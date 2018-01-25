Immigrants Vs. Aliens: The Global Invasion-Giveaway Continues

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,
The United States was a nation founded by immigrants, and immigration has always had a clear-cut path toward American citizenship. The United States was built by successive waves of immigrants who came to America in search of a better life. There is a difference between being an immigrant and being an illegal alien. Immigrants follow the rules of the nation they emigrate to and pursue a legitimate path toward permanent citizenship or toward legal employment in the country. Illegal aliens bypass all legal systems in place…rules designed to protect citizens of the country in numerous ways.
For the past 100 years, the United States has pursued a laissez-faire policy toward illegal aliens. Much of this was because American businesses and industries such as farming and mining, for example, wanted illegal aliens to come here. They wanted to pay them under the table, avoiding the taxes and withholding, and circumventing the minimum wage. The public was also complicit: turning a blind eye, provided that it didn’t directly affect them.
But it did…and year after year, tens of thousands of illegal aliens crossed our borders and started their new lives in America…at the expense of American citizens.
Now it has changed into something completely different:
Now it is a part of the socialist playbook based on Cloward and Piven, and Alinsky’s actions and doctrines to destroy the United States from within; it has become a global movement toward the goal of global governance.
This is not immigration, either in the U.S. or worldwide. It is the planned, systematic destruction of national identities and sovereignties. This is being accomplished in several manners:
- The religious differences are so pronounced between these aliens who are Muslims and the citizens of the traditionally-Christian nations of Europe that underlying tensions are one step away from warfare between citizens and aliens.
- Laws in these countries are being “restructured” to facilitate the insertion of these aliens against the host-citizens’ wills.
- The efforts (globally) are coordinated and funded by a consortium of oligarchs and politicians who are utilizing the chaos, confusion, and instability to destroy the nations and push them toward global governance.
- Armies of NGO’s (Nongovernmental Organizations) under the guises of “humanitarian efforts” or “political dialogue” are in reality “embassies” and front-man representatives to carry out the planned dissolution of national borders and recruit citizenry in the form of “5th columnists” to destroy these nations from within.
The world of George Orwell’s “1984” solidifies more by the day: increased surveillance, decreasing freedoms, and tensions throughout the world to keep whole populations unbalanced while fueling the war machine with money…taxed monies…of the global Military Industrial complex.
Van Jones: “Top down, bottom up.”
Encouraging “revolutions” by the stupid, uncomprehending youth, who all believe the nonsense of “making a difference” when what they are doing is playing the parts of puppets in the globalists’ hands. Guess what? The globalists will round up the “new Bohemians,” and shoot them in the back of the head in the end.
Hungary and Czechoslovakia are now the only nations with leaders that are standing up against the tide of the invasion of Europe: the planned and purposed insertion of illegal aliens into Europe’s nations. All of this is designed to destroy the homogeneity of the populations, destroy the borders, language, culture, and religions of the nations, and enable the removal of national boundaries…thus creating gigantic, corporate “continents” for “juntas” of oligarchs and politicos to rule over.
Gefira released a piece on 1/19/18 entitled The Incredible Shrinking Population: By 2080 Italians Will Be a Minority in Their Own Nation. The article points out that mass “migration” from Asia and Africa will overwhelm and overshadow a population that already has a lowered birth rate. The article is a “representative slice” of the whole pie, as this is being duplicated in every nation in Europe except for those two previously mentioned.
The President is enforcing the laws, and the illegals in the U.S. are being deported. There is another side to the seesaw that bears mention, however, as “every rose has its thorn.” The “thorn” here being this:
The illegals being deported from the United States are not “evicted” at a rate to make a dent, and the screws are tightening down on scrutinizing individual citizens: a step away from such things as a national ID card and a permanent police state.
The evil genius of the globalists is their capability to “seesaw” the game, and as they accomplish one thing (perhaps hidden), if it appears to be “good” or in opposition to their plans? Under closer scrutiny, it shows a hidden agenda, a purpose that seems good on the surface but upon closer examination can be changed to serve nefarious intentions.
Thus, it is with the fostered insertions of illegal aliens into the countries of Europe and the United States. The ironic part is that these aliens are unwitting tools whom the globalists could care less about and are just using. Once the world is under their rule, the aliens will be dealt with in the manner outlined with the “young revolutionaries” before…along with the rest of the citizens that cannot be made compliant in the global governance coming closer to fruition every day.
First sentence is deliberate misinformation.
US is not “a nation of immigrants.”
Moreover, we do not have immigration; what we have is invasion.
Let’s be truthful and call it what it really is...
...it’s decades too late now, anyway. Once DACA amnesty is done even more Third World sewage will flood in, and whites will be eradicated. Permanently.
USA is finished, Trump is just delivering the finishing blows.
In reply to First sentence is deliberate… by Lost in translation
Whites won't be eradicated, they'll just become a legally oppressed minority.
I can foresee a future SJW President and Congress passing laws such as higher tax rates for all Whites, reductions in Social Security benefits for all Whites, and so on.
In reply to ...it’s decades too late now… by Lost in translation
The DEEP STATE is what's destroying the US from within. Meet the DEEP STATE.
In reply to Whites won't be eradicated,… by SilverCoinLover
Surprised that ZH hasn't again printed this world muthafuckin' famous Cicero quote:
A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.
In reply to The DEEP STATE is what's… by stizazz
Do you or does the author of this article sincerely believe that the white race is going to blindly accept being wiped out clean like with a cloth without even starting to resist at some point?
Really?
Then die.
In reply to Surprised that ZH hasn't… by ACP
Uh, yeah.
Based on voting patterns, at least 45% of the white race have already accepted being wiped out.
Any other questions?
In reply to Do you or does the author of… by shitshitshit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=vjUWtmYMzr8
In reply to Uh, yeah… by ACP
Whites already are a legally oppressed minority and have been, for half a century.
In reply to Whites won't be eradicated,… by SilverCoinLover
Your right (actually 57 years). I had to look up "affirmative action" to explain when it started and how government hiring standards moved minorities ahead of the more qualified.
The term "affirmative action" was first used in the United States in "Executive Order No. 10925",[9] signed by President John F. Kennedy on 6 March 1961 (Wikipedia)
In reply to Whites already are a legally… by Lost in translation
In reply to Whites already are a legally… by Lost in translation
Nah. The times we are living in now are as mistreated as whites will ever be. Most cucks are already waking up.
There is certainly a lot of dumb asses and whites currently have an inferior weak generation in millennials, but there are plenty of very smart, calculated, resourceful whites. The millennials will wise up by the time they are middle aged and the generations behind then are currently being raised shrewd, fierce and informed.
Whites are a determined race of conquerors. I would also say a race superior to many others in integrity and dignity. Whites wouldnt stand for it. Whites may get mix bred out of existence eventually, but they wont allow themselves to be oppressed.
In reply to Whites won't be eradicated,… by SilverCoinLover
I agree. Whites are smarter and easily have higher IQs. As for race mixing, I keep seeing more and more young white males with negresses. Obviously they don't understand the danger they are in and the danger in which they are placing their offspring. Tommy Sotomayor discusses how the American negress kills males, and their offspring, on a daily basis. Bestial doesn't begin to describe how some of these women behave towards their children and sperm donors.
In reply to No way. There is certainly a… by overbet
Roswell slowly opened Alien invasion floodgates...move along...nothing here to see...
Si Señor!
In reply to I agree. Whites are smarter… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Senorita.
In reply to Roswell slowly opened Alien… by Déjà view
I predict whites will figure out the highest-yield targets would not be the politicians who denigrate them, but rather the fellow citizens who vote for said politicians.
In reply to Whites won't be eradicated,… by SilverCoinLover
Usually the whites birth rate increases in good economic times, kind of like reverse welfare.
It's something like 175 million whites, and 145 million people of color, but that doesn't include the government's incorrect assessment of illegal immigration. I figure those are old numbers, tens years ago, and we've reached Obama's planned destruction of America by race. There is probably more people of color here than being reported and the whites are a minority.
In reply to Whites won't be eradicated,… by SilverCoinLover
The real story on Trump's shitty proposed deal
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/25/trumps-u-s-citizensh…
In reply to ...it’s decades too late now… by Lost in translation
90% of this article is truth, though. Former soldiers/politicians/bankers etc. are good at using truth to wrap their poison pills in.
In reply to First sentence is deliberate… by Lost in translation
We're pretty damn close to the tipping point. Muslim's strategy is to outbreed and outvote everyone else. They don't give a shit about infidels. Any non-muslim should be killed according to their Koran. I'm just happy we aren't in the same state as Sweden now. Cities are being burned, police stations are being attacked with grenades, and Swedish citizens are being attacked, mugged and raped at astronomical levels. The government is actually considering deploying the military because the police are way outmanned and outgunned. Liberals are really getting a hard bitter taste of multiculturalism.
In reply to First sentence is deliberate… by Lost in translation
"Liberals are really getting a hard bitter taste of multiculturalism."
They need it.
In reply to We're pretty damn close to… by I am Groot
Multi-Culti...lvory Tower Of Babel...
Success of census credited to hiring highly skilled unemployed and help in 59 languages
http://news.cornell.edu/stories/2011/02/census-director-talks-about-mea…
In reply to "Liberals are really getting… by FIAT CON
You're right! USA is a stolen nation, worse than a nation of immigrants. Anyhow, you're missing the complete picture, just like the author. Government policies regarding enterprise, and social welfare, is the culprit.
Bureaucrats should not determine the wages a business chooses to pay, business should do that, it's called "risk taking".
Welfare, should be the exclusive preserve of society, through the family structure, which is continuously being undermined by government policies i.e. "no fault divorce".
Since time immemorial, man has migrated to areas where work can be found.
So yes, incentives that undermine, and burden producers, should be scrapped, they create moral hazard. BTW, the biggest welfare queens, are corporations, and foreign regimes.
In reply to First sentence is deliberate… by Lost in translation
Government functions that go beyond the provision of collective security against foreign and domestic enemies, the enforcement of honest weights and measures i.e. "sound money", mediation between competing claims i.e. "law upholding", international representation i.e. "foreign policy", and the tempering of extreme emotions and sentiments i.e. public fora, is tyranny.
In reply to You're right! USA is a… by Scipio Africanuz
This is one of the Retired Green Beret's best essays. The ramifications of what he's saying is we are at war, and his interpretation is, this is a threat to our well being and the continuation of our nation and culture.
We're being replaced by wave after wave of extreme racist communist, with an open in your face, militant intent to exterminate us because we are white. They've taken over politically where they could to conduct their race war in the open.
California has been transformed into a political/cultural no-go zone. Towns and communities are being run by MS13 nationwide with copy cat anti-white ethnic gangs infiltrating city and state government nationwide with one purpose, and that is to replace the whites anyway they can.
In reply to First sentence is deliberate… by Lost in translation
"Once the world is under their rule, the aliens will be dealt with in the manner outlined with the “young revolutionaries” before…along with the rest of the citizens that cannot be made compliant in the global governance coming closer to fruition every day."
And inline with the Georgia Guidestones mandate:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
What the left doesn't get is that immigrants support restrictions on immigration. Once they get in the pool, many of them wouldn't trade their own status for 100 more to come in. That's why this 1.8m strategy is brilliant. They're telling 1.8m mexicans that they can stay if Trump is allowed to build a wall to keep the rest out. That's how you turn them from brown to red.
In reply to "Once the world is under… by holdbuysell
More 50D chess huh? Just can't accept that you've been rooked...
In reply to What the left doesn't get is… by BKbroiler
It's just a pecking order thing. New illegal immigration threatens the jobs of the illegal immigrants who are already here. They're not competing for desk jobs. If the ones that are here can gain amnesty by helping to stop others from entering, they will.
In reply to More 50D chess huh? Just… by ReturnOfDaMac
You have a 5-year old’s understanding of the world.
The wall doesn’t do SHIT to stop invasion, you fuckin’ dummy - invaders soak up entitlements like a tampon soaks up blood. The gravy train is what they’re after, that’s why they come - and walls are of no consequence.
Once here, they VOTE.
And their vote is to TAKE EVERYTHING YOU HAVE!
In reply to What the left doesn't get is… by BKbroiler
Wow, someone is grumpy today. Stop screaming like a woman and make your point.
Walls do stop invasion, and have since biblical times. Not sure what you mean.
Their vote reflects their interest. Getting amnesty is in their interest, so supporting the wall helps the cause. Should I type s l o w e r ?
In reply to You have a 5-year old’s… by Lost in translation
No, Festus.
What you should do is r e m o v e y o u r h e a d f r o m y o u r r e c t u m .
In reply to Wow, someone is grumpy today… by BKbroiler
Well your arguments are impressive. I guess I don't fit in with the new crowd here. Maybe I should type something mean about jews in caps lock and rant about preserving bloodlines of us superior white folk... or something. You ass clowns are boring.
In reply to No, Festus… by Lost in translation
Scat back to HuffPo, bitch.
In reply to Well your arguments are… by BKbroiler
In reply to You have a 5-year old’s… by Lost in translation
There will be a major conflict on the Mexican border it's just a matter of time. Since the occupation globalist government wants to do us like they Europe with ISIS, they will continue to increasingly flood them in here. Eventually it becomes a crisis and people head to the border armed like Minute Men on steroids. What happens then is anybody's guess. Probably Finicum times 1000 and then people really get pissed off. They will not comply with the populations wishes because they have other plans. It will probably start in Texas and Arizona. New Mexico and Indian tribes will pay dearly for allowing the well known and highest trafficked areas. They'll end up pillaged and then a war zone. Mexico is being destabilized.
Mexico is collapsing nationwide now due to the cartel violence. I would expect to see a huge surge soon in illegals crossing the border to escape the violence.
In reply to There will be a major… by Ms No
Camp of the Saints
In reply to Mexico is collapsing… by I am Groot
someone told me that some border patrol agents have been finding korans on the ground
In reply to There will be a major… by Ms No
lolz ahahah ahhahahhaha
N.Koreans?
In reply to someone told me that some… by DipshitMiddleC…
Regardless of what they say, every advanced nation in the world is clamoring to get their share of immigrants right now. All advanced nations seem to have the same problem, declining birthrates. You cannot keep the Ponzi scheme going with declining birthrates. Thus, regardless of what they say on TV, they will continue to let the hordes of street shitters into the country to supply the slave labor the capitalism seems to need now to function. These immigrants will not assimilate for at least two generations, they will vote Democrat though.
Regardless of what they say, Democrats and Republicans will both work to make sure they get in and stay in. They are a net loss now, but their grandchildren will be tax donkeys some day.
In reply to There will be a major… by Ms No
Muslims and Nafricans in Europe don't assimilate. Less than 3% end up employed. Those are not a net gain for society they are a net drain from the beginning. Second- and third-generation are as bad as the parents. They know how to game the system. If you think this is a way to improve western civilization you are mistaken.
In reply to Regardless of what they say… by divingengineer
What people don't get is that we are ALL GOYIM. ONLY ZIONISTS are the special race. 'God's Chosen People'.
This is utter bullshit. Barry was the KING of deportation. 2.5 million people during his Presidency. But 4.2 million European WHITES migrated illegally to the US last year.
It's a small trillionaire/billionaire club, and YOU aint in it....
End US regime change wars, we end mass migration.
That movie would be better then all the other remade cr0ap I've had the displeasure of watching over the last 20 years.
Forget voting and discussing things. posting opinions on Facebook and other bullshit.
Your Congress critters aren't going to do shit, and Trump is just fighting a battle against the inevitable.
The inevitable is the coming blood and guts event that is on its way. These assholes don't understand anything except their own way, and they only way they can be stopped is with the next revolution.
The problem is people are still way too comfortable, too content, and too fat and fucking lazy to do anything, until their job and standard of living is taken away forcibly. Then they will wake up. Unfortunately, by then it will be too late.
Find some like minded folks in your area or family members and make some real plans.
The inevitable is the coming blood and guts event that is on its way.
There will be no big event. We've been talking about this shit and prepping for it in every possible manner since 08, and talking about it ad nauseam since forever on ZH. Nothing happened. Stock market just went up, and I'm sitting on a small hill of PM's like a lot of the boaters on here, for too many years.
The system can stay irrational longer than we can stay solvent. Trump's got me saying fuck it. No more dooming. After reading Chumbawumba's post on his self destruction (best fucking post on ZH ever, props to that racist fucker) it dawned on me that we do in fact reap what we sow, and what we choose to believe will take shape if only for us personally.
This doomsday shit used to be the reason to get out of debt, learn basic skills, accumulate gold, and become more useful as a human. Did all that. Since nothing major happened, it just became a way of thinking, a lifestyle. Tired of looking at the clouds, if it rains it rains. There will be no invasion, no great war. Our great war is a spiritual war. Our great depression is our lives.
In reply to Forget voting and discussing… by flyonmywall
Great post
You are not alone brother
In reply to The inevitable is the coming… by BKbroiler
I stopped reading at Czechoslovakia.
Immigrants follow the rules of the nation they emigrate to
If true you'd all be speaking Cherokee. Don't delude yourselves your ancestors emigrated peacefully. When whites are segregated it ain't personal, it's just a cycle.
Every nation on earth was founded by invaders, colonists or immigrants or their descendants. However, the great communist Howard Zinn pointed out that in 1800 about 99% of the American population was native born. Something like that.
COAC, can we just get over this immigration obsession and fairy tale telling? My paternal ancestors came here 380 years ago.