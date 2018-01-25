Immigrants Vs. Aliens: The Global Invasion-Giveaway Continues

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/25/2018 - 23:30

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,

The United States was a nation founded by immigrants, and immigration has always had a clear-cut path toward American citizenship. The United States was built by successive waves of immigrants who came to America in search of a better life. There is a difference between being an immigrant and being an illegal alien. Immigrants follow the rules of the nation they emigrate to and pursue a legitimate path toward permanent citizenship or toward legal employment in the country. Illegal aliens bypass all legal systems in place…rules designed to protect citizens of the country in numerous ways.

For the past 100 years, the United States has pursued a laissez-faire policy toward illegal aliens. Much of this was because American businesses and industries such as farming and mining, for example, wanted illegal aliens to come here. They wanted to pay them under the table, avoiding the taxes and withholding, and circumventing the minimum wage. The public was also complicit: turning a blind eye, provided that it didn’t directly affect them.

But it did…and year after year, tens of thousands of illegal aliens crossed our borders and started their new lives in America…at the expense of American citizens.

Now it has changed into something completely different:

Now it is a part of the socialist playbook based on Cloward and Piven, and Alinsky’s actions and doctrines to destroy the United States from within; it has become a global movement toward the goal of global governance.

This is not immigration, either in the U.S. or worldwide. It is the planned, systematic destruction of national identities and sovereignties. This is being accomplished in several manners:

  1. The religious differences are so pronounced between these aliens who are Muslims and the citizens of the traditionally-Christian nations of Europe that underlying tensions are one step away from warfare between citizens and aliens.
  2. Laws in these countries are being “restructured” to facilitate the insertion of these aliens against the host-citizens’ wills.
  3. The efforts (globally) are coordinated and funded by a consortium of oligarchs and politicians who are utilizing the chaos, confusion, and instability to destroy the nations and push them toward global governance.
  4. Armies of NGO’s (Nongovernmental Organizations) under the guises of “humanitarian efforts” or “political dialogue” are in reality “embassies” and front-man representatives to carry out the planned dissolution of national borders and recruit citizenry in the form of “5th columnists” to destroy these nations from within.

The world of George Orwell’s “1984” solidifies more by the day: increased surveillance, decreasing freedoms, and tensions throughout the world to keep whole populations unbalanced while fueling the war machine with money…taxed monies…of the global Military Industrial complex.

Van Jones: “Top down, bottom up.”

Encouraging “revolutions” by the stupid, uncomprehending youth, who all believe the nonsense of “making a difference” when what they are doing is playing the parts of puppets in the globalists’ hands. Guess what?  The globalists will round up the “new Bohemians,” and shoot them in the back of the head in the end.

Hungary and Czechoslovakia are now the only nations with leaders that are standing up against the tide of the invasion of Europe: the planned and purposed insertion of illegal aliens into Europe’s nations. All of this is designed to destroy the homogeneity of the populations, destroy the borders, language, culture, and religions of the nations, and enable the removal of national boundaries…thus creating gigantic, corporate “continents” for “juntas” of oligarchs and politicos to rule over.

Gefira released a piece on 1/19/18 entitled The Incredible Shrinking Population: By 2080 Italians Will Be a Minority in Their Own Nation. The article points out that mass “migration” from Asia and Africa will overwhelm and overshadow a population that already has a lowered birth rate. The article is a “representative slice” of the whole pie, as this is being duplicated in every nation in Europe except for those two previously mentioned.

The President is enforcing the laws, and the illegals in the U.S. are being deported. There is another side to the seesaw that bears mention, however, as “every rose has its thorn.” The “thorn” here being this:

The illegals being deported from the United States are not “evicted” at a rate to make a dent, and the screws are tightening down on scrutinizing individual citizens: a step away from such things as a national ID card and a permanent police state.

The evil genius of the globalists is their capability to “seesaw” the game, and as they accomplish one thing (perhaps hidden), if it appears to be “good” or in opposition to their plans? Under closer scrutiny, it shows a hidden agenda, a purpose that seems good on the surface but upon closer examination can be changed to serve nefarious intentions.

Thus, it is with the fostered insertions of illegal aliens into the countries of Europe and the United States. The ironic part is that these aliens are unwitting tools whom the globalists could care less about and are just using. Once the world is under their rule, the aliens will be dealt with in the manner outlined with the “young revolutionaries” before…along with the rest of the citizens that cannot be made compliant in the global governance coming closer to fruition every day.

Comments

Lost in translation Jan 25, 2018 11:31 PM Permalink

First sentence is deliberate misinformation.

US is not “a nation of immigrants.”

Moreover, we do not have immigration; what we have is invasion. 

Let’s be truthful and call it what it really is...

ACP stizazz Jan 26, 2018 12:01 AM Permalink

Surprised that ZH hasn't again printed this world muthafuckin' famous Cicero quote:

A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.

 

overbet SilverCoinLover Jan 26, 2018 12:20 AM Permalink

Nah. The times we are living in now are as mistreated as whites will ever be. Most cucks are already waking up.

There is certainly a lot of dumb asses and whites currently have an inferior weak generation in millennials, but there are plenty of very smart, calculated, resourceful whites. The millennials will wise up by the time they are middle aged and the generations behind then are currently being raised shrewd, fierce and informed. 

Whites are a determined race of conquerors. I would also say a race superior to many others in integrity and dignity. Whites wouldnt stand for it. Whites may get mix bred out of existence eventually, but they wont allow themselves to be oppressed. 

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 overbet Jan 26, 2018 1:14 AM Permalink

I agree. Whites are smarter and easily have higher IQs. As for race mixing, I keep seeing more and more young white males with negresses. Obviously they don't understand the danger they are in and the danger in which they are placing their offspring. Tommy Sotomayor discusses how the American negress kills males, and their offspring, on a daily basis. Bestial doesn't begin to describe how some of these women behave towards their children and sperm donors.

MK ULTRA Alpha SilverCoinLover Jan 26, 2018 5:35 AM Permalink

Usually the whites birth rate increases in good economic times, kind of like reverse welfare.

It's something like 175 million whites, and 145 million people of color, but that doesn't include the government's incorrect assessment of illegal immigration. I figure those are old numbers, tens years ago, and we've reached Obama's planned destruction of America by race. There is probably more people of color here than being reported and the whites are a minority.

 

I am Groot Lost in translation Jan 25, 2018 11:46 PM Permalink

We're pretty damn close to the tipping point. Muslim's strategy is to outbreed and outvote everyone else. They don't give a shit about infidels. Any non-muslim should be killed according to their Koran. I'm just happy we aren't in the same state as Sweden now. Cities are being burned, police stations are being attacked with grenades, and Swedish citizens are being attacked, mugged and raped at astronomical levels. The government is actually considering deploying the military because the police are way outmanned and outgunned. Liberals are really getting a hard bitter taste of multiculturalism.

Scipio Africanuz Lost in translation Jan 26, 2018 3:45 AM Permalink

You're right! USA is a stolen nation, worse than a nation of immigrants. Anyhow, you're missing the complete picture, just like the author. Government policies regarding enterprise, and social welfare, is the culprit.

Bureaucrats should not determine the wages a business chooses to pay, business should do that, it's called "risk taking".

Welfare, should be the exclusive preserve of society, through the family structure, which is continuously being undermined by government policies i.e. "no fault divorce".

Since time immemorial, man has migrated to areas where work can be found.

So yes, incentives that undermine, and burden producers, should be scrapped, they create moral hazard. BTW, the biggest welfare queens, are corporations, and foreign regimes.

Scipio Africanuz Scipio Africanuz Jan 26, 2018 3:54 AM Permalink

Government functions that go beyond the provision of collective security against foreign and domestic enemies, the enforcement of honest weights and measures i.e. "sound money", mediation between competing claims i.e. "law upholding", international representation i.e. "foreign policy", and the tempering of extreme emotions and sentiments i.e. public fora, is tyranny.

MK ULTRA Alpha Lost in translation Jan 26, 2018 5:44 AM Permalink

This is one of the Retired Green Beret's best essays. The ramifications of what he's saying is we are at war, and his interpretation is, this is a threat to our well being and the continuation of our nation and culture.

We're being replaced by wave after wave of extreme racist communist, with an open in your face, militant intent to exterminate us because we are white. They've taken over politically where they could to conduct their race war in the open.

California has been transformed into a political/cultural no-go zone. Towns and communities are being run by MS13 nationwide with copy cat anti-white ethnic gangs infiltrating city and state government nationwide with one purpose, and that is to replace the whites anyway they can.

BKbroiler holdbuysell Jan 25, 2018 11:36 PM Permalink

What the left doesn't get is that immigrants support restrictions on immigration.  Once they get in the pool, many of them wouldn't trade their own status for 100 more to come in.  That's why this 1.8m strategy is brilliant.  They're telling 1.8m mexicans that they can stay if Trump is allowed to build a wall to keep the rest out.  That's how you turn them from brown to red.

Lost in translation BKbroiler Jan 25, 2018 11:44 PM Permalink

You have a 5-year old’s understanding of the world.

The wall doesn’t do SHIT to stop invasion, you fuckin’ dummy - invaders soak up entitlements like a tampon soaks up blood.  The gravy train is what they’re after, that’s why they come - and walls are of no consequence.  

Once here, they VOTE.

And their vote is to TAKE EVERYTHING YOU HAVE!

 

Ms No Jan 25, 2018 11:38 PM Permalink

There will be a major conflict on the Mexican border it's just a matter of time.  Since the occupation globalist government wants to do us like they Europe with ISIS, they will continue to increasingly flood them in here.  Eventually it becomes a crisis and people head to the border armed like Minute Men on steroids.  What happens then is anybody's guess.  Probably Finicum times 1000 and then people really get pissed off.  They will not comply with the populations wishes because they have other plans.  It will probably start in Texas and Arizona.  New Mexico and Indian tribes will pay dearly for allowing the well known and highest trafficked areas.  They'll end up pillaged and then a war zone.  Mexico is being destabilized.

divingengineer Ms No Jan 26, 2018 12:21 AM Permalink

 Regardless of what they say, every advanced nation in the world is clamoring to get their share of immigrants right now. All advanced nations seem to have the same problem, declining birthrates. You cannot keep the Ponzi scheme going with declining birthrates. Thus, regardless of what they say on TV, they will continue to let the hordes of street shitters into the country to supply the slave labor the capitalism seems to need now to function. These immigrants will not assimilate for at least two generations, they will vote Democrat though.

Regardless of what they say, Democrats and Republicans will both work to make sure they get in and stay in. They are a net loss now, but their grandchildren will be tax donkeys some day. 

CatInTheHat Jan 25, 2018 11:47 PM Permalink

What people don't get is that we are ALL GOYIM. ONLY ZIONISTS are the special race. 'God's Chosen People'.

This is utter bullshit. Barry was the KING of deportation. 2.5 million people during his Presidency. But 4.2 million European WHITES migrated illegally to the US last year. 

It's a small trillionaire/billionaire club, and YOU aint in it....

End US regime change wars, we end mass migration.  

flyonmywall Jan 25, 2018 11:57 PM Permalink

Forget voting and discussing things. posting opinions on Facebook and other bullshit.

Your Congress critters aren't going to do shit, and Trump is just fighting a battle against the inevitable.

The inevitable is the coming blood and guts event that is on its way. These assholes don't understand anything except their own way, and they only way they can be stopped is with the next revolution.

The problem is people are still way too comfortable, too content, and too fat and fucking lazy to do anything, until their job and standard of living is taken away forcibly. Then they will wake up. Unfortunately, by then it will be too late.

Find some like minded folks in your area or family members and make some real plans.

 

 

BKbroiler flyonmywall Jan 26, 2018 12:11 AM Permalink

The inevitable is the coming blood and guts event that is on its way.

There will be no big event.  We've been talking about this shit and prepping for it in every possible manner since 08, and talking about it ad nauseam since forever on ZH. Nothing happened. Stock market just went up, and I'm sitting on a small hill of PM's like a lot of the boaters on here, for too many years.

The system can stay irrational longer than we can stay solvent.  Trump's got me saying fuck it.  No more dooming.  After reading Chumbawumba's post on his self destruction (best fucking post on ZH ever, props to that racist fucker) it dawned on me that we do in fact reap what we sow, and what we choose to believe will take shape if only for us personally.

This doomsday shit used to be the reason to get out of debt, learn basic skills, accumulate gold, and become more useful as a human.  Did all that.  Since nothing major happened, it just became a way of thinking, a lifestyle.  Tired of looking at the clouds, if it rains it rains.  There will be no invasion, no great war. Our great war is a spiritual war.  Our great depression is our lives.

Savvy Jan 26, 2018 12:09 AM Permalink

Immigrants follow the rules of the nation they emigrate to

 

If true you'd all be speaking Cherokee. Don't delude yourselves your ancestors emigrated peacefully. When whites are segregated it ain't personal, it's just a cycle.

Ace006 Jan 26, 2018 12:57 AM Permalink

Every nation on earth was founded by invaders, colonists or immigrants or their descendants. However, the great communist Howard Zinn pointed out that in 1800 about 99% of the American population was native born. Something like that.

COAC, can we just get over this immigration obsession and fairy tale telling? My paternal ancestors came here 380 years ago. 