Deutsche: The Fed Now Appears Powerless To Stop This "Unprecedented Bubble"

Has the Fed lost control of the market?
This question, first posed by Goldman last May, has received growing prominence in recent months, culminating with none other than Bill Dudley earlier this month, who pointed out the paradox of 5 consecutive rate hikes resulting in record easy financial conditions in his January 11, 2018 speech, one of his last as NY Fed Chair.
But if the Fed has indeed lost control of the market, that would mean that there is nothing the Fed can do until the market bubble bursts once the current melt-up finally rolls over?
That is quandary analyzed by Deutsche Bank in a recent report in which the bank observes that "an unprecedented bubble emerged during 2004-2006 when the Fed hiked rates 425bp" (as shown in the 3 charts below) and warns that "the current market environment is similar, in which monetary policy (hiking the policy rate) is likely to have a limited effect in restraining risk-taking."
Deutsche then lays out the three possible scenarios that could - in theory - stop, and maybe even reverse, the current asset bubble which are as follows:
- Monetary policies or communications designed to increase volatility,
- Monetary policies designed to hike long-term interest rates, and strangely
- Regulations and supervisions to curb cryptocurrency trading.
And some further thoughts on these three points.
- First, Deutsche notes that former Fed Governor Jeremy Stein advocated for a monetary policy to cope with credit spreads (see excerpts below), but little headway was made in discussing policies targeting volatility (however, Chairman Powell prefers a communication style that raises uncertainty of monetary policy.
- Second, monetary policies designed to hike long-term interest rates include tapering quantitative easing, reducing the size of the central bank’s balance sheet, twist operations, and changes to yield curve control. Yet, these policies are all predicated on inflation accelerating.
- Which leaves option three: regulating cryptocurrency trading and initial coin offerings (ICOs) which however, unlike in China, will take time in developed countries.
And yes, the irony of the Fed trying to burst one bubble, that of cryptos, to keep the equity bubble going just a little bit longer, is hardly lost on anyone, although we are surprise by Deutsche Bank's skepticism that this approach could work.
In summary, the biggest German lender comes to the gloomy conclusion that:
"...monetary policy and regulations/ oversight could, like in the last financial crisis, come too late to prevent an expansion of the asset bubble."
In other words, in the worst case scenario - which appears to be DB's base case - not only has the Fed lost control, but it is now too late to hope for central bank intervention and reversing, or even halting the asset bubble, which will therefore grow at an ever accelerating pace, until it finally bursts in spectacular fashion.
Appendix:
Here are the Jeremy Stein speech excerpts, FOMC Minutes and Gov Powell quotes referenced above, on the interplay of Volatility and Monetary Policy.
28 February 2014, FRB, “There is no general separation principle for monetary policy and financial stability. Monetary policy is fundamentally in the business of altering risk premiums such as term premiums and credit spreads. So monetary policymakers cannot wash their hands of what happens when these spreads revert sharply. If these abrupt reversions also turn out to have nontrivial economic consequences, then they are clearly of potential relevance to policymakers.”, “In the absence of a general separation principle, when one might consider addressing financial stability issues either with regulation or with monetary policy, it becomes all the more critical to get the case-by-case analysis right that is, to really dig into the microeconomic details of the presumed market failure and to ask when a regulatory intervention is comparatively more efficient than a monetary one, or vice versa” 18 June 2014, FRB, Chair, Yellen, “To the extent that low levels of volatility may induce risk-taking behavior that, for example, entails excessive buildup in leverage or maturity extension, things that can pose risks to financial stability later on, that is a concern to me and to the Committee.”
5 July 2017 released, Minutes of FOMC (held in 13-14 June), “In the assessment of a few participants, equity prices were high when judged against standard valuation measures.”, “A few participants expressed concern that subdued market volatility, coupled with a low equity premium, could lead to a buildup of risks to financial stability.”
7 January 2017, FRB, Governor, Powell, “The current extended period of very low nominal rates calls for a high degree of vigilance against the buildup of risks to the stability of the financial system.”, “It would be very healthy to change the focus away from the median dots (which would not hit finally).”, “We can talk
Comments
You never had control of it, you idiots.
The Fed could stop this bubble in a heart beat, they could just raise the interest rate by 100 basis points/1% in one single untelegraphed move, and whammo, bubble popped.
In reply to You never had control of it,… by The_Juggernaut
Ahhh, actually interest rates need to go back to historical 4-5% !
In reply to The Fed could stop this… by zorba THE GREEK
Yes the rates do need to normalize, but by raising them 1% in a single move will send the message that the party is over and rates are headed much higher
In reply to Ahhh, actually interest… by lester1
We can't afford 4-5% interest rates because interest on our national debt would shoot up to 1 trillion a year.
In reply to Ahhh, actually interest… by lester1
so where's the "rubber meet the road," so to speak? Austerity would explode the cities. Hyperinflation? Some combination of the 2?
In reply to We can't afford 4-5%… by kw2012
lolz ahahahah.... we are so fucked!
In reply to so where's the "rubber meet… by Ron_Mexico
"Pull it". Controlled destruction better than uncontrolled destruction.
No more hints on Fed policy or direction, just straight out of nowhere policy rate decisions and in size, that will bring hazard back to its' rightful place.
.75 bps rate increase, BOOM.
In reply to lolz ahahahah.... we are so… by JibjeResearch
Combination.
In reply to so where's the "rubber meet… by Ron_Mexico
Once the markets see that the Fed is serious, there will be a mad scramble for the exits.
In reply to The Fed could stop this… by zorba THE GREEK
The thing is, the Fed is not serious. They LOVE their bubbles. They said they would be drawing down the balance sheet starting last October. The thing has barely budged.
https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_recenttrends.htm
In reply to Once the markets see that… by zorba THE GREEK
In reply to Once the markets see that… by zorba THE GREEK
The banksters WANT the bubble to burst, they aren't trying to stop it now.
In reply to You never had control of it,… by The_Juggernaut
Douche Bank still in business?
In reply to You never had control of it,… by The_Juggernaut
"we're as doomed as doomed can be . . . "
In reply to You never had control of it,… by The_Juggernaut
indeed. And is it unprecedented?
There's nothing new under the sun. Except the audience
In reply to You never had control of it,… by The_Juggernaut
They know that.
The idiots are the ones who voted for the politicians who did nothing about it, which would be most people.
In reply to You never had control of it,… by The_Juggernaut
The FED may be powerless to stop the tide from turning, but they are going to give it their best try and destroy the economy in the process
Get your bunker tidy.
In reply to The FED may be powerless to… by YUNOSELL
Four months please; just need to get this season's planting done.
In reply to Get your bunker tidy. by FreeShitter
they are wistful of the damage from 1970s inflation... prime rate at 20%
In reply to The FED may be powerless to… by YUNOSELL
LMAO - OH just NOW?!
Stop it? This is exactly what they wanted.
The the Fed controls the printing presses. There is nothing they can't do !
Sarcasm? Venezuela and Zimbabwe controlled their own printing presses
In reply to The the Fed controls the… by lester1
If you can control it, then it’s not a market!
These money changers blew this bubble. I hope it pops and blows their arms and legs off.
Guillotine them all or nothing changes.
In reply to These money changers blew… by Cautiously Pes…
When you realize that the FED's objective was never protecting the public interest but the interest of their bankster bdudies it all starts to make sense!!!
I could I could have told you that back in 2009. Obama's entire presidency was basically the Fed printing money and handing it to Wall Street.
In reply to When you realize that the… by Mad accountant
i certainly wish Republicans (Libertarians, anyone . . . ) would make that point as often as possible. Obama was the greatest friend banks and insurance companies EVER HAD.
If the donkeys were smart enough to realize that, then surely their small heads would all explode.
In reply to I could I could have told… by lester1
The Fed can't do anything because what they created is a Ponzi. You can't taper or unwind a Ponzi. A Ponzi has only 2 states. Expanding or Total Implosion. The only entities that benefit from a Ponzi are it's creators. The "investors" are always totally wiped out. Plan accordingly.
In reply to When you realize that the… by Mad accountant
Bubble? What bubble?
This is the new norm, you (Douche Bank) just don't understand it because you keep looking back for comparison. The greatest minds in the world have it all figured out this time.
The experts are on the J-O-B. We have finally reached that well deserved point in time where the stawk market only goes up, there is no limit. Just expand your mind and you will see it and embrace it.
Ain't it great!
They have never addressed the FUCKING debt !
They never will !
The Zio/US know they can’t win ( after Syria ) or start a WW3 - Their allies are dropping like flies !
They won’t go quietly though - expect more chaos !!
Well hell, they could at least try! They could start by beginning to draw down their balance sheet, like they said they were going to do starting last October.
It sure doesn't seem like they care at all, as it gives them an excuse for more QE and negative interest rate policy.
You know what "constrains risk taking"? That would be gettin' yer tit caught in the wringer . . . C'mon, get real people.
At least DB recognizes there are asset bubbles which is more than the Fed can say.
Central banks are still looking for inflation!?!?
Asset bubbles are inflation.
End the Fed!!!!!
Thank you. They keep wondering why there is no inflation when the bond and stock markets are smacking them in the face with hyperinflation.
In reply to At least DB recognizes there… by abgary1
They always leave free money on the table to for too long. This time, they have decided to leave it on the table forever to see if the ending is any better.
A reasonable strategy since they will fuck it up anyway. Let's keep filling the punch bowl and see what happens. Then when everybody is puking and can't drink any more take a play from the Aztec playbook and start the alcohol enemas
In reply to They always leave free money… by khakuda
The interest rate can only go lower not higher, why?
Let say at 5% interest rate,
1. $1 trillion pay out to the debt holders
2. The bond market will be destroyed... and along with it... some pension systems, this one will cause a domino effect in the derivative market.
3. if the US derivative market falls, the derivative of other nations falls too, and so does everything else.
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/052715/how-big-derivatives-mar…
powerless, they have pilfered the world of most of its gold and art for their "shareholders" while the masses are left with debt and cryptos and a dumbed down populace.
They aren't desperate or confused. They are a lion that is full and lazy after gorging on a wildabeast.,
I was worried about a bubble at S&P 630 level with Greenspan's irrational exuberance remark. Now it is 2839.
Party on. This is just starting. I ain't gonna worry until oh 3400
Alan “Kamikaze” Greenspan on how not to do tightening.
http://newsimg.bbc.co.uk/media/images/45089000/gif/_45089770_us_rates_oct08_226gr.gif
What have you forgotten Alan?
He’s forgotten the delays in the system.
There were delays while the teaser rate mortgages reset; the new mortgage repayments became unpayable; the defaults and other losses accumulated within the system until everything came crashing down in 2008.
The FED had tightened much too fast by not appreciating the delays in the system.
"The Fed Now Appears Powerless To Stop This Unprecedented Bubble"
They aren't powerless, and Deutsche knows this. They don't want to stop the bubble because the only way out of this mess is aggressive inflation without hyperinflation. This is classic market manipulation by communication. Unless they need to crash the market as a last ditch attempt to eliminate Trump, the game won't change: keep talking about trying to reduce the bubble while scaring everybody that a bubble might be ready to pop while raising concerns about the emergence of high inflation. It's the Great Wall of Worry for an infinitely climbing stock market. For the current game to continue, it's gotta keep going up, but not too fast or without huge worries by investors.
Hmm basically the Deutsche was depending on the Fed to fix things, but all of a sudden Deutsche has the solution. Oh.
Fuh uh uh uh uh uh uh uck Yoo oo oo oo oo oo ou
http://wallstreetonparade.com/2016/10/germanys-deutsche-bank-again-in-t…