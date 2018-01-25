All Generations Think America Is At A Low Point

America is living through stressful times.

According to the American Psychological Association, a majority of people from each generation would agree that their country is at a low point looking back on their lifetime experience.

As Statista's Dyfed Loesche notes, this even applies to the generation of the over 72-year olds who witnessed such devastating events as the Japanese Attack on Pearl Habor and the ensuing Second World War.

You will find more statistics at Statista

Of all generations, it’s the Xers who are most pessimistic about this time and age, according to the findings published in the report State of our Nation from November 2017.