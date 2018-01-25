All Generations Think America Is At A Low Point

America is living through stressful times.
According to the American Psychological Association, a majority of people from each generation would agree that their country is at a low point looking back on their lifetime experience.
As Statista's Dyfed Loesche notes, this even applies to the generation of the over 72-year olds who witnessed such devastating events as the Japanese Attack on Pearl Habor and the ensuing Second World War.
Of all generations, it’s the Xers who are most pessimistic about this time and age, according to the findings published in the report State of our Nation from November 2017.
Someone's awake! Now get a job dammit...
America's at a low point because of THE CURSE.
Oh, look a reply only 6 comments from the oldest. This must be a pretty
shitty thread. But I know a good opportunity when I see it. Sixth from the
oldest. Goody. Goody.
Let's see what this thread about? Oh, yeah.
From Older adults to Baby boomers to Gen Xers the % grows from 56% to 61%
but the Millennials (18 to 38) start to turn the percentage around (59%).
Why?
Because 10 years ago when the Global Economy crashed they were only 8 to 28
and they have seen the stock market go from 9,500 to 26,000 and they believe it.
They believe Bernanke. They believe Yellen. They believe Krugman.
THE MILLENNIALS AND THE GENERATIONS WHO FOLLOW THEM
ARE LIVING PROOF THAT AMERICA IS AT A LOW POINT. WHICH
WILL ONLY GET LOWER WITH EACH SUCCEEDING GENERATION.
LIMBO...how low can it go...
Low Point?
I think of how as a 8yo I did duck and cover drills to prepare for nuclear Armageddon.
I think of how as a senior in high school I would be sent to Vietnam upon graduation.
And now watching this shitshow unfold, does anyone think I give a rats ass how 'they feel'?
There's a lot of people out there I'd club like a baby seal.
In reply to Someone's awake! by ReturnOfDaMac
You must be old as hell. )
I'll be 70 in a few weeks. Duck and cover, facing Vietnam after school.
Young people don't realize how much the quality of life in America has declined. They were born into shitty times and now live in shittier times.
In reply to Low Point?… by espirit
Definitely at a tipping point
We’re hardly at a low point.
We’re having our Wile E. Coyote moment of overshoot consciousness: too far out to get back on the cliff, but not yet going straight down at high speed.
The low point lies about a mile or so below us, when we slam into the canyon floor, face-first.
In reply to Definitely at a tipping point by Catahoula
Interesting selection of events, as they were either lies (false flags) or the results of lies (false flags).
I've been part of the Generation Jones cohort, the boomers fought in Viet Nam, Gen Jones witnessed the bodies returning. We saw many of the same things, however, including the moon landing. (Ok, it's a hoax, whatever.) Boomers had the advent of television serials, we were too late for that.
Even so, these days seem to be the nadir of American history.
In reply to Interesting selection of… by holdbuysell
I disagree. The argument is based upon emotional feelings verses actual experiences. What have most experienced in life that is based in actual reality? Granted that reality is perpetrated by perception.
Some experiences cannot be mimicked or duplicated by altering perception of reality. That concept was targeted by .Gov regarding KIA's brought back to American soil, and no longer shown on MSM. Departed from our visual reality, it depersonalizes the physical acts of sacrifice and the true horror of war, a relinquishes our emotion. Only those directly related truly understand what it cost. That is just a single example.
Guess that makes us all different, and human.
In reply to I've been part of the… by HedgeJunkie
I'd say Trump and Brexit are slight upswings, but yes, this is the current low point.
I'd say the interregnum (Dark Age) started about 50 - 75 years ago. So, there will be lower points going forward with a continuing downward trend for the next few hundred years!
In reply to I disagree. The argument is… by espirit
Strange that you would use Trump and Brexit as upswings. In comparison to what downswings that make it a low point, may I ask?
I concur we have a bit further to fall, but the empire is crumbling before our eyes.
In reply to I'd say Trump and Brexit are… by BrownCoat
DACA Amnesty betrayal is The End.
Yes.
800,000 people doesn’t sound like a lot.
Until you consider the parents, grandparents, siblings, cousins, old girlfriends and college roommates.
That pushes it up to 10 million easy, plus it opens the door to give citizenship to the 25-30 million already here.
Democrats win every election forever, and the country becomes another third world shit hole.
To paraphrase George Orwell:
If you want to see the future, imagine Hillary stomping on a human face, forever.
In reply to DACA Amnesty betrayal is The… by Lost in translation
Fuck these stats.
I'm gen X and things only seem to be getting better.
another gen X here,
these watershed 'tragedies' are all people being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
things will & are getting better.
avoid groups of idiots.
In reply to Fuck these stats… by Yars Revenge
....and this is always the worst weather ever.
....and it is always a couple minutes till midnight on the disaster clock.
....and we're always about to run out of oil.
....and out of food.
....and out of new ideas and inventions.
It always seems like these impending disasters absolutely require that control of society be immediately handed over to wiser kinder gentler benevolent dictators.
The bottle needs to be emptied. Then the next generation of turds can re-fill it.
Same as it ever was.
Gen X, bitchez!
gues which finger we're holding up?
Let me guess.
It's not a finger at all, just a ball less -shriveled digit.
In reply to Gen X, bitchez! … by T-NUTZ
Too stupid to realise what is going to happen??? Uuuh duhhh
In reply to Gen X, bitchez! … by T-NUTZ
Enjoy the decline.
We might as well because there isn't much we can do about it except wait for 200 million idiots to finally get seriously concerned. Maybe things happen for a reason.
In reply to Enjoy the decline. by JohnG
Shit samitches suck. Corruption is totally out of hand. An stupid just got a new credit card.
This is going to hurt.
In reply to Shit samitches suck… by VWAndy
Yep its going to leave a mark on all of us.
In reply to This is going to hurt. by espirit
The sad part is that the youngsters don't foresee the memo in the mail conscripting them to report to some God forsaken foreign shithole or Fort Leavenworth. The DI's or the Screw's don't give a shit about 'feelings'.
I doubt their skin will be brown enough to make it into Canada or Mexico, if they can get over the wall.
In reply to Yep its going to leave a… by VWAndy
We've got the Interwebs and smart phones. We've got enough to eat. Nobody has lit off any nukes in anger for over 70 years. The Pats are in the Super Bowel again. Hillary isn't president. It could be worse.
*Let blacks and beaners define what America is.
*Let the jews run the meda, banking and foreign policy.
"America is at a low point."
I can't imagine why. Good job Americans lol
We had eight years of obama. It can't get any lower than that.
Coulda. Three seconds of Hillary would be 100x worse.
In reply to We had eight years of obama… by Sam Spayed
Let's examine the bar graphs on this metric for a moment: obviously "witnessed" is in the loose sense since not every one was at Pearl Harbor and watched it. Yeah, it's a distinction, but obviously "witnessed" is different from "an event that occurred in one's lifetime".
The graphs grow until Mellennials where there is a pull back. Now, it's slight, but as we all know the above instances were all false flag events. Every one.
What is a "memory"? What do you remember? Do you "remember" when America was "Awesome"? When do you "remember" when America was great? When did you witness America being great? Can you compare the two?
So, what the fuck is being compared? What does "low point" mean? What is a "not low point"? Do you "remember"? Can you "witness"?
Just asking.
My point is this is exactly the kind of BULLSHIT the APA considers worth throwing money at. I mean; the FUCKING APA. Don't they get funding and DSMs and create allopathic medicine pushers because there's more neurosis and mallaise and bullshit in the world?
The APA doesn't make people "well" they treat "diease". If this is the toy in the cereal box of 4 generations, then, it's as good a metric as the US Census. All is well, Bitchez!
Grant me the stubbornness to change what I can, the laziness to accept what I cannot, and enough beer to sit around and endlessly discuss the difference between the two.
If electricity comes from electrons, does morality come from morons?
Well played.
Even if electricity comes from electrons, and morality comes from morons, it doesn't matter: that computer on your desk, it doesn't think. It doesn't DO ANYTHING.
You have to tell it what to do, you have to program it. You have to burn a circuit board, grow logic gates, and/or, true/false circuits. Then you program it.
Then you test it. APA. If photons came from the sun, and plants photosynthesized, and we ate plants, and we liked it, and we had reproductive success, I think you are implying that it is moot? Is a world war 2 and a government that blows up it's own people pushing an agenda moot? No. It's antithetical to Nature, morality, and electrons (classical physics and Brand new for that ass quantum entanglement).
It's not moot. That's a loser script. It's an attitude.
So what you are saying is that if Socrates didn't drink Hemlock, Plato didn't write the Republic or Crito, Descarts didn't invent Algebra, Newton didn't jerk off on alchemy and create physics, then the world would be a better place.
I guess it would be fine to eat the ticks and lice off of your skin bag like an ape, or perhaps it would be better to unpack the syntax of Joyce? Read a Borges short like from Labrynths, or sail a cutter sloop, or pan for gold, or try brewing a batch of beer. Play a game of GO. You know what that is? Two people endlessly discussing the difference between the two.
It's called a conversation. Like this. Sometimes we converse with our own selves. Sometimes with the world, or what we call the world with it's opinions and ways and ephemera. Nietzsche is fun. Schopenhauer is fun.
Or perhaps CERN will one day collapse an electron with a moron at 99.999999 the speed of light and that is what you call an event.
Hey, if you want entropy that's great. I mean that is fucking great. No snark. I mean, yeah. Ok. But don't you fucking imagine that being whatever adjective you can think of makes you somehow less of a verb.
Slime molds have more game.
In reply to Grant me the stubbornness to… by gougeonit
You look at today's morals and values that have been pushed by the media and popular culture, with kids taking tide pod challenges, school shootings almost a weekly event; In the USA mass shootings are considered normal!
You have kids either trying to emulate fake media celebrities, the acquisition of wealth at all costs or kids and adults dropping out and hiding in denial or taking opioids to relieve their burdens that they made for themselves.
Idiot America,where anything is true if said loud enough. So yes, Morality has been taken over by moron for morons.
You are the writer of your own play; The actor of that play, the director, the cameraman, the audience and the critic.
In reply to Well played… by Golden Showers
High Five.
I agree with you that individuals are the writers, the actors, the directors, the cameraman, audience and critic.
It's just not "our" play. Every person is divorced from thier fabric, their choice, their worth, their word, and their potential. >>>
I saw my boy in his second grade play and honestly I wanted to kill the bitch that directed and wrote it, then kill her family, burn down the school for producing it, and basically if there was any beef, entirely destroy whomever had a problem with me exercising my critique. Not that they would know. Hell isn't "other people". Hell is having a nigger second grade teacher. When I was in 2nd grade I learned cursive, I wrote and bound a hardcover book, I did magic squares, I punched Jeff in the face for crying like a bitch and my competition was a girl named Amy with no hands or feet and a parapalegic nigger named Quentin.
<<<One day I got picked up from school by mom. I dropped a piece of paper on the floor and this kid in a wheel chair picked it up for me. Then my mom said, "Say "THANK YOU". " and I didn't. And the reason why I looked at this fucking kid in the wheelchair while I have a good body that I can do anything with is because if I would have said "THANK YOU" is NOT "because mom told me". There he is, in a fucking chair for life. My punishment was not getting ice cream. I looked in his eyes. Mom said, "NAME!" "SAY THANK YOU!" I looked at him in his face. I said nothing. I went cold. Fuck ice cream.
>>>Not only was the entire stage covered by a screen that just right you might see a shadow cast upon, but there was no mic. No voices. Some kid would come up front stage and narrate and there was no voice. You couldn't see any one child there on stage. Except what made me cry was the blonde hair girl with blue eyes who had her shit memorized. Props to those parents. 1 out of 1000.
The SLAVER, Zookeeper, Kike, Money guy, producer, Pusher, pimp, whore, fucking asshole stupid can't do shit for 2nd graders wants to get her fucking face curb stomped... Just leave my boy alone. Leave him out of your ritual, oh, let's celebrate and clap for her. I didn't. She's a stupid bitch. Fuck her.>>>
I did not say "thank you" to the boy in the wheelchair because my mom said to. I did punch Jeff in the face, I pulled it, and he had every star wars toy and his dad was a cub scout leader while my dad (eagle scout at 14) dropped me off to go to the pub. And do I feel sorry? No.
Every day I think about that young child in that wheelchair. That boy. Someone's child. He wasn't drooling cerebral palsy fucked up. He was in a chair forever fucked up. That young man, he picked up a paper for me. It came natural. As natural as breathing. My "thank you" came natural as breathing for me until my mom piped up.
I think about Quentin and Amy and Jeff too. A whole lot. But I don't know: okay. That boy in the chair... Me with a perfectly slamming body. Our school. Looking at him. Looking at his beautiful 8 year old face and body in that fucking chair. When you know your friends are people who have disabilities from birth, they are the strongest most beast, honest individuals you could ever meet. And why?
Most people in thier lives can't suffer one moment's discomfort. Most people are liars, weak, and fronting. I punched Jeff because someone stole his bike and he cried. He was lucky to ride a bike.
Went over to Janet's house down the block. Her dad was a deaf nigger and her mom was a deaf white bitch. Went over to my next door neighbor's. Ernie worked at Timkin, the ball bearing plant and Ethyl sleapt in like a corpse. They had these candies: mints: I figured if I ate all of them they'd get a new batch.
Shovelled driveways. Walked to school. Walked home from school. 2nd and 3rd. Crossing guard 4th. Out there at 600 hours at 10 years old stopping traffic.
I think of this young man every day of my life. No matter how drunk. I love him. He's my brother. My bro. Piece of paper. I think of him picking it up and no one told him to. That's the difference. That's all of it.
I don't remember his name. I don't know what happened with him. But I love him. He is my brother. I wake up every day and I think about him.
Do you want to trade?
I'll keep going. You can "identify" now. But I doubt you Identify with quadripelegic.
That's why I take any of you so called fucking liberals, and anyone else to bear because I don't want ice cream and FUCK YOU.
You think you have an able body that you can choose ala carte what you are? Did you choose your parents?
Are you a fucking imbecile?
That young man is my brother. I love him. I love him so much. I love that boy. I wish we could have had ice cream together. Don't you know? Don't you know that you liberal assholes don't count anyone except you able bodied "Identifying" cunts? Go die. You are all worthless to NATURE. You're sick. You're fucked up.
No one identifies with cerebral palsy, mental retardation, or paresis. All you cunts do is identify with whatever you think is cool. Fuck you.
Let me Idententify for a second. I'd roll a chair down your hallway to your office and I'd jump out of my chair, beat you to death, jump in my chiar and pretend JUST LIKE YOU IGNORANT LYING ASSHOLES. Except that I don't give head.
I know people without arms, legs, or body control who are more genuine, honest and pure. Without hearing. 3rd graders who are fluent in deaf sign language, Cindy's mom died of cancer. Fuck. I'm still here. Every day I get up after no sleep drunk sleep fuck all, and I think about him. If that makes me fucked up. Good. That's my bro. My cat. My nigger. That's my cuz. My homeboy. I love my friend. He may not like me but I love him so much. I love him. I love him. I love him so god damn much.
I love my girlfriend, my wife, my partner, and my mommy and daddy. But I love this guy so much and so hopelessly. I bet he's dead. But damn it. Get a fucking grip.
When you are 8, and 9 and when your homies are the same age it doesn't fucking matter.
Everywhere else I was after that, it was bitches. Able bodied bitches. Boys, girls, adults, children. Assholes. Complete assholes.
Men Women Teachers fucking sick people. Art teacher died of aids fag. Fuck it. Bit deal. Good. Mr. Snyder. Faggot. Never lived his whole life in a chair.
That's what isn't talked about. Smartest kids had no arms or legs, parapalegic crutch walking fake limbs and except for Stephen Hawking you wouldn't fucking know. And just like him your world is programmed through a speak and spell.
Oh, God help us.
Diversity is ignorant able bodied asshole wimps wishing they had any issue without which they would just be able bodied asshole wimps and I'm ready to fight you. No chair here. I'll knock your fucking teeth out of your fucking mouth with my fist and skull fuck you. That's what identifiers would do if they didn't have wheel chairs or drool bibs from age 2.
In reply to You look at today's morals… by gougeonit
What frightens us most is the thought of being afraid. That is the greatest fear. Nothing puts us in more danger than our own mind and when what we are frightened of actually happens, it is never as bad as we imagined. There is no protection against fear. Even when we think that we have found some safety, we still wonder if our defenses are reliable and this uncertainty destroys our security. We create fear and we can uncreate it. It is a habit that can be broken. A good remedy against fear is to actively provoke it. Instead of feeling helpless we confront our worst fear. If you are frightened of losing something, give it away. If heights scare you, climb to a high place. If you are terrified of speaking in public, stand before an audience. This is the simplest way of mastering fear.
The ultimate fear is the fear of death, the loss of our ego and everything we have. In that sense, fear is nothing but a form of attachment, in this case to our life, our concept of 'self', and all our possessions etc. If we think about ourselves in terms of rebirth, suddenly death becomes a much less 'final end', it is only the end of this stage of existence, and after that a new stage will begin. Of course, as we are unsure about what will happen in that next life, we can easily become anxious and scared, but just fear will not be of any help at all. It becomes much more important to ensure that our next life will become a pleasant one, without too much suffering.
"Enlightenment comes when your third eye is at one with your turd eye and you can see your own shit.."
Christopher Wynter
"If you wind up with a boring, miserable life because you listened to your mom, your dad, your teacher, your priest or some guy on TV telling you what to do, then YOU DESERVE IT. "
Frank Zappa
In reply to High Five… by Golden Showers
Moot
is an interesting word.
It exceptionally typifies what happens to the meanings of things
when Alinskyists get put in charge of perverting the very foundation of our language.
It's no wonder that agreement is so hard to come by these days. You think you're saying tomato, but I hear zucchini.
In reply to Well played… by Golden Showers
Gen-X. We never did care for authority. We were the first generation that were on our own. We were latchkey kids meaning there were really never any parents around. I was lucky that I got to hang around the old timers that were born in that 1900 to 1915 range. They were a different breed to be sure. My dad died when I was six months old so I really had to rely on them. Do you want talk about wasting things? You didn't waste ANYTHING. Those folks got value out of everything.
I am that way still today because of whatever that generation name was. They didn't need a generation name. I saved an ice cream pail and cleaned it up so that I could put crappie minnows in it to save a nickle. Funny how the Soviet born Mr. M has commandeered it from me for her own purposes! The ice cream pail is a point of contention. You have to smile though. We have enough money to buy plenty of pails that are more proper for the use intended but we don't.
We trust no one and have no debt. That and the stacks.
The planet cannot withstand this level of corruption indefinitely. This is not just here it is the global scourge of banker fuckeree and their system of Marxism. How long will the US stand this, South America, Central America, the ME, Asia, Europe, etc? That is the question of all questions.
Absolutely. I agree. But we little kittens and bunnies and puppies and furry creatures are not the planet.
I guarantee that my cat doesn't give a fuck about corruption or bankers. But is my cat the planet? When we think of the skunk clan or whatever, is that the planet? No. It's a Genus. Maybe a Family. Lineaus. Whatever. Sure it's road kill, saw several today unfortunately. Saw 4 kittens dead on the road too.
Here's all I'm saying: Who or what is corruptable?
What is corruptable? I can beat the shit out of a dog and make it mean. Is that what you are saying?
Ok, so by beating the shit out of pretty much any creature, that creature's brain changes and it becomes mean. Changes it's natural state and becomes aggressive.
Some of my favorite stuff ever is elephants getting pissed off and killing villages looking for their dead baby. That's awesome. That is so fucked up what happens in Nature. Circus cats killing their handlers. Baboons ripping people's faces off. Kodiac Bears eating people.
How much education does it take to make an active military enlistee? Lots. You have to beat the shit out of that dumb sack of shit. Then beat it more. That's humans for you. Humans are reflexively stupid. If they got beat up, they'll beat you up. It's predictable.
If I love my children, love my cats, love the rattlesnakes here, love the puppies and walk among them at home they grow up to be people, cats, rattlesnakes, and dogs and cats without getting the shit beat out of them, well, that's antithetical to things. Not only am I not a criminal, but I'm also not "contributing". Who is going to protect my children?
That's where the magic is: I spend more time protecting my children even though they are fucked just to love them. Is that alright?
Really the only thing to do is to do as Nature taught: Flee to the hills. Create a community. The reason why there is a push to get every pet chipped, authorized, every life form close to you sanctioned is because it imprisons you.
IF I wanted to produce an offspring in my natural environment with my mate and not disclose it for knowing of the inevitable ritual abuse, poisoning, branding, slavery, and confiscation by the planet, could I? Can I be a Gorrilla in the Mist? Can I produce offspring that isn't instantly abused, beaten, shot up with drugs, confiscated and certified or licensed whatever?
Here's the issue: Human beings: Homo Erectus Erectus are the most advanced, evolved, badass species ever to walk this earth. Right? Still with me? And yet 99.999999% don't measure up to shit and they are fucking trash.
You like that? Does that make any sense? I did exagerate, but most people don't live up to how awesome they are. Human beings are the most awesom piece of shit can't do shit loser species ever.
Blue whales didn't fuck up my world: Asshole abusive criminal thieves, kidnappers, rapists, thugs, trainers, doctors, bankers, NONE OF THEM OWN MY CHILDREN. I'm civilized, but not domesticated. Ok. If you want to stop this, stop giving your children to the state. Lawyers will only make a case for the abusers and never for you because unless you are fake you have no jurisdiction.
My cats eat pack rats. I'll get a fucking pack rat with its head eaten down to it's poopy pipes hanging out. That's jurisdiction.
Whenever you hear about endangered species (the collective you) pisses it's pants and buys a prius but just have a child. Good luck and have fun giving it up like Mexican bitches beach their shit on the beach like dead seals.
Nature says FUCK YOU. So do I. That's my motto and I'm sticking with it.
In reply to The planet cannot withstand… by Ms No
Where do you live? On Second Avenue?
In reply to Absolutely. I agree. But we… by Golden Showers
We could get out act together if we tried.
In reply to The planet cannot withstand… by Ms No
This article shows how stupid Americans are because the U.S isn't anywhere near a low point.