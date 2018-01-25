Deutsche: The Fed Now Appears Powerless To Stop This "Unprecedented Bubble"

Has the Fed lost control of the market?

This question, first posed by Goldman last May, has received growing prominence in recent months, culminating with none other than Bill Dudley earlier this month, who pointed out the paradox of 5 consecutive rate hikes resulting in record easy financial conditions in his January 11, 2018 speech, one of his last as NY Fed Chair.

But if the Fed has indeed lost control of the market, that would mean that there is nothing the Fed can do until the market bubble bursts once the current melt-up finally rolls over?

That is quandary analyzed by Deutsche Bank in a recent report in which the bank observes that "an unprecedented bubble emerged during 2004-2006 when the Fed hiked rates 425bp" (as shown in the 3 charts below) and warns that "the current market environment is similar, in which monetary policy (hiking the policy rate) is likely to have a limited effect in restraining risk-taking."

Deutsche then lays out the three possible scenarios that could - in theory - stop, and maybe even reverse, the current asset bubble which are as follows:

Monetary policies or communications designed to increase volatility, Monetary policies designed to hike long-term interest rates, and strangely Regulations and supervisions to curb cryptocurrency trading.



And some further thoughts on these three points.

First, Deutsche notes that former Fed Governor Jeremy Stein advocated for a monetary policy to cope with credit spreads (see excerpts below), but little headway was made in discussing policies targeting volatility (however, Chairman Powell prefers a communication style that raises uncertainty of monetary policy. Second, monetary policies designed to hike long-term interest rates include tapering quantitative easing, reducing the size of the central bank’s balance sheet, twist operations, and changes to yield curve control. Yet, these policies are all predicated on inflation accelerating. Which leaves option three: regulating cryptocurrency trading and initial coin offerings (ICOs) which however, unlike in China, will take time in developed countries.

And yes, the irony of the Fed trying to burst one bubble, that of cryptos, to keep the equity bubble going just a little bit longer, is hardly lost on anyone, although we are surprise by Deutsche Bank's skepticism that this approach could work.

In summary, the biggest German lender comes to the gloomy conclusion that:

"... monetary policy and regulations/ oversight could, like in the last financial crisis, come too late to prevent an expansion of the asset bubble. "

In other words, in the worst case scenario - which appears to be DB's base case - not only has the Fed lost control, but it is now too late to hope for central bank intervention and reversing, or even halting the asset bubble, which will therefore grow at an ever accelerating pace, until it finally bursts in spectacular fashion.

Appendix:

Here are the Jeremy Stein speech excerpts, FOMC Minutes and Gov Powell quotes referenced above, on the interplay of Volatility and Monetary Policy.