upon disastrous "fifth generation" platform.

Snaffew Twee Surgeon Jan 25, 2018 3:40 AM Permalink

with the US performing domestic and international military drills of similar nature daily, why should anyone be offended or surprised that the russians are practicing and maintaining readiness?  Nobody should poo poo any other nation in the world for maintaining military drills when the US spends (wastes) more on defense than the next ten largest countries combined.  It's a wonder that more eastern nations aren't performing massive upgrades of their military spending to thwart the threat of the US and its' globalist imperialistic propensities.

DaiRR Jan 25, 2018 1:28 AM Permalink

It's OK, really, this is how Air Forces train.  It may seem gee whiz to you, but really, it is normal.  Because:

I feel the need. The need for speed.

It’s time to buzz the tower

This gives me a hard on.

Take me to bed or lose me forever.

The Defense Department regrets to inform you that your sons are dead because they were stupid.

TheBigCluB Jan 25, 2018 1:09 AM Permalink

i dont think us and israel have the stones to take on russia, china and iran..

not to mention how many nato allies will defect..

and it will be a hellova lot more than one..

the world is sick of the tribe dictating policy.

MusicIsYou Jan 25, 2018 12:59 AM Permalink

Watch how U.S Congress has to have budget battles every week the more the Petro-Yaun picks up pace. Combine the effects of the petro-yaun with the interest going up on U.S debt, the U.S is fcked. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. Bye bye great standard of living and hello totalitarian banana republic.

MusicIsYou Jan 25, 2018 12:48 AM Permalink

Americans are absolute dopes. Hint hint: whenever the News talks about North Korea substitute China and Russia for North Korea. China and Russia are getting rid of the dollar and the threat of North Korea is nothing compared to the threat of them dropping the dollar.