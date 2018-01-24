Supersonic Air Drills: Russia's Pacific Fleet Prepares For Enemy Incursion

Russian military jets of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation unit (Pacific Fleet) in Kamchatka, a peninsula in the Russian Far East, have been drilling at supersonic speeds along the country’s Pacific coastline preparing for a rapid enemy incursion.
Earlier this week, fighter-pilots conducted supersonic air battles as high as 20km (12.4274-miles) in the stratosphere, while they simulated intercepting enemy fighter aircraft at high rates of speed, said Itar-Tass. One of the fighter jets had to find and intercept the second, who played the violator, without using land-based technologies such as air defense weapons, the official representative of the Pacific Fleet, Nikolai Voskresensky, stated.
“The high-altitude fighter-interceptor MiG-31, flying at an altitude of about 20 km, acted as a violator of the air border, before the crew of the 'intruder' was to penetrate at the maximum speed into the airspace of Russia, to go through the established line and escape from possible persecution. On the alert from the Yelizovo air base (Kamchatka Krai), the MiG-31 interceptor was raised . In order to complicate the task, the search for and destruction of the “offender” was ordered by the MiG-31 crew independently, without the involvement of ground agents Defense “
- said the Resurrection via Itar-Tass.
According to Itar-Tass, the pilots of the Mig-31s cruised at supersonic speeds of more than 2200 km/h (1367 mph) and located the “intruder” aircraft at an altitude of nearly 20km (12.4274-miles) in the stratosphere. The Russian paper further says all “intruders” were eliminated and the mission ended in success. Voskresenskiy said the intercepting aircraft fired on the intruding aircraft from a distance of 100km (60 miles). In pace of actual missiles, the planes used special electronic signaling to simulate the kill.
The Mikoyan MiG-31 is a Cold War-era jet, designed by the Mikoyan and Gurevich Design Bureau, which is now called Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG. NATO codenamed the Mig-31 “Foxhound,” after its impressive acceleration and interception abilities to deter and attack high-altitude intruders.
The air drill serves as a warning sign that Russia is preparing its air defenses for conflict, especially in the Russian far east. More importantly, the type of exercise signals that Russia is making adjustments for high altitude combat. Russian Pacific Forces on the Kamchatka peninsula, are some of the first lines of defense against an enemy incursion in the air or by sea on its Pacific Coast.
While the Trump administration prepares the American people and its allies for war on the Korean Peninsula, the Russians have taken note and have conducted wartime preparations before the powder-keg ignites in North Korea. The countdown has started, the writing is on the wall, otherwise, why are militaries in the region all rushing at the same time to prepare for war?
Comments
Vladivostok's the eastern terminus of the Trans-Siberian Railway.
One of the World's great railway journeys (well worth the experience!)
stated moar to the point: we saw it was tyme to be prepared for the inevitable.
trump, you lying piece of shit. where is that olive branch? WE WAITED PATIENTLY.
now your words are but another merican broken word talking head get elected sack of crap.
molan labe mutherfuker...
In reply to Vladivostok's the eastern… by Parrotile
Go Russia! Humanity will thank you for destroying the anglozionazi abomination the way you destroyed their Hitler project in the past.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xI4Xr7it-WY
NORKS!
Title For the Next.........................woar
In reply to Go Russia! Humanity will… by Fireman
Was the intruder a Koreanair 747 by any chance. SMFH.......
Bad things happen when you ignore repeated ATC instruction AND clear indication from intercept fighter aircraft to change course, and continue to fly towards clearly charted (and therefore known) restricted airspace.
The KoreanAir incident was caused by US involvement. The fatalities were entirely as a result of US policy (use a civilian aircraft for photoreconnaisance - if the Russkies DON'T shoot it down, the intel will be great. If they DO, the "bad PR" opportunity will be great also!)
Seemed to work for you, didn't it.
In reply to Was the intruder a Koreanair… by Dr. Bonzo
I think it was an Airbus filled with Iranians
In reply to Was the intruder a Koreanair… by Dr. Bonzo
What a vacuous article.
Summary: "Russian pilots practice intercepts
Using aircraft
High in the air
Looking for each other
With excitement."
God what a joke and just more shit ZH fodder.
Yup. Just another ZH shitpost from the obvious new ownership. This article is a turd.
In reply to What a vacuous article… by moobra
Da there is something missing here - that technology is a rugged good defense - but hey - check this out:-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaZW75jJjnw
If you fly the space-shuttle over Russia - guess what happens?
In reply to What a vacuous article… by moobra
Tylers not even trying to hide anymore who's financing this site.
Hi, Are you Jewish? You know you can’t lie about that.
In reply to Tylers not even trying to… by youshallnotkill
We'll kill your angry potential revolutionaries if you kill ours.
Ok, let us whip them into a frenzy with some manufactured internal strife and a false flag first. Can't have them understanding this is just an elaborate trick, eh wot wot?
should have built the latest block of f 16 en mass. maybe hit the high schools looking for somebody without blue hair and tats. not enough f 86 in our local parks as fixer uppers either. russians dont throw away much
Holy smokes - is every USSA jew spook, gay special forces transsexual "fightin" bum fucker shouting a comment out here tonight. Too funny.
Find a mirror, bitch waffle. <3
In reply to Holy smokes - is every USSA… by Meyer Bauer
The planes in the video are proof that given enough power, a Greyhound bus, with barn doors for wings, could fly.
Half of F-35 fleet grounded by tech problems – Pentagon report
In reply to The planes in the video are… by SH_Resurrected
The planes in the video are as close an analogy to a shark as they could be: two humongous muscles, one huge far reaching nose, a full complement of razor sharp teeth, and that's about it.
In reply to The planes in the video are… by SH_Resurrected
duplicate.
In reply to The planes in the video are… by SH_Resurrected
It is a strategy. Build an aircraft with ungodly large engines to fly at these speeds so they can get up and out extremely fast. Downside is they gobble fuel so they can't stay in the fight long and you can't strap much on the hard points. The F-35 can do a lot of things, none well and is so expensive you can't have many so with high percentage on the ground in maintenance you don't have much of a force to put up in the fight. MIC doesn't give a shit. They think they can sell you more but their manufacturing plants will be glowing, ash rubble.
In reply to The planes in the video are… by SH_Resurrected
WOW, what insight, tell us more!
In reply to The planes in the video are… by SH_Resurrected
I would, but my effort would would be wasted on you.
In reply to WOW, what insight, tell us… by holgerdanske
Nice try, though... :p
In reply to I would, but my effort would… by SH_Resurrected
You're a complete idiot but please tell us all about the fabled F35?
In reply to The planes in the video are… by SH_Resurrected
You sound very intelligent... an exceptionally gifted intellectual powerhouse and an uber-illuminati.
In reply to You're a complete idiot but… by Meyer Bauer
Why is ZH publishing a random story about some pissant country's routine military exercises?
In reply to The planes in the video are… by SH_Resurrected
Russia a pissant country? Where are u from superman!
In reply to Why is ZH publishing a… by yomutti2
I up voted you. Not because I think Russia is in any way's a pissant country, because it is not. But because I cant believe that they are Dragging the 'Russians are coming' story out of the stable again and expecting people to buy that story 'Again'.
The Russians are not coming, at least not yet. They should retire this Bugaboo story, it's beyond tedious. 143 million people on at least twice the size of land as the USA, most of it being frozen wasteland, semi arable and just a train wreck in general.
http://www.worldometers.info/world-population/russia-population/
But apparently their Submarines are sitting off Miami with Nuclear Torpedo's that will hit American beaches and go bang!
Who the fuck is running our country ? It's like a bunch of script writers for Batman movie sequels are advising the military and press. What the Fuck ? Any Russians that are coming are probably wearing Hawaiian shirts and posting on Facebook from the airport. Tiny Britain has enough ICBM in the inventory to make Russia go away, fast. The Russians are coming for free Vodka in Vegas perhaps, but they are sure as fuck not sending their captured Heinkels to bomb Detroit any time soon.
In reply to Why is ZH publishing a… by yomutti2
For the benefit of dolts who appear determined to clutter up the board with their doltisms:
Russia is sending a clear message, essentially the same that Kim Jong Un has been sending in recent months: stop poking your nosy beak (e.g., B1Bs) where it doesn't belong (e.g., airspace). Moreover, the Russians are demonstrating intercept capability not dependent upon disastrous "fifth generation" platform.
In reply to I up voted you. Not because… by Twee Surgeon
with the US performing domestic and international military drills of similar nature daily, why should anyone be offended or surprised that the russians are practicing and maintaining readiness? Nobody should poo poo any other nation in the world for maintaining military drills when the US spends (wastes) more on defense than the next ten largest countries combined. It's a wonder that more eastern nations aren't performing massive upgrades of their military spending to thwart the threat of the US and its' globalist imperialistic propensities.
In reply to I up voted you. Not because… by Twee Surgeon
...click bate?
In reply to Why is ZH publishing a… by yomutti2
bate---to modify or restrain?
In reply to ...click bate? by SH_Resurrected
Bate?
In reply to ...click bate? by SH_Resurrected
nope ;) lets mess with JUSA heads >> left hand grey squirrel,,right hand red squirrel
In reply to ...click bate? by SH_Resurrected
only 100km range? that's kinda low
It's OK, really, this is how Air Forces train. It may seem gee whiz to you, but really, it is normal. Because:
I feel the need. The need for speed.
It’s time to buzz the tower
This gives me a hard on.
Take me to bed or lose me forever.
The Defense Department regrets to inform you that your sons are dead because they were stupid.
stupid and avid top gun movie junkies---and a terrible movie at that. "Talk to me Goose....talk to me" ((simultaneously and sexually fondling Goose's dog tags))---yes, we've all seen it.
In reply to It's OK, really, this is how… by DaiRR
They went into visual range to engage? The 1950s are calling and want their air combat days back.
Do not train for the F-35 Russia, wasted time.
As if going 1300 mph at 12 miles high isn't cool enough, the Foxhound moniker is an unintentional Easter egg for aficionados of the Metal Gear series.
Can we buy these jets on Alibaba?
In reply to As if going 1300 mph at 12… by GooseShtepping Moron
No but parts are for sale, cheap on Alibaba Express!
In reply to Can we buy these jets on… by Ralph Spoilsport
i dont think us and israel have the stones to take on russia, china and iran..
not to mention how many nato allies will defect..
and it will be a hellova lot more than one..
the world is sick of the tribe dictating policy.
Israel definitely don't.
In reply to i dont think us and israel… by TheBigCluB
Watch how U.S Congress has to have budget battles every week the more the Petro-Yaun picks up pace. Combine the effects of the petro-yaun with the interest going up on U.S debt, the U.S is fcked. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. Bye bye great standard of living and hello totalitarian banana republic.
Because you have Dollars, you're fucked.
If you had cryptos, you'd merely be forked.
In reply to Watch how U.S Congress has… by MusicIsYou
Hey wait a minute... The MIG-31 was supposed to be the Firefox...
Now that was a bitchin' plane...
Thats obviously an F-52.
Americans are absolute dopes. Hint hint: whenever the News talks about North Korea substitute China and Russia for North Korea. China and Russia are getting rid of the dollar and the threat of North Korea is nothing compared to the threat of them dropping the dollar.