Trump Officially Restores Cold War

On January 20th, CBS News bannered “Terrorism no longer the military's top priority, Mattis says” and opened:
“There is a major change in US military strategy. On Friday, more than 16 years after the 9/11 attacks, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said terrorism is no longer the No. 1 priority.”
The report said, “Maintaining a military advantage over China and Russia is now Defense Secretary Mattis' top priority.”
On January 18th, the Trump Administration had issued its crucial document about how it will implement America’s national defense from now on. This document, the National Defense Strategy 2018, represents a continuation of US President Barack Obama’s vision and intentions, but extends Obama’s hostility toward Russia, by adding Trump’s hostility toward China.
In December 2017, US President Donald Trump had issued his National Security Strategy 2018 (the NSS2018); but, in keeping with his prior commitment to leaving to the generals the implementation of his national security policy, the Pentagon has now issued this National Defense Strategy 2018 (the NDS2018), which is signed only by Trump’s minister for war (Secretary of ‘Defense’), “Jim Mattis”; and it’s considerably more informative on what the practical meaning of NSS2018 will be. The meaning is: the replacement of hostility against “radical Islamic terrorism,” by hostility against Russia and China — this, the building upon Obama’s imperial vision, is now Trump’s ‘Defense’ policy. Trump’s campaign talk against ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ was merely bumper-sticker stuff, to win votes.
In continuation from Obama's National Security Strategy 2015, which had accused Russia 18 times of “aggression,” Trump’s National Defense Strategy 2018 (NDS2018) effectively declares at least an economic war against Russia (as if economics were also in General Mattis’s portfolio), but it goes even further to include China as being now also America’s enemy. It thus officially restores, in effect, the Cold War — the war against communism — that had existed until US President Richard Nixon’s visit to China, during 21 to 28 February 1972. It also intensifies the war against Russia, even now, 37 years after the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union and end of its Warsaw Pact and end of its communism, had ended the Cold War (but only on Russia’s side, not really on America’s).
Trump’s new document (through his agent Mattis) says that non-state terrorism (Al Qaeda, etc.) is no longer the biggest threat to America’s security; these two “authoritarian” nations pose the biggest threat to America, says the NDS2018. This document asserts: “It is increasingly clear that China and Russia want to shape a world consistent with their authoritarian model — gaining veto authority over other nations’ economic, diplomatic, and security decisions.”
(“Authoritarian” is now what “communist” once was — the US Government’s verbal bugaboo and America’s official excuse for invasions and coups.) It continues:
The central challenge to US prosperity and security is the reemergence of long-term, strategic competition by what the National Security Strategy classifies as revisionist powers. It is increasingly clear that China and Russia want to shape a world consistent with their authoritarian model — gaining veto authority over other nations’ economic, diplomatic, and security decisions.
China is leveraging military modernization, influence operations, and predatory economics to coerce neighboring countries to reorder the Indo-Pacific region to their advantage. As China continues its economic and military ascendance, asserting power through an all-of-nation long-term strategy, it will continue to pursue a military modernization program that seeks Indo-Pacific regional hegemony in the near-term and displacement of the United States to achieve global preeminence in the future. The most far-reaching objective of this defense strategy is to set the military relationship between our two countries on a path of transparency and non-aggression.
Concurrently, Russia seeks veto authority over nations on its periphery in terms of their governmental, economic, and diplomatic decisions, to shatter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and change European and Middle East security and economic structures to its favor. The use of emerging technologies to discredit and subvert democratic processes in Georgia, Crimea, and eastern Ukraine is concern enough, but when coupled with its expanding and modernizing nuclear arsenal the challenge is clear.
It then says, “Rogue regimes such as North Korea and Iran are destabilizing regions through their pursuit of nuclear weapons or sponsorship of terrorism.” So: those four countries — China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran — are now the top targets for the US military to defeat.
The NDS2018 document continues, “Both revisionist powers and rogue regimes are competing across all dimensions of power. They have increased efforts short of armed conflict by expanding coercion to new fronts, violating principles of sovereignty, exploiting ambiguity, and deliberately blurring the lines between civil and military goals.”
Right now, the US is militarily occupying, as an uninvited invading power violating the sovereignty of parts of the sovereign nation of Syria, whose internationally recognized (except by the US and its vassal-states) Government is the one that had won internationally monitored elections in 2014, and whose incumbent President Bashar al-Assad won, in those elections, 89% of the vote throughout the entire country. Even independent Western-sponsored polling in Syria has repeatedly shown that Assad would easily win any national election in his country, and that 82% of Syrians blame the US Government (not Assad) for having brought the tens of thousands of jihadists into their country and caused the Syrian war that destroyed the nation. On 31 October 2015, U.N. Secretary General Ban ki-Moon twice criticized US President Barack Obama’s refusal to allow the Syrian people to determine whom their President would be. Ban said, “The future of Assad must be determined by the Syrian people,” but the US Government kept ignoring him on that; and US President Trump’s minister of war now says that the way to defeat countries that are “violating principles of sovereignty” is to continue occupying countries that never invited them in.
Under the heading “Build a More Lethal Force,” the NDS2018 document says, "The surest way to prevent war is to be prepared to win one.” To do this, it will rely on “the Joint Force” (which the document fails to define) in this way:
Prioritize preparedness for war. Achieving peace through strength requires the Joint Force to deter conflict through preparedness for war. During normal day-to-day operations, the Joint Force will sustainably compete to: deter aggression in three key regions — the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East; degrade terrorist and WMD threats; and defend US interests from challenges below the level of armed conflict. In wartime, the fully mobilized Joint Force will be capable of: defeating aggression by a major power; deterring opportunistic aggression elsewhere; and disrupting imminent terrorist and WMD threats. During peace or in war, the Joint Force will deter nuclear and non-nuclear strategic attacks and defend the homeland. To support these missions, the Joint Force must gain and maintain information superiority; and develop, strengthen, and sustain US security relationships.
The document sub-heads “Strengthen Alliances and Attract New Partners,” and says, "By working together with allies and partners we amass the greatest possible strength for the long-term advancement of our interests, maintaining favorable balances of power that deter aggression and support the stability that generates economic growth.” This includes "Fortify the Trans-Atlantic NATO Alliance” but is global.
This document thus actually embodies, but in some ways extends and amplifies, US President Barack Obama’s 28 May 2014 statement to America’s graduating class at the West Point Military Academy:
The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation. That has been true for the century passed and it will be true for the century to come. … Russia’s aggression toward former Soviet states unnerves capitals in Europe, while China’s economic rise and military reach worries its neighbors. From Brazil to India, rising middle classes compete with us, and governments seek a greater say in global forums. … It will be your generation’s task to respond to this new world.
To Obama, all nations other than the US — even America’s allies — are “dispensable”; only the US is not. Hitler’s version was “Deutschland über alles”; and, like Amerika’s version, it comes from the accepted popular culture, not from the imperialist’s own overheated imagination. In fact, Americans respect the military above all other institutions — more than all the rest of the Government — just like Germans did, leading up to Hitler. And, just like Donald Trump himself does. Amerika isn’t Athens; it is Sparta.
As I had previously noted under the headline "Trump Continues Obama’s Wars Against Democracy”: “He was telling the military that America’s economic competition, against the BRICS nations, is a key matter for America’s military, and not only for America’s private corporations.”
However, even General Mattis has now acknowledged that one important component of achieving this global empire will be to “Strengthen Alliances and Attract New Partners,” which now seems less likely under Trump than it was under Obama.
Perhaps the Trump Administration will try to compensate for that area of increasing US weakness, by increasing even more its weaponry and troop-numbers.
Here, to close, are highlights from Secretary Mattis’s speech, on January 19th, introducing NDS2018:
This defense strategy was framed ... by President Trump's National Security Strategy. … It is, as was noted by the dean, our nation's first National Defense Strategy in 10 years. ...
We will continue to prosecute the campaign against terrorists that we are engaged in today, but Great Power competition, not terrorism, is now the primary focus of US national security. …
We face growing threats from revisionist powers as different as China and Russia are from each other, nations that do seek to create a world consistent with their authoritarian models, pursuing veto authority over other nations' economic, diplomatic and security decisions.
Rogue regimes like North Korea and Iran persist in taking outlaw actions that threaten regional and even global stability. Oppressing their own people and shredding their own people's dignity and human rights, they push their warped views outward. …
We're going to build a more lethal force. We will strengthen our traditional alliances and building new partnerships with other nations.
...
The second line of effort I noted was to strengthen alliances as we build new partnerships, as well.
...
History proves that nations with allies thrive.
I would observe more Cold War propaganda here from the corrupt establishment...
There's absolutely NOTHING USA can do to prevent Russia's resurgence, or China's rise. All this blather, is just posturing to save face and escape Syria, now that Turkey has called Mattis' bluff, and told NATO "get your boys and toys out of Syria" or else, face the leopards and assorted munitions and tactics. Iran has not even got involved yet, and should things get really interesting, remember Putin's promise? "I'll be back! meaner and badder".
Like I said, USA will get triple shafted, double back, single front.
I agree. USA doesn’t have the capacity to wage a real war (a war that is not against a third world country). The soldiers of US are – like the rest of the population – so dumbed down that it affects their ability to fight. The dumbing down serves the owners of US in relation to maintain control internally in US but it will prove a double-edged sword when the dumbed down plebs are put in conflict with soldiers from countries like Russia and China. The mental capacity of a soldier will be what determines how long – and intelligent – he/she can fight.
That is why the MIC only has one potential card left to play: A.I. and robotics/drones. And China/Russia – the rest of the world – knows this and are preparing accordingly.
In reply to There's absolutely NOTHING… by Scipio Africanuz
Another general that wants to have a place for himself in the history books.
This means no love for the Balkans.
Expect to see more cruise missiles---> and this time maybe against our white Christian Serbian allies.
The other day CIA director Mike Pompeo said that the US faced a threat by Yugoslavia. That prompted people in the former Yugoslavia to think what exactly that threat would be? Yugoslavia flooding the US car market with cheap Yugos and Zastavas thereby destroying the US auto industry? Setting up a chain of McPleskavica destroying America's fast food industry?
Yugoslavia did the West a favor by breaking with Stalin. Yugoslavia formed a buffer against the Warsaw Pact. Tito also abandoned plans to develop nuclear weapons. If he had, Yugoslavia perhaps would still be there.
Once of a sudden, the EU, NATO and the US are all worried that players such as Russia, China, Turkey and SA are playing again in the Balkans. They thought that countries such as Serbia, Bosnia and FYRoM would just wait forever to join the EU. A void developed and other countries filled that void. Now they are scrambling to turn the tide. Sticks are not going to work this time. These are not the 90s. They'd better bring a big carrot.
In reply to This means no love for the… by Unreconstructe…
USA can't do jack about the resurgence of Russia, or the rise of China. It's a distraction to get the hell out of Syria without losing face. it's that simple really.
In reply to This means no love for the… by Unreconstructe…
This is actually a great opportunity for the MIC (and their well-paid army of political lobbyists).
This time it's not "The Russians are coming", but we have the "dual threat" of "the Russians AND the Chinese are coming"
That's GOT to be worth a LOT more than the measly $58 billion "they" got last year - just how can the MIC be expected to cope on "only" $668 Billion a year!!
https://foxtrotalpha.jalopnik.com/trumps-668-billion-defense-budget-sti…
In reply to USA can't do jack about the… by Scipio Africanuz
"terrorism is no longer the No. 1 priority." Translation: "We're scaling back on creating/training/funding/arming terrorists."
In reply to USA can't do jack about the… by Scipio Africanuz
“Maintaining a military advantage over China and Russia is now Defense Secretary Mattis' top priority.” Translation: "There are bigger revenues/profits to be made from conflicts with China/Russia."
In reply to "terrorism is no longer the… by beemasters
Trump = just another sock puppet for the MIC.
The republic is dead. Long live the corporate fascism that USA is.
In reply to This means no love for the… by Unreconstructe…
the isis war was lost intentionally as fighting one's self becomes troubling to say the least. and russia mopped up our ass in syria.
become so obvious, even the ny times had to report it.
cold war is a spending game. something these fuks are very, very good at.
never mind a crumbling empire here back home, yeah the streets and bridges.
oh, and high speed rail is something empires have? trump, since you are worldly, have you ever noticed from your gulfstream, that the serfs want better back home here. spending 1 trillion fighting ghosts and bogeymen is bigly, very very dumb. what is your cut of the action?
In reply to Trump = just another sock… by halcyon
Russia + China = Bigger Boogeyman than Terrorism!
MIC love it. Long Death stocks.
In reply to Trump = just another sock… by halcyon
Joseph Heller, "Closing Time"
Hmmm... Blow up Muslims for the Zionists, or face the open threat that China proudly proclaims every day? I wonder which is the smart decision....
In reply to Hmmm... Blow up Muslims for… by Zero Point
It's about time. All the focus on terrorism has allowed the USA to fall behind China and Russia. Both Russia and China are vastly more powerful than they were 2 decades ago, in both absolute and relative terms. They are also far more aggressive, because they know they have the power.
Yeah, this is a no brainer. Face Islam by stopping them from immigrating, and build armed forces to face powers openly inimacable to yourself. Doesn't take a fuckin genius.
In reply to It's about time. All the… by andrewp111
"...build armed forces to face powers openly inimacable to yourself."
Who would these - powers openly inimacable to yourself - be??
We don't have to gear up to defeat tiny Israel. Let's just start by not funding them anymore. How's that?
Look at the future of America.
https://cufpa.wordpress.com/2018/01/05/oh-the-injustice/
On the other hand, maybe we'll have Chinese instead of Jewish overlords. I'd prefer the Chinese because they want to create. The other side wants chaos. A world in flames.
So yeah. You're right. It is a no brainer.
In reply to Yeah, this is a no brainer… by Zero Point
Is a Trumptard supposed to hate Russia or not? It is all so confusing and the Orange Jesus offers no guidance.
The way of the Trumptard is to believe it's all some masterful 8D chess. With no evidence to support the claims because ... it's all 8D chess. Kudos to the Madison Avenue geniuses that cooked that circle jerk up.
In reply to Is a Trumptard supposed to… by Dratpmurt
"Great Power competition ... is now the primary focus of US national security."
I thought competition was a good thing for capitalists. It seems like he is advocating monopolism.
The USA should be 50 countries.
That competition have anything to do with capitalism is a propaganda-trick. It is the way the owners of it all legitimize their ill-gotten gains and maintain an undeserved status in society (we got this rich by competition and hard work is the story). Reality is that the absolute majority of all wealth is inherited. Capitalism is just another word for feudalism. Yes, there might be some sort of initial meritocracy (but not necessary) in the capital accumulation game called capitalism – but after only a generation or two of the game of Monopoly/capitalism capital is so concentrated that it is easy to create monopolies, corner markets, bribe/buy former institutions of justice and political power etc. (=rigging the game in your advantage).
You end up with the shit-show we are in today – with everything privately owned by a tiny cabal of capitalists and with the plebs inside the capitalist cores (like US) kept ignorant and divided. The ZH-crowd from US is easy to spot: all those with no – or very limited – understanding of the most basic terms in ideologies/politics, philosophy and economics (there are - few - exceptions to that rule). They are the result of decades – or more accurate centuries – of corporate/capitalist propaganda. One of the main effort have – clearly – been (like Orwell foresaw) to destroy language (rendering you impotent in relation to understand your own predicament).
Plus, why not - as humans that have that unique ability - collaborate?
In reply to "Great Power competition … by . . . _ _ _ . . .
To pay for it it, Trump has authorized a nation wide push to open as many soup kitchens as possible.
In reply to To pay for it it, Trump has… by HANGEMHIGHER
“Maintaining a military advantage over China and Russia is now Defense Secretary Mattis' top priority.”
Maintaining ? delusional.
Chinese military is junk-therefore, our military is superior.
As for Russia, that is debatable. But I would argue that the US does have military superiority. Leadership wise? We’re 200 years behind.
In reply to “Maintaining a military… by SpanishGoop
Ditto.
In reply to “Maintaining a military… by SpanishGoop
Trump a charlatan who breaks his promises? Really...? What a surprise! (/sarc)
Most ZH sheeple don't read beyond a catchy headline. Give them some screaming "Make America Great Again!" or "gold to $5000!" or "Shitcoin to $1 milion!" headlines and they fall for similar bullshit that the rest of the sheeple fall for.
Just read beyond the MAGA bullshit and actually try to cognitively understand what Trump's campaign promises were about, and it was clear from Day One that Trump is in cahoots with his very own swamp.
1) Make the military great again => the MIC and relaunching Cold War 2.0
2) Make Israel great again => Bibi Netanyahu + more MIC as Isreal depends on US weapons.
3) Waterboarding => the American Police State
4) Increase spending on the already totally bloated US defence budget => more wars, more MIC.
5) building the Great Wall. remember, walls don't just keep people out, they also keep people locked inside, just ask the East Germans who lived in East Berlin => more American Police State
[By the way, if you want to fight illegal immigration then it's really very simple: heavy fines on Americans (!) employing illegal aliens! That's it!]
6) War with Iran => more MIC and more Cold War 2.0 by proxy
And then look at what Trump didn't say;
1) No amnesty for Edward Snowden
2) No repeal of the Patriot/Freedom Acts
3) No limiting of NSA eavesdropping on US citizens
4) He's the self-proclaimed "King of Debt," so does that sound like an end to the fiat currency Ponzi scheme? An end to the Petro-Dollar? An end to the Plunge Protection Team? An end to artificially low interest rates?
5) Did he ever mention gold, or auditing Fort Knox?
6) You think the Orange Jesus will #releasethememo? Dream again, suckers!
Trump likes to brag about how "it's gonna be huge" and how "it's gonna be great" and how "it's gonna be fantastic." He's probably talking about the HUGE, GREAT and FANTASTIC disappointment of his supporters by the year 2020....if not sooner.
But then it will be too late. All the Trump fanboys will be locked inside a waterboarding police state controlled by a military junta, and a Great Wall to prevent them from escaping. They voted for this themselves!
But what would the alternative have been?
Do you think she would not have said ANY of the things he said?
Do you think she would have said ANY of the things he didn't?
Divide and conquer: are you familiar with the concept?
In reply to Trump a charlatan who breaks… by Klassenfeind
Dot dash - alternative? Get over that naive assumption. Voting is as real as the gold in Ft. Knox.
Voting is necessary because it keeps the whole delusion going. Votes are probably counted because it is interesting data for the minders, but you did not vote for anybody.
In reply to But what would the… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
You’re a fool if you only accept the choices offered to you by your owners. Clinton was obviously a Goldman-/deep state-pawn but that does not make Trump less of a pawn…
In reply to But what would the… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
All, true. And add the fact that he doing the election-circus called the stock-market the biggest bubble in history – and after the (s)election the stock-market hyperbolic rise was a sign of his genius. And the fact that he never mentions the FED/the privately owned monetary system as the “deep state”-actor in charge of it all (wonder why – him being a fiat-billionaire, sarc).
In reply to Trump a charlatan who breaks… by Klassenfeind
Spectacular education you are dishing out here Memedada.
As a sign of your success, I see you now have your own personal downvote bot. Well done.
In reply to All, true. And add the fact… by Memedada
Trump - the MIC/swamp-candidate! His swampy cabinet of MIC-generals and Goldmanites are paying off. And the plebs are kept ignorant and divided by irrelevant "Russia"-gate BS - do you support the one idiotic side or the other? The DEM-swamp-creatures or the REP-swamp-creatures - quick, make an "informed" decision! It is important for the propagandists to know how to fool you in the next farce of an election/propaganda show!
The Saudi leadership was changed.
A step back is a step forward. China and Russia are authoritarian. China is damned near classical fascism despite the commie name.and Russia is an oligarchy.
Not that the USA is all that much better today.
This is wonderful news! Does this finally mean the Trump Security Agency (TSA) with their little handed cavity searchers are given their pink slips? Bonus Points if the VIPR's are also made into the shitcan File 13 ranks.
So much for all the Trump fanboys here who thought he was going to "drain the swamp."
Before you vote me down, just ask yourself: "am I really that smart, or have I been a dumb and naive red neck?"
p.s. of course the alternative to voting for Chump was equally disastrous but that shouldn't mean that you let yourself be totally brainwashed by some real estate charlatan.
Klassenfeind - you say Redneck like it's a bad thing.
In reply to So much for all the Trump… by Klassenfeind
In reply to So much for all the Trump… by Klassenfeind
Hehehe, yeah buddy, shooting the messenger will instantly change the facts that YOU are a dumb-fuck and Trump is a charlatan and that YOU have been conned!
In reply to Are you that fish guy from… by Easyp
They are all charlatans, and the act of voting means you have been conned.
In reply to Hehehe, yeah buddy, shooting… by Klassenfeind
DESPITE the humongous financial resources of the empire, we just had the official confirmation that Russia and China outperformed, outsmarted and generally speaking anally raped them in every which way they could and that they are subsequently dangerously lagging behind. Cases in point: the F-35 or the combat littoral ship.
If this is not because of corruption incompetence greed stoopidity equal opportunity destroying the white race etc. I don't know what this is.
Like Google, Amerikana and the MIC have barely any good engineering force left and are utterly dysfunctional because they got rid of everything white out of courtesy for minorities and other shenanigans destined to boost even more certain sects at the helm of the empire which turned out to become completely psychotic. Worse is that they can no longer tap in the rest of the world's grey matter pool because anyone with an IQ above room temperature consistently refuses to relocate between a rock and a hard place.
To add insult to injury the l'Obama also did his bit in the army and intelligence communities by summarily firing people who had brains and guts to tell him he was a stupid delusional cross breeding between a monkey and a fish, a phony and a fraud. These happened to be the top echelons of the mafia, rendering the bulk of it useless. As a testimony to his unrelented success one could look at the number of gurls or fags transitioning sexually on the taxpayer's dime. US army is on a collision course to become a world class joke. Wait until they make pink outfits official for the battlefield and transition will be complete.
And to add death to injury we now have internal wars between political factions that make the whole governing structures not only explosive, but completely unfit for their stated purposes.
And this is exactly what causes empires to fail. And this is not exactly reversible in a short amount of time. And this is good because it is yet another reminder that just like the Babel tower, globalization is a total idiocy coming from the mentally retarded brains of a medieval herd of inbred thugs.
And some idiots out there still believe it is the Don's fault, whereas this is merely the culmination of a series of deliberate treasons at the highest level spanning over decades. However truth is that he won't be able to change the course of the events. Trump is barely the messenger of what's going to be unleashed upon amerikana.
At least they now recognized it partly, which is the first step in the right direction.
The next step would be to stop being the world bully posing as its policeman because no amount of money will reverse the trend now that amerikana is on full path to demoralization and Bolshevism. This is also the last step in making them the laughing stock of the world, exactly like USSR at the height of cold war. Even officially competing banana republics are less pathetic.
But they won't, taking the last page from the childish teachings of their Isreali masters'playbook and triggering a nuclear hot war whenever they can pin the responsibility on anyone else. You can't fix stoopid. Classic.
What's more, it seems like a detail, but by exposing themselves as what they are now they end the hypocrisy and accelerate the formation of a coalition against them. Exactly the Armageddon, except that it becomes increasingly clear that it will happen on American soil, and not in war torn middle East countries, thanks to God for that.
Amerikana? No thanks. Die. The world is waiting for your demise.
The America where I grew up (b. 1948) died. Sometime after the Eighties boom died, the tipping point was reached, and the downward slide accelerated. It is sad, but to be expected. All empires die. It would be nice to have your life take place during the upward growth of an Empire and to die before it fades, but we don't have a lot of choice in the matter. We can, however, change empires. No profit in going down with the ship.
In reply to Despite the humongous… by shitshitshit
Like Russians back in the days, the only way is in passive resistance, solidarity and resilience between you. For this you have to restore real family values and think collectively in the name of everyone you love. This will be a rewarding path because this is exactly how the world will appreciate you better.
In reply to The America where I grew up … by roddy6667
> Like Google, Amerika and the MIC have barely any good engineering force left because they got rid of everything white out of courtesy for minorities and other shenanigans described to boost even more certain sects at the helm of the empire.
I up-voted for this statement alone. This evening I'll be polishing up my resume, and when I find a new position, I'll start talking about the shit I've come across over the last 3 years. U.S. engineering will take forever to recover, if at all.
In reply to Despite the humongous… by shitshitshit
You still have time to find a decent job in Russia. They would welcome able and willing white people without a problem, but they would double check that you are not a mole constantly as well. They're not stupid.
In reply to > Like Google, Amerika and… by cheech_wizard
Nothing to sneeze at...US catches a cold...
In reply to Despite the humongous… by shitshitshit